Precise Cross Point

  Designed to mark a specific price and time point on an MT4 chart based on a single mouse click, synchronizing this data across all timeframes for the same symbol. Its primary purpose is to help traders pinpoint and track critical levels or events (e.g., support/resistance or entry points) with persistent visual markers. The indicator uses dashed lines for price and time crosshairs, accompanied by labels that dynamically adjust to stay within chart boundaries, ensuring clarity regardless of window size or resizing. This makes it a practical tool for multi-timeframe analysis without cluttering the chart.

  • ShowPriceLabel (bool, default: true): Enables/disables the display of the price label. Useful for toggling visibility when focusing on time data or minimizing chart clutter.
  • ShowTimeLabel (bool, default: true): Enables/disables the time label. Allows traders to hide time details if not needed.
  • LineColor (color, default: clrYellow): Sets the color of the crosshair lines. Customizable to match trader preferences or chart themes (e.g., clrWhite, clrRed).
  • LineWidth (int, default: 1): Adjusts the thickness of the crosshair lines. Higher values (e.g., 2) make lines more prominent; lower values reduce visibility.
  • PixelSize (int, default: 20): Controls the font size and spacing offsets for all labels. A larger value (e.g., 25) increases text size and spacing; a smaller value (e.g., 15) reduces them, ensuring scalability.
  • ShowInfoPanel (bool, default: true): Enables/disables an info panel displaying the marked price and time. Handy for quick reference or disabling if unnecessary.
  • LabelCorner (int, default: 3): Determines label placement (0=LeftUpper, 1=RightUpper, 2=LeftLower, 3=RightLower, 4=Center). Allows flexible positioning to suit trader layout preferences, with center alignment approximated.

Functionality Notes

  • Clicking the chart sets a price/time marker, stored in global variables for synchronization.
  • Labels adjust dynamically to stay within chart boundaries, updating on chart resize (via CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE).
  • The indicator compiles with zero errors and warnings, providing a reliable, trader-focused tool for marking specific points across timeframes.

Рекомендуем также
Session High Low
Jerome Asiusin
Индикаторы
This indicator help to mark the high and low of the session Asian,London,Newyork , with custom hour setting This indicator is set to count from minute candle so it will move with the current market and stop at the designated hour and create a accurate line for the day. below is the customization that you can adjust : Input Descriptions EnableAsian Enables or disables the display of Asian session high and low levels. EnableLondon Enables or disables the display of London session high and
FREE
Simple QM Pattern
Suvashish Halder
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Simple QM Pattern is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential reversals by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes dynamic
FREE
Formula Calculation
Dmitry Fedoseev
Библиотеки
Библиотека для расчета формул. Формула задается строкой. Можно задавать формулу в строковой переменой в окне свойств. Формула может включать арифметические действия "+-/*" и все функции кроме MathRand(): abs(), arccos(), arcsin(), arctan(), sin(), cos(), tan(), exp(), log(), mod(), max(), min(), pow(), ceil(), sqrt(), log10(), floor(), round(). Кроме этого в формулу могут входить числа (если число дробные, то разделитель точка) и аргументы. Аргумент начинается с буквы "а" (латинская) и номера, н
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Если вам нравится этот проект, оставьте 5-звездочный обзор. Данный показатель рисует открытые, высокие, низкие и закрывающие цены на указанные период и его можно отрегулировать для специфического часового пояса. Это важные уровни, которые выглядят многие институциональные и профессиональные трейдеры и могут быть полезны для вас, чтобы знать места, где они могут быть больше активный. Доступные периоды: Предыдущий день. Предыдущая неделя. Предыдущий месяц. Предыдущий квартал. Предыдущий год. Или
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Индикаторы
Индикатор Стрелки (Сигналы на Покупку/Продажу) – простой, но мощный инструмент! Версия продукта : 1.01 Тип индикатора : Сигналы разворота тренда Поддерживаемые таймфреймы : Все (Рекомендуется: H1, H4, D1) Ключевые особенности : Сигнал на покупку : Зелёная стрелка вверх () под свечой Сигнал на продажу : Красная стрелка вниз () над свечой Точное определение разворотов тренда – основано на проверенной стратегии SMA. ️ Чистый график – минималистичный, ненавязчивый стиль ото
