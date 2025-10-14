Trend Magic Indicator for MT5
Introduction
The Trend Magic Indicator is a smart tool that blends CCI and ATR to provide dynamic trend-following signals. It paints a color-changing line that adapts to price action, identifying bullish and bearish phases. Clear buy and sell arrows appear on trend reversals, helping you enter trades with higher confidence. With built-in alerting and back-testing panels, it's ideal for both live trading and historical strategy analysis.
Specifications
platform
metatrader5 (MT5)
type
custom technical trading indicator
level
beginner trader - intermediate trader
timeframes
1-minute, 5-minute, 15-minute, 1-hour, 4-hour, daily
trading styles
scalping - day trading - swing trading - position trading
markets
forex - crypto - index - CFD - metal - commodity
Indicator’s setting
Group: "Calculation"
-
CCI Period: Sets the CCI period. Higher values make the trend filter smoother but less responsive.
-
ATR Multiplier: Multiplier for ATR. Controls the sensitivity of the trend line by expanding or shrinking the ATR band.
-
ATR Period: ATR period used in volatility calculation. Affects the size of the buffer zones above/below the price.
-
Applied Price: The price type used for CCI (e.g., close, open, typical). Adjust this for better signal tuning.
Group: "Tester"
-
Back Test Indicator: Enables a built-in back-testing tool that simulates trades based on signal arrows.
-
Test Start Time: The date from which the back-test simulation should start.
-
TP as Points: Take-profit in points used for simulated testing.
-
SL as Points: Stop-loss in points used for simulated testing.
Group: "Alerts"
-
Use Alerts: If true, MT5 alerts will trigger when a buy or sell signal appears.
-
Use Push Notifications: Sends push notifications to your mobile when signals appear.
Indicators Functionality
The Trend Magic Indicator uses the CCI to determine market direction:
-
When CCI ≥ 0, the indicator draws a trailing support line (based on ATR and low price).
-
When CCI < 0, it switches to a trailing resistance line (based on ATR and high price).
These lines are drawn in blue for uptrends and red for downtrends. When the color changes, an arrow appears — green for buy and red for sell.
It also features:
-
A built-in testing engine that evaluates win/loss based on TP/SL parameters.
-
An on-chart report panel showing total trades, wins, and win rate.
-
Optional real-time alerts and push notifications for signal events.
Benefits
We provide the following benefits if you choose our indicator (or all indicators)
-
A tester dashboard for the indicator
-
Buffers (enable you to use them in your own or custom Expert Advisors EAs)
-
Sending an Alert (on the chart) or Notifications (to the phone) to not lose any opportunity.
-
Above 65% win rate in the back-test and forward-test