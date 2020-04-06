FCK Hedging AI

No Grid, No Martingale, No Scalping, No News Headaches.

Recommendations for Gold (XAUUSD), BTC, US30, GBPUSD, EURUSD and other volatility pairs.

Message me for set file and demo file

FCK Hedging AI is the advanced Hedging system. 

 It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies.


FCK Hedging AI is an expert adviser that you can use to design and implement automated hedging strategies. The primary objective of a forex hedging strategy is to reduce or eliminate the impact of adverse price fluctuations. Hedging strategies do not consider the market direction. They will simply open opposite trades (with a higher lot size) on the same pair in case the price starts to go against the initial trade direction.


Hedging usually involves entering an initial trade with a take profit level in any direction of the trader’s choice and then deciding on a hedging/recovery zone. If the price goes against the initial trade and reaches the other side of the recovery zone, then the trader will open another trade in the opposite direction with a higher lot size with the same take profit level. However if the price does not reach the second trade’s take profit level, the trader would open a third trade in the opposite direction to the second trade when the price reaches the other side of the recovery zone. This process will continue until one of the trades reaches the take profit level while achieving a total profit or at least a break-even level considering all open trades. When any of the trades reaches the take profit, all open trades are closed.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143984

The default setting for Gold(XAUUSD).

Recommendations FOR FCK Hedging AI :

Timeframe: D1  ( Will work on all Time frame.)

Minimum deposit :  500 USD In cent Account. 

Account type: ECN, Raw or with very low spreads.

Brokers : Zero spread with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads

IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

Account type: Hedge

Use a VPS for the AI to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

Produtos recomendados
TakeFast US30
Victor Hugor Da Silva Senhorinha
1 (1)
Experts
O TakeFast AI é um algoritmo sofisticado e inovador que emprega Inteligência Artificial em conjunto com a análise técnica tradicional para antecipar os comportamentos do mercado financeiro. Este Expert Advisor utiliza Redes Neurais Recorrentes, mais especificamente, células de Memória de Longo Prazo e Curto Prazo (LSTM), que são treinadas com base em dados provenientes de indicadores de análise técnica. Através deste método, o EA consegue aprender quais indicadores são os mais influentes para pr
Two Candle Smart
Sumini
Experts
The advantages of EA TWO CANDLE SMART are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit (4 step), stop loss (3 step), profit target per day, and many more. Open order BUY = If iClose[2] > iOpen[2] && iClose[1] > iOpen[1]. Open order SELL = If iClose[2] < iOpen[2] && iClose[1] < iOpen[1]. Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test. lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; Stoploss_in_Money=1000; Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss
Trend Power Bot
Lachezar Krastev
2.67 (6)
Experts
Trend Power Bot is a unique combination between highly efficient breakout detecting algorithm and very effective drawdown compensation money management. The money management could be considered a martingale, but used with low risk, the strategy survives 20+ years trading with acceptable drawdown. The default /safe/ risk is 0.2% (0.02 lots per $10k account equity) and this is extremely safe. However, if you decide to try your luck, you can bump the risk up to 1% (0.1 lot per $10k account equity)
FREE
AuroraV5
Ron Fritzhugh Bryan
Experts
I could write a fantastic description with lots of quantitative testing parameters but we have a saying that "taste of a pudding is in the eating " so I will simple put a CHALLENGE :Test this EA on any of the major and minor pairs (AUD,USD,EUR,CHF,NZD )and I guarantee you  50% discount if you can prove in a test on any of the major pairs above  that you have incurred  more than 3 error runs. *NOW HAPPY TESTING* Then you get to write the description unhindered!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Fibonacci Strategies EA
Tonny Obare
Experts
Fibonacci strategies EA trades Fibonacci levels. You can choose whether the EA should trade a manually plotted fibonacci or whether it should automatically plot a fibonacci. In automatic fibonacci drawing mode, the EA automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values
WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro1 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M30 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M30 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto cur
MQL Trendline EA
Martin Eshleman
3 (2)
Experts
Summary This EA will trade semi-automatically based on trend lines or horizontal lines that are manually plotted on the chart by the user. It can handle any number of lines per chart and each line can have its own adjustable settings. This EA manages every line separately based on specific user 'keywords' set for each line. Since each line has it's own independent settings, this is why there are very few shared inputs in this EA. Doing it this way allows for a single EA to manage many lines and
FREE
Cherokee
Andrey Kolmogorov
5 (2)
Experts
Cherokee  - is a professional adviser based on a trend tracking system with an adaptive algorithm. New sets are in the "Comments" section comments #2-3. Signal: 6 currency pairs Main Advantages 6 currency pairs; The EA does not use Martingale; The minimum starting deposit is $300; No need to close the robot during news releases; It works with 4 and 5-digit quotes; A multi-level model of a quantum set. Working parameters Currency pairs : EUR/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/CHF, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, USD/JPY ,  
Volume Profile Chart
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicadores
Visualização das negociações, distribuídas por níveis de preço. Você pode definir qualquer período para cálculo: entre duas linhas verticais ou um intervalo de tempo fixo. Os níveis do histograma são relativos: uma barra mais larga significa maior volume de negociação. Os extremos da distribuição podem ser usados como níveis de suporte e resistência. Todos os estilos, tamanhos e cores são personalizáveis. Utilitário multifuncional : inclui 66+ funções  |   Entre em contato comigo  se tiver alg
YumokinBitcoinBreakOut
Ryutaro Yumoto
1.5 (2)
Experts
Features This EA is good at v olatility  market. This EA specializes in   BTC USD, so please apply this EA to that chart. Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart. This EA uses volatility technical. This EA is easy to manage because it has a maximum of 1 position. The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited). The maximum loss cut is set at 10000pips(100 Doller per 1lot、10Doller per 0.1lot). Performance depends on the spread, so please use it with a vendor with a narrow spread. Parameters
FREE
Avg
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Avg - the adviser uses many moving average indicators to search for signals to enter. Works in fully automatic mode! You do not need any settings, you can use the default settings. The bot passes the historical gap for the 19-year period from 2000 to 2019. Unlike alternative developments, this bot can simultaneously trade both on buy and on sell. That is, it has two independent systems of analysis. This is a significant advantage in real life because it gives the opportunity to achieve signific
Sentiment by Market
Andrii Miknevich
Experts