FREE
DualVWAP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Индикаторы
Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4  Description Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.   Features: - Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly - Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe - Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP - Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands - Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm Key Settings: - Enable/di
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Индикаторы
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
R 2EMA Color
Rwy Ksyby
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор R 2EMA Color для MT4 дает надежные торговые сигналы, основанные на пересечении двух EMA. Ключевые моменты Когда цена пересекает и закрывается выше двух зеленых EMA, это создает торговый сигнал на покупку. Когда цена пересекает и закрывается выше двух красных EMA, это создает торговый сигнал на продажу. Индикатор R 2EMA Color Forex позволяет еще проще определить, когда пора покупать и продавать. Сигнал на покупку возникает, когда две линии EMA становятся зелеными. Сигнал на продажу в
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Индикаторы
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Pips forex
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Pips forex - готовая торговая система . Этот индикатор показывает стрелками на графике когда и в каком направлении нужно открывать ордер. Если зеленая стрелка, значит открываем сделку на покупку, а если красная стрелка, значит открываем сделку на продажу. Все очень просто и достаточно эффективно. ТейкПрофит ставим 15-25 пунктов. СтопЛосс ставим на уровне точек. Когда точки передвигаются, мы сразу передкигаем СтопЛосс. Рекомендуемый таймфрейм для торговли М1 и М5. Это скальпинговая стратегия и он
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Индикаторы
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает на графике сигналы согласно стратегии Билла Вильямса. Демо версия индикатора имеет такие же функции, как и платная, за исключением того, что может работать только на демо-счете. Сигнал "Первый мудрец" формируется, когда появляется разворотный бар с ангуляцией. Бычий разворотный бар - у которого более низкий минимум и цена закрытия в верхней его половине. Медвежий разворотный бар - более высокий максимум и цена закрытия в нижней его половине. Ангуляция образуется, когда все
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Индикаторы
Данный информационный индикатор будет полезен тем, кто всегда хочет быть в курсе текущей ситуации на счете. Индикатор отображает такие данные, как прибыль в пунктах, процентах и валюте, а также спред по текущей паре и время до закрытия бара на текущем таймфрейме.  VERSION MT5 -  Больше полезных индикаторов Существует несколько вариантов расположения информационной строки на графике: Справа от цены (бегает за ценой); Как комментарий (в левом верхнем углу графика); В выбранном углу экрана. Так же
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Основное назначение: "Pin Bars" предназначен для автоматического обнаружения пин-баров на графиках финансовых рынках. Пин-бар – это свеча с характерным телом и длинным хвостом, которая может сигнализировать о развороте тренда или коррекции. Принцип работы: Индикатор анализирует каждую свечу на графике, определяя размер тела, хвоста и носа свечи. При обнаружении пин-бара, соответствующего заранее определенным параметрам, индикатор отмечает его на графике стрелкой вверх или вниз, в зависимости от
FREE
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Индикаторы
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Индикаторы
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Индикаторы
Free automatic fibonacci - это индикатор, который автоматически строит коррекции Фибоначчи, основываясь на количестве баров, выбранных в параметре BarsToScan. Линии Фибоначчи автоматически обновляются в реальном времени при появлении новых максимальных и минимальных значений среди выбранных баров. В настройках индикатора можно выбрать уровни, значения которых будут отображены. Также можно выбрать цвет уровней, что позволяет трейдеру прикреплять индикатор несколько раз с разными настройками и цве
FREE
SuperTrend Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Данный сканер показывает значения тренда известного индикатора SuperTrend для множества инструментов (до 30) и 8 таймфреймов. Уведомляет о смене направления тренда в терминале MetaTrader 4, по email и push-уведомлением. Это бесплатная версия индикатора SuperTrend Scanner Бесплатная версия работает только на EURUSD и GBPUSD! Важная информация Для максимального использования потенциала сканера прочитайте полное описание (на английском языке): www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718074 Бесплатная версия п
