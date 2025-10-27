Current Price Line

The Current Price Line indicator displays the current price as a real-time horizontal line on the chart.

Features of the Current Price Line

  • Unlike standard buy/sell lines, it is unaffected by spreads, enabling precise price identification.
  • It instantly identifies reactive price zones (such as resistance/support lines), facilitating high-precision entries.
  • It delivers high performance for scalping and day trading.
  • Simultaneous display of lines across multiple timeframes supports multi-timeframe analysis.
  • Extremely lightweight, it operates smoothly even with multiple charts open.

Function Description

  • Line color, style and thickness are customizable.
  • Available for multiple currency pairs and all timeframes.

#current price #real time #horizontal line #price line #trend #scalping


