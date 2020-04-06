Wendingying

Consistent Profitability Is King





Note: GBPUSD, 1-minute chart. With the current parameters, a recommended margin is $10,000 USD.

Markets are inherently random. Prices rise and fall at random, so any attempt to predict the next candlestick is futile. Even artificial intelligence cannot accurately forecast prices. Every indicator merely describes past prices, and past prices have no deterministic effect on the future—this is the essence of the market. Therefore, any hope of using past prices to predict future movements is futile. No indicator is perfect or reliably accurate.

Only a Martingale doubling strategy can ensure profits in any market; however, Martingale carries significant risk and can lead to account blow-ups, so risk control is key. This EA uses four different trading strategies to handle different market conditions and minimize consecutive losses. With the current parameters on GBPUSD (M1), backtests from 2011 to October 2025 show a maximum consecutive loss of 7, which is fully acceptable. Test screenshots are provided below—feel free to download and try it out.





稳定盈利才是王者

注意： GBPUSD，一分钟图，目前参数，建议保证金10000美元



任何市场都是随机的，随机涨跌，所以任何试图预测下一个k线是涨是跌都是徒劳的，人工智能也没用，也不能准确预测价格，任何指标都是对过去价格的描述，过去的价格对未来价格没有任何决定作用，这就是市场的本质。所以任何希望用以前价格预测后面价格走势的企图都是徒劳的。所以目前市场上所有指标都不是完美的，都不能准确预测价格。只有使用马丁格尔加倍策略可以保证在任何市场盈利，但马丁格尔风险大，有可能爆仓，所以如何控制风险是关键。本EA采用四种不同的交易策略来应对不同的市场行情，使连续亏损降到最低，使用目前参数，GBPUSD，一分钟图，由11年到25年10月回测，最大连续亏损7次，完全可以接受，下面有测试图，欢迎大家下载测试。