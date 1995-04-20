Algo Smart Flow Structure Indicator 4


🎯 ALGO Smart Flow Structure Indicator

The institutional standard for market structure.

Designed for serious SMC (Smart Money Concepts) and Price Action traders, this indicator eliminates the noise of conventional fractals. Forget about repainting signals and ambiguity; get a crystal-clear view of the real market structure, validated by strict algorithmic rules.

📊 The Bias Dashboard

Make informed decisions by monitoring 3 critical variables across 8 simultaneous timeframes (MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M15, M5, M1):

  • BO (Breakout): Identifies who is in control (BULL / BEAR) based on the last validated breakout.

  • ST (Cycle State): Is it time to trade? Distinguish between EX (Expansion/Impulse) and CR (Correction/Retracement) in real-time.

  • EFS (Efficiency): Filter your entries based on market health.

    • IPA: Inefficient Price Action (Risk of further retracement).

    • EPA: Efficient Price Action (Price has successfully mitigated the breakout level and is primed to continue).

✨ Key Advantages & Exclusive Technology

  • Strict Structural Validation: Swing Highs and Lows (Yellow Dots) are confirmed only upon the close of an opposing candle, effectively filtering out internal structure noise.

  • 🛡️ Smart Pivot Shift Technology: Unlike other indicators, if price sweeps a newly confirmed level but closes against it (liquidity sweep without continuation), the algorithm dynamically updates the structural point to the new extreme. Zero ghost points.

  • BOS Tracking (Red Dots): Marks the exact price level where the structure was broken, facilitating the precise identification of support/resistance zones (BOS/IDM).

  • X-Ray Vision (Overlay): Visualize structural points from Higher Timeframes (HTF) superimposed directly onto your current chart for perfect fractal alignment.

⚙️ Configuration

Fully customizable: adjust colors, point sizes, panel screen location (4 corners), and select which timeframes to display.

Simplify your trading. Operate with algorithmic logic.

The ALGO Smart Flow Structure Indicator is the ultimate tool to integrate institutional analysis into your daily routine.

