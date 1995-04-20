Cosmic Nexus is a pure momentum-direction histogram designed to show the dominant force in the market with instant visual clarity. Instead of plotting fluctuating values, it simplifies momentum into two clean states: Cosmic Ascension (green) when upward pressure dominates, and Celestial Descent (violet) when downside energy takes control. This makes trend recognition fast and intuitive, even during volatile periods.

You can use Cosmic Nexus as a directional filter, a trend confirmation layer, or a timing cue for momentum shifts. A color change on a closed bar signals a fresh phase and can help validate entries or exits. The indicator includes optional alerts that trigger only after the bar closes, ensuring stable, non-repainting signals. Best results come from combining it with your primary strategy—use the histogram to confirm direction rather than generate standalone trades.