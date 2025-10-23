Index Reversal PRO EA

Expert Advisor with a reversal approach: if the market opens outside the prior US session range and price re-enters that range, it can open a trade in the direction of the re-entry with a target at the opposite extreme of the prior session.

Operation

  • Detects outside open versus the previous session’s range.

  • Entry on the first re-entry or on a confirmation close inside the range.

  • Take profit: opposite extreme of the prior session.

  • Stop loss: percentage of the TP, with an optional volatility-based cap.

  • Optional filters: Moving Average, Ichimoku.

  • Controls: spread and slippage; position sizing via risk percent.

Key Inputs
Previous-session definition/times; entry trigger (first re-entry/confirmation close); TP/SL modes (percentage/volatility/fixed); filters; risk management; operating limits; time offset.

Notes
Best for days with an outside open. Requires broker time alignment and preliminary testing.

Disclaimer
No profit guarantees. Historical/backtest examples do not represent real trading.