おすすめのプロダクト
Dollar Mint Indicator
David Mwaniki Mbugua
インディケータ
Dollar mint indicator is a special workmanship with years of experience in forex.   Dollar mint ea is a fully non repaint indicator optimised with price action data such that once it gives you a signal t . The indicator   can be used to trade anything on the mt4 with much ease. Benefits ; Fully non repaint Use in any timeframe Use in all the available tradable assets on mt4 Best to use on h4. It generates fully analysed buy and sell signals based on trend and also filters out retracements and
MarketProfile EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
インディケータ
Market Profile Shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. It is a powerful tool which is designed to take the fundamental components which comprise every market; price/volume/time, and visually display their relationship in real-time as the market develops for a pre-determined time period. Very powerful tool!
BoxChart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.4 (5)
インディケータ
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
インディケータ
Gold Venamax   - これは最高の株式テクニカル指標です。 指標アルゴリズムは資産の価格変動を分析し、ボラティリティと潜在的なエントリーゾーンを反映します。 インジケーターの機能: これは、快適で収益性の高い取引のためのマジックとトレンド矢印の 2 つのブロックを備えたスーパー インジケーターです。 チャート上にブロックを切り替えるための赤いボタンが表示されます。 マジックはインジケーター設定で設定されているため、異なるブロックを表示する 2 つのチャートにインジケーターをインストールできます。 Gold Venamax は、異なる矢印バッファー (GV と SD) を備えた 2 つのチャートに配置できます。 これを行うには、設定で異なる Magic を選択する必要があります。たとえば、あるマジック = 999、別のマジック = 666 を選択します。次に、チャート上の赤いボタンで矢印バッファを選択できます。 インジケーター設定の各矢印バッファー (GV および SD) には、快適で収益性の高い取引のための個別の矢印フィルターがあります (UseFiltrGV = tru
MyVolume
Igor Kryuchkov
4.8 (5)
インディケータ
This indicator is an original view on volumes. It is known that volumes show the amount of buyers and sellers for a certain period of time. A candle is used a period of time. Volumes at a candle High show the buyers. Volumes at a candle Low show the sellers. A candle Open shows the Delta. Delta indicates who was dominant on a given candle, buyers or sellers. Input parameters Distance - distance of the volumes text from High and Low. Font size - text font size. The indicator provides levels that
FREE
Acceleration Fractals
Vladimir Tkach
インディケータ
The indicator analyzes the change in the minimum and maximum prices of the previous bars fixing the entrance of the big players. If the change (delta) increases, a signal is displayed on the graph in the form of an arrow. At the same time, virtual trade on history is carried out. In case of a repeat of the signal, the positions are increased (refilling). Thus the lot of positions can differ. The results of virtual trading in the form of losses / losses, profitability, drawdown and transaction li
Time and Price Line
Kang Yi Da Tian
インディケータ
設定した時差で時間ラインを表示します。(30分単位の時差には対応していません。) また、100.000、.100、.200のようにキリの良い価格で価格ラインを表示します。 標準ではMT4による時間と価格でグリッドラインが表示されていますが、ブローカーの時間となり価格とともに中途半端な位置で表示されるので、非常に分かりにくいものとなっています。 それを非表示にし ユーザーが設定した時差と価格の分かりやすい位置でグリッドラインを表示します 。他のEAや裁量取引に負荷をかけないよう、軽快に動作するよう実装しております。 時間ラインは未来の時間も表示 します。事前に節目となる時間の把握ができます。(土日の時間軸は表示されません。) アジア、EU、USの時間帯を色付きで表示できます。 マーケットの開始時刻や、イベントの時間など特定の時間をSpecial Timeとしてラインを表示することができます。 パラメーター説明 ･Time offset:  MT4上の時間に対する時差を設定します。 ･Bars time range:  時間ラインを表示する範囲をバーの本数で設定します。 ･Price
Horizontal Ray Pro
Lukasz Kubisz
ユーティリティ
Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
Simply The Best Pro
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
インディケータ
This indicator displays the histogram and arrows on chart. When Simple The Best Pro are placed on a chart, they identify the trend.  The color of may be blue or red. The blue color stands for upside moves and the red color stands for downside trends. The indicator offers to set Stop Loss (SL) and  Take Profit (TP)  setting. The default value is ATR. Indicator has automatic optimization. The STB is a unique indicator that shows the tendency (button Bars) of a particular signals. The STB tells us
Magneto
Vladimir Blednov
インディケータ
Description Indicator for MT5 is here. It displays alternative (mathematically calculated) support and resistance levels, as well as the levels the price is most likely to achieve in the near future. The calculation is based on history data, and the quality of quotes is critical when generating lines. The lines built by Magneto Pro and Magneto Weekly Pro do not change on the entire calculation period. Application Magneto Pro can be used both in conjunction with an existing strategy and as a sel
