Ultra Simple Trade Panel

XAU Trade Panel — Precision Gold Trading Made Simple 
XAU Trade Panel is a professional, ultra-responsive manual trading panel designed specifically for XAUUSD scalpers, intraday traders, and multi-layer position builders.

Built with speed, accuracy, and trader workflow in mind, this panel lets you execute, manage, protect, and now micro-manage individual positions instantly — all from a clean, intuitive interface that stays out of your way.

Whether you stack layers, ladder pending orders, scalp momentum bursts, or need to rescue/clean up messy entries fast, this tool gives you full control with one click.

🔥 Key Features 

✅ 1. Fully Custom Manual Order Execution (More Broker-Proof)

  • Buy NOW / Sell NOW market buttons

  • Custom market lot size input

  • Ultra-fast execution optimized for Gold’s volatility

  • Improved filling-mode compatibility: automatically tries broker-supported filling modes (RETURN / IOC / FOK) for better execution reliability

  • Built for scalpers who need speed and fewer “invalid filling mode” errors

✅ 2. Three Fully-Configurable Trading Zones (Z1, Z2, Z3)

Each zone lets you pre-define:

  • Price

  • Number of layers

  • Lot size per layer

Then execute instantly:

  • Buy @ Zone

  • Sell @ Zone

The panel automatically places multiple stacked pending orders at the specified price.
Perfect for traders who want to place buy/sell orders at 3 different key zones.

✅ 3. Smart BE (Break-Even) Stop-Loss Automation

One-click Set SL to BE pushes all stop-losses to break even, with offset:

  • Enter offset in XAU pips

  • Example: 0.5 pips = 0.05 on XAUUSD

  • Works across all open positions to instantly reduce exposure

✅ 4. Bulk SL & TP Editor (Positions + Pending Orders)

Set a single Take Profit or Stop Loss price for:

  • All open positions

  • All pending orders (limits/stops)

Includes safety logic to prevent impossible placements (e.g., TP below Buy entry).

🆕 ✅ 5. Positions Manager Page (Per-Trade Control)

A new Positions tab built for fast trade cleanup and precision management:

  • View open positions in a table

  • Sorted worst entries first (so your biggest problems show on top)

  • Scrollable list (handles many positions cleanly)

  • One-click per-position actions:

    • TRIM (auto TP near entry by pip distance)

    • TP1 / TP2 / TP3 (apply preset TP levels instantly)

  • Dedicated Refresh control + timed updates

This is ideal for scaling out, saving bad entries, and managing multiple layers quickly.

🆕 ✅ 6. Expanded Risk & Exposure Dashboard (Positions + Pending)

Live stats now go beyond positions:

  • Total number of open positions

  • Total lots (open positions)

  • Total potential TP result

  • Total SL result (worst-case)

  • NEW: Pending exposure stats

    • Pending lots

    • Pending potential TP/SL P/L (what your pending orders could earn/lose if triggered)

So you always know your full risk — not just what’s already open.

🆕 ✅ 7. Draggable Panel (Clean Workspace)

  • The panel can now be dragged around the chart with the mouse

  • Chart interactions are handled cleanly during drag to prevent annoying misclicks

  • Keeps your workspace flexible across different layouts and monitors

✅ 8. Account Safety Utilities (Instant Risk Controls)

Essential utilities for high-volatility gold moves:

  • Delete LIMITS → Removes all Buy Limit / Sell Limit orders

  • TP All Now → Closes all profitable positions instantly

  • Exit ALL → Closes all positions & deletes all orders in one click

🌟 Why This Panel Stands Out 

  • 100% optimized for XAUUSD precision trading

  • More broker-compatible execution (filling-mode fallback)

  • Per-position management for real-world multi-layer workflows

  • Built-in pending exposure awareness (lots + potential P/L)

  • Clean, fast UI with scrollable positions + draggable panel

  • Designed by an active XAUUSD trader — built for speed and control

📌 Ideal For

  • Gold (XAUUSD) scalpers

  • Layer/ladder entry traders

  • Breakout traders using zone logic

  • Risk-focused traders who want instant SL/TP control

  • Anyone managing many entries who wants worst-first sorting + per-trade TP tools

  • Demo Version: https://limewire.com/d/KQuqd#ctYSx2HVbj