FREE
Roman5 Arbitrage Viewer for MT4 Free
Anton Nel
4 (2)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является идеальным инструментом для сравнения брокеров на предмет минимального запаздывания. Он моментально показывает медленных и быстрых брокеров. Точка на линии означает, что этот брокер самый быстрый, а красной линией (Broker_A) отмечен самый медленный брокер. Посмотрите пример на скриншоте. Как это работает? Индикатор работает с общей ценовой информацией в общей папке из каталога данных. Он сравнивает все цены. Цена основана на среднем значении (Ask + Bid) / 2. Есть два усло
FREE
Lib4 EAPadPRO for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (2)
Библиотеки
Библиотека для добавления Информационной панели в Вашего эксперта для терминала MetaTrader 4. Мы не можем гарантировать, что информация и интерфейс программы даст Вам прибыль на сделках, но мы точно скажем, что даже самый простой интерфейс программы способен усилить первое впечатление. Подробное описание и инструкция по добавлению нашей панели в Вашего эксперта находится в нашем блоге: LIB - EAPADPRO Пошаговая инструкция Подробное описание нашей панели и инструкция по использованию EAPADPRO Верс
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.86 (7)
Индикаторы
Профиль рынка Форекс (сокращенно FMP) Чем это не является: FMP не является классическим отображением TPO с буквенным кодом, не отображает общий расчет профиля данных диаграммы и не сегментирует диаграмму на периоды и не вычисляет их. Что оно делает : Что наиболее важно, индикатор FMP будет обрабатывать данные, которые находятся между левым краем спектра, определяемого пользователем, и правым краем спектра, определяемого пользователем. Пользователь может определить спектр, просто потянув мышь
FREE
Cumulative Delta MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.86 (29)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует шкалу объёмов и разделяет её на две компоненты - объёмы продавцов и объёмы покупателей, а также вычисляет дельту и кумулятивную дельту. Индикатор не мерцает и не перерисовывает, вычисления и отрисовку производит достаточно быстро, используя при этом данные с младших (относительно текущего) периодов. Режимы работы индикатора переключаются с помощью входной переменной Mode : Buy - отображает только объёмы покупателей. Sell - отображает только объёмы продавцов. BuySell - отобр
FREE
Change Timeframe for All
Mohamed Amine Talbi
5 (1)
Утилиты
The script changes the timeframe of all open charts on the MetaTrader platform in a simple click without having to do it manually by going through all the open charts and changing them one by one, it is handy when there are many open charts. The script lets you choose which timeframe to apply to the open charts. The timeframes available in the dropdown menu are the ones already available on the MetaTrader platform : M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1.
FREE
Trading Sessions Indicator 4test
Andrei Sviatlichny
Индикаторы
Выделяет торговые сессии на графике Демо-версия работает только на графике AUDNZD !!! Полная версия продукта доступна по адресу: (*** будет добавлено ***) Trading Sessions Indicator (Индикатор торговых сессий) отображает начала и окончания четырех торговых сессий: тихоокеанской, азиатской, европейской и американской. возможностью пользовательской настройки начала/окончания сессий; возможность отображения только выбранных сессий; работает на M1-H2 таймфреймах; В индикаторе можно настроить следую
FREE
Scaled Awesome Oscillator mq4
Daniel Opoku
Индикаторы
Скалированный индикатор потрясающего осциллятора (SAO) представляет собой усовершенствованную версию индикатора потрясающего осциллятора, целью которой является установление стабильных точек опоры для выявления рыночных перегибов. В отличие от стандартного индикатора потрясающего осциллятора, который регистрирует изменения в пипсах для разных товаров, единственной неизменной точкой отсчета является нулевая линия. Это ограничение мешает инвесторам и трейдерам точно определить уровни для разворота
FREE
UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает сигналы, основанные на терминальном осцилляторе RSI на графике. Есть возможность отфильтровывать повторяющиеся (залипшие) сигналы. Здесь RSI используется для поиска сигналов на разворот. Рекомендуется в качестве точки входа по свинг-стратегии и торговли от уровней. Доступен мультивалютный дэшборд. С его помощью вы можете легко переключаться между графиками. В обсуждениях продукта вы можете предложить алгоритм, в который хотите встроить дэшборд. Входные параметры. Основ
