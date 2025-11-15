Ultra Simple Trade Panel

⭐ XAU Trade Panel — Precision Gold Trading Made Simple

XAU Trade Panel is a professional, ultra-responsive manual trading panel designed specifically for XAUUSD scalpers, intraday traders, and multi-layer position builders.

Built with speed, accuracy, and trader workflow in mind, this panel allows you to execute, manage, and protect your gold trades instantly — all from a clean, intuitive interface that doesn’t get in your way.

Whether you stack layers, ladder limit orders, or scalp small momentum bursts, this tool gives you full control with one click.

✅ 1. Fully Custom Manual Order Execution

Buy NOW / Sell NOW market buttons

Custom market lot size input

Ultra-fast execution optimized for Gold’s volatility

Correct filling-mode handling (IOF/FOK/RETURN)

🔥 Key Features

Perfect for scalpers who need speed.

✅ 2. Three Fully-Configurable Trading Zones (Z1, Z2, Z3)

Each zone lets you pre-define:

Price

Number of layers

Lot size per layer

Then execute instantly:

Buy @ Zone

Sell @ Zone

The panel automatically places multiple stacked limit/stop orders at the specified price.

Great for traders that wants to put buy/sell limit orders at 3 different zones.

✅ 3. Smart BE (Break-Even) Stop-Loss Automation

One-click Set SL to BE pushes all stop-losses to break even, with offset:

Enter offset in XAU pips

Example: 0.5 pips = 0.05 on XAUUSD

Works for all open positions, keeping your exposure protected.

✅ 4. Bulk SL & TP Editor (Positions + Pending Orders)

Set a single Take Profit or Stop Loss price for:

All open positions

All pending orders (limits/stops)

Safety logic prevents impossible SL/TP placements (e.g., TP below Buy entry).

✅ 5. Position & Risk Dashboard (Live Stats)

Always know your exposure:

Total number of open positions

Total potential TP profit (if all TPs are hit)

Total SL result (worst-case scenario)

These values update automatically every tick.

✅ 6. Account Safety Utilities

Essential utilities for fast risk control:

Delete LIMITS → Removes all Buy Limit / Sell Limit orders

TP All Now → Closes all profitable positions instantly

Exit ALL → Closes all positions & deletes all orders in one click

Instant safety controls for high-volatility gold moves.

100% optimized for XAUUSD precision trading

Extremely fast execution

Designed by an active XAUUSD trader

Clean codebase, no lag, no over-processing

Works with any broker, ECN or Standard

Perfect for manual scalpers, griders, and zone-based traders

Gold (XAUUSD) scalpers

Layer/ladder entry traders

Breakout traders using zone logic

Risk-focused traders who want fast SL/TP control

Anyone needing a simple, powerful, and safe manual trade manager







Demo Version: https://limewire.com/d/KQuqd#ctYSx2HVbj

🌟 Why This Panel Stands Out📌 Ideal For