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
プロフェッショナルな累積デルタ＆ボリューム中央値インジケーター この強力なボリューム分析ツールを使用して、 実際の売買圧力 を追跡します。 ボリューム比較インジケーター (Volume Compare Indicator) は、 累積デルタ (Cumulative Delta) と ボリューム中央値 (Volume Medians) を組み合わせて、 機関投資家の活動、 不均衡、 および潜在的な反転を特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴： 累積デルタヒストグラム – リアルタイムで純粋な買いボリュームと売りボリュームを視覚化します。 売買ボリューム中央値 – 平均的な買いボリュームと売りボリュームのレベルを示す水平線。 スマートなボリューム分類 – 以下を区別します： 強い買い（緑） – 強気（ブル）の圧力。 強い売り（赤） – 弱気（ベア）の圧力。 買いボリューム中央値（青線） – 標準的な買いボリュームの基準。 売りボリューム中央値（オレンジ線） – 標準的な売りボリュームの基準。 カスタマイズ可能なパラメーター – 感度に合わせて CDIPeriod と
Breaking Pro MT4
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
5 (4)
インディケータ
A indicator to show saturation in buying or selling With fast and complex mathematical calculations Easily find saturation points for buying or selling Can be used in all symbols and time frames with many signals Can be combined with different indicators and different time frames With simple settings and simple working methods Features: Can be used on all symbols Can be used in all time frames Can be used in all markets (Forex, stock, etc.) Large number of signals Same performance on all time
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
インディケータ
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
インディケータ
インディケータは現在のクオートを作成し、これを過去のものと比較して、これに基づいて価格変動予測を行います。インジケータには、目的の日付にすばやく移動するためのテキスト フィールドがあります。 オプション: シンボル - インジケーターが表示するシンボルの選択; SymbolPeriod - 指標がデータを取る期間の選択; IndicatorColor - インジケータの色; HorisontalShift - 指定されたバー数だけインディケータによって描画されたクオートのシフト; Inverse - true は引用符を逆にします。false - 元のビュー。 ChartVerticalShiftStep - チャートを垂直方向にシフトします (キーボードの上下矢印)。 次は日付を入力できるテキストフィールドの設定で、「Enter」を押すとすぐにジャンプできます。
Volume Orderflow Profile
Suvashish Halder
5 (2)
インディケータ
Introducing Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122657 The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during this
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
インディケータ
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Smart M Concept MT4
Andrei Novichkov
インディケータ
Our new indicator is an important part of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system It uses a modern market vision and fast calculation methods. As a result, the trader has a complete picture of the trade at every moment in time, which makes the process of obtaining results easier and faster. Our new indicator displays the following important patterns:   Order Blocks. Imbalance – Fair Value Gap (FVG). Break Of Structures (BoS). Change of character (CHoCH). Equal highs & lows. Premium , Equilibrium
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
「Auto FIBO Pro」Crypto_Forex インジケーターは、取引の補助ツールとして最適です。 - インジケーターは、フィボナッチ レベルとローカル トレンド ライン (赤色) を自動的に計算してチャート上に配置します。 - フィボナッチ レベルは、価格が反転する可能性のある重要な領域を示します。 - 最も重要なレベルは、23.6%、38.2%、50%、61.8% です。 - リバーサル スキャルピングやゾーン グリッド取引に使用できます。 - Auto FIBO Pro インジケーターを使用して、現在のシステムを改善する機会も多数あります。 - Info Spread Swap Display があり、接続されている外国為替ペアの現在のスプレッドとスワップを表示します。 - ディスプレイには、アカウントの残高、エクイティ、マージンも表示されます。 - Info Spread Swap Display は、チャートのどのコーナーにも配置できます。 0 - 左上コーナー、1 - 右上、2 - 左下、3 - 右下。 高品質のトレーディングロボットとインジケーターをご覧にな
Dynamic Poc Hi Tf arrow
Yerzhan Satov
インディケータ
POC, Volume Profile, Market Profile, Volume Indicator, Dynamic POC, Tick Volume, Forex Volume The Dynamic POC Hi Tf Arrow indicator is a reliable volume analysis tool (volume profile, market profile, tick volume) for accurately determining POC levels and price reactions. Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow for MT4 Description Dynamic POC Hi Tf arrow is a professional volume analysis indicator designed to accurately identify key price levels and market direction. It is built on tick volume data and displ
Url Html And Xml Encoding To Csv
Boubacar Tidiane Traore
ユーティリティ
Presentation The URL html and xml to csv is designed to get contents from URLs with html or xml content, and to download it to an output format as a txt or as a csv file. It enables to get the whole web sites page, starting with the http protocol, in a document for a further use and in additional with downloading directly on the MetaTrader applications and on the desktop. It is a good advantage for taking the most data from events and economic calendars, and also publications related to the inst
