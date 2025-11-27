BOS and CHoCH Detector is an indicator designed to detect BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) within the Smart Money Management strategy. It helps traders get a clearer view of the market on the chart and optimize their trading strategy.

An additional advantage of this indicator is its color system:

Green : signals a high probability of a buy opportunity.

Red: signals a high probability of a sell opportunity.

This tool is perfect for gaining clarity and confidence in your trading decisions.