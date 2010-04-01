TreasureHunterMT4

VPS
IP:49.235.52.239

ACC:Taolishen
PASS:Qq2356692354

For traders, EA is an extremely powerful tool and a loyal executor. Moreover, it can generate stable profits through trading logic and strategic thinking.
But the prerequisite is that you need to have an excellent EA
Treasure Hunter is designed for experienced traders who do not understand how to write EA. It can be set as any EA we currently know, and trading strategies can be freely written by traders. This writing method is very simple and easy to master. After writing a few more times, we can all write a strategy in just a few minutes.
The core functions of Treasure Hunter are:
1 single/two-way transaction
2 Single currency/Multi currency Trend Trading
3 Real time/pending transactions
5 custom transaction frequency
6 Trends/Grid/Martin Multiple Trading Methods Switching
7. Controllability of open positions and additional positions
8 Targeted Trading Settings
Independence of buying/selling trading strategies
10 Custom Stop Loss/Take Win (specified price/specified profit/loss/specified indicator)
11 Custom Trading Area (Trend Line)
12 Custom Trading Indicator Analysis Strategies (including the use of various indicators, including custom indicators)
