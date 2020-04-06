FCK Hedging AI

No Grid, No Martingale, No Scalping, No News Headaches.

Recommendations for Gold (XAUUSD), BTC, US30, GBPUSD, EURUSD and other volatility pairs.

Message me for set file and demo file

FCK Hedging AI is the advanced Hedging system. 

 It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies.


FCK Hedging AI is an expert adviser that you can use to design and implement automated hedging strategies. The primary objective of a forex hedging strategy is to reduce or eliminate the impact of adverse price fluctuations. Hedging strategies do not consider the market direction. They will simply open opposite trades (with a higher lot size) on the same pair in case the price starts to go against the initial trade direction.


Hedging usually involves entering an initial trade with a take profit level in any direction of the trader’s choice and then deciding on a hedging/recovery zone. If the price goes against the initial trade and reaches the other side of the recovery zone, then the trader will open another trade in the opposite direction with a higher lot size with the same take profit level. However if the price does not reach the second trade’s take profit level, the trader would open a third trade in the opposite direction to the second trade when the price reaches the other side of the recovery zone. This process will continue until one of the trades reaches the take profit level while achieving a total profit or at least a break-even level considering all open trades. When any of the trades reaches the take profit, all open trades are closed.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143984

The default setting for Gold(XAUUSD).

Recommendations FOR FCK Hedging AI :

Timeframe: D1  ( Will work on all Time frame.)

Minimum deposit :  500 USD In cent Account. 

Account type: ECN, Raw or with very low spreads.

Brokers : Zero spread with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads

IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

Account type: Hedge

Use a VPS for the AI to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

Рекомендуем также
TakeFast US30
Victor Hugor Da Silva Senhorinha
1 (1)
Эксперты
O TakeFast AI é um algoritmo sofisticado e inovador que emprega Inteligência Artificial em conjunto com a análise técnica tradicional para antecipar os comportamentos do mercado financeiro. Este Expert Advisor utiliza Redes Neurais Recorrentes, mais especificamente, células de Memória de Longo Prazo e Curto Prazo (LSTM), que são treinadas com base em dados provenientes de indicadores de análise técnica. Através deste método, o EA consegue aprender quais indicadores são os mais influentes para pr
Two Candle Smart
Sumini
Эксперты
The advantages of EA TWO CANDLE SMART are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit (4 step), stop loss (3 step), profit target per day, and many more. Open order BUY = If iClose[2] > iOpen[2] && iClose[1] > iOpen[1]. Open order SELL = If iClose[2] < iOpen[2] && iClose[1] < iOpen[1]. Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test. lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; Stoploss_in_Money=1000; Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss
Trend Power Bot
Lachezar Krastev
2.67 (6)
Эксперты
Trend Power Bot is a unique combination between highly efficient breakout detecting algorithm and very effective drawdown compensation money management. The money management could be considered a martingale, but used with low risk, the strategy survives 20+ years trading with acceptable drawdown. The default /safe/ risk is 0.2% (0.02 lots per $10k account equity) and this is extremely safe. However, if you decide to try your luck, you can bump the risk up to 1% (0.1 lot per $10k account equity)
FREE
AuroraV5
Ron Fritzhugh Bryan
Эксперты
I could write a fantastic description with lots of quantitative testing parameters but we have a saying that "taste of a pudding is in the eating " so I will simple put a CHALLENGE :Test this EA on any of the major and minor pairs (AUD,USD,EUR,CHF,NZD )and I guarantee you  50% discount if you can prove in a test on any of the major pairs above  that you have incurred  more than 3 error runs. *NOW HAPPY TESTING* Then you get to write the description unhindered!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Fibonacci Strategies EA
Tonny Obare
Эксперты
Fibonacci strategies EA trades Fibonacci levels. You can choose whether the EA should trade a manually plotted fibonacci or whether it should automatically plot a fibonacci. In automatic fibonacci drawing mode, the EA automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values
WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro1 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M30 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M30 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto cur
MQL Trendline EA
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Эксперты
Общая характеристика Этот полуавтоматический советник торгует по трендовым линиям, вручную нанесенным на график пользователем. Советник может обрабатывать любое количество линий на графике, и каждая линия может иметь свои собственные редактируемые настройки. Советник управляет каждой линией по отдельности, используя специальные 'ключевые слова' для каждой линии. Одни и те же настройки советника по-разному применяются к каждой линии. Поэтому советник содержит мало входных параметров. Это позволяе
FREE
Cherokee
Andrey Kolmogorov
5 (2)
Эксперты
Cherokee - профессиональный советник в основе которого лежит система отслеживания тренда с адаптивным алгоритмом. Новые сеты находятся в разделе "Обсуждение" комментарии #2-3. Сигнал:   6 валютных пар Основные преимущества 6 валютных пар; Не использует Мартингейл; Стартовый депозит от 300$; Не нужно отключать во время новостей; Работает на 4 и 5-ти знаках; Многоуровневая модель квантового множества. Рабочие параметры Валютные пары : EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/CHF, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, AUD/NZD
Volume Profile Chart
Makarii Gubaydullin
Индикаторы
Визуализация торгового объёма, распределённого по ценовым уровням. Вы можете установить любой период для расчётов: между двумя вертикальными линиями или задать фиксированный временной интервал. Уровни гистограммы относительны: более широкая полоса означает больший объём торгов. Экстремумы распределения могут использоваться как уровни поддержки и сопротивления. Все стили, размеры и цвета настраиваемы. Многофункциональная утилита : содержит более 66 функций  |   Свяжитесь со мной  если у вас ест
YumokinBitcoinBreakOut
Ryutaro Yumoto
1.5 (2)
Эксперты
Features This EA is good at v olatility  market. This EA specializes in   BTC USD, so please apply this EA to that chart. Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart. This EA uses volatility technical. This EA is easy to manage because it has a maximum of 1 position. The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited). The maximum loss cut is set at 10000pips(100 Doller per 1lot、10Doller per 0.1lot). Performance depends on the spread, so please use it with a vendor with a narrow spread. Parameters
FREE
Avg
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Avg  - советник использует множество индикаторов "скользящая средняя", для поиска сигналов для входа. Работает в полностью автоматическом режиме! Не нужно никаких настроек, можете использовать настройки по умолчанию. Бот проходит исторический промежуток за 19-летний период с 2000 по 2019 год. В отличие от альтернативных разработок данный бот может одновременно торговать и на buy и на sell. То есть имеет две независимые системы анализа. Это является значительным преимуществом в реальной работе п
Sentiment by Market
Andrii Miknevich
Эксперты
Cентимент это отражение среднесрочных и долгосрочных позиций спекулянтов, а зарабатывают спекулянты преимущественно на краткосрочных позициях, которые в сентимент не попадают. Грубо говоря, то что вышло в профит трейдерами фиксируется в профит, а то что не вышло в профит начинает «пересиживаться» и «усредняться» и именно эти позиции попадают в sentiment. И в это же время начинают работать крупные игроки. Когда уже остается мало продавцов, цена начинает расти. Для работы необходимо добавить адре