The sentiment is a reflection of the medium-term and long-term positions of speculators, and earnings of speculators on short-term positions, in which sentiment does not fall. Roughly speaking, what came into profit by traders is fixed in profit, and what did not go into profit begins to “sit out” and “average out” and these positions fall into the mood. And at the same time, major players are starting to work. When there are already few sellers left, the price starts to rise. To work, you need
Jobot Basic Martingale
Jakkarin Chinsuwan
Experts
This EA can run on every currencies pairs recommend EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD Timeframe 30 Minute (M30) The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with $1000 min imum initial Deposit. And the robot can support your manual transactions on EURUSD. ACCOUNT LEVERAGE: 1:100 ACCOUNT (Stop Out): 50% or less ACCOUNT TYPE: Real account ACCOUNT MODE: Hedging account Take Profit: Automatically Stop Loss: Automatically LOT size: Manual first order
KT Market Structure EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT Market Structure EA é um robô de trading totalmente automatizado, baseado no nosso popular indicador KT Market Structure . Ele utiliza os sinais de Break of Structure (BOS) e Change of Character (CHoCH) diretamente do indicador e oferece diversas opções para automatizar operações.  Ao combinar esses sinais com análises adicionais, o EA proporciona uma maneira inteligente e eficiente de negociar. Nenhum download adicional é necessário, pois o robô já vem com todas as dependências incorporadas
WOW Dash DotFX5 NY Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies you can using both it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H1, H4 and D1 Strategies you can using both MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 8 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pa
Double Fractal Entry Bot MT4
Denys Babiak
Experts
Double Fractal Entry Bot trades automatically using fractal breakouts or rebounds. It detects precise entry points, places SL and TP based on market structure, and includes logic to manage risk and avoid false signals. Simple, smart, and powerful. This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 =>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143608 Double Fractal Entry Bot is an intelligent trading robot based on the proven logic of the Double Fractal Entry indicator. It analyzes price using upper a
Trends Trg
Yvan Musatov
Indicadores
The Trends Trg indicator determines the prevailing trend. They help to analyze the market at the selected time interval. Easy to set up and works on all pairs and all time frames. Trend indicators make it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps investors enter the market on time and get a good return. It is extremely important for any trader to correctly determine the direction and strength of the trend movement. Unfortunatel
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.8 (5)
Experts
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
RexIIIClaw vs ClusterIIIEA
Niklas Templin
4.75 (4)
Experts
THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______ Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  Take Profit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk, Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” Recomment
FREE
YumokinVol3PosTurbo
Ryutaro Yumoto
Experts
Features This EA uses MACD technical. This EA specializes in GBPJPY, so please run the backtest using the corresponding currency. Please apply this EA to the 15 minute chart. This EA divides the position into 3 positions for entry and exit, so it realizes high profit factor and low drawdown. The maximum profit is set at 0 pips(Unlimited). The maximum loss cut is set at 60pips. This EA is highly reliable because it is optimized using TICKDATA. Parameters -----Basic parameter----- magicResistance
FREE
Eurjpy Awesome Oscillator Master MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The EJ_15_201514104_S_SM_CF_SQ4 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURJPY using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurjpy-awesome-oscillator-master/ Key details are: MagicNumber: 201514104 Main Chart: Curre
FREE
Fibonacci Arman EA4
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
MonexScalp
Behzad Shadfar
Experts
Monex Scalp is an intelligent trading robot designed for 1-minute time frames, offering simplicity and efficiency for traders. Key Features: •   User-Friendly Settings:   Monex Scalp offers straightforward settings, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels. •   Session Scheduling:   Customize trading sessions to align with various market hours, enhancing strategy execution. •   Adjustable Stop-Loss:   Set personalized stop-loss levels to effectively manage risk according to yo
Egyptian Fighter Arman EA3
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD  EUR USD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the
GoIdboxEA
Hengping Liu
Experts
The promotion is in progress. Now buying is equivalent to saving 100%！ Real account 1、Principle introduction Goldboxea is a fully automated trading (Foreign Exchange Trading Robot), whose main product is a basket of cross currency exchange transactions. The strategy is based on the regression level of monetary value, does not use lag indicators, processes each profitable entry point with millisecond level operation, and uses high pass distribution statistical algorithm for periodic historical d
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
As Capital PRO
Andres Sigala
Experts
To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal using different strategies on each. Trade 1 is from signal to next signal. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci. Trade 2 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Trade 3 Set take profit at Fibonacci level. Also use Trailing stop based on Fibonacci. Settings Activate Buy 1    //--------To enable long trades for operation 1 Activate Sell 1    //--------To enable short trades for operation 1 Activate Buy 2    //--------To enable long trades
Hedge Way
Everton Fontes Dos Santos
Experts
