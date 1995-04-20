Ultimate Trend Following Scanner

Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner

Are you tired of manually flipping through dozens of charts, desperately searching for the next big trend? Do you feel like you're constantly missing the best entries or jumping into choppy, sideways markets? The hunt for strong, reliable trends is over.

Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner – your all-in-one command center for dominating the markets. This powerful dashboard for MT4 is meticulously designed to do one thing exceptionally well: find the highest-probability trending instruments and provide you with a complete, actionable trade plan.

Our scanner doesn't rely on a single, flawed indicator. Instead, it derives its power from the confluence of four proven strategies: a classic EMA Crossover, ADX for trend strength, the dynamic SuperTrend, and a fast-reacting Hull Moving Average. A signal is only generated when these forces align, giving you the confirmation you need to trade with unparalleled confidence.

Why It's the Ultimate Tool for Trend Traders:

  •  Scan the Entire Market in Seconds: Effortlessly monitor 28 Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) from a single, organized dashboard. Stop clicking and start analyzing. Never miss a breakout on an overlooked pair again!

  •  High-Confidence Confluence Signals: Eliminate guesswork and emotional trading. The scanner's algorithm waits for agreement between the four built-in strategies before issuing a clear, color-coded BUY or SELL signal.

  •  Automated Trade Plan Generation: Go beyond simple alerts. For every signal, the scanner instantly provides a precise Entry Price, a strategically placed Stop Loss (based on market volatility), and a calculated Take Profit to lock in your gains.

  •  At-a-Glance Clarity: The clean, professional interface tells you everything you need to know in a single look. Instantly see which pairs are strongly Bullish, Bearish, or in a weak/neutral phase.

  •  Total Transparency: Unlike "black box" systems, our dashboard shows you the individual status of each indicator (EMA, ADX, SuperTrend). This allows you to understand the logic behind every signal and provides an extra layer of confirmation.

  •  Fully Customizable to Your Style: Take full control of your trading. Every parameter—from EMA periods to the ADX threshold and Risk/Reward Ratio—is fully adjustable in the input settings to perfectly match your personal strategy.

This tool is perfect for swing traders, position traders, and even day traders who want to align their trades with the dominant higher-timeframe trend. Whether you are a beginner looking for clear guidance or an experienced professional seeking to optimize your workflow, the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner will become an indispensable part of your trading arsenal.

Stop chasing the market. Let the best opportunities come directly to you. Add the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner to your chart today and transform your trading forever!


Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .
  • Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.
  • Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Is this an Expert Advisor (EA)? Does it place trades automatically? No, this is a manual trading indicator, not an automated EA. It is a powerful dashboard tool designed to scan the market and provide you with high-probability trade signals, including suggested Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. You have full control over which trades you decide to take.

2. Does this indicator repaint? Absolutely not. The signals and the status of each indicator (EMA, ADX, etc.) are calculated on the close of the candle and are confirmed. Once a signal appears for a closed bar, it will not change or disappear. Live data like the "Price" will update in real-time, but the historical signals are fixed.

3. On which timeframe does the scanner work best? The dashboard is designed to analyze the underlying trend on the H1 timeframe, making it ideal for swing and day traders. However, you can place the dashboard on any chart timeframe you prefer (e.g., M15, H4) and it will still perform its analysis based on its core H1 logic.

4. How are the BUY/SELL signals generated? A signal is only generated through a powerful "confluence" method. The indicator checks for agreement across four separate trend-following strategies: EMA Crossover, ADX Trend Strength, SuperTrend, and the Hull Moving Average. A signal is only shown when at least three of these strategies align, ensuring a higher degree of confirmation.

5. Can I change the list of symbols in the dashboard? In the current version, the dashboard comes pre-configured with a fixed list of 28 of the most popular Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD) to ensure optimal performance and ease of use. This list cannot be changed in the user settings.

6. Does the indicator provide pop-up, push, or email alerts? This version is designed as a comprehensive visual scanner to give you a complete overview of the market at a glance. It does not currently include pop-up, push, or email alert functionalities.