Jobot Basic Martingale
Jakkarin Chinsuwan
Эксперты
This EA can run on every currencies pairs recommend EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD Timeframe 30 Minute (M30) The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with $1000 min imum initial Deposit. And the robot can support your manual transactions on EURUSD. ACCOUNT LEVERAGE: 1:100 ACCOUNT (Stop Out): 50% or less ACCOUNT TYPE: Real account ACCOUNT MODE: Hedging account Take Profit: Automatically Stop Loss: Automatically LOT size: Manual first order
KT Market Structure EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Эксперты
KT Market Structure EA — это полностью автоматизированный экспертный советник, созданный на основе нашего популярного индикатора KT Market Structure . Он использует сигналы Break of Structure (BOS) и Change of Character (CHoCH) прямо из индикатора и предлагает различные опции для автоматической торговли.  Объединяя эти сигналы с дополнительным анализом, он предоставляет умный и эффективный способ торговли. Отдельная загрузка не требуется, так как все зависимости встроены прямо в код советника.
WOW Dash DotFX5 NY Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1, H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pa
Double Fractal Entry Bot MT4
Denys Babiak
Эксперты
Double Fractal Entry Bot — это автоматический торговый робот, который торгует по пробоям и отбоям от фракталов. Он точно определяет точки входа, выставляет SL и TP на основе структуры рынка и включает гибкую логику управления рисками. Просто, умно, надёжно. Данный продукт также доступен для терминала MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/143608 Double Fractal Entry Bot — это умный советник, созданный на базе логики проверенного индикатора Double Fractal Entry . Он анализирует
Trends Trg
Yvan Musatov
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trends Trg определяет господствующую тенденци. Они помогает анализировать рынок на выбранном временном интервалею. Прост в настройке и работает на всех парах и всех временных интервалах. Индикаторы тренда дают возможность классифицировать направление ценового движения, определив его силу. Решение этой проблемы помогает инвесторам вовремя войти в рынок и получить хорошую отдачу.  Для любого трейдера крайне важно правильно определить направление и силу трендового движения. К сожалению,
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.8 (5)
Эксперты
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
RexIIIClaw vs ClusterIIIEA
Niklas Templin
4.75 (4)
Эксперты
THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______ Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  Take Profit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk, Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” Recomment
FREE
YumokinVol3PosTurbo
Ryutaro Yumoto
Эксперты
Features This EA uses MACD technical. This EA specializes in GBPJPY, so please run the backtest using the corresponding currency. Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart. This EA divides the position into 3 positions for entry and exit, so it realizes high profit factor and low drawdown. The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited). The maximum loss cut is set at 60pips. This EA is highly reliable because it is optimized using TICKDATA. Parameters -----Basic parameter----- magicResistance
FREE
Eurjpy Awesome Oscillator Master MT4
Tomas Vanek
Эксперты
The EJ_15_201514104_S_SM_CF_SQ4 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURJPY using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurjpy-awesome-oscillator-master/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 201514104 Main Chart: Curre
FREE
Fibonacci Arman EA4
Samir Arman
Эксперты
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
MonexScalp
Behzad Shadfar
Эксперты
Monex Scalp is an intelligent trading robot designed for 1-minute time frames, offering simplicity and efficiency for traders. Key Features: •   User-Friendly Settings:   Monex Scalp offers straightforward settings, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels. •   Session Scheduling:   Customize trading sessions to align with various market hours, enhancing strategy execution. •   Adjustable Stop-Loss:   Set personalized stop-loss levels to effectively manage risk according to yo
Egyptian Fighter Arman EA3
Samir Arman
Эксперты
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD  EUR USD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the
GoIdboxEA
Hengping Liu
Эксперты
The promotion is in progress. Now buying is equivalent to saving 100%！ Real account 1、Principle introduction Goldboxea is a fully automated trading (Foreign Exchange Trading Robot), whose main product is a basket of cross currency exchange transactions. The strategy is based on the regression level of monetary value, does not use lag indicators, processes each profitable entry point with millisecond level operation, and uses high pass distribution statistical algorithm for periodic historical d
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
As Capital PRO
Andres Sigala
Эксперты
To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal using different strategies on each. Trade 1 is from signal to next signal. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci. Trade 2 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Trade 3 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci. Settings Activate Buy 1    //--------To enable long trades for operation 1 Activate Sell 1    //--------To enable short trades for operation 1 Activate Buy 2    //--------To enable long trades
Hedge Way
Everton Fontes Dos Santos
Эксперты
Hedge Way Представляем Hedge Way - инновационный советник (EA), который стратегически использует стратегию хеджирования для закрытия как полных, так и частичных ордеров с целью минимизации риска и оптимизации результатов. Это запуск передового EA, известного своей уникальной операционной способностью. Хотя он может автоматически открывать ордера, его истинный потенциал проявляется при ручном использовании в рамках стратегии. Вместо того чтобы полагаться исключительно на обычный стоп-лосс, этот
WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro2 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Эксперты
