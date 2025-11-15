Ultra Simple Trade Panel
- Utilità
- Chin Yu Zhe
- Versione: 1.10
- Attivazioni: 20
XAU Trade Panel is a professional, ultra-responsive manual trading panel designed specifically for XAUUSD scalpers, intraday traders, and multi-layer position builders.
Built with speed, accuracy, and trader workflow in mind, this panel allows you to execute, manage, and protect your gold trades instantly — all from a clean, intuitive interface that doesn’t get in your way.
Whether you stack layers, ladder limit orders, or scalp small momentum bursts, this tool gives you full control with one click.🔥 Key Features
✅ 1. Fully Custom Manual Order Execution
-
Buy NOW / Sell NOW market buttons
-
Custom market lot size input
-
Ultra-fast execution optimized for Gold’s volatility
-
Correct filling-mode handling (IOF/FOK/RETURN)
Perfect for scalpers who need speed.
✅ 2. Three Fully-Configurable Trading Zones (Z1, Z2, Z3)
Each zone lets you pre-define:
-
Price
-
Number of layers
-
Lot size per layer
Then execute instantly:
-
Buy @ Zone
-
Sell @ Zone
The panel automatically places multiple stacked limit/stop orders at the specified price.
Great for traders that wants to put buy/sell limit orders at 3 different zones.
✅ 3. Smart BE (Break-Even) Stop-Loss Automation
One-click Set SL to BE pushes all stop-losses to break even, with offset:
-
Enter offset in XAU pips
-
Example: 0.5 pips = 0.05 on XAUUSD
Works for all open positions, keeping your exposure protected.
✅ 4. Bulk SL & TP Editor (Positions + Pending Orders)
Set a single Take Profit or Stop Loss price for:
-
All open positions
-
All pending orders (limits/stops)
Safety logic prevents impossible SL/TP placements (e.g., TP below Buy entry).
✅ 5. Position & Risk Dashboard (Live Stats)
Always know your exposure:
-
Total number of open positions
-
Total potential TP profit (if all TPs are hit)
-
Total SL result (worst-case scenario)
These values update automatically every tick.
✅ 6. Account Safety Utilities
Essential utilities for fast risk control:
-
Delete LIMITS → Removes all Buy Limit / Sell Limit orders
-
TP All Now → Closes all profitable positions instantly
-
Exit ALL → Closes all positions & deletes all orders in one click
Instant safety controls for high-volatility gold moves.🌟 Why This Panel Stands Out
-
100% optimized for XAUUSD precision trading
-
Extremely fast execution
-
Designed by an active XAUUSD trader
-
Clean codebase, no lag, no over-processing
-
Works with any broker, ECN or Standard
-
Perfect for manual scalpers, griders, and zone-based traders
-
Gold (XAUUSD) scalpers
-
Layer/ladder entry traders
-
Breakout traders using zone logic
-
Risk-focused traders who want fast SL/TP control
-
Anyone needing a simple, powerful, and safe manual trade manager
Demo Version: https://limewire.com/d/KQuqd#ctYSx2HVbj