Telegram to mt5 signal copier

Copies Signal from any Telegram channel and instantly executes the trade on MT5 without admin rights!

Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute instantly on Meta Trader 5?

READ THIS FOR SETUP GUIDE

Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specific Telegram channel and automatically extracts trading signals — including symbol, action, entry price, stop loss, and take profit — then executes them instantly.

Whether you're following a premium signal provider or automating your own Telegram alerts, this tool helps you streamline your trading workflow, reduce manual effort, and avoid missed opportunities.

⚙️ Key Features:

  • ✅ Connects directly to your Telegram channel

  • ✅ Parses key trading instructions (BUY/SELL, symbol, entry, SL, TP)

  • ✅ Saves signals for MQL5 access

  • ✅ Compatible with any MT5 Expert Advisor or custom logic

  • ✅ Easy setup with your Telegram credentials

SET-UP GUIDE:

READ THIS FOR SETUP GUIDE


Supported symbols:


 # Forex
    "EURUSD", "GBPUSD", "AUDUSD", "NZDUSD", "USDJPY", "USDCHF", "USDCAD",
    "EURGBP", "EURJPY", "EURCHF", "EURCAD", "EURAUD", "EURNZD",
    "GBPJPY", "GBPCHF", "GBPCAD", "GBPAUD", "GBPNZD",
    "AUDJPY", "AUDCHF", "AUDCAD", "AUDNZD",
    "NZDJPY", "NZDCHF", "NZDCAD",
    "CADJPY", "CADCHF", "CHFJPY",
    # Metals
    "XAUUSD", "XAGUSD", "XPTUSD", "XPDUSD",
   # Deriv Synthetic Indices (
    "Boom 1000 Index", "Boom 500 Index",
    "Crash 1000 Index", "Crash 500 Index",
    "Volatility 10 Index", "Volatility 25 Index",
    "Volatility 50 Index", "Volatility 75 Index", "Volatility 100 Index",
    "Step Index"

📦 What You Get:

  • ✔️ A pre-built .exe application — no coding required

  • ✔️ Sample MT5 EA to demonstrate reading and using signals

  • ✔️ Step-by-step setup guide

  • ✔️ Support for integration and customization

🛠️ Requirements:

  • Telegram account (with access to the target channel)

  • Windows PC or VPS

  • MetaTrader 5 terminal

  • Internet connection

👨‍💻 Ideal For:

  • Traders who receive signals via Telegram

  • Developers building auto-trading systems based on external alerts

  • Signal providers distributing alerts via Telegram

  • Anyone looking to automate manual copying of trades into MT5

📌 Notes:

  • Works with public or private Telegram channels you’re a member of

📞 Support:

Friendly support and documentation included.
Need help with integration? We’re here to assist!