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H4 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 15 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto currency pairs, Push No
XFibo Auto Fibonacci
Welinton Dos Reis Goncalves
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Use with disciplined risk management. Fibonacci entry system based on the golden zone 38.2 - 61.8 where the entry is confirmed at 23.6 with indications of Take Profit 3:1. Automatically plotted Fibonacci contains retracement and expansion Fibonacci in a single indicator. Up to 77% win rate with this system. FTMO challenge pass with 0.50% risk and 1.50% R:R.
С этим продуктом покупают
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Эксперты
AlphaCore System   - это профессиональный торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, использующий стратегию торговли на основе динамического анализа локальных экстремумов и статистического прогнозирования пробоев. === Купите AlphaCore System MT4, и вы сможете получить AlphaCore System для MT5 бесплатно! === За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Торговая концепция Советник работает по методологии   адаптивных ценовых коридоров . Система непрерывно отслеживает формирование локал
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Эксперты
Введение в DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Обзор DCA CYCLEMAX — это мощная полуавтоматическая программа торговли по сетке (EA), оптимизированная для активов с сильными однонаправленными трендами на рынке. Она особенно эффективна для активов с высокой волатильностью и устойчивыми трендами в одном направлении, таких как золото (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) и криптовалюты. Используя стра
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Эксперты
The Golden Way — это автоматическое торговое программное обеспечение для платформы MT4. Оно использует комплексную гибридную стратегию, которая работает благодаря совместному действию нескольких субстратегий. Это позволяет точно выявлять возможности для покупки (лонгов) и продажи (шортов) на рынке золота (XAUUSD), помогая вам своевременно воспользоваться торговыми моментами при различных рыночных условиях. Основываясь на продуманной торговой логике, The Golden Way обеспечивает профессиональные
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Эксперты
Ziwox Fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental trader — это торговый помощник, который помогает трейдерам финансовых рынков принимать взвешенные решения на основе информационных данных советника. Этот советник использует онлайн-источники для сбора всей необходимой информации, такой как фундаментальное смещение валют, отношение розничных трейдеров в реальном времени к паре, прогноз банка и института, данные отчета COT и другие данные в сложной панели советника. Вкратце, это интегрированный источник
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Эксперты
HFT Prop Firm EA, также известный как Green Man из-за своего отличительного логотипа, является экспертом-советником (EA), специально созданным для преодоления проблем или оценок со стороны проприетарных торговых компаний (prop firms), которые разрешают стратегии высокочастотной торговли (HFT). На ограниченный период: бесплатные утилиты стоимостью $198 при покупке HFT Prop Firm EA Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Мониторинг производительности при прохождении HFT Ch
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Эксперты
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
Эксперты
ThraeX – скальпирование на M1. (DAX, XAU, etc) Вдохновлённый дисциплиной и точностью римской эпохи, ThraeX — это специализированный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для высокочастотной торговли с использованием 1-минутного графика. Он предназначен для обработки быстрых колебаний рынка, стремясь выявлять и реагировать на краткосрочные ценовые движения с высокой скоростью и адаптивностью. Ключевые характеристики: ️ Логика скальпинга для M 1 – Предназначен для высокоч
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — мощный и дисциплинированный алгоритм для XAUUSD (золото). Он не использует опасные методы (сетка, мартингейл и т. п.), а каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом. Логика: поиск трендового движения и работа на откатах, при этом открывается только одна сделка по сигналу. Никаких сложных настроек — по умолчанию всё готово к работе: добавьте советник на график и торгуйте. Почему это
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Эксперты
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновление: полностью обновлена премиальная
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! GOLD Scalper PRO is a ful
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Другие продукты этого автора
FCK Trend Arrow No Repaint
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Индикаторы
The "FCK Trend Arrow No Repaint" indicator is designed for analyzing market dynamics and determining potential trading signal moments. The main feature of this indicator is the absence of signal repainting, which contributes to more accurate and reliable forecasting of price movements in the market. Mechanism of Operation: The "FCK Trend Arrow No Repaint" indicator uses several types of graphical elements to indicate trading signals: Up and Down Arrows: The indicator marks possible market entr
FCK Trade Report MT5
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Индикаторы
FCK Trade Report  This indicator was developed by Fx Candle King. BEFORE CHOOSE CUSTOM PERIOD, GO TO TERMINAL WINDOW (ctrl+T), right click on ACCOUNT HISTORY and CHOOSE ALL HISTORY. This report searches the filtered data in your ACCOUNT CURRENT & HISTORY TRADE, Select your timespan for the report open and closed trades etc... Chose the report type - List only OPEN orders / List only CLOSED orders / List both OPEN and CLOSED orders
FREE
FCK Quantum Scalping
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Индикаторы
For those who have followed my FCK Quantum Scalping thread know about the FCK Quantum Scalping indicator and have taken the indicator to different levels (Mastermind) to suit his or her trading style. In this system, the Quantum indicator is only for showing us trading entries, and that’s it. Targets and stop levels are a little later. For those who don’t know what the FCK Quantum Scalping indicator is, I’ll tell you. The FCK Quantum Scalping  indicator is basically a modified Wave indicator i