7. How should I use the suggested Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels? The SL/TP levels are mathematically calculated suggestions based on market volatility (using the ATR) and a pre-set Risk/Reward Ratio. They provide an excellent starting point for a trade plan. We always recommend cross-referencing these levels with your own analysis of key support and resistance zones.

8. What do I receive after my purchase? After purchase, the indicator will be available for download and activation directly within your MT4 terminal under the "Market" tab. You will receive the compiled indicator file, and you can activate it on the number of PCs allowed by the MQL5 license rules.

9. Is the "Win %" a guarantee of future profits? No. The "Win %" displayed is a simplified historical calculation based on recent price action to provide context on a symbol's past trending behavior. It should be used as a supplementary piece of information only. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and all trading involves significant risk.

10. What kind of support do you offer? We are committed to providing excellent customer support. If you have any questions about installation or the indicator's features, please contact us through the MQL5 messaging system. We are happy to help you get the most out of the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner.


Рекомендуем также
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Индикаторы
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Откройте для себя Wolf Waves - ваш идеальный инструмент для торговли! Вы ищете мощный инструмент для легкой идентификации Wolf Waves на любом временном интервале? Дальше смотреть не надо! Наш индикатор Wolf Waves делает это легко. Вот почему он идеально подходит именно вам: Основные характеристики: Автоматическое обнаружение: Наш индикатор Wolf Waves
Range Bound Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Range-Bound & Reversal Strategies Dashboard (MT4) Trade clean reversals with confidence. This MT4 indicator scans 20 major instruments in real time and pinpoints high-probability range and mean-reversion opportunities—then lays everything out in a simple, professional dashboard. Why traders love it 10 Proven Setups in One Tool Support/Resistance bounce, Bollinger mean reversion, RSI OB/OS, MACD turn, Stochastic OB/OS, CCI extremes, Daily Pivot S/R, Keltner touch, Donchian extremes, and Envelopes
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard Stop missing powerful breakout opportunities! The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional-grade trading tool that monitors up to 28 currency pairs in real-time, scanning for ten unique high-probability breakout strategies simultaneously. Attach it to a single chart to get a complete overview of the entire market, instantly identifying the best trading setups as they happen. This is not just a signal indicator; it's a complete trading dashboard d
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Эксперты
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Daily Candle Predictor - это индикатор, который предсказывает цену закрытия свечи. Прежде всего индикатор предназначен для использования на графиках D1. Данный индикатор подходит как для традиционной форекс торговли, так и для торговли бинарными опционами. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так может выступать в качестве дополнения к вашей уже имеющейся торговой системе. Данный индикатор производит анализ текущей свечи, рассчитывая определенные факторы силы внут
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
Индикаторы
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
KT Support and Resistance Levels
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
Use of support and resistance in systematic trading is very subjective. Every trader has their own idea and way to plotting the support and resistance levels on the chart. KT Support and Resistance indicator take out this ambiguity out of the situation and automatically draws support and resistance levels following an algorithmic approach using a unique multi-timeframe analysis. When launched on the chart, It immediately scan the most significant extreme points across all the available timefra
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Индикаторы
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
«Dynamic Scalping Oscillator» — это продвинутый пользовательский индикатор Crypto_Forex, эффективный инструмент для торговли на MT4! — Новое поколение осцилляторов — смотрите изображения, чтобы узнать, как им пользоваться. — Dynamic Scalping Oscillator имеет адаптивные зоны перепроданности/перекупленности. — Осциллятор — вспомогательный инструмент для поиска точных точек входа в динамических зонах перепроданности/перекупленности. — Значения перепроданности: ниже зелёной линии, значения перекуп
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Индикаторы
Quantum Balance — это современный стрелочный индикатор, который определяет ключевые точки разворота цены на рынке с высокой точностью. Он основан на сочетании WPR (Williams %R) и RSI (Relative Strength Index), что позволяет выявлять моменты перекупленности/перепроданности и входить в сделки в точках максимального потенциала. Индикатор анализирует динамику цены и рыночные условия, создавая сигналы только при совпадении нескольких подтверждающих факторов. Это снижает количество ложных сигналов и