TradeStatistics
Evgeniy Zhdan
インディケータ
The trading statistics indicator notifies the trader of the aggregate income of the trading account for different time intervals. The indicator has wide display settings on the graph. There is a choice of one of the two display languages on the chart- English and Russian. Settings Indicator language (ENG, RUS) - Select the language to display on the chart; To control the magic (-1: any magic) - Entering the Magic for control (-1: any Magic); Angle of indicator tie - Selecting the angle of the c
RaysFX Supertrend Bar
Davide Rappa
インディケータ
RaysFX Supertrend Bar RaysFX Supertrend Bar è un indicatore personalizzato per MetaTrader 4. Utilizza l'indice di canale delle materie prime (CCI) per generare segnali di trading. L'indicatore mostra dei puntini in una finestra separata sotto il grafico principale per indicare i segnali di trading. Caratteristiche principali: Calcola il CCI per diversi periodi temporali. Visualizza puntini per indicare i segnali di trading. Permette all'utente di modificare i periodi temporali e la distanza tra
MCAD
Stanislav Korotky
インディケータ
MCAD stands for M ulti C urrency A ccumulation/ D istribution, so please don't confuse it with the well-known MACD. MCAD calculates relative strengths of Accumulation/Distribution of volumes for plain Forex currencies (that is their synthetic behaviour extracted from Forex pairs), market indices, CFDs and other groups of tickers. It uses standard Accumulation/Distribution formula ( Wikipedia's article ) and can apply it either to tick volumes, or to pseudo-real volumes ( volume surrogates , intr
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
インディケータ
VR グリッド インジケーターは、ユーザー定義の設定を使用してグラフィカル グリッドを作成するように 設計 されています。 標準グリッド とは異なり、VR グリッドは 円形レベル を構築するために使用されます。ユーザーの選択に応じて、ラウンド レベル間のステップは任意に設定できます。さらに、他のインジケーターやユーティリティとは異なり、VR Grid は期間が変更されたり、端末が再起動されたりした場合でも、 グリッドの位置を維持 します。 設定、設定ファイル、デモ版、説明書、問題解決方法は、以下から入手できます。 [ブログ] レビューを読んだり書いたりすることができます。 [リンク] のバージョン [MetaTrader 5] 垂直レベル は実際の時間間隔に基づいており、 欠落している または存在しない期間は無視します。したがって、レベル間のステップは、ユーザーが選択した値に厳密に対応します。 VR グリッド インジケーターを使用すると、トレーダーは任意のレベルで 垂直線と水平線のスタイル 、色、太さを変更できます。これにより、金融商品の ラウンドレベル を制御できます。 ラウンド
FREE
SafeProfit Market Profile
Jonathas Silva
インディケータ
SafeProfitマーケットプロファイルは、外国為替市場で最も先進的な追跡指標です。これは、その日の各セッション（アジア、ヨーロッパ、アメリカ）の市場プロファイルを追跡するために開発されました。 このインジケーターを使用すると、日中の笑顔で操作できます...ビッグプレーヤーが配置されている場所と彼らが行く正確な瞬間を正確に知ることができます。 インジケーターはシンプル、高速、客観的で、ビッグプレーヤーのあらゆる動きを価格で追跡します。 コンピューターサイエンティスト、ソフトウェアエンジニア、金融市場スペシャリストのJonathas Rodriguesによって開発されたこのセンセーショナルなツールを失うだけの95％の統計から抜け出し、使用してください。 何も設定する必要はありません...それをチャートに追加し、ろうそくを閉じて休憩を待つだけです。 時間枠：30M。 SafeProfit mākettopurofairu wa, gaikoku kawase ichiba de mottomo senshin-tekina tsuiseki shihyōdesu. Kore wa, s
Supply and Demand Zones MT4
Peter Mueller
4.5 (2)
インディケータ
The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. The best   FREE Trade Manager . If you want to create your own Hedging or Grid strategies without any coding make sure to check out the   ManHedger Key Features: Automatic Zone Detect
FREE
TimeToBarEnd
Ilia Stavrov
インディケータ
Indicator "Time to Bar End" (TimeToBarEnd) This technical indicator is designed to accurately track the time remaining until the current candle closes on the chart. It displays a countdown in minutes:seconds format, which is particularly useful for intraday traders and scalpers who need to know the exact closing time of the current candle. The indicator updates in real-time and offers flexible customization of its appearance. The settings include: choice of position from four chart corners, adj
FREE
Market Dynamics
Thomas Bradley Butler
インディケータ
マーケット ダイナミクスは、トレンドのスキャルピング用です。 青が買い、赤が売りです。 ラインは価格統合の領域であり、通常のバー ローソク足は未定です。 価格はサポートラインとレジスタンスラインの間で統合され、その後、価格アクションが領域外にブレイクアウトします. 頭皮の上または下の部分をピックし、主なトレンドに従うか、頭皮のデイトレードを行います. マーケット ダイナミクスは、トレンドのスキャルピング用です。 青が買い、赤が売りです。 ラインは価格統合の領域であり、通常のバー ローソク足は未定です。 価格はサポートラインとレジスタンスラインの間で統合され、その後、価格アクションが領域外にブレイクアウトします. 頭皮の上または下の部分をピックし、主なトレンドに従うか、頭皮のデイトレードを行います.
VSA Histogram
