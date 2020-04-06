Index Reversal PRO EA

Expert Advisor with a reversal approach: if the market opens outside the prior US session range and price re-enters that range, it can open a trade in the direction of the re-entry with a target at the opposite extreme of the prior session.

Operation

Detects outside open versus the previous session’s range.

Entry on the first re-entry or on a confirmation close inside the range.

Take profit: opposite extreme of the prior session.

Stop loss: percentage of the TP, with an optional volatility-based cap.

Optional filters: Moving Average, Ichimoku.

Controls: spread and slippage; position sizing via risk percent.

Key Inputs

Previous-session definition/times; entry trigger (first re-entry/confirmation close); TP/SL modes (percentage/volatility/fixed); filters; risk management; operating limits; time offset.

Notes

Best for days with an outside open. Requires broker time alignment and preliminary testing.

Disclaimer

No profit guarantees. Historical/backtest examples do not represent real trading.