Wendingying

        Consistent Profitability Is King

Note: GBPUSD, 1-minute chart. With the current parameters, a recommended margin is $10,000 USD.

Markets are inherently random. Prices rise and fall at random, so any attempt to predict the next candlestick is futile. Even artificial intelligence cannot accurately forecast prices. Every indicator merely describes past prices, and past prices have no deterministic effect on the future—this is the essence of the market. Therefore, any hope of using past prices to predict future movements is futile. No indicator is perfect or reliably accurate.

Only a Martingale doubling strategy can ensure profits in any market; however, Martingale carries significant risk and can lead to account blow-ups, so risk control is key. This EA uses four different trading strategies to handle different market conditions and minimize consecutive losses. With the current parameters on GBPUSD (M1), backtests from 2011 to October 2025 show a maximum consecutive loss of 7, which is fully acceptable. Test screenshots are provided below—feel free to download and try it out.


Mais do autor
Wendingying1
yuanyue hu
Experts
!! Welcome everyone to download and test it !! How to achieve steady profits? I’ve backtested since 2005 with no account blow-ups. Note: you need USD 10,000, a 0.01 lot size, the EUR/USD pair, and a 1-minute chart. I haven’t tested other settings—be sure to follow these exactly. Martingale strategies are most vulnerable to blow-ups, but with this system, backtests across all historical periods showed no blow-ups. The key is that it’s stable in any period and any market. You can test it yourself
Ying1
yuanyue hu
Experts
Everyone is welcome to download and test it! For GBPUSD on the 1-minute chart, use the current parameters—no manual setup is needed—with a capital of $5,000–$10,000. If you want to reduce risk, change Inp_Martingale_Trigger_Losses from 1 to 2 or 3. This will absolutely prevent account blow-ups (margin calls), though profits will also be lower. In our current tests from 2013 through 2025, the maximum consecutive losing streak was 7. I recommend setting Inp_Martingale_Trigger_Losses = 2 , which s