KT Horizontal Lines MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
В MetaTrader построение нескольких   горизонтальных линий   и отслеживание их ценовых уровней может быть утомительным. Этот индикатор автоматически строит горизонтальные линии на равных интервалах для установки ценовых оповещений, отображения уровней поддержки и сопротивления и других ручных целей. Этот индикатор идеально подходит для начинающих трейдеров на рынке Форекс, стремящихся быстро заработать на покупке и продаже. Горизонтальные линии помогают определить возможные зоны для входа в рынок
Cross Period MA Map
Hong Zi Kian
Индикаторы
The Cross Period Moving Average Support Resistant Map puts multiple latest updated MA value in the same window. Useful for trend and breakout traders to identify support and resistance at a glance. Highlighted with multiple line width for each period. MA type : SMA MA price : candle close price MA periods: H1 , H4 , D1 , W1 , MN **if you have any enquiry, contact me at : pipsstalker1507@gmail.com
Donchain highest lowest price channel
Thomas Tiozzo
Индикаторы
Представляем вам индикатор Donchian Channels для MQL4 — мощный инструмент технического анализа, разработанный для повышения вашей торговой успешности. Этот индикатор состоит из четырех линий, которые представляют верхние и нижние границы ценового движения за определенный период. С помощью индикатора Donchian Channels вы легко сможете определить потенциальные прорывы и развороты на рынке. Верхняя линия показывает наивысший пик за указанный период, а нижняя линия представляет наименьший минимум. П
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Индикаторы
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Candle Probability Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор делает скальпинг простым и 100% интуитивным. Candle Probability Scalper покажет тебе в один миг проценты силы покупателей и продавцов в РЕАЛЬНОМ ВРЕМЯ , на текущей свече. Проценты обновляются на каждом тике, что значит, что с каждой секундой ты будешь знать, что делает большинство участников, без каких-либо задержек. Это поможет тебе в определении силы каждой стороны и, соответственно, куда может поденоться цена. Вот простая инструкция по использованию: 1. Посмотри на проценты по
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Индикаторы
KT Renko Patterns анализирует график Ренко кирпич за кирпичиком, чтобы найти известные графические паттерны, которые часто используют трейдеры на различных финансовых рынках. По сравнению с графиками на основе времени, торговля по паттернам на графиках Ренко легче и нагляднее благодаря их чистому виду. KT Renko Patterns включает несколько паттернов Ренко, многие из которых подробно описаны в книге «Профитная торговля с графиками Ренко» авторства Прашанта Шаха. Полностью автоматизированный сове
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" - отличный вспомогательный инструмент в торговле! - Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает и размещает на графике уровни Фибоначчи и локальные линии тренда (красного цвета). - Уровни Фибоначчи указывают ключевые области, где цена может развернуться. - Наиболее важными уровнями являются 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% и 61,8%. - Вы можете использовать его для скальпинга на разворот или для торговли по зональной сетке. - Существует множество возможностей улучшить вашу теку
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробоя и
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Индикатор для бинарных опцыонов стрелочный прост в использовании и не требует настройки работает на всех валютных парах акцыях крипто валюте сигнал на покупку синяя стрелка вверх  сигнал на продажу красная стрелка в низ  советы не стоит торговать во время новостей и за 15-30 минут перед их выходом так как рынок слишком волотилен и очень много шума  входить в сделки стоит на одну или две свечи от текущего периода ( рекомендуется на 1 свечу ) таймфрейм до м 15 рекомендуемый мани менеджмент фиксир
FIBOChannels
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Channel What is a Fibonacci Channel? The Fibonacci channel is a technical analysis tool that is used to estimate support and resistance levels based on the Fibonacci numbers. It is a variation of the Fibonacci retracement tool, except with the channel the lines run diagonally rather than horizontally. It can be applied to both short-term and long-term trends, as well as to uptrend and downtrends. Lines are drawn at 23.6, 38.2, 50, 61.8, 78.6, 100, 161.8, 200, 261.8, 361.8 and 423.6 p
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Индикаторы
Awesome Oscillator Билла Уильямса   с возможностью тонкой настройки и замены алгоритмов усреднения индикатора, что значительно расширяет возможности применения этого осциллятора в алгоритмическом трейдинге и приближает его по своим свойствам к такому индикатору, как MACD. Для уменьшения ценовых шумов итоговый индикатор обработан дополнительным усреднением Smooth.  Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления движения осциллятора
