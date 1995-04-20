Precise Cross Point

  Designed to mark a specific price and time point on an MT4 chart based on a single mouse click, synchronizing this data across all timeframes for the same symbol. Its primary purpose is to help traders pinpoint and track critical levels or events (e.g., support/resistance or entry points) with persistent visual markers. The indicator uses dashed lines for price and time crosshairs, accompanied by labels that dynamically adjust to stay within chart boundaries, ensuring clarity regardless of window size or resizing. This makes it a practical tool for multi-timeframe analysis without cluttering the chart.

  • ShowPriceLabel (bool, default: true): Enables/disables the display of the price label. Useful for toggling visibility when focusing on time data or minimizing chart clutter.
  • ShowTimeLabel (bool, default: true): Enables/disables the time label. Allows traders to hide time details if not needed.
  • LineColor (color, default: clrYellow): Sets the color of the crosshair lines. Customizable to match trader preferences or chart themes (e.g., clrWhite, clrRed).
  • LineWidth (int, default: 1): Adjusts the thickness of the crosshair lines. Higher values (e.g., 2) make lines more prominent; lower values reduce visibility.
  • PixelSize (int, default: 20): Controls the font size and spacing offsets for all labels. A larger value (e.g., 25) increases text size and spacing; a smaller value (e.g., 15) reduces them, ensuring scalability.
  • ShowInfoPanel (bool, default: true): Enables/disables an info panel displaying the marked price and time. Handy for quick reference or disabling if unnecessary.
  • LabelCorner (int, default: 3): Determines label placement (0=LeftUpper, 1=RightUpper, 2=LeftLower, 3=RightLower, 4=Center). Allows flexible positioning to suit trader layout preferences, with center alignment approximated.

Functionality Notes

  • Clicking the chart sets a price/time marker, stored in global variables for synchronization.
  • Labels adjust dynamically to stay within chart boundaries, updating on chart resize (via CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE).
  • The indicator compiles with zero errors and warnings, providing a reliable, trader-focused tool for marking specific points across timeframes.