Рекомендуем также
Copy Mt5 to Mt4 and Mt5
Mikhail Mitin
2.6 (5)
Утилиты
Отличный Мультиплатформенный Копировщик сделок. Сам пользуюсь регулярно на VPS (Копирую из Mt5 в Mt4). Мультиплатформенность: копирование из MetaTrader 4 в MetaTrader 4; копирование из MetaTrader 4 в MetaTrader 5; копирование из MetaTrader 5 в MetaTrader 4; копирование из MetaTrader 5 в MetaTrader 5. Режимы работы: master - текущий терминал - источник  сделок (с него копируются сделки); slave - текущий терминал - приемник сделок (на него копируются сделки). from myself  - режим "множителя сде
Broker Quality Analyzer
Pavel Malyshko
Утилиты
Why execution quality matters more than you think You can have the best trading strategy, perfect entry points, and proper risk management. But if your broker consistently executes orders at worse prices, you lose money before the market even moves. A slippage of 0.01% seems insignificant. But over 100 trades per month, it becomes a noticeable amount. Over 1000 trades, it becomes a serious problem. Scalpers and algorithmic traders understand this well: execution quality directly affects your bot
Close all with one click
Jun Xiao
Утилиты
Этот инструмент поможет вам закрыть все открытые ордера одним щелчком мыши, просто нажмите «Закрыть все». Если вы хотите закрыть только прибыльные ордера, нажмите кнопку «Закрыть прибыльные», после нажатия все плавающие ордера будут закрыты; Если вы хотите закрыть только ордера с плавающими убытками, нажмите кнопку «Закрыть убыточные», после нажатия все ордера с плавающими убытками будут закрыты.
Local Trade Copier MT5
Rashed Samir
3 (1)
Утилиты
Local Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in the   local   mode. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version MT5 Full Version (Local & Remote) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system. It fully suppo
MT5 Indicators Data Extractor
Mounir Cheikh
Утилиты
This tool allows you to export MetaTrader indicator data (buffers) for any financial instrument available in your MetaTrader 5. You can export multiple Symbols and Timeframes into a single CSV file. You can also schedule the export frequency (every 1 minute, 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). There is no need to open multiple charts to retrieve recent data—the tool downloads the data directly. The CSV file will be saved in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Report Tab Select the indicators and o
Position Close Button MT5
Osazee Asikhemhen
Утилиты
This EA helps to Close all Positions opened. It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually. Parameters: Buy:  Close Buy Positions Only Sell:  Close Sell Positions Only Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions Pending: Close Pending Orders More Advanced MT5 version available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy More Advanced MT4 version available at:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unk
One Click Trader MT5 Real
Andrzej Pierz
Утилиты
One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
Утилиты
Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Утилиты
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
REA Automatic Risk Monetary
Daniel Barranco Cruz
Утилиты
R.E.A. Automatic Risk Monetary (MT5) — менеджер по символу для ручных входов и отложенных ордеров Кратко (hero) Автоматизирует управление риском для ручных сделок (magic=0) и отложенных ордеров по символу текущего графика : SL/TP по % от баланса или фиксированной сумме , BreakEven и трейлинг-стоп (для позиций), с мгновенной реакцией при размещении/исполнении ордеров. Что делает EA фиксируется на символе, куда вы его прикрепили, и управляет только: Вашими ручными позициями по этому символу. Ваши
FREE
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Утилиты
Этот экспертный советник отслеживает все открытые позиции по всем символам в MetaTrader 5. Как только вручную устанавливается или изменяется уровень Stop Loss (SL) или Take Profit (TP) на любой позиции, советник автоматически применяет это значение ко всем другим открытым позициям , независимо от символа или типа ордера (Buy/Sell). Это обеспечивает синхронизацию уровней SL и TP по всему счёту. Идеально подходит для мобильного трейдинга с планшета или смартфона!
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
Signals Executor for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Утилиты
Signals Executor for Telegram is a Utility that allows you to execute and manage positions from messages sent in Telegram Chats. Chat messages are processed to check for the existence of commands, and the command will be executed if its parameters are valid. You need the Telegram Bot Token and Chat Id to configure the input parameters. It is possible to restrict the sending of commands through the User Id, which must be configured in the input parameters. Valid Commands: Buy and Sell: Market or
Smart EA Summary
Abderrahmane Benali
Утилиты
Smart EA Summary MT5 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean, responsive panel. Click Here for MT4 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to
AW Metatrader to Telegram MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматизированная система для отправки уведомлений, чтобы ни один из ваших подписчиков не пропустил события о вашей торговле из вашего торгового терминала. Утилита, которая отправляет уведомления в мессенджер Telegram о любых торговых операциях на вашем счете.   Пошаговая инструкция по подключению утилиты к каналу в Телеграм ->   ЗДЕСЬ  / MT4 -> ЗДЕСЬ Преимущества: Легкая настройка и подробная инструкция,  Возможность отправки регулируемых скриншотов, Настраиваемый текст уведомлений с использов
