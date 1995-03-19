BreakoutEA on xauusd m5

BreakoutEA is the best Expert Advisor for defeating Prop Firms. We recommend using it on XauUsd M5. The results are immediate; Prop Firms can be successfully defeated in just a few days.


Before using BreakoutEA for real, it's advisable to observe it in action on a demo platform to avoid mistakes and gain confidence (which is absolutely crucial).

Start with smaller lots (0.01) to understand how it works. Recovering losses is very important, as BreakoutEA uses smart averaging and level-based trading. When the first trade suffers a loss and the price moves away, the EA can open additional trades. Start by downloading the demo version and try it out: you'll like it even more in real.

The images show Real Results on a Real Account, fixed 0.01 lots.