FREE
TrendXpert Indicator
Samuel Ayienda Omanga
Индикаторы
TrendXpert Indicator v1.02 – Master the Trend, Trade with Precision Overview TrendXpert v1.02 is a precision tool built for serious traders who want to stay on the right side of the market. Designed specifically for the 4H, 1H, and 30M timeframes, it helps you identify high-probability trend conditions and delivers timely, clean trade signals—without clutter or confusion. What’s New in v1.02 Enhanced Trend Detection : Improved internal logic ensures even greater accuracy in trend labeling and
FREE
Sync Charts MT4
Denis Sotnikov
Индикаторы
Индикатор для синхронизации и позиционировании графиков на одном и более терминалах одновременно. Выполняет ряд часто необходимых при анализе графиков функций: 1. Синхронизация графиков локально - в пределах одного терминала при прокрутке, изменении масштаба, переключении периодов графиков, все графики делают это одновременно. 2. Синхронизация графиков глобально - тоже самое, но на двух и более терминалах, как МТ4, так и МТ5. 3. Позиционирование графика на заданном месте при переключении периодо
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор создан для поиска предполагаемых разворотных точек цены символа. В его работе используется небольшой разворотный свечной паттерн в совокупности с фильтром экстремумов. Индикатор не перерисовывается! В случае отключения фильтра экстремумов, индикатор показывает все точки, в которых есть паттерн. В случае включения фильтра экстремумов, работает условие – если в истории на Previous bars 1 свечей назад, были более высокие свечки и они дальше чем свеча Previous bars 2 – то тогда тако
FREE
Bruce Session Indicator Free
Bruce Webb
5 (5)
Индикаторы
ITS FREE I Recommend   www.CoinexxBroker.com  as a great broker and the one I personally use Asia session 1:00 to 9:00 (6pm est to 2 am est) Eur means London Session 10:00 to 18:00 (3 am est to 11 am est) USA means New York Session 15:00 to 23:00 (8 am est to 4 pm est) Session indicator highlights the start of each trading session. You can show all sessions or edit the settings to only show the hours you want highlighted  (Asia) means Asian Session ,(Eur)  means London Session , (USA) means New
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Индикаторы
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.14 (14)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Индикаторы
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Slayer Scalping
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор фокусируется на двух уровнях тейк-профита и очень строгом стоп-лоссе. Вся идея заключается в том, чтобы скальпировать рынок на более высоких таймфреймах, начиная с m15 и выше, так как эти таймфреймы мало зависят от спред и брокерской комиссии; индикатор даёт сигналы на покупку/продажу на основе стратегии дивергенции цены, где он строит стрелку покупки с уровнями tp/sl, когда условия бычьей дивергенции полностью выполнены, То же самое касается стрелок продажи: стрелка печатается н
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
Slayer Binary
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Slayer Binary — это индикатор стрелки страйка с бинарными опционами на одну свечу. Этот индикатор не предназначен для тех, кто ищет святой Грааль, так как это нереалистичный подход к торговле в целом. Индикатор даёт стабильный процент попаданий, и если использовать его для управления деньгами и ежедневной цели, он становится ещё надёжнее. Индикатор оснащён многими функциями, перечисленными ниже: ОСОБЕННОСТИ БЕЗ ПЕРЕКРАСКИ: Индикатор не перекрашивает стрелки вживую;Как только стрелка будет пока
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence
Ziggy Janssen
4.84 (25)
Индикаторы
Версия для MT5 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50538 Канал и группа в Telegram: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx Доступ к VIP-группе: Отправьте подтверждение оплаты в наш личный кабинет Рекомендуемый брокер: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — мощный индикатор для MT4, выявляющий дивергенции OBV и помогающий прогнозировать развороты рынка Индикатор BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence анализирует цену и On-Balance Volume (OBV), чтобы автоматически выяв
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Представляем вам индикатор самолета F-16, передовой инструмент MT4, разработанный для революционизации вашего торгового опыта. Вдохновленный беспрецедентной скоростью и точностью истребителя F-16, этот индикатор объединяет передовые алгоритмы и передовую технологию, чтобы обеспечить беспрецедентную производительность на финансовых рынках. С индикатором самолета F-16 вы будете парить над конкурентами, так как он обеспечивает анализ в реальном времени и генерирует высокоточные торговые сигналы. Ег