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Бесплатный информационный индикатор-помощник Email Alert & InfoPanel. Особенно будет полезен трейдерам, использующим большое количество валютных пар или сеточные торговые системы с усреднением или Мартингейлом. Также он просто удобен, как информатор с возможность отправки сообщения на почту или мобильное приложение. Выполняет следующие функции: Рассчитывает просадку депозита по эквити и отправляет сообщение пользователю, если она больше, чем указана в настройках. Отправляет уведомление о просадк
FREE
Ultimate Supply Demand
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (3)
Индикаторы
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
FinArk Support and Resistance
Tai Kah Sing
Индикаторы
FinArk Support and Resistance is an indicator that will detect support and resistance zone that are drawn on the chart by automatic. Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. This trend detection indicator will compliment any strategy and can also be used as an independent tool.  We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the   strong demand   on the current instrument. 
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Индикаторы
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
AI Signal
Thomas Bradley Butler
Индикаторы
AI Signal is an indicator that is a ready to made scalping system that doesn't repaint Instructions: Load indicator.  Use arrows as entries in trends and stay out of sideways markets.  Trade with the larger trend and trade only active volatile hours Buy blue arrow above yellow and exit at red arrow or at discretion.  Sell red arrow below yellow and exit at blue arrow  or at discretion.  Easy to follow and is based on trends.  The indicator works on all time frames and assets. Use at your own d
KT Tether Line MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
The KT Tether Line is a trend-following tool consisting of three indicators that work together to generate trading signals. It can correctly identify market trends while signaling trade entries. It was first introduced by Bryan Strain in the Stock & Commodities magazine in 2000 in "How to get with the trend and out at the end." The Concept When a market trend is confirmed, the most challenging part is determining the timing of the entries. This indicator alerts you to potential trend reversals
Daily Trend Scalper
Remi Passanello
Индикаторы
Ежедневный скальпер тренда (DTS) Этот индикатор является частью систем RPTrade Pro Solutions. DTS — это индикатор дневного тренда, использующий ценовое действие, динамическую поддержку и сопротивление. Он предназначен для использования любым, даже абсолютный новичок в торговле может использовать его. НИКОГДА не перекрашивает. Показания даны от близкого к близкому. Предназначен для использования в одиночку, никаких других индикаторов не требуется. Дает вам тренд и потенциальный Take Profit в на
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Индикаторы
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.38 (13)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Индикаторы
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT4 — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за 100% неперерисовывающимся индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции.  Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT4 будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI) Классические свечи
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Forex Liquidity Finder
Aditya Jayswal
Индикаторы
ZeusArrow Smart Liquidity Finder  Smart Liquidity Finder is Ai controlled indicator based on the Idea of Your SL is My Entry. It scan and draws the major Liquidity areas on chart partitioning them with Premium and Discount Zone and allows you find the best possible trading setups and help you decide the perfect entry price to avoid getting your Stop Loss hunted . Now no more confusion about when to enter and where to enter. Benefit from this one of it's kind trading tool powered by Ai an trade
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Slayer Scalping
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор фокусируется на двух уровнях тейк-профита и очень строгом стоп-лоссе. Вся идея заключается в том, чтобы скальпировать рынок на более высоких таймфреймах, начиная с m15 и выше, так как эти таймфреймы мало зависят от спред и брокерской комиссии; индикатор даёт сигналы на покупку/продажу на основе стратегии дивергенции цены, где он строит стрелку покупки с уровнями tp/sl, когда условия бычьей дивергенции полностью выполнены, То же самое касается стрелок продажи: стрелка печатается н
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.69 (16)
Индикаторы
PUMPING STATION – Ваша персональная стратегия "всё включено" Представляем PUMPING STATION — революционный индикатор Forex, который превратит вашу торговлю в увлекательный и эффективный процесс! Это не просто помощник, а полноценная торговая система с мощными алгоритмами, которые помогут вам начать торговать более стабильно! При покупке этого продукта вы БЕСПЛАТНО получаете: Эксклюзивные Set-файлы: Для автоматической настройки и максимальной эффективности. Пошаговое видео-руководство: Научитесь т