Richard Bystricky
インディケータ
VSA - P (Volume Spread Analysis) Period-Based Histogram is a tool that visually represents market volume dynamics using Volume Spread Analysis principles, with a focus on highlighting key volume changes over specific time periods. The histogram captures changes in volume and price spread relationships in real-time, enabling traders to detect early signals of accumulation, distribution, and shifts in buying or selling pressure. Indicator is non repainting and working with real-time on tick data.
Chart Trader
FX AutoTrader
ユーティリティ
ChartTrader is a professional trading tool that every trader needs in their toolbox. It has been developed to work with the MT4 Platform. ChartTrader offers a number of options to make placing orders in the Forex market quick and easy. The GUI sits on the chart window so there is no need to navigate to separate windows when placing orders. The program allows you to set pending and instant orders. It has a built in risk management system, so every trade can risk a percentage or a fixed amount in
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
インディケータ
Gann Made Easy は、ミスター・ギャンの理論を使用した取引の最良の原則に基づいた、プロフェッショナルで使いやすい外国為替取引システムです。 W・D・ガン。このインジケーターは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを含む正確な買いと売りのシグナルを提供します。 PUSH通知を利用して外出先でも取引可能です。 購入後に私に連絡して、取引のヒント、ボーナス、および「GANN MADE EASY」EA アシスタントを無料で入手してください。 おそらく、ギャンの取引手法についてはすでに何度も聞いたことがあるでしょう。通常、ギャンの理論は初心者のトレーダーだけでなく、すでにある程度の取引経験がある人にとっても非常に複雑なものです。なぜなら、ギャンの取引手法は理論的にはそれほど簡単に適用できるものではないからです。私はその知識を磨き、最良の原則を私の外国為替インジケーターに組み込むために数年を費やしました。 このインジケーターは非常に簡単に適用できます。必要なのは、それをチャートに添付し、簡単な取引推奨事項に従うだけです。このインジケーターは常に市場分析の仕事を行い、取引の機会を探しま
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーのためのベストソリューション! このダッシュボードソフトウェアは、28の通貨ペアで動作しています。それは私達の主要な指標（高度な通貨の強さ28と高度な通貨インパルス）の2に基づいています。それは全体の外国為替市場の大きい概観を与えます。それは、すべての（9）時間枠で28の外国為替ペアのための高度な通貨の強さの値、通貨の動きの速度と信号を示しています。チャート上で1つのインディケータを使用して市場全体を観察し、トレンドやスキャルピングの機会をピンポイントで見つけることができたら、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 このインディケータには、強い通貨と弱い通貨の識別、潜在的な取引の識別と確認がより簡単になるような機能が搭載されています。このインディケータは、通貨の強さや弱さが増加しているか減少しているか、また、すべての時間枠でどのように機能しているかをグラフィカルに表示します。 新機能として、現在の市場環境の変化に適応するダイナミックなマーケットフィボナッチレベルが追加され、すでに当社のAdvanced
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
インディケータ
M1 SNIPER は使いやすいトレーディングインジケーターシステムです。M1時間足向けに設計された矢印インジケーターです。M1時間足でのスキャルピングのためのスタンドアロンシステムとして、また既存のトレーディングシステムの一部としても使用できます。このトレーディングシステムはM1時間足での取引に特化して設計されていますが、他の時間足でも使用できます。元々、この手法はXAUUSDとBTCUSDの取引用に設計しましたが、他の市場においても役立つと考えています。 インジケーターのシグナルは、トレンドの方向と逆方向に取引できます。インジケーターのシグナルを利用して両方向に取引するのに役立つ特別な取引テクニックをご紹介します。この手法は、特別な動的なサポートとレジスタンスの価格帯を利用することに基づいています。 ご購入後、M1 SNIPER矢印インジケーターをすぐにダウンロードできます。さらに、M1 SNIPERツールのすべてのユーザーに、以下のスクリーンショットに表示されているApollo Dynamic SRインジケーターを無料で提供しています。この2つのインジケーターを組み合わせることで
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
インディケータ
Game Changerは、あらゆる金融商品で使用できる革新的なトレンドインジケーターです。メタトレーダーを強力なトレンドアナライザーへと変貌させます。このインジケーターは再描画や遅延がありません。あらゆる時間枠で動作し、トレンドの特定、反転の可能性のシグナル、トレーリングストップ機能、そして迅速な市場反応のためのリアルタイムアラートを提供します。経験豊富なプロ、あるいは優位性を求める初心者の方でも、このツールは自信と規律を持ち、トレンドの根底にあるダイナミクスを明確に理解した上で取引を行うための力となります。 購入後すぐにご連絡いただくと、個人ボーナスを進呈いたします！強力なサポートとトレンドスキャナーインジケーターの無料コピーもご用意しておりますので、お気軽にプライベートメッセージでご連絡くださ. 私のEAやスペシャルセットはTelegramでは販売しておりません。Mql5のみで販売しており、セットファイルはこちらのブログでのみ公開し ております 。詐欺師にはご注意ください。他の方からセットを購入しないでください。 設定 トレンド変化時のアラートを有効にする - True/Fals
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
インディケータ
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
インディケータ
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
インディケータ
Apollo SR Master は、サポート/レジスタンスゾーンを利用した取引をより容易かつ確実にする特別な機能を備えたサポート/レジスタンスインジケーターです。このインジケーターは、ローカル価格の高値と安値を検出することで、タイムラグなしでリアルタイムにサポート/レジスタンスゾーンを計算します。そして、新たに形成されたSRゾーンを確認するために、インジケーターは特別なシグナルを表示します。このシグナルは、SRゾーンを実際の売りまたは買いシグナルとして考慮して使用できることを示します。この場合、SRゾーンの強度が高まり、SRエリアからの取引が成功する確率も高まります。これがこのインジケーターの基本的な考え方です。 SRゾーンは、ストップロスとテイクプロフィットの設定を容易にします。シグナルの方向に応じて、SRゾーンの上または下のスペースをストップロスとして設定できます。さらに、反対側のSRゾーンは、潜在的なテイクプロフィットエリアとして設定できます。 また、Apollo SRマスターインジケーターをご利用のすべてのユーザーには、「Apollo Price Action System」
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
インディケータ
