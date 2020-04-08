Current Price Line
- Индикаторы
- Ryu Tamagami
- Версия: 1.0
The Current Price Line indicator displays the current price as a real-time horizontal line on the chart.
Features of the Current Price Line
- Unlike standard buy/sell lines, it is unaffected by spreads, enabling precise price identification.
- It instantly identifies reactive price zones (such as resistance/support lines), facilitating high-precision entries.
- It delivers high performance for scalping and day trading.
- Simultaneous display of lines across multiple timeframes supports multi-timeframe analysis.
- Extremely lightweight, it operates smoothly even with multiple charts open.
Function Description
- Line color, style and thickness are customizable.
- Available for multiple currency pairs and all timeframes.
#current price #real time #horizontal line #price line #trend #scalping