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
PZ Day Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор обнаруживает разворот цены зигзагообразно, используя только анализ ценового действия и канал Дончиана. Он был специально разработан для краткосрочной торговли, без перекраски или перекраски вообще. Это фантастический инструмент для проницательных трейдеров, стремящихся увеличить сроки своих операций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Это обеспечивает ценность на каждом таймфрейме Реал
Slayer Binary
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Slayer Binary — это индикатор стрелки страйка с бинарными опционами на одну свечу. Этот индикатор не предназначен для тех, кто ищет святой Грааль, так как это нереалистичный подход к торговле в целом. Индикатор даёт стабильный процент попаданий, и если использовать его для управления деньгами и ежедневной цели, он становится ещё надёжнее. Индикатор оснащён многими функциями, перечисленными ниже: ОСОБЕННОСТИ БЕЗ ПЕРЕКРАСКИ: Индикатор не перекрашивает стрелки вживую;Как только стрелка будет пока
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence
Ziggy Janssen
4.84 (25)
Индикаторы
Версия для MT5 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50538 Канал и группа в Telegram: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx Доступ к VIP-группе: Отправьте подтверждение оплаты в наш личный кабинет Рекомендуемый брокер: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — мощный индикатор для MT4, выявляющий дивергенции OBV и помогающий прогнозировать развороты рынка Индикатор BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence анализирует цену и On-Balance Volume (OBV), чтобы автоматически выяв
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Индикаторы
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Другие продукты этого автора
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard Stop missing powerful breakout opportunities! The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional-grade trading tool that monitors up to 28 currency pairs in real-time, scanning for ten unique high-probability breakout strategies simultaneously. Attach it to a single chart to get a complete overview of the entire market, instantly identifying the best trading setups as they happen. This is not just a signal indicator; it's a complete trading dashboard d
Chart Pattern Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator Overview The Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator is a comprehensive dashboard for MetaTrader 4 designed to give traders a powerful, at-a-glance view of potential chart pattern setups across multiple markets. It monitors a customizable list of instruments in real-time, displaying clear, actionable information directly on your chart. This tool is built to assist manual traders by identifying and organizing high-probability trading signals, saving
Algorithmic and Quant Strategies Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Algorithmic & Quant Strategies Signals Dashboard for MT4 Take your forex trading to the next level with the AQS Signals Dashboard, a comprehensive and powerful tool designed for serious traders. This indicator eliminates the need to constantly switch between charts by providing a centralized, all-in-one dashboard that monitors the entire forex market for you. Built on a foundation of proven algorithmic and quantitative trading principles, the AQS Dashboard delivers clear, actionable trade signal
Major FX Signals Panel
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Major FX Signal Panel (AI Trade Planner's) - Professional Intraday Signal Dashboard Unlock Your Intraday Trading Potential with a Powerful, All-in-One Signal Dashboard. Are you tired of switching between charts and struggling to find high-probability intraday setups? This Panel is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to give you a decisive edge. It scans seven major currency pairs in real-time and delivers a complete, data-driven trade plan directly on your chart. Stop guessing a
Range Bound Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Range-Bound & Reversal Strategies Dashboard (MT4) Trade clean reversals with confidence. This MT4 indicator scans 20 major instruments in real time and pinpoints high-probability range and mean-reversion opportunities—then lays everything out in a simple, professional dashboard. Why traders love it 10 Proven Setups in One Tool Support/Resistance bounce, Bollinger mean reversion, RSI OB/OS, MACD turn, Stochastic OB/OS, CCI extremes, Daily Pivot S/R, Keltner touch, Donchian extremes, and Envelopes
OrionFX AI Market Scanner Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
OrionFX AI Market Scanner - Your Ultimate Signal Dashboard Stop switching between dozens of charts. See the entire forex market from a single, professional interface. OrionFX is a professional-grade market scanner that combines a powerful 24-instrument dashboard with a high-confluence, five-indicator signal strategy. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this indicator scans the market in real-time, identifying the highest-probability trade setups where all strategic components
Smart Signal Generation