HotKey Trade
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
Утилиты
HotKey Trade is a fast-execution panel that lets you trade with just the press of a key. Open BUY (C), SELL (V), or close all (X) orders instantly, without menus or clicks. Additionally, you can adjust the lot size with the ↑↓ arrows and view P&L, margin, and lot size in real time. Ideal for scalpers, manual traders, and those who value speed. Key-based operation - P&L and margin display - Dynamic lot size control - Compatible with any symbol and timeframe Key to BUY (Default: C) Key to SELL (De
Photocopy MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Утилиты
Photocopy MT5 is an Copier of transactions through Telegram channel. Will help you instantly publish your trade in Telegram channel or copy trades from Telegram channel. The utility can work in two directions by receiving signals in MT5 and transmitting signals to Telegram   . No more missed deals No more panic Capital Management Ease of use You can use it for: Copying your own deals through Telegram channel (via the Internet); Copying trades from MT5 to MT4 and vice versa. Propagation of signa
Binance Spot Live an History Data
Bahadir Hayiroglu
3 (1)
Утилиты
You can see Binance Spot data instantly in Metatrader 5 and it allows you to use all the features that Metatrader has provided to you. You can access the data of all symbols listed on Binance Futures. Don't forget to set the timezone. Binance it's 00:00 UTC. You need to fix it according to your own country You need to install the free Binance Spot Symbol List plugin. https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/83507 After loading, it automatically downloads the data of the cryptos in the market obser
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
С легкостью возьмите под контроль свою торговую рутину с революционным менеджером времени сделок. Этот мощный инструмент автоматизирует выполнение ордеров в назначенное время, изменяя ваш подход к торговле. Создавайте персонализированные списки задач для различных торговых действий, от покупки до выставления ордеров, без ручного вмешательства. Руководство по установке и вводу данных Trades Time Manager Если вы хотите получать уведомления о работе советника, добавьте наш URL в терминал MT4/MT5 (с
TradePulse Commander Pannel
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
Представляем вам **Управляющую панель торговли**, предназначенную для оптимизации ваших торговых операций и повышения эффективности! Наша передовая панель оснащена мощными функциями, которые упрощают ваши торговые задачи и предоставляют актуальную информацию в реальном времени: - **Управление TP и SL одним кликом**: Легко удаляйте все уровни Take Profit (TP) и Stop Loss (SL) по всему аккаунту или для конкретных пар всего одним нажатием кнопки. - **Отслеживание ордеров в реальном времени**: Ос
Pending Orders Stacking Utility EA
Opengates Success International
Утилиты
Pending Orders Stacking EA Этот ручной эксперт создан для накопления отложенных ордеров в любом количестве, которое пожелает пользователь или разрешает брокер. Может накапливать отложенные ордера Buy Stop. Может накапливать отложенные ордера Sell Stop. Может открывать первую сделку как рыночную, а остальные — как отложенные (по желанию). Может закрывать все отложенные ордера. Может закрывать все открытые сделки. Имеет кнопки таймфреймов для лёгкой навигации от одного таймфрейма к другому. Имеет
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Утилиты
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
Simple Telegram Notification
Rian Rassetiadi
Утилиты
Simple Telegram Notification – Stay Informed on Your MT5 Trading Activity! Stay connected with your MetaTrader 5 trading activity using Simple Telegram Notification , the Expert Advisor that sends real-time notifications to your Telegram app whenever orders are opened, modified, or closed . Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll always be up-to-date with critical trading information. Key Features: Order Notifications : Receive instant Telegram alerts whenever an order is opened, mod
Just Copier MT5
Agung Imaduddin
4.75 (4)
Утилиты
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Protected profit
Vasiliy Pritchin
Утилиты
Protected profit это логическое продолжение проекта Equity monitor. Исправлены недочёты и внесены дополнительные моменты. В данном продукте разработан процентный  Traling stop, как на отдельную позицию, так и на дневную прибыль в целом. Есть возможность закрыть позицию по заданному проценту убытка, а так же можно закрыть все позиции по проценту дневной прибыли. Настройки просты и понятны.  Например: Риск на позицию 1% Позиция закроется если процент убытка превысит 1%. Traling 3% допустимое сниже
Trade Control Panel
Jerry Jilun Anak Liban
Утилиты
Trade Control Panel Function Normal One Click Function Close All Close All Profit Close All Loss Close All Pending Order Close All Sell Close All Buy Advance One Click Function 1.  Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted. No longer partial close one by one for every open position Manual input for desire percent 2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent
Ofir Email to Telegram
Gad Benisty
Утилиты
