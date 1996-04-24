Ultra Simple Trade Panel
- Утилиты
⭐ XAU Trade Panel — Precision Gold Trading Made Simple
XAU Trade Panel is a professional, ultra-responsive manual trading panel designed specifically for XAUUSD scalpers, intraday traders, and multi-layer position builders.
Built with speed, accuracy, and trader workflow in mind, this panel lets you execute, manage, protect, and now micro-manage individual positions instantly — all from a clean, intuitive interface that stays out of your way.
Whether you stack layers, ladder pending orders, scalp momentum bursts, or need to rescue/clean up messy entries fast, this tool gives you full control with one click.
🔥 Key Features
✅ 1. Fully Custom Manual Order Execution (More Broker-Proof)
-
Buy NOW / Sell NOW market buttons
-
Custom market lot size input
-
Ultra-fast execution optimized for Gold’s volatility
-
Improved filling-mode compatibility: automatically tries broker-supported filling modes (RETURN / IOC / FOK) for better execution reliability
-
Built for scalpers who need speed and fewer “invalid filling mode” errors
✅ 2. Three Fully-Configurable Trading Zones (Z1, Z2, Z3)
Each zone lets you pre-define:
-
Price
-
Number of layers
-
Lot size per layer
Then execute instantly:
-
Buy @ Zone
-
Sell @ Zone
The panel automatically places multiple stacked pending orders at the specified price.
Perfect for traders who want to place buy/sell orders at 3 different key zones.
✅ 3. Smart BE (Break-Even) Stop-Loss Automation
One-click Set SL to BE pushes all stop-losses to break even, with offset:
-
Enter offset in XAU pips
-
Example: 0.5 pips = 0.05 on XAUUSD
-
Works across all open positions to instantly reduce exposure
✅ 4. Bulk SL & TP Editor (Positions + Pending Orders)
Set a single Take Profit or Stop Loss price for:
-
All open positions
-
All pending orders (limits/stops)
Includes safety logic to prevent impossible placements (e.g., TP below Buy entry).
🆕 ✅ 5. Positions Manager Page (Per-Trade Control)
A new Positions tab built for fast trade cleanup and precision management:
-
View open positions in a table
-
Sorted worst entries first (so your biggest problems show on top)
-
Scrollable list (handles many positions cleanly)
-
One-click per-position actions:
-
TRIM (auto TP near entry by pip distance)
-
TP1 / TP2 / TP3 (apply preset TP levels instantly)
-
-
Dedicated Refresh control + timed updates
This is ideal for scaling out, saving bad entries, and managing multiple layers quickly.
🆕 ✅ 6. Expanded Risk & Exposure Dashboard (Positions + Pending)
Live stats now go beyond positions:
-
Total number of open positions
-
Total lots (open positions)
-
Total potential TP result
-
Total SL result (worst-case)
-
NEW: Pending exposure stats
-
Pending lots
-
Pending potential TP/SL P/L (what your pending orders could earn/lose if triggered)
-
So you always know your full risk — not just what’s already open.
🆕 ✅ 7. Draggable Panel (Clean Workspace)
-
The panel can now be dragged around the chart with the mouse
-
Chart interactions are handled cleanly during drag to prevent annoying misclicks
-
Keeps your workspace flexible across different layouts and monitors
✅ 8. Account Safety Utilities (Instant Risk Controls)
Essential utilities for high-volatility gold moves:
-
Delete LIMITS → Removes all Buy Limit / Sell Limit orders
-
TP All Now → Closes all profitable positions instantly
-
Exit ALL → Closes all positions & deletes all orders in one click
🌟 Why This Panel Stands Out
-
100% optimized for XAUUSD precision trading
-
More broker-compatible execution (filling-mode fallback)
-
Per-position management for real-world multi-layer workflows
-
Built-in pending exposure awareness (lots + potential P/L)
-
Clean, fast UI with scrollable positions + draggable panel
-
Designed by an active XAUUSD trader — built for speed and control
📌 Ideal For
-
Gold (XAUUSD) scalpers
-
Layer/ladder entry traders
-
Breakout traders using zone logic
-
Risk-focused traders who want instant SL/TP control
-
Anyone managing many entries who wants worst-first sorting + per-trade TP tools
-
