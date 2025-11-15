Ultra Simple Trade Panel

⭐ XAU Trade Panel — Precision Gold Trading Made Simple

XAU Trade Panel is a professional, ultra-responsive manual trading panel designed specifically for XAUUSD scalpers, intraday traders, and multi-layer position builders.

Built with speed, accuracy, and trader workflow in mind, this panel lets you execute, manage, protect, and now micro-manage individual positions instantly — all from a clean, intuitive interface that stays out of your way.

Whether you stack layers, ladder pending orders, scalp momentum bursts, or need to rescue/clean up messy entries fast, this tool gives you full control with one click.

🔥 Key Features

✅ 1. Fully Custom Manual Order Execution (More Broker-Proof)

Buy NOW / Sell NOW market buttons

Custom market lot size input

Ultra-fast execution optimized for Gold’s volatility

Improved filling-mode compatibility : automatically tries broker-supported filling modes (RETURN / IOC / FOK) for better execution reliability

Built for scalpers who need speed and fewer “invalid filling mode” errors

✅ 2. Three Fully-Configurable Trading Zones (Z1, Z2, Z3)

Each zone lets you pre-define:

Price

Number of layers

Lot size per layer

Then execute instantly:

Buy @ Zone

Sell @ Zone

The panel automatically places multiple stacked pending orders at the specified price.

Perfect for traders who want to place buy/sell orders at 3 different key zones.

✅ 3. Smart BE (Break-Even) Stop-Loss Automation

One-click Set SL to BE pushes all stop-losses to break even, with offset:

Enter offset in XAU pips

Example: 0.5 pips = 0.05 on XAUUSD

Works across all open positions to instantly reduce exposure

✅ 4. Bulk SL & TP Editor (Positions + Pending Orders)

Set a single Take Profit or Stop Loss price for:

All open positions

All pending orders (limits/stops)

Includes safety logic to prevent impossible placements (e.g., TP below Buy entry).

🆕 ✅ 5. Positions Manager Page (Per-Trade Control)

A new Positions tab built for fast trade cleanup and precision management:

View open positions in a table

Sorted worst entries first (so your biggest problems show on top)

Scrollable list (handles many positions cleanly)

One-click per-position actions: TRIM (auto TP near entry by pip distance) TP1 / TP2 / TP3 (apply preset TP levels instantly)

Dedicated Refresh control + timed updates

This is ideal for scaling out, saving bad entries, and managing multiple layers quickly.

🆕 ✅ 6. Expanded Risk & Exposure Dashboard (Positions + Pending)

Live stats now go beyond positions:

Total number of open positions

Total lots (open positions)

Total potential TP result

Total SL result (worst-case)

NEW: Pending exposure stats Pending lots Pending potential TP/SL P/L (what your pending orders could earn/lose if triggered)



So you always know your full risk — not just what’s already open.

🆕 ✅ 7. Draggable Panel (Clean Workspace)

The panel can now be dragged around the chart with the mouse

Chart interactions are handled cleanly during drag to prevent annoying misclicks

Keeps your workspace flexible across different layouts and monitors

✅ 8. Account Safety Utilities (Instant Risk Controls)

Essential utilities for high-volatility gold moves:

Delete LIMITS → Removes all Buy Limit / Sell Limit orders

TP All Now → Closes all profitable positions instantly

Exit ALL → Closes all positions & deletes all orders in one click

🌟 Why This Panel Stands Out

100% optimized for XAUUSD precision trading

More broker-compatible execution (filling-mode fallback)

Per-position management for real-world multi-layer workflows

Built-in pending exposure awareness (lots + potential P/L)

Clean, fast UI with scrollable positions + draggable panel

Designed by an active XAUUSD trader — built for speed and control

📌 Ideal For