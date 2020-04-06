Wendingying

        Consistent Profitability Is King

Note: GBPUSD, 1-minute chart. With the current parameters, a recommended margin is $10,000 USD.

Markets are inherently random. Prices rise and fall at random, so any attempt to predict the next candlestick is futile. Even artificial intelligence cannot accurately forecast prices. Every indicator merely describes past prices, and past prices have no deterministic effect on the future—this is the essence of the market. Therefore, any hope of using past prices to predict future movements is futile. No indicator is perfect or reliably accurate.

Only a Martingale doubling strategy can ensure profits in any market; however, Martingale carries significant risk and can lead to account blow-ups, so risk control is key. This EA uses four different trading strategies to handle different market conditions and minimize consecutive losses. With the current parameters on GBPUSD (M1), backtests from 2011 to October 2025 show a maximum consecutive loss of 7, which is fully acceptable. Test screenshots are provided below—feel free to download and try it out.


