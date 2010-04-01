Taolishen MT4

VPS
IP:49.235.52.239

ACC:Taolishen
PASS:Qq2356692354

For traders, EA is an extremely powerful tool and a loyal executor. Moreover, it can generate stable profits through trading logic and strategic thinking.
But the prerequisite is that you need to have an excellent EA
Taolishen's core functions:
1 single currency transaction
2 Multi currency Hedge Transactions
3 Real time market trading
4 pending transactions
5 Trading Frequency Switching
Switching between 6 different ways of adding warehouses
7 Increase in Position and Controllability of Position Quantity
8 Targeted Trading Settings
Independence of buying/selling trading strategies
Regarding EA trading
1. * * Automatic entry (opening warehouse)**
2. * * Automatic exit (closing position)**
3. * * Automatic risk management**
4. * * High frequency trading and multi variety monitoring**

5. * * backtesting**

as an EA. Here are some common types of strategies and custom ideas:

#### 1. Technical indicator based strategy

