The Current Price Line indicator displays the current price as a real-time horizontal line on the chart.

Features of the Current Price Line

Unlike standard buy/sell lines, it is unaffected by spreads, enabling precise price identification.

It instantly identifies reactive price zones (such as resistance/support lines), facilitating high-precision entries.

It delivers high performance for scalping and day trading.

Simultaneous display of lines across multiple timeframes supports multi-timeframe analysis.

Extremely lightweight, it operates smoothly even with multiple charts open.