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 次世代の Forex 取引ツール。 現在 49% オフ。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator は、長年人気のインジケーターを進化させたもので、3 つの機能を 1 つにまとめています。 Advanced Currency Strength28 インジケーター (レビュー 695 件)  + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (レビュー 520 件) + CS28 コンボ シグナル (ボーナス)。 インジケーターの詳細 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 次世代の Strength インジケーターが提供するもの  オリジナルで気に入っていたすべての機能が、新機能と精度の向上によって強化されました。 主な機能: 独自の通貨強度計算式。 すべての時間枠でスムーズかつ正確な強度ライン。 トレンドの特定と正確なエントリーに最適です。 ダイナミックマーケットフィボナッチレベル (マーケットフィボナッチ)。 このインジケーターに固有
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
インディケータ
トレンドインジケーター、1つのツールに組み込まれたすべての重要なトレンド機能を備えたトレンドトレーディングとフィルタリングのための画期的なユニークなソリューション！ これは、すべてのシンボル/商品（外国為替、商品、暗号通貨、インデックス、株式）で使用できる100％再描画されていないマルチタイムフレームおよびマルチ通貨インジケーターです。 期間限定オファー: サポートおよびレジスタンス スクリーナー インジケーターは、たった 50 ドルで永久的にご利用いただけます。(元の価格 250 ドル) (オファー延長) トレンドスクリーナーは、チャート内のドットで矢印トレンドシグナルを提供するインジケーターに続く効率的なインジケーターです。 トレンド分析インジケーターで使用できる機能： 1.トレンドスキャナー。 2.最大利益分析を備えたトレンドライン。 3.トレンド通貨強度メーター。 4.アラート付きのトレンド反転ドット。 5.アラート付きの強いトレンドドット。 6.トレンド矢印 毎日の分析例、毎日のシグナルパフォーマンス...など、トレンドスクリーナーインジケーターを使用して、ここで見つけること
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
インディケータ
現在33％オフ 初心者にもエキスパートトレーダーにも最適なソリューション このインジケーターは独自の機能と新しい公式を多数内蔵しており、ユニークで高品質かつ手頃な取引ツールです。このアップデートでは、2つの時間枠ゾーンを表示できるようになります。より長いTFだけでなく、チャートTFとより長いTF（ネストゾーンを表示）の両方を表示できます。すべてのSupply Demandトレーダーの皆さんのお気に召すはずです。:) 重要情報の公開 Advanced Supply Demandの可能性を最大化するには、 https://www.mql5.com/ja/blogs/post/720245 にアクセスしてください。   エントリーまたはターゲットの正確なトリガーポイントを正確に特定できれば取引がどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。新しい基盤となるアルゴリズムに基づいて構築されているため、買い手と売り手の間の潜在的な不均衡をさらに簡単に特定できます。これは、最も強い需要と供給のゾーンと、過去のパフォーマンス（古いゾーンを表示）がグラフィカルに表現されるためです。これらの機能は、最適な
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
インディケータ
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
インディケータ
Trend Ai indicatorは、トレンドの識別と実用的なエントリポイントと反転アラートを組み合わせることで、トレーダーの市場分析を強化する優れたツールです。 この指標は、ユーザーが自信と正確さで外国為替市場の複雑さをナビゲートすることを可能にします トレンドAiインジケーターは、主要なシグナル以外にも、プルバックやリトレースメント中に発生するセカンダリエントリポイントを識別し、トレーダーが確立されたトレンド内の価格修正を活用できるようにします。 重要な利点: *MT4およびMT5の仕事 *明確な買いまたは売りシグナル *再描画しません ·すべての資産で動作します 私はeaやセットをtelegram it詐欺で販売しないように注意してください。 すべての設定はここでブログで無料です。  重要！ 指示とボーナスを得るために購入後すぐに私に連絡してください！ 私の他のプロダクトと同様、実質操作の監視はここに見つけることができます: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 設定および入力: すべての
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
インディケータ
FX Power: 通貨の強弱を分析して、より賢い取引を実現 概要 FX Power は主要通貨と金の実際の強弱をあらゆる市場状況で理解するための必須ツールです。強い通貨を買い、弱い通貨を売ることで、 FX Power は取引の意思決定を簡素化し、高い確率の取引機会を見出します。トレンドを追従する場合でも、極端なデルタ値を使用して反転を予測する場合でも、このツールはあなたの取引スタイルに完全に適応します。ただ取引するだけではなく、 FX Power で賢く取引をしましょう。 1. なぜ FX Power がトレーダーにとって非常に有益なのか 通貨と金のリアルタイム強弱分析 • FX Power は主要通貨と金の相対的な強弱を計算し、マーケットダイナミクスに関する明確な洞察を提供します。 • どの資産がリードしているか、または後れを取っているかを監視して、取引するペアを賢く選びましょう。 マルチタイムフレームの包括的なビュー • 短期、中期、長期のタイムフレームで通貨と金の強弱を追跡し、マーケットトレンドに基づいて取引戦略を調整できます。 • スキャルピングからスイングトレード
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! このダッシュボードは、複数のシンボルと最大9つのタイムフレームで動作するソフトウェアの非常に強力な部分です。 このソフトは、弊社のメインインジケーター（ベストレビュー：Advanced Supply Demand）をベースにしています。    Advanced Supply Demand ダッシュボードは、素晴らしい概要を提供します。それは示しています。  ゾーン強度評価を含むフィルタリングされた需給値。 ゾーン内/ゾーンへのPips距離。 ネストされたゾーンがハイライトされます。 選択されたシンボルの4種類のアラートを全ての（9）時間枠で提供します。 それはあなたの個人的なニーズに合わせて高度に設定可能です。 あなたの利益! すべてのトレーダーにとって最も重要な質問です。 市場に参入するのに最適なレベルはどこか？ 成功のチャンスとリスク/リターンを得るために、強力な供給/需要ゾーン内またはその近くで取引を開始します。 損切りの最適な位置はどこですか？ 最も安全なのは、強力な供給/需要ゾーンの下/上にストップを置くことです。 最適な利益
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
インディケータ
事前に指標   市場の反転レベルとゾーンを決定し 、価格がそのレベルに戻るのを待って、新しいトレンドの終わりではなく、始まりにエントリーできるようにします。 彼は示す   反転レベル   市場が方向転換を確認し、さらなる動きを形成する場所。 このインジケーターは再描画なしで動作し、あらゆる金融商品に最適化されており、       トレンドラインプロ   インジケータ。 すべての機器に対応する可逆構造スキャナー すべての取引商品を自動的に追跡し、すべての R 反転パターンを即座に識別して、LOGIC AI 信号がすでに存在する場所やその他の有用な情報を表示します。 Logic AI – エントリーポイントを表示するアシスタント 市場参入の最適なタイミングを判断するインテリジェントなシグナル。TPSproSYSTEMアルゴリズムを使用し、価格動向、トレンド、主要参加者の活動を分析します。 LOGIC AI が表示されるということは、市場状況が十分に整い、高い成功確率で取引の決定を下せる状態であることを意味します。 （R1-PRO）モードは、トレンドプロインジケーターからのトレンドの変化
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
インディケータ
ご紹介   クォンタム トレンド スナイパー インジケーターは 、トレンド反転を特定して取引する方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 インジケーターです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。     クォンタムトレンドスナイパーインジケーター   は、非常に高い精度でトレンドの反転を識別する革新的な方法で、あなたのトレーディングの旅を新たな高みに押し上げるように設計されています。 ***Quantum Trend Sniper Indicatorを購入すると、Quantum Breakout Indicatorを無料で入手できます!*** クォンタム ブレイクアウト インジケーターは、トレンドの反転を特定するとアラートを発し、矢印を示し、3 つのテイクプロフィットレベルを提案します。 初心者トレーダーにもプロのトレーダーにも適しています。 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック MT5のバージョン：       ここをクリック 推奨事項: 期間: すべての時間枠。最良の結果を得るには、M15、M30、H1 のタイム