MQL Tool "Ofir Email to Telegram": Never Miss a Trading Alert Again! Tired of missing important alerts from your indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs)? Ofir Email to Telegram is the solution you've been waiting for! This revolutionary MQL tool automatically forwards all email alerts from your indicators and EAs directly to your Telegram account. Never again will you miss a trading opportunity or important notification! Here are just a few of the benefits of Ofir Email to Telegram: Quick and easy
MT5 Auto TPSL with Trailing Stop
Siti Kamilah Binti Malik
Утилиты
Assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss, TakeProfit and Trailing Stop in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without     StopLoss, TakeProfit, Trailing Stop   and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Close MT5 Script by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Утилиты
PipTick Close - это простой скрипт, позволяющий закрывать сделки тремя методами. Просто запустите скрипт и выберите метод закрытия. Методы закрытия Symbol - Позволяет закрыть все открытые сделки по определенному символу All_Trades - Позволяет закрыть все открытые сделки Magic_Number - Позволяет закрыть все открытые сделки по указанному магическому номеру Рекомендация Функция Авто-торговли должна быть активирована . Если функция Авто-торговли отключена, скрипт не будет работать. Советники должны
FREE
Percentage Trailing Stop Expert
Udeme Anietie Okon
Утилиты
This EA trails your stops based on percentage of current TP, for both manually and auto-opened trades.   You can edit the percentage value in the inputs. Trailing stop   is a more flexible variation of a normal exit order. T railing stop  is the practice of moving the stop-loss level closer to the current price when the price moves in your favor. Trailing the stop-loss allows traders to limit their losses and safeguard their positive trades. It is a very popular practice. This EA will manage you
С этим продуктом покупают
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Утилиты
Советник Auto Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок на нескольких счетах/терминалах MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5 со 100% точностью. С помощью этого инструмента вы можете выступать как в роли поставщика (источник), так и получателя (назначение). Все торговые действия будут скопированы от поставщика к получателю без задержки. Ссылки: Если копирование производится через Интернет, посмотрите продукт Trade Copier Pro MT5 по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/5531 Если копирование
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Утилиты
Многофункциональный торговый помощник для MT5 Более 66 профессиональных функций для умной, быстрой и точной торговли — всё в одном инструменте. Этот продвинутый торговый ассистент объединяет управление рисками, автоматизацию ордеров, технический анализ и контроль портфеля в одном мощном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. Он помогает трейдерам сократить рутину, минимизировать ошибки и принимать более уверенные решения. Почему трейдеры выбирают этот инструмент Открывайте, управляйте и закрывайте сд
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Утилиты
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Интеграция криптовалютных графиков в MetaTrader 5 Обзор Crypto Charting for MT5 предоставляет графики OHLC в реальном времени для криптовалют через WebSocket. Поддерживается автоматическое обновление истории с различных бирж прямо в MetaTrader 5. Функции Графики в реальном времени через WebSocket Автоматическое обновление исторических данных Запланированные обновления при перебоях с интернетом Поддержка всех таймфреймов MT5 OHLCV данные (Открытие, Максимум, Минимум, За
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Утилиты
"Trader Evolution" - Утилита, предназначенная для трейдеров, которые используют в своей работе волновой и технический анализ. Одна вкладка утилиты способна управлять капиталом и открывать ордера, а другая - помогать в построении волн Эллиотта, уровней поддержки и сопротивления, а также линий тренда. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Торговля в несколько кликов. В панели доступны немедленные и отложенные ордера 2. Управление капиталом
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Утилиты
Live Forex Signals предназначен для торговли по сигналам сайта   https://live-forex-signals.com/en  и  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal для MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/81445 Параметры Username и Password  если у вас имеется подписка на сайты   live-forex-signals.com / foresignal.com , тогда вам следует заполнить эти параметры своими учетными данными; если подписки нет, тогда оставьте поля пустыми; Komment   комментарий к открываемым сделкам Risk   риск в п
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Утилиты
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Утилиты
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Утилиты
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Утилиты
Custom Alerts: Контролируйте все рынки и не упустите ни одного сигнала Обзор Custom Alerts — это динамический инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят отслеживать потенциальные торговые сигналы по множеству инструментов в одном месте. Он объединяет данные от наших флагманских индикаторов — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels и IX Power — и автоматически уведомляет вас о важных изменениях на рынке. Теперь инструмент поддерживает все классы активов, предлагаемые вашим брокером. Вы можете н
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Утилиты