作者のその他のプロダクト
Vispucci
Abraham Correa
インディケータ
Behaving in a similar fashion as the price action of a chart, the indicator uses " Trix " to opportune itself to the exposure of divergency, flat/low market volume, and price action expansion . The TRIX indicator nicknamed after the  Triple-Exponential-average,  is a momentum-based oscillator that filters minor price changes and fluctuations that are considered insignificant for forex trading whilst providing money making opportunities!  Overall, TRIX is a leading indicator that shows diverge
FREE
BirdsIview
Abraham Correa
インディケータ
is a user-friendly MetaTrader 4 indicator that creates a centralized dashboard for traders to oversee several cryptocurrency pairs simultaneously across different timeframes, presenting price movements through simple dots or miniature candlestick charts, complemented by volume indicators to facilitate quick assessments of market trends and fluctuations. It automatically resizes grid cells according to the number of bars shown per timeframe for better use of screen space, features adjustable co
FREE
Respect4DualChart
Abraham Correa
インディケータ
is designed to enhance the visual representation of financial charts in MetaTrader 4 by dynamically altering the colors of various chart elements, including candlesticks, bars, line charts, and volume bars. Its primary purpose is to improve trader intuition and engagement during market analysis by introducing smooth, cyclical color transitions that can highlight momentum shifts, trends, or volatility without overwhelming the display. This functionality is particularly beneficial for traders who
FREE
Trendorphin Z
Abraham Correa
インディケータ
4 trendlines are given by 2 timeframes, defined by the zigzag indicator. It leverages the Zig Zag indicator to identify significant highs and lows across two configurable timeframes (default: M15 for short-term and H1 for medium-term), automatically plotting upward and downward trendlines for each. This helps visualize trend structures, reversals, and alignments between timeframes without switching charts, while adhering to trendline rules that contain the high and low points of the previous two
FREE
Predetermination
Abraham Correa
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Trail every trade position twice, automatically,  in Average True Range! All manual trades are given a predetermined Risk-Reward closing point, ruled by a calculated motive that'll adjusts to volatility! The ATR, or average true range, is a technical indicator that measures the volatility, also known as " Volume , " of a financial instrument by taking into account the price range over a specific period of time.    There is an inevitable change in the ATR value during price action. The Average
FREE
SymbolicTimeFramingUniverse
Abraham Correa
ユーティリティ
The SymbolicTimeFramingUniverse indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is designed to enhance chart navigation by displaying the current symbol and timeframe as stacked labels directly on the chart window. It provides precise alignment and customization options, including positioning in the center or corners, adjustable offsets, font styling, and layer controls for visibility (such as background placement or color flashing). This tool supports professional trading workflows by ensuring quick identific
FREE
Risk2Reward MATR
Abraham Correa
ユーティリティ
ボラティリティに適応し、取引ポジションに報酬を与えるための潜在的なリスクは、平均真の範囲に基づいて示されています。 "購入または売却"ボタンをクリックすると、リスク-報酬-ボックスが表示されます！ ATR計算の有用性は、取引を終了するときのためのハードな決定の一部ではない問題で喜ぶ。 この問題は、あなたのリスク管理の決定を支援します。  仕様 平均真の範囲は、ピップまたは価格で市場のボラティリティを測定する一般的に使用される指標です。 真の範囲は、任意の期間におけるローソク足の最低取引価格と最高取引価格との差です。 平均真の範囲は、すべてで、日の"前の"期間のこれらの高値と安値を平均します。 例では、ATRインジケータのデフォルト設定は、私たちに14日間の期間を与えます。 ATRは、14日で割って、ピップ値で高値と安値を収集します。 しかし、もちろん、これは一般的な指標、ATRを超えています。 実際には、3つの全く異なるTPsは、異なるピップ消費のために独自の時間枠にのみ依存しています。 ローソク足のルールは、各時間枠で技術的に異なります。 したがって、同じ期間を使用すると、時間枠
FREE
StainGlass MATR
Abraham Correa
インディケータ
Its primary motive is to overlay horizontal lines spaced according to multiples of the Average True Range (ATR), centered on a reference price from defined periods such as trading sessions, candlestick counts, or 12-hour intervals. This facilitates the identification of potential support and resistance levels or expected price ranges. Additionally, it marks major forex trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York) with arrows to provide contextual awareness of market hours, enhancing d
FREE
Average True Spreads
Abraham Correa
ユーティリティ
The Average True Spread Indicator is designed to visually display the average spread (difference between Ask and Bid prices) over a specified number of candles and timeframe, directly on the chart. Its primary purpose is to give traders real-time insight into how volatile or expensive the market is to enter , especially during fast-moving or low-liquidity periods. Benefits of Knowing the Average Spread Better Entry Timing Avoid trading when spreads are abnormally high (e.g., during news event
FREE
Measurer of Positions
Abraham Correa
ユーティリティ
An on‑chart, data‑driven pre‑trade planner that turns your broker’s live market properties into clear, actionable numbers. It consolidates spread, commission, swaps, ATR‑based stop/targets, pip/point value and 10 risk‑profile lot sizes into one compact panel that auto‑scales to any chart size. The display is direction‑agnostic (no LONG/SHORT duplication) and emphasizes total trade cost and true risk/reward before you click “Buy/Sell.” What it shows (at a glance) Time & price context  (Local/Serv
FREE
Candlestick MATR
Abraham Correa
インディケータ
Analyze volatility by clicking on a specific candlestick, which triggers the display of horizontal grid lines centered around the candlestick’s closing price, spaced by multiples of the calculated ATR. A vertical line highlights the selected candlestick, and an optional text label can display the ATR value in pips above the candlestick. The indicator is lightweight, using no buffers, and relies on chart objects for visualization. It includes error handling for invalid candlestick selections and