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Друзья, представляем Вашему вниманию наш новый индикатор Forex Gump Laser. Так как у нас в команде нет дизайнеров, а в основном мы математики, финансисты, программисты и трейдеры, то особых изменений в дизайне индикатора мы не делали. С виду он напоминает привычный Вам Forex Gump. С другой стороны Forex Gump стал уже не просто названием индикатора, это бренд. И мы пытаемся во всех его разновидностях сохранить фирменный стиль. Вся суть индикатора в его алгоритмах работы и формулах, которые отвеча
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Индикаторы
KATANA Scalper for MT4 製品概要 MT4用のKATANA Scalper は、MetaTrader 4プラットフォーム向けに最適化された高性能テクニカル分析指標です。これは、短期取引(スカルピングとデイトレード)における最も重要な2つの課題、 価格ノイズ と シグナルラグ に対処するために特別に設計されています。 独自の信号処理アルゴリズムを用い、表面的な市場の変動を取り除き、統計的に重要な 「モメンタムコア 」を明らかにします。複雑な市場データを明確な視覚インターフェースに構築することで、トレーダーが感情ではなく客観的な市場物理学に基づいて正確でデータに基づいた意思決定を行うことを可能にします。 5 主要な技術的利点 1. 非線形ノイズリダクション(遅延の最小化) 従来の移動平均やオシレーターは、平滑化と遅延の数学的なトレードオフに悩まされています。KATANA Scalperは、価格動向を瞬時に追跡しつつ、全体のトレンドに影響を与えないマイナーノイズを効果的にフィルタリングする非線形ロジックを採用しています。これはトレンドの発生をより正確に捉えるこ
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (35)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Индикаторы
Доступна версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 Канал и группа в Telegram: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx Доступ в V.I.P группу: Отправьте подтверждение оплаты в наш личный кабинет Рекомендуемый брокер: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Мощный индикатор для выявления разворотов и пробоев на MT4 Универсальная система без перерисовки для выявления разворотов рынка и пробоев — подходит как новичкам, так и опытным трейдерам. Индикатор BlueDigi
Другие продукты этого автора
Vispucci
Abraham Correa
Индикаторы
Behaving in a similar fashion as the price action of a chart, the indicator uses " Trix " to opportune itself to the exposure of divergency, flat/low market volume, and price action expansion . The TRIX indicator nicknamed after the  Triple-Exponential-average,  is a momentum-based oscillator that filters minor price changes and fluctuations that are considered insignificant for forex trading whilst providing money making opportunities!  Overall, TRIX is a leading indicator that shows diverge
FREE
BirdsIview
Abraham Correa
Индикаторы
is a user-friendly MetaTrader 4 indicator that creates a centralized dashboard for traders to oversee several cryptocurrency pairs simultaneously across different timeframes, presenting price movements through simple dots or miniature candlestick charts, complemented by volume indicators to facilitate quick assessments of market trends and fluctuations. It automatically resizes grid cells according to the number of bars shown per timeframe for better use of screen space, features adjustable co
FREE
Respect4DualChart
Abraham Correa
Индикаторы
is designed to enhance the visual representation of financial charts in MetaTrader 4 by dynamically altering the colors of various chart elements, including candlesticks, bars, line charts, and volume bars. Its primary purpose is to improve trader intuition and engagement during market analysis by introducing smooth, cyclical color transitions that can highlight momentum shifts, trends, or volatility without overwhelming the display. This functionality is particularly beneficial for traders who
FREE
Trendorphin Z
Abraham Correa
Индикаторы
4 trendlines are given by 2 timeframes, defined by the zigzag indicator. It leverages the Zig Zag indicator to identify significant highs and lows across two configurable timeframes (default: M15 for short-term and H1 for medium-term), automatically plotting upward and downward trendlines for each. This helps visualize trend structures, reversals, and alignments between timeframes without switching charts, while adhering to trendline rules that contain the high and low points of the previous two
FREE
Predetermination
Abraham Correa
5 (1)
Утилиты
Trail every trade position twice, automatically,  in Average True Range! All manual trades are given a predetermined Risk-Reward closing point, ruled by a calculated motive that'll adjusts to volatility! The ATR, or average true range, is a technical indicator that measures the volatility, also known as " Volume , " of a financial instrument by taking into account the price range over a specific period of time.    There is an inevitable change in the ATR value during price action. The Average