Копируйте сигналы из любого канала, участником которого вы являетесь (в том числе частного и ограниченного), прямо на свой MT5. Этот инструмент был разработан с учетом потребностей пользователей и предлагает множество функций, необходимых для управления и мониторинга сделок. Этот продукт представлен в простом в использовании и визуально привлекательном графическом интерфейсе. Настройте свои параметры и начните использовать продукт в течение нескольких минут! Руководство пользователя + Демо  |
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an advanced charting solution designed for professional traders seeking for custom charts / custom timeframes , including seconds charts / seconds timeframe, renko charts / renko bars, cluster charts / footprint charts and advanced tools present in most of the popular platforms. Unlike traditional offline charts or simplistic custom indicators, this solution constructs fully custom bars with true timestamp accuracy , down to miliseconds, allowing for a powerful and precise tr
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Утилиты
Local Trade Copier EA — это решение для индивидуальных трейдеров или менеджеров по работе с клиентами, которым необходимо выполнять торговые сигналы из внешних источников или которым необходимо управлять несколькими счетами одновременно, без необходимости использования МАМ или ПАММ-счета. Он копирует до 8 основных учетных записей на неограниченное количество подчиненных учетных записей. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | Часто задаваемые вопросы | Вс
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Утилиты
Торговый инструмент Binance для MT5 1. Этот продукт включает в себя графики в реальном времени через Websocket, исторические графики, автоматическое обновление при перезапуске терминала MT5 для обеспечения бесперебойной работы без ручного вмешательства, что обеспечивает бесперебойную торговлю на Binance. Торговля, графики в реальном времени и исторические данные доступны для спотовых и фьючерсных сделок. Функции графиков: 1. Графики в реальном времени OHLC через Websocket (wss) 2. Обновление
Другие продукты этого автора
MT5 to Telegram SignalFlow
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
5 (2)
Утилиты
THE BEST! yet easy-to-use MT5 to Telegram Trade Copier [MANUAL HERE] Overview: This powerful tool allows traders to send real-time trade notifications directly to their Telegram channels and group, ensuring they never miss an important market move.  TeleBot5 is an innovative MQL5 program designed to seamlessly bridge your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with Telegram.   **Key Features:** - **Real-Time Trade Alerts:** Instantly receive notifications for every trade executed on your MT5 accoun
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Утилиты
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
PivotPoint Notifier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Утилиты
PivotPoint Notifier – Dynamic Pivot Point Tool with Alerts Description: The PivotPoint Notifier is a versatile and customizable MetaTrader 5 tool designed to dynamically calculate and display key support and resistance levels on your chart. It supports four different pivot point calculation methods— Standard , Woodie , Camarilla , and Fibonacci —allowing traders to select the one that best suits their trading strategy. This tool automatically plots the Pivot Point (PP) , Resistance levels (R1, R
Local Reverse Copie5
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Утилиты
Feel free to contact me for any extra features or further assistance :) [SEE MT4 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128849 ] The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in
Brekaut
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Утилиты
Brekaut, a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to take your trading experience to the next level. Built to simplify market analysis and provide timely insights, Brekaut offers traders a reliable way to identify key breakout opportunities across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Brekaut cuts through the noise by highlighting potential breakout points where the market is poised for strong movement. This allows traders to make informed decisions a
FREE
ChopZonei
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Индикаторы
ChopZonei is a custom technical analysis indicator built to help traders identify trend strength and market conditions by calculating the angle of a chosen moving average (MA) over a specified period. The resulting angles are used to classify price action into various "chop zones," which are color-coded based on the direction and magnitude of the angle. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: ChopZonei allows the user to calculate the indicator based on a higher timeframe (HTF) while avoiding
Telebot4 to Telegram
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Утилиты
###   TeleBot4 - Trade Copier from MT4 to Telegram [MANUAL] TeleBot4 is an innovative MQL4 program designed to seamlessly bridge your MetaTrader 4 trading experience with Telegram. This powerful tool allows traders to send real-time trade notifications directly to their Telegram channels and groups, ensuring they never miss an important market move. **Key Features:** - **Real-Time Trade Alerts:** Instantly receive notifications for every trade executed on your MT4 account, including order op
Local Trade Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Утилиты
