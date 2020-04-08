PhotonAurum Beam

PhotonAurum Beam – Proprietary Price Pulse Indicator

📌 Descriptions

PhotonAurum Beam reveals the silent rhythm of price — a proprietary visual intelligence system developed by Bob’s Channel for elite traders who see what others miss. 98% Accuracy!!!

Forget lagging indicators and noisy alerts. PhotonAurum Beam silently scans the market in real time, then marks critical turning zones the moment they form — with surgical precision and zero repainting.

This isn’t just another signal tool. It’s your visual co-pilot, designed to highlight hidden momentum shifts before they explode.

🔥 Key Features:

🔹 Dual-Color Dynamic Arrows

  • Bullish Pulse: Light blue ↑ appears just below key support zones
  • Bearish Pulse: Warm red ↓ appears just above key resistance zones
  • Each arrow is anchored to the exact candle where momentum shifts

🔹 Ephemeral Intelligence Display™

  • When a new pulse is detected, a minimalist info badge appears in the top-right corner for 5 seconds:

    Bullish Pulse | XAUUSD | @16:30

  • No popups. No sounds. No chart clutter. Pure situational awareness.

🔹 Adaptive to All Markets

  • Optimized for gold (XAUUSD), but equally powerful on forex, indices, and crypto
  • Adjustable sensitivity ( Lookback ) to match your trading rhythm

🔹 Built for Speed & Clarity

  • Zero repaint — what you see is what you get
  • Zero lag — reacts on bar close
  • Zero distraction — only shows what matters

🎯 For Whom?

  • Traders who trust price, not promises
  • Gold specialists seeking clean, visual confirmation of reversals
  • Scalpers & swing traders who act fast and stay clean
  • Content creators who demand broadcast-ready visuals

⚙️ How It Works:

  1. Apply to your chart
  2. Watch blue pulses form under accumulation zones
  3. Watch red pulses form above exhaustion zones
  4. Use pulses as trigger points for entries, exits, or confirmation
  5. Trade with confidence — the market’s hidden rhythm is now visible

💡 Pro Insight: On XAUUSD H1, a blue pulse after a sharp drop often marks the birth of a new rally.

📦 What You Get:

  • PhotonAurum_Beam.ex5 (ready-to-use)
  • Full source code ( mq5 ) — transparent & modifiable
  • Lifetime access, no subscriptions

Why It’s Different:

"While others repaint or overcomplicate, PhotonAurum Beam delivers one thing: clarity. It doesn’t predict — it reveals. And in trading, seeing first is winning first."
Bob’s Channel | t.me/BobsGoldCrusherVIP

🔐 Compatibility:

  • MetaTrader 5 (all versions)
  • All symbols & timeframes
  • No external dependencies

🚀 See the Market Before It Moves

Add PhotonAurum Beam to your arsenal — and trade with the eyes of a pulse reader.

© Bob’s Channel — Where Innovation Meets Execution
Official Signal: t.me/BobsGoldCrusherVIP


INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicadores
O   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   é uma tendência única 10 em 1 seguindo um indicador multi-timeframe   100% sem repintura   que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos:   forex ,   commodities ,   criptomoedas ,   índices ,   ações .  O  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX) Índice de canal de commodities (CCI) Velas clássicas de
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
KT Momentum Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Indicadores
O indicador KT Momentum Arrows é baseado em uma quebra momentânea que é calculada usando a variação das bandas e a volatilidade emergente em determinada direção. Um sinal de compra é gerado quando o preço fecha acima da banda superior, e um sinal de venda é gerado quando o preço fecha abaixo da banda inferior. Um coeficiente de magnitude é utilizado como parâmetro de entrada, influenciando tanto a variação das bandas quanto a medição da volatilidade. O valor desse coeficiente deve ser escolhido
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
Indicadores
AtBot: Como funciona e como usá-lo ### Como funciona O indicador "AtBot" para a plataforma MT5 gera sinais de compra e venda usando uma combinação de ferramentas de análise técnica. Ele integra a Média Móvel Simples (SMA), a Média Móvel Exponencial (EMA) e o índice de Faixa Verdadeira Média (ATR) para identificar oportunidades de negociação. Além disso, pode utilizar velas Heikin Ashi para melhorar a precisão dos sinais. Deixe uma avaliação após a compra e receba um presente especial. ### Princ