FREE
SymbolicTimeFramingUniverse
Abraham Correa
Утилиты
The SymbolicTimeFramingUniverse indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is designed to enhance chart navigation by displaying the current symbol and timeframe as stacked labels directly on the chart window. It provides precise alignment and customization options, including positioning in the center or corners, adjustable offsets, font styling, and layer controls for visibility (such as background placement or color flashing). This tool supports professional trading workflows by ensuring quick identific
FREE
Risk2Reward MATR
Abraham Correa
Утилиты
Адаптируясь к волатильности, потенциальный риск для вознаграждения торговых позиций отображается на основе среднего истинного диапазона. Поля "Риск-вознаграждение" отображаются при нажатии кнопки "Купить или продать"! Полезность расчета ATR, радуйтесь вопросу, который не является частью сложного решения о том, когда закрывать сделку. Этот вопрос поможет вам принять решение по управлению рисками.  Технические характеристики Средний истинный диапазон - это обычно используемый индикатор, который и
FREE
StainGlass MATR
Abraham Correa
Индикаторы
Its primary motive is to overlay horizontal lines spaced according to multiples of the Average True Range (ATR), centered on a reference price from defined periods such as trading sessions, candlestick counts, or 12-hour intervals. This facilitates the identification of potential support and resistance levels or expected price ranges. Additionally, it marks major forex trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York) with arrows to provide contextual awareness of market hours, enhancing d
FREE
Average True Spreads
Abraham Correa
Утилиты
The Average True Spread Indicator is designed to visually display the average spread (difference between Ask and Bid prices) over a specified number of candles and timeframe, directly on the chart. Its primary purpose is to give traders real-time insight into how volatile or expensive the market is to enter , especially during fast-moving or low-liquidity periods. Benefits of Knowing the Average Spread Better Entry Timing Avoid trading when spreads are abnormally high (e.g., during news event
FREE
Measurer of Positions
Abraham Correa
Утилиты
An on‑chart, data‑driven pre‑trade planner that turns your broker’s live market properties into clear, actionable numbers. It consolidates spread, commission, swaps, ATR‑based stop/targets, pip/point value and 10 risk‑profile lot sizes into one compact panel that auto‑scales to any chart size. The display is direction‑agnostic (no LONG/SHORT duplication) and emphasizes total trade cost and true risk/reward before you click “Buy/Sell.” What it shows (at a glance) Time & price context  (Local/Serv
FREE
Candlestick MATR
Abraham Correa
Индикаторы
Analyze volatility by clicking on a specific candlestick, which triggers the display of horizontal grid lines centered around the candlestick’s closing price, spaced by multiples of the calculated ATR. A vertical line highlights the selected candlestick, and an optional text label can display the ATR value in pips above the candlestick. The indicator is lightweight, using no buffers, and relies on chart objects for visualization. It includes error handling for invalid candlestick selections and
FREE
Grid MATR
Abraham Correa
Индикаторы
X-axis lines prevail in grid manner, ruled by Average True Range.  There’s an inevitable change in specific periods of time of this matter! The Average True Range (ATR) indicator is not directly based on volume; instead, measures volatility in price movements. This indicator original in its revealing customization, stretches, expand, shrink, and evolve with 4 timely choices of grid states!  MATR means “multiplying average true range” in which grandeurs the grid pip-distant levels, seeming to g
FREE
Symbol Cycler
Abraham Correa
Индикаторы
Symbol Cycler is a lightweight on-chart utility that lets you quickly switch between symbols in your Market Watch list using two simple arrow buttons (). With a single click, you can scroll forward or backward through your predefined symbols without leaving the chart. Key Features: One-click symbol switching from the chart Works with your Market Watch list order Buttons can be placed in any chart corner or even the center Timeframe remains locked while switching symbols Clean, responsive UI
FREE
TraderLotSizeChoice
Abraham Correa
Утилиты
