AureX Indicator

AureX™ Indicator

AureX™ Indicator is an innovative analytical tool designed to enhance your market outlook.
It does not aim to replace your personal analysis; instead, it adds a deeper layer of insight by measuring internal price acceleration, analyzing true momentum behavior, and revealing hidden market dynamics that are not immediately visible on the chart.

AureX™ excels in detecting all types of divergence—Classical, Hidden, and Exaggerated—while showing exceptional ability in capturing early divergence signals that often indicate trend weakness or potential reversals.

📌 Recommended Usage

Look for divergence directly on the AureX™ indicator.
The indicator is engineered to reveal subtle discrepancies between price action and internal momentum, offering clearer and more reliable signals compared to traditional oscillators.

🔧 Combine AureX™ With Core Technical Tools

  • Support and resistance levels

  • Trendlines

  • Price action

  • Market structure

Integrating AureX™ with these tools provides a comprehensive analytical perspective that helps you:

  • Confirm entry points

  • Evaluate trend strength or weakness

  • Identify potential reversal zones

  • Measure true momentum shifts

  • Understand pressure phases and high-energy movements


AureX™ serves as an advanced analytical lens, uncovering what unfolds beneath the surface of price action
—helping you read the market with greater clarity and make more precise trading decisions.


About the Developer

Black Code for Smart Systems is a technology firm specializing in advanced AI‑driven trading solutions. Our expertise lies in designing and maintaining algorithmic strategies that leverage machine‑learning techniques and adaptive risk management. By combining AI research with practical trading experience, we aim to provide traders with sophisticated tools that enhance decision‑making and transparency.





