Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium for Boom and Crash MT5
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 2.0
- Активации: 5
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🎯 Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition
The Ultimate Spike-Catching & Liquidity System for Boom & Crash
Take your synthetic indices trading to a elite level. Nspikes Sniper R2 Premium Edition is a high-precision MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to master Boom 1000/500/900/600 and Crash 1000/500/900/600.
Instead of chasing lagging indicators, Nspikes Sniper R2 combines liquidity zone detection, Trading session filters, and an intelligent 3-step recovery entry system into one sleek, powerful chart setup.
🔥 Why Nspikes Sniper R2?
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⚡ Auto Instrument Detection: Instantly recognizes whether you're trading Boom or Crash and automatically aligns the appropriate Buy/Sell signal logic.
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🎯 M1 & M5 Optimized Signals: Built strictly for the M1 and M5 timeframes to capture explosive spikes right at the turning point.
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⏳ 5 Premium Session Filters: Filters out low-volume market noise and only triggers setups during peak trading windows.
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🏦 Smart Liquidity Zones: Automatically draws active, mitigated, and historical supply & demand zones directly on your chart based on real market structure.
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🛡️ 3-Step Recovery Engine: Never panic on pullbacks. Features a systematic Initial Entry → Recovery 1 → Final Recovery 2 system paired with visual Stop-Loss guidance.
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🖥️ Modern On-Chart HUD: Clean, highly scannable dashboard showing current market mode, zone health, and signal status at a single glance.
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🔔 Instant Multi-Alerts: Stay locked in with MT5 Pop-ups, Mobile Push Notifications, and Audio Alerts the exact second a setup forms.
🛠️ Complete Feature Breakdown
|Feature
|Description
|Supported Timeframes
|M1 & M5 (Optimized for low-latency entry)
|Supported Assets
|Boom 1000/ 500 / 900 /600 & Crash 1000 / 500 / 900 /600
|Entry Logic
|Non-repainting signal execution upon candle close*
|Risk Tools
|Built-in Recovery Distance, Visual SL Line, & Profit Targets
|Alert Options
|MT5 Pop-up, Mobile Push, & Sound Notifications
⚙️ Fully Customizable Inputs
Fine-tune every aspect of your trading strategy:
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Direction Mode & Signal Toggles (Enable/Disable Arrow Signals)
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Zone Styling (Custom Colors for Active, Mitigated, & Historical Zones)
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Session Controls (Custom Timing Inputs for Premium Sessions)
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Risk & Recovery Rules (Recovery Distance, Stop Loss, Profit Targets, Visual SL)
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HUD & Alert System (Toggle Dashboard, Popups, Push, and Sounds)
💰 Recommended Starting Equity
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Minimum Capital: To comfortably run the 3-step grid entry support system and practice proper money management, it is highly recommended to trade with a starting account balance of $100 or more.
🛡️ Non-Repainting Signals & Risk Management
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100% Non-Repainting: Every entry arrow and Stop Loss (SL) sign generated on the chart is completely non-repainting. Once a signal appears and the candle closes, it locks permanently onto the chart for transparent performance.
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Adjustable Stop Loss: Protect your capital with an adjustable SL distance directly from the input settings. This allows you to fine-tune your money management and risk-to-reward ratio to fit your personal trading account size.
⚖️ Disclaimer
Risk Warning: Trading synthetic indices carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of this indicator (including backtested win-rates) is not indicative of future results. Algorithmic tools are designed to assist your trading decisions but do not guarantee profits. Always practice proper money management and test this Beta indicator thoroughly on a demo account before risking live capital.