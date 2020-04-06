ForExMachina 2
- エキスパート
- Tibor Hartmut Sturm
- バージョン: 2.0
- アクティベーション: 5
ForExMachina 2 – The Quantitative Volatility Engine
Automated Price Action Trading | Trend-Following Breakouts | Smart Recovery
(Precision Engineered for XAUUSD & Volatile Forex Pairs)
Trading with Machine Precision
Stop relying on lagging indicators.
ForExMachina 2 is a next-generation trading robot designed to exploit the one constant in the financial markets: Volatility.
Built specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform, ForExMachina ignores market noise. Instead, it utilizes a proprietary "Quantum Impulse" algorithm (based on ATR & Candle Body Analysis) to identify the exact moment institutional money enters the market. It doesn't predict the future; it reacts to the undeniable reality of price momentum.
The Strategy: How ForExMachina Works
The EA operates on a logical, three-stage military-grade strategy directly hardcoded into its core:
1. The "Quantum Impulse" Entry (Volatility Scan)
The market ranges 70% of the time. ForExMachina sits on the sidelines and waits.
-
The Logic: Using an internal QuantumPer setting (default: 24 periods), the EA calculates the average market heartbeat (ATR).
-
The Trigger: It monitors every candle close. If a candle's body size exceeds the average volatility by a specific factor ( BreakoutFac ), it recognizes this as a Momentum Breakout—a clear sign of a directional move.
2. The "Trend Sentinel" (Directional Filter)
Momentum is nothing without direction.
-
The Filter: Before entering, ForExMachina checks the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
-
The Rule: It only buys if the price is above the EMA and only sells if it is below. This ensures you never trade against the major institutional trend.
3. The "Iron-Clad" Defense (Smart Recovery)
What if the breakout is a fake-out? This is where ForExMachina outperforms amateur bots.
-
Smart Grid Engine: If the price reverses, the EA activates its Recovery Mode. It places secondary trades at mathematically calculated intervals ( RecStep ).
-
The Goal: By averaging the entry price intelligently, the EA can close the entire basket of trades at a Breakeven or Small Profit point much sooner than a standard stop loss would allow. This turns potential losses into recovery wins.
Key Features & Safety Mechanisms
-
Spread Protection: The integrated MaxSpread filter prevents the EA from trading during news spikes or when broker costs are too high.
-
Smart Trailing Stop: As soon as a trade moves into profit, ForExMachina secures it. The dynamic Stop Loss follows the price like a shadow, locking in profits step-by-step.
-
Time Management: Configurable StartHour and EndHour allow you to trade only during peak liquid sessions (e.g., London & New York) and avoid the dangerous Asian session stagnation.
-
Auto-Risk Management: No need to calculate lot sizes manually. The EA adjusts its position size dynamically based on your account balance ( RiskPercent ).
Recommended Setup
-
Asset: Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), but works on volatile Forex pairs (GBPUSD, USDJPY).
-
Timeframe: M15 (15-Minute Chart) is the sweet spot for capturing breakouts.
-
Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread account recommended for best execution.
-
Minimum Deposit:
-
$500+ for Standard Accounts (0.01 Lot start).
-
$50+ for Cent Accounts.
-
Parameter Guide
-
UseRecovery : Set to true to enable the grid recovery engine (High win rate). Set to false for strict Stop-Loss trading (Prop Firm mode).
-
RiskPercent : Recommended 1.0% for stable growth.
-
QuantumPer : Controls how sensitive the breakout scanner is. Lower = More Trades, Higher = Safer Trades.