It computes BUY and SELL lot sizing in either % of balance or in fixed intervals. In market orders, this EA contains the adaptive slippage, logs tickets for instant confirmation of opening trades, and contains every market symbol at a glance. Real-time balance/equity display keeps margin health in view without tab-switching, toggling spread if needed for liquidity checks. Compact left-panel layout minimizes screen real estate, empowering blind trades where speed trumps overanalyze—perfect for
FREE
Flower of Symbols
Abraham Correa
Утилиты
Activation initiates the sequence from the initial symbol in the Market Watch roster, forming a perpetual loop that continues until deactivation. The system employs global terminal variables to sustain operational continuity amid symbol-induced reinitializations, thereby ensuring uninterrupted performance. This EA should not be checked off as 'Allowed live Trading' and is functional with that checkmark box, when uploading the EA. Principal advantages encompass augmented productivity in overseein
FREE
Labels
Abraham Correa
Утилиты
Prints  ALL current chart's symbol and timeframe as customizable labels, ensuring precise anchoring and automatic repositioning during window resizes, timeframe switches, or other chart events. It supports layered display options (background, forefront, or combined color modes) for enhanced visibility without obstructing price data. The accompanying script facilitates global application by attaching or updating the indicator across all open charts in a single execution, promoting efficiency in m
FREE
Shutdown
Abraham Correa
Утилиты
Ever needed to declutter your entire POV of the platform? Have the choice to delete ever chart window! When attaching this script, permission is required to close every chart window, no matter the symbol, timeframe, or amount of indications or EA's, ACTIVE. The autonomy of nullifying every chart and to be on the gray screen, happens with this script, essentially. I could go ahead and tell you, the Market Watch List of Symbols has always remained opportune to the traders of the internet, so car
FREE
Enlarged Chart labels
Abraham Correa
Индикаторы
Bigger chart labels would allow the user to be entirely aware of which chart he/she is on. Each chart window is unique, containing different patterns and economic motives so acknowledging the chart window would be absolutely essential! There are well known Economic Time Zones included in clear view, by choice!    Simple does it! Use your computing mouse scroller, clicking with the right finger on the label, in order to customize the label properties. From there, choose your preferred color, fon
FREE
MainFrame Sync
Abraham Correa
Утилиты
The SyncAllCharts indicator streamlines trading by automatically aligning all open MetaTrader 4 charts to the symbol of the chart where it’s applied, saving traders time and effort when analyzing a single asset across multiple timeframes or setups. With a customizable "Main Sync" label to identify the lead chart, it ensures a clear, clutter-free workspace, enhancing workflow efficiency and consistency for traders monitoring one currency pair or symbol.
FREE
Keyboreding Symbols
Abraham Correa
Утилиты
Designed to revolutionize trading efficiency, this app enables traders to seamlessly cycle through Market Watch symbols using intuitive keyboard arrow keys or dynamically positioned on-chart buttons, minimizing navigation time and enhancing focus on market analysis. Potential : This lightweight MetaTrader 4 tool unlocks rapid symbol switching for comparative analysis across assets, supports wrap-around navigation for uninterrupted workflows, and adapts button placement to stay within chart
FREE
Specting Zoomers
Abraham Correa
Утилиты
This script paces itself to zoom into the deepest setting of ZOOM +     You may be in tune to know a few keyboard easter eggs. Pressing the  minus <->  button has the capability to Zoom the Chart Outward! Interesting to see the price reevaluate itself in perspective. This we could see is quite contagiously useful if we wanted to be quick with analyzing, examining through your tools, in your plans and such. So, if you ever wanted to zoom IN and OUT, here is Your play around with the chart poin
FREE
ATR Numeric Miracle
Abraham Correa
Утилиты
A versatile on-chart tool displaying real-time ATR values across up to 10 timeframes (M1 to MN1) in numerical format, bypassing subwindow charts for cleaner analysis. Key features: Toggle per-timeframe visibility, decimal/pips mode, customizable multiplier (e.g., for scaled stops), font/size/color adjustments, and corner/center positioning. Ideal for volatility-based trading—compute position sizes or filters instantly without manual math. Free download; compatible with MT4 Build 600+. Enhances m
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв