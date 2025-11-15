Ultra Simple Trade Panel

⭐ XAU Trade Panel — Precision Gold Trading Made Simple

XAU Trade Panel is a professional, ultra-responsive manual trading panel designed specifically for XAUUSD scalpers, intraday traders, and multi-layer position builders.

Built with speed, accuracy, and trader workflow in mind, this panel allows you to execute, manage, and protect your gold trades instantly — all from a clean, intuitive interface that doesn’t get in your way.

Whether you stack layers, ladder limit orders, or scalp small momentum bursts, this tool gives you full control with one click.

🔥 Key Features

✅ 1. Fully Custom Manual Order Execution

  • Buy NOW / Sell NOW market buttons

  • Custom market lot size input

  • Ultra-fast execution optimized for Gold’s volatility

  • Correct filling-mode handling (IOF/FOK/RETURN)

Perfect for scalpers who need speed.

✅ 2. Three Fully-Configurable Trading Zones (Z1, Z2, Z3)

Each zone lets you pre-define:

  • Price

  • Number of layers

  • Lot size per layer

Then execute instantly:

  • Buy @ Zone

  • Sell @ Zone

The panel automatically places multiple stacked limit/stop orders at the specified price.

Great for traders that wants to put buy/sell limit orders at 3 different zones. 

✅ 3. Smart BE (Break-Even) Stop-Loss Automation

One-click Set SL to BE pushes all stop-losses to break even, with offset:

  • Enter offset in XAU pips

  • Example: 0.5 pips = 0.05 on XAUUSD

Works for all open positions, keeping your exposure protected.

✅ 4. Bulk SL & TP Editor (Positions + Pending Orders)

Set a single Take Profit or Stop Loss price for:

  • All open positions

  • All pending orders (limits/stops)

Safety logic prevents impossible SL/TP placements (e.g., TP below Buy entry).

✅ 5. Position & Risk Dashboard (Live Stats)

Always know your exposure:

  • Total number of open positions

  • Total potential TP profit (if all TPs are hit)

  • Total SL result (worst-case scenario)

These values update automatically every tick.

✅ 6. Account Safety Utilities

Essential utilities for fast risk control:

  • Delete LIMITS → Removes all Buy Limit / Sell Limit orders

  • TP All Now → Closes all profitable positions instantly

  • Exit ALL → Closes all positions & deletes all orders in one click

Instant safety controls for high-volatility gold moves.

🌟 Why This Panel Stands Out

  • 100% optimized for XAUUSD precision trading

  • Extremely fast execution

  • Designed by an active XAUUSD trader

  • Clean codebase, no lag, no over-processing

  • Works with any broker, ECN or Standard

  • Perfect for manual scalpers, griders, and zone-based traders

📌 Ideal For

  • Gold (XAUUSD) scalpers

  • Layer/ladder entry traders

  • Breakout traders using zone logic

  • Risk-focused traders who want fast SL/TP control

  • Anyone needing a simple, powerful, and safe manual trade manager



    Demo Version: https://limewire.com/d/KQuqd#ctYSx2HVbj