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
インディケータ
新規リリースを記念して、期間限定の特別価格で提供中です。 【コンセプト：混沌を切り裂く一刀】 遅行するインジケーターやノイズだらけのチャートに迷う日々は終わりです。KATANA Scalperは、「刀」のように鋭い切れ味で相場のノイズを切り落とし、価格の中に隠された純粋な「モメンタムの芯」だけを可視化するために設計されました。複雑な相場をシンプルにし、外科医のような精密さでエントリーするための「視界」を提供します。 KATANA Scalper を導入する5つの核心的メリット KATANA Scalper は単なるシグナルツールではなく、 「機関投資家レベルの市場分析視点」を個人トレーダーにインストールするシステム と言えます。具体的なメリットは以下の通りです。 1. 「遅れ」と「ダマシ」のジレンマからの解放 一般的なインジケーターの最大の弱点である「反応の遅れ（ラグ）」と「ノイズ（ダマシ）」のトレードオフを、独自の 非線形ノイズ除去エンジン で解決しています。 メリット: 従来のオシレーターが反応する前に、市場構造の変化を捉えることができます。 結果: トレンドの「頭と尻尾」ではな
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
インディケータ
通貨強さウィザードは、取引を成功させるためのオールインワン ソリューションを提供する非常に強力な指標です。このインジケーターは、複数の時間枠のすべての通貨のデータを使用して、このまたはその外国為替ペアのパワーを計算します。このデータは、使いやすい通貨インデックスと通貨パワーラインの形式で表され、特定の通貨のパワーを確認するために使用できます。 必要なのは、取引したいチャートにインジケーターを接続することだけです。インジケーターは、取引する通貨の実際の強さを示します。このインジケーターは、トレンドに合わせて取引するときに有利に利用できる売買高の圧力の極値も示します。このインジケーターには、フィボナッチに基づく可能なターゲットも表示されます。 このインジケーターは、PUSH 通知を含むあらゆるタイプのアラートを提供します。 購入後ご連絡下さい。私の取引のヒントをあなたと共有し、素晴らしいボーナスインジケーターを無料で提供します! 幸せで有益な取引をお祈りします。
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
インディケータ
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
インディケータ
PRO Renko Systemは、特別にRENKOチャートを取引するために設計された高精度の取引システムです。 これは、様々な取引商品に適用することができる普遍的なシステムです。 システムは効果的に正確な逆転信号へのアクセスを与えるいわゆる市場の騒音を中和する。 表示器は非常に使いやすく、信号の生成に責任がある1つの変数だけがあります。 あなたは簡単にお好みの任意の取引ツールとレンコバーのサイズにツールを適応させることができます。 私はいつもあなたが私のソフトウェアで収益性の高い取引を支援するために余分なサポートを提供する準備ができています！ 私はあなたに幸せで収益性の高い取引をしたいです！ ご購入後にご連絡ください！ 私はあなたに私のレンコチャートジェネレータを送信します。 私はまた、私の個人的な推奨事項やシステムの他のモジュールを無料で共有します！
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
インディケータ
トレンドラインプロ   市場の真の方向転換点を理解するのに役立ちます。この指標は、真のトレンド反転と主要プレーヤーが再び参入するポイントを示します。 分かりますか     BOSライン   複雑な設定や不要なノイズなしに、より長い時間足でのトレンドの変化と重要なレベルを把握できます。シグナルは再描画されず、バーが閉じた後もチャート上に残ります。 インジケーターが示す内容: 本当の変化   トレンド（BOSライン） 一度シグナルが現れたら、それは有効です！これは、リペイント機能を持つインジケーターとの重要な違いです。リペイント機能を持つインジケーターは、シグナルを発した後、それを変更し、資金の損失につながる可能性があります。これにより、より高い確率と精度で市場に参入できます。また、矢印が現れた後、目標値（利益確定）に達するか、反転シグナルが現れるまで、ローソク足の色を変更する機能もあります。 繰り返しエントリ       主要プレーヤーの補充 エントリーポイントを探す際の視覚的な明瞭性を向上させるため、最適な市場エントリーポイントが検索されるBUY/SELLゾーンを最初に表示するモジュ
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
インディケータ
市場の2つの基本原則に基づく日中戦略。 このアルゴリズムは、追加のフィルターを使用したボリュームと価格の波の分析に基づいています。インディケータのインテリジェントアルゴリズムは、2つの市場要因が1つに結合した場合にのみシグナルを出します。インディケータは、より高い時間枠のデータを使用して、M1チャート上の特定の範囲の波を計算します。そして波を確認するために、インジケーターはボリュームによる分析を使用します。 このインディケータはレディトレーディングシステムです。トレーダーが必要とするのは、信号に従うことだけです。また、インジケーターはあなた自身の取引システムの基礎になることができます。取引はミニッツチャートでのみ行われます。 インジケーターがMTFの原則を使用しているという事実にもかかわらず、インジケーターのアルゴリズムは可能な限り安定しています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私の取引設定と推奨事項をあなたと共有します！
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
インディケータ
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは、各ポイントのボリュームを分析し、そのボリュームに対する市場の疲労レベルを計算します。 インジケーターは3本のラインで構成されています： 強気のボリューム疲労ライン 弱気のボリューム疲労ライン 市場のトレンドを示すライン。このラインは、市場が強気か弱気かに応じて色が変わります。 任意の開始点から市場を分析できます。一度ボリューム疲労ラインに達したら、次の分析を開始するための新しいポイントを設定してください。 トレンドや修正を分析できます。良いアプローチは、トレンドラインに達したときや、トップやボトムがヒットしたときにインジケーターを移動させることです。 トレンドラインとボリューム疲労ラインの距離が大きいほど、その方向のボリュームは大きくなります。 トレンドラインはオーダーを開く場所として使用でき、疲労ラインは利益を取るために使用されます。 このシステムは非常にユニークですが、非常に直感的でもあります。 市場には同様の製品はありません。 使用に制限はありません。すべての市場およびすべての時間枠で適用できます。 重要：MetaTrader4のテスターで確認する際は、紫色
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
インディケータ
現在20%OFF! 初心者やエキスパートトレーダーに最適なソリューションです。 このインディケータは、エキゾチックペア・コモディティ・インデックス・先物など、あらゆるシンボルの通貨の強さを表示することに特化したインディケータです。金、銀、原油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNHなどの通貨の強さを表示するために、9行目にどのシンボルでも追加することができます。独自の機能を多数搭載し、新しい計算式を採用したため、ユニークで高品質、かつ手頃な価格のトレーディングツールとなっています。新しいトレンドやスキャルピングチャンスのトリガーポイントを正確に把握することができるため、あなたのトレードがどのように改善されるか想像してみてください。 ユーザーマニュアル：ここをクリック   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 すべての時間枠に対応します。あなたはすぐにトレンドを見ることができるようになります! 新しいアルゴリズムに基づいて設計されているため、潜在的な取引の特定と確認がより簡単になります。これは、8つの主要通貨と1つのシンボルの強弱
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
インディケータ