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Smart Signal Generation - Trend-Following Pro Dashboard - Multi-Currency Trading Indicator Overview The Trend-Following Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive multi-strategy trading indicator designed for serious Forex traders who demand professional-grade analysis across 28 major currency pairs and gold. This all-in-one dashboard combines the most effective trend-following strategies into a single, visually stunning interface that provides clear trading signals, precise entry points, and calculated r
Momentum Scan Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Momentum Scan Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Signal Dashboard Stop switching between charts and timeframes. Momentum Scan Pro is a powerful, all-in-one dashboard that scans the entire market for high-probability momentum signals, delivering everything you need to trade with confidence in a single, clean interface. Built for traders who value speed and efficiency, this indicator scans up to 28 instruments across 5 different timeframes simultaneously. It identifies powerful trend continuations
Golden Trend Matrix Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Golden Trend Matrix Signals— Multi-Filter Trend & Momentum Indicator (H1/H4) Turn noisy charts into clean, tradeable signals. Golden Trend Matrix Signals fuses 20 proven tools into one professional dashboard and signal engine designed for swing-style entries on H1/H4 with disciplined exits. What it does Finds strong, aligned trends using EMA structure (21/55/200). Confirms momentum with ADX(14) strength plus SuperTrend direction. Times entries with volatility and mean-reversion context (BB, Kelt
Momentum Matrix Pro
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Momentum Matrix Pro – Multi-Strategy Signal Dashboard Momentum Matrix Pro is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-strategy dashboard indicator that brings together 10 proven momentum trading strategies into one professional tool. Scan 20 major Forex pairs + Gold (XAU/USD) in real time and get high-accuracy BUY/SELL signals, complete with Win% backtesting, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels – all on one clean, easy-to-use dashboard. If you trade momentum, this is your all-in-one solution.  Key Fe
Price Action Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Price Action Strategies Dashboard – Multi-Pair Signal Scanner (Buy/Sell with Entry, SL & TP) The Price Action Strategies Dashboard is a complete multi-pair scanner that detects 10 powerful candlestick strategies and instantly tells you whether to Buy or Sell, along with the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. Instead of guessing, you get precise rules so you can trade price action with confidence.  Trading Conditions The dashboard evaluates 10 price action setups and converts them into Bu
Supply Demand Zone Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard The Ultimate Multi-Symbol, Multi-Strategy Scanner for Price Action Traders Description Tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, manually searching for high-probability Supply and Demand zones? Do you spend hours trying to confirm setups with multiple indicators, only to miss the entry? The Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard is your all-in-one solution. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 scans 20 different instruments across 4 key t
Fibonacci Strategies Signals Indicator
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Pro Dashboard: The Ultimate 10-in-1 Trading Tool Are you tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, trying to find the perfect entry? Do you struggle to keep track of multiple indicators across different currency pairs, often missing the best opportunities? The Fibonacci Pro Dashboard is your complete solution. This powerful, all-in-one indicator was built for traders who demand precision and efficiency. It monitors every major and minor Forex pair you choose, analyzes them
Harmonic Pattern Dashboard Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard: Your All-in-One Forex Trading Panel Stop switching between dozens of charts and missing high-probability setups! The Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard is a powerful, all-in-one indicator for MetaTrader 4 that brings every trading opportunity directly to you in a single, easy-to-read panel.  It constantly scans up to 28 major and minor Forex pairs on your chosen timeframe, ensuring you are always ready for the next market move. Whether you are a harmonic trader
Signal Master Pro
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Signal Master Pro: The Premier Multi-Strategy Trading Indicator A Professional-Grade Trading System for MT4Platforms Signal Master Pro represents a comprehensive trading ecosystem, integrating multiple validated strategies into a singular, robust tool. Engineered by seasoned traders for dedicated investors, this system delivers high-probability trading signals with exceptional clarity and minimized market noise. Signal Execution Logic Buy Signal: Execute a long position upon signal appearance.
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв