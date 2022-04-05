Flower of Symbols

Activation initiates the sequence from the initial symbol in the Market Watch roster, forming a perpetual loop that continues until deactivation. The system employs global terminal variables to sustain operational continuity amid symbol-induced reinitializations, thereby ensuring uninterrupted performance. This EA should not be checked off as 'Allowed live Trading' and is functional with that checkmark box, when uploading the EA.

Principal advantages encompass augmented productivity in overseeing diverse assets, empowering traders to discern prospective trades across a tailored symbol array devoid of manual reconfiguration. It fosters methodical oversight by obviating recurrent interface manipulations, thus diminishing operational overhead and mitigating risks of inadvertent omissions in dynamic trading environments. The EA's provisions include fluid assimilation into prevailing analytical protocols, accommodating continuous surveillance via cycling or instantaneous suspension for in-depth scrutiny of a designated instrument. It confines operations to the trader's discernible Market Watch entries (via selected_only configuration), guaranteeing pertinence to individualized configurations with minimal computational demands via timer-driven orchestration.

Input Parameters

The subsequent table delineates the adjustable input parameters, each accompanied by a succinct exposition of its function and preset value:

Parameter Type Default Value Description
EnableButton bool true Activates the toggle button and corresponding cycling operations. Assigning false deactivates the EA comprehensively, averting any alterations to the chart.
CycleIntervalSeconds int 5 Establishes the temporal span, measured in seconds, between successive symbol transitions amid enabled cycling. This permits tailoring of the inspection cadence to suit analytical imperatives.
ButtonPixelSize int 100 Designates the uniform pixel measurements for the toggle button (encompassing width and height). The font magnitude adjusts proportionally to uphold visual coherence across varying displays.
ButtonBgColor color clrLightBlue Configures the toggle button's background hue, facilitating aesthetic personalization to harmonize with chart motifs or individual predilections.
ButtonTextColor color clrBlack Specifies the hue of the Wingdings symbol on the button, assuring legibility and chromatic uniformity with the chart's interface.
PlayWingdingsCode uchar 170 Designates the Wingdings character code for the activation (play) icon, exhibited when cycling is suspended. This affords symbolic notification sans textual encumbrance.
PauseWingdingsCode uchar 169 Designates the Wingdings character code for the active (pause) icon, presented throughout cycling. This expedites status discernment through emblematic depiction.

FREE
Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Утилиты
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
FREE
Elsna Horizontal Lines MT4
Raymond Edusei
Утилиты
This MQL4 indicator creates a customizable grid of horizontal lines on your trading chart. Here's what it does: **Main Functions:** - Draws equally spaced horizontal lines across the visible price range - Supports two line types: horizontal lines or trend lines with forward projection - Automatically adjusts to price scale changes **Key Features:** 1. **Customizable Spacing**: Set grid distance in pips (20 pips by default) 2. **Flexible Starting Point**: Auto-calculates starting price or lets
FREE
MT4 AccountInfoEA
Nikolaos Pantzos
Утилиты
Account Info EA It is a tool that presents on the graph all the positions of the account, and specific information concerning the positions, but also the account. It enables the user to have an image of his account at a glance. Use like any expert advisor. You can't attach it in the same chart with other expert advisor. It does not have the ability to open or manage positions. You can attach it on any chart and any timeframe.
FREE
PZ Easy Trading EA MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
4 (1)
Утилиты
Простой торговый помощник, который позволяет легко покупать и продавать с желаемым кредитным плечом. Он был создан для потенциальных или начинающих трейдеров и вдохновлен популярными торговыми веб-платформами, такими как eToro или Binary.com. Он имеет набор торговых кнопок, реализующих различные варианты кредитного плеча, и дополнительную кнопку для закрытия всех сделок. Все сделки размещаются со стоп-лоссом в соответствии с используемым кредитным плечом. Это будет особенно полезно тем трейдера
FREE
VR Color Levels MT4
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (1)
Утилиты
VR Color Levels — удобный инструмент для тех, кто применяет технический анализ с использованием таких элементов, как трендовая линия, прямоугольник и текст. Есть возможность добавлять текст непосредственно на график и делать скриншоты. Настройки, set файлы, демо версии, инструкции, решение проблем, можно получить в [блоге] Прочитать или написать отзывы можно по [ссылке] Версия для [MetaTrader 5] Работа с индикатором осуществляется в один клик . Для этого нужно нажать на кнопку с линией, после
FREE
FX Lot Size Calculator MT4
Mohamed Abdelmaaboud
Утилиты
As traders, we all know that risk management is the most important aspect of profitable trading. So, we need to determine the lot size, every time we need to open a new trade. The FX lot size calculator is a simple tool that will help you to determine your lot size easily without using any third-party service but you will be able to do that by your MetaTrader terminal. LIMITED TIME OFFER: 30$ FOR 10 ACTIVATION. Inputs: Maximum_Risk_Prc: To determine your preferred risk%. For example, if your ris
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Индикаторы
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
RC Hour Interval Lines MT4
Francisco Rayol
Индикаторы
The Rayol Code Hour Interval Lines indicator was designed to assist your trading experience. It draws the range of hours chosen by the user directly on the chart, so that it enables traders to visualize price movements during their preferred trading hours, providing traders a more comprehensive view of price movements and market dynamics. This indicator allows the user to choose not only the Broker's time, but also the Local time. This way, the user no longer needs to calculate local time in re
FREE
EA Close All Set TPSL All Panel MT4
Thannawut Khankhat
Утилиты
EA Close All Set TPSL All  Panel MT4 EA Close All Set TPSL All MT4 is a professional utility tool for MetaTrader 4 that helps traders manage orders quickly and efficiently. With a clean on-chart control panel, you can close trades or set Take Profit / Stop Loss levels for all orders with just one click.       [MT5 Version --->  click . ] Key Features On-Chart Control Panel – Light gray background with simple and intuitive design. Close All Orders – Instantly close all active Buy, Sell, and Pe
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Индикаторы
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
