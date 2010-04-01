Taolishen MT4

VPS
IP:49.235.52.239

ACC:Taolishen
PASS:Qq2356692354

For traders, EA is an extremely powerful tool and a loyal executor. Moreover, it can generate stable profits through trading logic and strategic thinking.
But the prerequisite is that you need to have an excellent EA
Taolishen's core functions:
1 single currency transaction
2 Multi currency Hedge Transactions
3 Real time market trading
4 pending transactions
5 Trading Frequency Switching
Switching between 6 different ways of adding warehouses
7 Increase in Position and Controllability of Position Quantity
8 Targeted Trading Settings
Independence of buying/selling trading strategies
Regarding EA trading
1. * * Automatic entry (opening warehouse)**
2. * * Automatic exit (closing position)**
3. * * Automatic risk management**
4. * * High frequency trading and multi variety monitoring**

5. * * backtesting**

as an EA. Here are some common types of strategies and custom ideas:

#### 1. Technical indicator based strategy

This type of strategy focuses more on pure price trends and chart shapes.

** * Example * *:

** * Support resistance * *: Hang long orders at key support levels and short orders at resistance levels.

*K-line pattern: Automatically trade after recognizing classic patterns such as "Hammer Line", "Swallowing Pattern", "Twilight Star", etc.

*Breakthrough Trading: When the price breaks through an important consolidation range or previous high/low, enter the market accordingly.

** * Custom Points * *: Users can define how to identify support resistance (such as early highs and lows, Fibonacci retracement levels), as well as specific composition rules for candlestick patterns.

#### 3. Grid and Martingale strategies attempt to capture any market volatility through position management, but the risk is usually higher.

** * Example * *:

*Grid trading: Set a series of buy and sell orders at equal intervals within a certain price range. No matter which direction the price fluctuates in, there are orders that can profit.

*Martingale: After each losing trade, double the position for the next trade, hoping to cover all losses and achieve profitability after one profit.

** * Custom Points * *: Users can set the spacing, number of layers, position size for each layer of the grid, as well as the starting position, addition multiple, and stop loss line for Martingale.

#### 4. Arbitrage and hedging strategies

This type of strategy attempts to exploit price differentials or correlations between markets to obtain low-risk returns.

** * Example * *:

*Statistical arbitrage: Look for two highly correlated varieties (such as EUR/USD and GBP/USD), and when their price difference deviates from the historical normal range, go long on weak varieties and short on strong varieties, hoping for the price difference to return.

*Time arbitrage: trading on different exchanges or at different time periods using small price differences (with extremely high requirements for network and execution speed).

** * Custom Points * *: Users can define relevant symbol pairs, methods for calculating price differences, and deviation thresholds for triggering trades.

#### 5. Fundamental news trading strategy

Although MT4/MT5 does not directly provide fundamental data, it can be indirectly achieved through other means.

** * Example * *:

*Volatility Capture: In the minutes leading up to the release of important economic data such as non farm payroll and CPI, break through orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) are placed on both sides of the market to capture market trends regardless of the direction in which prices fluctuate sharply.

** * Triggered by time * *: Set to automatically perform a certain operation near the time of a specific news event.

** * Custom Points * *: Users can preset the time of news events, the distance of hanging orders, and the validity period of orders.

###Summary

**The core value of EA lies in transforming vague subjective decisions into precise, traceable, and executable objective rules. **

**Advantages:**

*Discipline: Eliminate emotional interference (fear, greed).

*Efficiency: 24 hours of uninterrupted work, with a reaction speed far exceeding that of humans.

** * Accurate * *: Strictly implement preset strategies without any deviation.

*Verifiability: Verify the effectiveness of the strategy through backtesting.

**Challenges and Risks:**

** * Over optimization * *: A strategy that performs perfectly on historical data may fail in the future.

** * Technical malfunction * *: Network interruption, platform lag, etc. may cause serious losses.

*Market environment changes: A strategy cannot be profitable in all market conditions (such as trend markets and volatile markets).

** * Programming ability * *: Requires a certain level of programming knowledge to write or modify EA.