Scalper Vault は、スキャルピングを成功させるために必要なすべてを提供するプロフェッショナルなスキャルピング システムです。このインジケーターは、外国為替およびバイナリー オプションのトレーダーが使用できる完全な取引システムです。推奨される時間枠は M5 です。 システムは、トレンドの方向に正確な矢印シグナルを提供します。また、トップとボトムのシグナルとギャン マーケット レベルも提供します。 インジケーターは、プッシュ通知を含むすべてのタイプのアラートを提供します。 インジケータの購入後にご連絡ください。私の個人的な取引の推奨事項と素晴らしいボーナス指標を無料で共有します! 幸せで有益な取引をお祈りします！
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
インディケータ
デイトレーダーマスターは、デイトレーダーのための完全なトレーディングシステムです。システムは2つのインジケーターで構成されています。 1つの指標は売買する矢印信号です。それはあなたが得る矢印インジケーターです。 2つ目のインジケーターを無料で提供します。 2番目のインジケーターは、これらの矢印と組み合わせて使用​​するために特別に設計されたトレンドインジケーターです。 インジケーターは繰り返さず、遅れないでください！ このシステムの使用は非常に簡単です。 2色の線で表示されている現在のトレンドの方向に矢印信号をたどる必要があります。青は買いの傾向です。赤い色は売りの傾向です。青い矢印は買いシグナルです。赤い矢印は売りの合図です。トレンドラインの色と一致するように、矢印の色と信号の方向が必要です。 矢印インジケーターは、主に時間間隔M5とM15での日中取引のために作成されました。ただし、技術的には、システムは他の時間間隔で使用できます。 インジケータには、PUSHメッセージ機能を備えたポップアップアラートが装備されています。 購入後、必ず私に書いてください！私はあなたにシステムとの取引の
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
インディケータ
FX Volume：ブローカー視点で捉える本物の市場センチメント クイック概要 トレード手法をさらに高めたいとお考えですか？ FX Volume は、リテールトレーダーやブローカーのポジション状況をリアルタイムで提供します。これは、COTのような遅延レポートよりもはるかに早く知ることができます。安定した利益を目指す方も、さらなる優位性を求める方も、 FX Volume は大きな不均衡を見極め、ブレイクアウトを確認し、リスク管理を洗練させるのに役立ちます。今すぐ始めて、実際の出来高データがどのように意思決定を変革するかを体感してください！ 1. FX Volume がトレーダーにとって非常に有益な理由 高精度の早期警戒シグナル • 各通貨ペアを売買しているトレーダー数を、他者よりも早く、ほぼリアルタイムで把握できます。 • FX Volume は、複数のリテールブローカーから得られる本物の出来高データを収集し、分かりやすい形式で提供する 唯一 のツールです。 強力なリスク管理 • ロングやショートの大きな偏り（インバランス）を特定し、潜在的なトレンド転換を見逃しません。ストップ
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
インディケータ
Apollo Secret Trend は、任意のペアと時間枠でトレンドを見つけるために使用できるプロのトレンド インジケーターです。インジケーターは、取引するペアや時間枠に関係なく、市場のトレンドを検出するために使用できる主要な取引インジケーターになることができます。インジケーターで特別なパラメーターを使用することにより、シグナルを個人の取引スタイルに適応させることができます。 このインジケーターは、PUSH 通知を含むすべてのタイプのアラートを提供します。インジケータの信号は再描画しないでください!提供されたスクリーンショットでは、アポロ シークレット トレンド インジケーターと買われ過ぎ/売られ過ぎのオシレーター インジケーターを組み合わせて見ることができます。これは完全に無料で提供されます。 購入後、2 番目の買われすぎおよび売られすぎのオシレーター インジケーターを無料で入手するために私に連絡してください!また、システムの使用方法についても説明します。お得な特典もご用意しております！
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
トレンド指標は、金融市場での取引に使用されるテクニカル分析の領域の 1 つです。 Angular Trend Lines ー - トレンドの方向を総合的に判断し、エントリー シグナルを生成します。ろうそくの平均方向を平滑化するだけでなく トレンドラインの傾斜角度も使用します。傾斜角の基礎として、ガン角を構築する原理が採用されました。 テクニカル分析インジケーターは、ローソク足の平滑化とチャートの形状を組み合わせたものです。 トレンド ラインと矢印には 2 つの種類があります。赤い線と矢印は強気方向、紫の線と矢印は弱気方向です。 インジケーターの機能 このインジケーターは使いやすく、パラメータの設定も簡単で、トレンド分析や注文開始のシグナルの受信に使用できます。 インジケーターは再描画されず、ローソク足の終値に矢印が表示されます。 信号が発生したときに複数の種類のアラートを提供します。 あらゆる金融商品（外国為替、暗号通貨、貴金属、株式、指数）に使用できます。 このインジケーターは、どの時間枠やチャートでも機能します。 このインジケーターはプロセッサに負荷をかけない軽量アルゴリズム
作者のその他のプロダクト
Algo Smart Flow Risk Control EA
LORAMA, S.R.L.
ユーティリティ
ALGO Smart Flow Risk Manager (Keyboard Edition) Have you ever spotted the perfect entry but hesitated so long calculating the lot size that the price ran away without you? Or has a bad streak ever wiped out 20% of your account because you didn't know when to stop? The ALGO Smart Flow Risk Manager is not an automated trading bot. It is a professional Execution Tool designed strictly for Manual Traders who demand speed, structure, and discipline. We turn your keyboard into a high-speed execution
FREE
Algo Smart Flow Risk Control EA 4
LORAMA, S.R.L.
ユーティリティ
ALGO Smart Flow Risk Manager (Keyboard Edition) Have you ever spotted the perfect entry but hesitated so long calculating the lot size that the price ran away without you?   Or has a bad streak ever wiped out 20% of your account because you didn't know when to stop? The   ALGO Smart Flow Risk Manager   is not an automated trading bot. It is a professional   Execution Tool   designed strictly for   Manual Traders   who demand speed, structure, and discipline. We turn your keyboard into a high-sp
FREE
Algo Smart Flow Structure Indicator
LORAMA, S.R.L.
インディケータ
ALGO Smart Flow Structure Indicator The ALGO Smart Flow Structure Indicator is designed for serious traders who use objective Market structure. Forget noise and slow indicators; this tool provides you with a crystal-clear, unambiguous view of structural breakouts across all timeframes. Based on the rigorous rules of the ALGO Smart Flow methodology, the indicator filters out internal structure and only shows you the Major Structural Points (Swing Points) , ensuring you only trade at levels wh
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信