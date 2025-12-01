Aklamavo Dynamic News Calendar MT5

https://youtu.be/TT54BzJHBK4

The indicator reads MT5’s built-in economic calendar and organizes events into three horizontal lanes:

  • High-impact events (red)

  • Medium-impact events (orange)

  • Low-impact events (gray) (optional)

Each lane scrolls horizontally across the chart like a ticker.

You can choose whether to show:

  • Today’s events only

  • Or all events for the current week

This is a complete fundamental dashboard for MT5.

It gives you:

✔ Real-time scrolling economic events
✔ Interpreted color-coded results
✔ Day/Week filtering
✔ High/Medium/Low impact lanes
✔ Professional news ticker
✔ Accurate logic for unemployment, CPI, PPI, interest rates
✔ Multi-currency Forex focus
✔ Beautiful Canvas graphics

Perfect for traders who combine fundamentals + technicals and want live economic context directly on the chart.