FREE
Grid MATR
Abraham Correa
インディケータ
X-axis lines prevail in grid manner, ruled by Average True Range.  There’s an inevitable change in specific periods of time of this matter! The Average True Range (ATR) indicator is not directly based on volume; instead, measures volatility in price movements. This indicator original in its revealing customization, stretches, expand, shrink, and evolve with 4 timely choices of grid states!  MATR means “multiplying average true range” in which grandeurs the grid pip-distant levels, seeming to g
FREE
Symbol Cycler
Abraham Correa
インディケータ
Symbol Cycler is a lightweight on-chart utility that lets you quickly switch between symbols in your Market Watch list using two simple arrow buttons (). With a single click, you can scroll forward or backward through your predefined symbols without leaving the chart. Key Features: One-click symbol switching from the chart Works with your Market Watch list order Buttons can be placed in any chart corner or even the center Timeframe remains locked while switching symbols Clean, responsive UI
FREE
TraderLotSizeChoice
Abraham Correa
ユーティリティ
It computes BUY and SELL lot sizing in either % of balance or in fixed intervals. In market orders, this EA contains the adaptive slippage, logs tickets for instant confirmation of opening trades, and contains every market symbol at a glance. Real-time balance/equity display keeps margin health in view without tab-switching, toggling spread if needed for liquidity checks. Compact left-panel layout minimizes screen real estate, empowering blind trades where speed trumps overanalyze—perfect for
FREE
Flower of Symbols
Abraham Correa
ユーティリティ
Activation initiates the sequence from the initial symbol in the Market Watch roster, forming a perpetual loop that continues until deactivation. The system employs global terminal variables to sustain operational continuity amid symbol-induced reinitializations, thereby ensuring uninterrupted performance. This EA should not be checked off as 'Allowed live Trading' and is functional with that checkmark box, when uploading the EA. Principal advantages encompass augmented productivity in overseein
FREE
Labels
Abraham Correa
ユーティリティ
Prints  ALL current chart's symbol and timeframe as customizable labels, ensuring precise anchoring and automatic repositioning during window resizes, timeframe switches, or other chart events. It supports layered display options (background, forefront, or combined color modes) for enhanced visibility without obstructing price data. The accompanying script facilitates global application by attaching or updating the indicator across all open charts in a single execution, promoting efficiency in m
FREE
Shutdown
Abraham Correa
ユーティリティ
Ever needed to declutter your entire POV of the platform? Have the choice to delete ever chart window! When attaching this script, permission is required to close every chart window, no matter the symbol, timeframe, or amount of indications or EA's, ACTIVE. The autonomy of nullifying every chart and to be on the gray screen, happens with this script, essentially. I could go ahead and tell you, the Market Watch List of Symbols has always remained opportune to the traders of the internet, so car
FREE
Enlarged Chart labels
Abraham Correa
インディケータ
Bigger chart labels would allow the user to be entirely aware of which chart he/she is on. Each chart window is unique, containing different patterns and economic motives so acknowledging the chart window would be absolutely essential! There are well known Economic Time Zones included in clear view, by choice!    Simple does it! Use your computing mouse scroller, clicking with the right finger on the label, in order to customize the label properties. From there, choose your preferred color, fon
FREE
MainFrame Sync
Abraham Correa
ユーティリティ
The SyncAllCharts indicator streamlines trading by automatically aligning all open MetaTrader 4 charts to the symbol of the chart where it’s applied, saving traders time and effort when analyzing a single asset across multiple timeframes or setups. With a customizable "Main Sync" label to identify the lead chart, it ensures a clear, clutter-free workspace, enhancing workflow efficiency and consistency for traders monitoring one currency pair or symbol.
FREE
Keyboreding Symbols
Abraham Correa
ユーティリティ
Designed to revolutionize trading efficiency, this app enables traders to seamlessly cycle through Market Watch symbols using intuitive keyboard arrow keys or dynamically positioned on-chart buttons, minimizing navigation time and enhancing focus on market analysis. Potential : This lightweight MetaTrader 4 tool unlocks rapid symbol switching for comparative analysis across assets, supports wrap-around navigation for uninterrupted workflows, and adapts button placement to stay within chart
FREE
Specting Zoomers
Abraham Correa
ユーティリティ
This script paces itself to zoom into the deepest setting of ZOOM +     You may be in tune to know a few keyboard easter eggs. Pressing the  minus <->  button has the capability to Zoom the Chart Outward! Interesting to see the price reevaluate itself in perspective. This we could see is quite contagiously useful if we wanted to be quick with analyzing, examining through your tools, in your plans and such. So, if you ever wanted to zoom IN and OUT, here is Your play around with the chart poin
FREE
ATR Numeric Miracle
Abraham Correa
ユーティリティ
A versatile on-chart tool displaying real-time ATR values across up to 10 timeframes (M1 to MN1) in numerical format, bypassing subwindow charts for cleaner analysis. Key features: Toggle per-timeframe visibility, decimal/pips mode, customizable multiplier (e.g., for scaled stops), font/size/color adjustments, and corner/center positioning. Ideal for volatility-based trading—compute position sizes or filters instantly without manual math. Free download; compatible with MT4 Build 600+. Enhances m