Feel free to contact me for any extra features or for support :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128845 ] The Local Copier EA is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to synchronize trading positions between a master account and a slave account, operating in either Master or Slave mode. Key Features: Master Mode : In Master mode , the EA monitors open positions and stores relevant trade details. These details include symbol, volume, stop loss, take profit, and position type, w
Centage
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Утилиты
Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management. Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold. This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making.  Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits. Ce
BrekautEA
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Эксперты
BrekautEA is a powerful and intuitive trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed to elevate your trading experience. Built to simplify market analysis and provide timely insights, BrekautEA identifies key breakout opportunities and opens a trade across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Key Features: Accurate Breakout Detection : BrekautEA uses a combination of price action, volume analysis, and market volatility to pinpoint where breakouts are likely to occur. This
CoinMarketCap Price Fetcher
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Утилиты
CoinMarketCap Price Fetcher- Real-Time Cryptocurrency Prices via CoinMarketCap Overview: The CoinMarketCap Price Fetcher is a powerful tool designed for traders and developers who want real-time access to cryptocurrency prices directly within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It seamlessly integrates with the CoinMarketCap API to retrieve live cryptocurrency price data, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and hundreds of other coins, with automatic updates at your chosen intervals (e.g.,
Remote Master to Slave Trade Kopier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Утилиты
Remote Master to Slave Trade Copier is a powerful trading tool designed to automatically replicate trades from a master trading account to one or more slave accounts in real-time. This system is ideal for traders, investors, or signal providers who want to mirror the trading actions of a professional or expert trader across multiple accounts without manual intervention. The Remote Master to Slave Trade Copier works by instantly copying the trade details, such as entry and exit points, position s
BalanceGuard
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Утилиты
Stay in control of your trading with the BalanceGuard  expert advisor! This powerful tool automatically monitors your account’s equity and triggers a safety mechanism when your drawdown limit is reached , ensuring you never lose more than you're willing to risk. With a customizable drawdown percentage and a sleek, user-friendly dashboard displaying key account metrics, it helps you make smarter decisions and safeguard your investments. Perfect for traders who value risk management and want to mi
Local Trad Copie5
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Утилиты
Fe el free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT4 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128848 ] The Local Copier EA is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to synchronize trading positions between a master account and a slave account, operating in either Master or Slave mode. Key Features: Master Mode : In Master mode , the EA monitors open positions and stores relevant trade details. These details include symbol, volume, stop loss, take profit, and position type, which are used
MAN Moving Average Notifier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Утилиты
[FEEL FREE TO DM ME IF YOU NEED SUPPORT] MANotifier.mq5 - Moving Average Crossover Notification Utility The MANotifier.mq5 is a utility designed for MetaTrader 5 that monitors the crossover of two Moving Averages (MAs) and sends notifications based on the crossing events. The utility supports various notification types, including mobile notifications , email alerts , and on-screen pop-up alerts , making it ideal for traders who want to stay informed of key market events in real-time. Key Feature
News Calender
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Утилиты
News Calendar with an in-app notification. Unlock the power of precision trading with the Bluey Economic Calendar for MT5 – your all-in-one hub for real-time economic news and impactful market updates! This sleek and intuitive interface is designed with traders in mind, offering a crystal-clear snapshot of upcoming economic events, data releases, and forecast trends – all neatly organized by date, time, currency, impact level, and previous vs. forecast values . With its vibrant color-coded impor
CloseTimer Pro
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Утилиты
This Expert Advisor (EA) automatically closes market orders after a specified time interval — essentially, it works as a trade timer. Use this tool when you need to automatically close trades after a certain period. Input Parameters: Only current symbol – If set to true , the EA will close only the orders for the chart's symbol. If false , it will close orders on any symbol. Timeout – The duration (in seconds) after which open orders will be closed. This EA is lightweight, easy to use, and has n
Фильтр:
kowilogistics
24
kowilogistics 2025.08.20 16:15 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
3183
Ответ разработчика Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu 2025.08.20 16:16
Hi please what is the challenge
Ответ на отзыв