FREE
FCK Trade Report
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Индикаторы
FCK Trade Report  This indicator was developed by Fx Candle King. BEFORE CHOOSE CUSTOM PERIOD, GO TO TERMINAL WINDOW (ctrl+T), right click on ACCOUNT HISTORY and CHOOSE ALL HISTORY. This report searches the filtered data in your ACCOUNT CURRENT & HISTORY TRADE, Select your timespan for the report open and closed trades etc... Chose the report type - List only OPEN orders / List only CLOSED orders / List both OPEN and CLOSED orders
FREE
FCK Multi Indicator
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Индикаторы
The FCK Multi Indicator for MT4 displays trend direction of multiple indicators on multiple time frames for a pair. So, forex traders can see the trend direction at a snap and trade with confluence of multiple indicators. Furthermore, it helps traders to see the trend in multiple time frames and trade in the direction of the overall market trend. Additionally, it shows the stop loss, pips to stop, pips in profit of any open position. The indicator display is very neat and is very helpful for bot
FREE
FCK Currency Strength
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
5 (1)
Эксперты
Hi Friends, "FCK Currency Strength" is a semi auto trading expert. Buy-Sell separate or multi currency in one click. Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for all Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or s
FCK Trend Indicator
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
2 (2)
Индикаторы
FCK Trend Indicator is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems. FCK Trend Indicator indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of t
FCK CurrencyStrength Pro
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Утилиты
Hi Friends, " FCK Currency Strength Pro " is a auto & semi auto trading expert with direction of pair. Buy-Sell separate or multi currency in one click. The strategy of  FCK Currency Strength Pro  is a combination of custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. Download News Ex4 and csv file You need the following SDSnews.ex4 in MQL4/Libraries and the daylightsavings.csv in MQL4/Files. Only 4 of 5 copi
FCK Box Break Out
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Индикаторы
Hi All, " FCK Box Break Out " indicator is very simple indicator for new users. You can choose which indicators and timeframes you want to calculate. "FCK Box Break Out" provides the day's trend for buy/sell trades. Opposite side you the stop loss or hedging trade. NON-REPAINT Buy/Sell signals  Recommendations Timeframes:    Recommended  -  H 1    (Still, EA technically works on any   Time frames   ) Spread : up to 20 Recommended pairs:   works on any metal, indices and currency pair
FCK Support Resistance BreakOut
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Индикаторы
Hi All, " FCK Support Resistance BreakOut " indicator is very simple indicator for new users. You can choose which indicators and timeframes you want to calculate.  " FCK Support Resistance BreakOut" that gives NON-REPAINT Buy/Sell signals  "FCK Support Resistance BreakOut"   provides the trend for buy/sell trades. Opposite side you the stop loss or hedging trade. * - Draws Dynamic S/R Boxes based on consolidation areas;  * - consolidation areas are defined by a minimum period of time during whi
FCK Emperor EA
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Эксперты
Thank you all for the good response and support.. FCK Emperor EA is best for session's high-low break trading strategy. Option  shows for trading - {Buy_Low Sell_High, Buy_High Sell_Low}. Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file. Common set file available in comments. FCK Emperor EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit l
FCK MT4 to Telegram
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Эксперты
The FCK MT4 to Telegram Bot is a powerful tool designed to keep you updated with real-time trading activity directly from your MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal to Telegram. With this bot, you'll never miss an important update about your trading positions and orders. No knowledge of Telegram API is required; all you need is provided by the developer. Include File download   ;-   click here How To Install :- Click Here Key Features: Instant Notifications: Get immediate alerts for all trading actions,
Fck Market structure break order block
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Индикаторы
Indicator Guide: Key Price Levels & Structure Shifts 1. Description The indicator is a technical analysis tool for the Meta Trader 4 platform. It is designed to automatically identify specific price movements and to highlight corresponding price zones based on preceding price action. This provides a visualization of key price areas according to the indicator's internal logic. 2. Visual Elements & Their Identification The indicator identifies and draws several types of visual elements on the char
FCK Emperor EA MT5
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Эксперты
Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file.      FCK Emperor EA   is best for session's high-low break trading strategy. Option  shows   for trading. Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file. Common set file available in comments.    Connect with other traders by joining our  MQL5 community  of over 390 members. Stay up to date with the latest product updates, tips, and exclusive content. FCK Emperor EA   stands o
FCK Hedging AI MT5
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Эксперты
No Grid, No Martingale, No Scalping, No News Headaches. Recommendations   for   Gold (XAUUSD), BTC, US30, GBPUSD, EURUSD   and other   volatility   pairs. FCK Hedging AI is the advanced Hedging system.   It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. FCK Hedging AI  is an expert adviser that you can use to design and implement automated hedging strategies. The primary objective of a forex hedging strategy is to reduce or eliminate the impact of adverse price fluctuations. Hedging st
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв