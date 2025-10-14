Trend Magic Indicator for MT5

Trend Magic Indicator for MT5


Introduction

The Trend Magic Indicator is a smart tool that blends CCI and ATR to provide dynamic trend-following signals. It paints a color-changing line that adapts to price action, identifying bullish and bearish phases. Clear buy and sell arrows appear on trend reversals, helping you enter trades with higher confidence. With built-in alerting and back-testing panels, it's ideal for both live trading and historical strategy analysis.

Specifications

platform

metatrader5 (MT5)

type

custom technical trading indicator

level

beginner trader - intermediate trader

timeframes

1-minute, 5-minute, 15-minute, 1-hour, 4-hour, daily

trading styles

scalping - day trading - swing trading - position trading

markets

forex - crypto - index - CFD - metal - commodity


Indicator’s setting


Group: "Calculation"

  • CCI Period: Sets the CCI period. Higher values make the trend filter smoother but less responsive.

  • ATR Multiplier: Multiplier for ATR. Controls the sensitivity of the trend line by expanding or shrinking the ATR band.

  • ATR Period: ATR period used in volatility calculation. Affects the size of the buffer zones above/below the price.

  • Applied Price: The price type used for CCI (e.g., close, open, typical). Adjust this for better signal tuning.

Group: "Tester"

  • Back Test Indicator:  Enables a built-in back-testing tool that simulates trades based on signal arrows.

  • Test Start Time: The date from which the back-test simulation should start.

  • TP as Points: Take-profit in points used for simulated testing.

  • SL as Points: Stop-loss in points used for simulated testing.

Group: "Alerts"

  • Use Alerts: If true, MT5 alerts will trigger when a buy or sell signal appears.

  • Use Push Notifications: Sends push notifications to your mobile when signals appear.

Indicators Functionality 

The Trend Magic Indicator uses the CCI to determine market direction:

  • When CCI ≥ 0, the indicator draws a trailing support line (based on ATR and low price).

  • When CCI < 0, it switches to a trailing resistance line (based on ATR and high price).
     These lines are drawn in blue for uptrends and red for downtrends. When the color changes, an arrow appears — green for buy and red for sell.

It also features:

  • A built-in testing engine that evaluates win/loss based on TP/SL parameters.

  • An on-chart report panel showing total trades, wins, and win rate.

  • Optional real-time alerts and push notifications for signal events.


Benefits

We provide the following benefits if you choose our indicator (or all indicators)

  • A tester dashboard for the indicator

  • Buffers (enable you to use them in your own or custom Expert Advisors EAs)

  • Sending an Alert (on the chart) or Notifications (to the phone) to not lose any opportunity.

  • Above 65% win rate in the back-test and forward-test