Hedge Way Apresentamos o Hedge Way, um inovador Expert Advisor (EA) que utiliza a estratégia de hedge para fechar estrategicamente ordens completas e parciais, com o objetivo de minimizar o risco e otimizar os resultados. Este é o lançamento de um EA avançado, conhecido por sua habilidade operacional única. Embora possa abrir ordens automaticamente, seu verdadeiro potencial é revelado quando utilizado manualmente como parte de uma estratégia. Em vez de confiar apenas no stop loss convencional,
WOW Dash Scalper IB Pro2 Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - H4 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - H4 Strategies MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes  - 15 minutes is default, can change it MaxSpread  - upto currency pairs, MaxSlippage  - upto currency pairs, Push No
XFibo Auto Fibonacci
Welinton Dos Reis Goncalves
5 (1)
Indicadores
Use with disciplined risk management. Fibonacci entry system based on the golden zone 38.2 - 61.8 where the entry is confirmed at 23.6 with indications of Take Profit 3:1. Automatically plotted Fibonacci contains retracement and expansion Fibonacci in a single indicator. Up to 77% win rate with this system. FTMO challenge pass with 0.50% risk and 1.50% R:R.
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendentes inteligentes e controlo rigoroso de risco , sendo adequado para todos os pares Forex e ouro (XAUUSD) . O sistema apresenta o melhor desempenho em contas ECN com spreads inferiores a 10 pontos
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 5 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Javier Gold Scalper  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introdução ao DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Visão Geral DCA CYCLEMAX é um programa de trading semiautomático baseado em grid, otimizado para ativos que mostram fortes tendências unidirecionais no mercado. É especialmente eficaz para ativos com alta volatilidade e uma tendência constante em uma direção, como ouro (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) e criptomoedas. Usando a estratégia DCA (D
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Comerciante Fundamental Ziwox O Ziwox Fundamental trader é um assistente de negociação que ajuda os traders do mercado financeiro a tomar decisões inteligentes informadas pelos dados de informações do EA. Este EA usa fontes on-line para capturar todas as informações necessárias, como o viés fundamental das moedas, o sentimento do índice de traders de varejo em tempo real em um par, previsão de banco e instituto, dados de relatório COT e outros dados em um painel EA complexo. Resumidamente, é um
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
O The Golden Way é um software de negociação automática para a plataforma MT4. Ele adota uma estratégia híbrida abrangente, que opera por meio da colaboração de várias subestratégias. Essa abordagem permite capturar com precisão oportunidades de compra (long) e venda (short) no mercado do ouro (XAUUSD), ajudando você a aproveitar momentos de negociação em diferentes cenários de mercado. Com base em uma lógica de negociação madura, ele possibilita operações profissionais e eficientes no mercado
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Seu Trading, Nossa Tecnologia Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 4 Negociar ouro, um dos instrumentos mais voláteis do mercado, exige precisão, análise aprofundada e gestão de risco eficiente. O CyNera Expert Advisor integra perfeitamente esses elementos em um sistema sofisticado projetado para a negociação ideal
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4   - é um consultor de grade agressivo e totalmente automatizado, com um painel de negociação de informações e configuração simples. A estratégia consiste em trabalho bidirecional simultâneo, multiplicando o volume de uma direção. Cálculo de lote automático integrado, várias variações de aumento do volume de posições e outras funções são implementadas. Instruções ->   AQUI   /   Resolução de problemas ->   AQUI   / Versão MT5 ->   AQUI Como o consultor negocia: A AW
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO é uma das três irmãs ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) baseada em KonokaSystem com uma nova personalidade e é uma EA original. O estilo de negociação é a negociação diurna, visando a meia-noite ao meio-dia, hora do Japão. O par cambial é "USDJPY" e a entrada é feita ao preço de abertura de M5. Cada uma das três irmãs tem uma lógica diferente e está equipada com dois tipos de entradas e dois tipos de saídas. Não é utilizada qualquer lógica de grelha ou de martingale. A lógica interna repete o lu
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Experts
Titan AI — Sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração Titan AI é um sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração desenvolvido pela equipe especializada da MX Robots , combinando tecnologia avançada de Inteligência Artificial com profundo conhecimento dos mercados financeiros. Este EA foi treinado com dados de mercado de alta qualidade, incluindo Real Tick , MBP (Market by Price) e MBO (Market by Order) — os mesmos tipos de dados utilizados em sistemas institucionais — para oferecer decis
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Mais do autor
FCK Trend Arrow No Repaint
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicadores
The "FCK Trend Arrow No Repaint" indicator is designed for analyzing market dynamics and determining potential trading signal moments. The main feature of this indicator is the absence of signal repainting, which contributes to more accurate and reliable forecasting of price movements in the market. Mechanism of Operation: The "FCK Trend Arrow No Repaint" indicator uses several types of graphical elements to indicate trading signals: Up and Down Arrows: The indicator marks possible market entr
FCK Quantum Scalping
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicadores
For those who have followed my FCK Quantum Scalping thread know about the FCK Quantum Scalping indicator and have taken the indicator to different levels (Mastermind) to suit his or her trading style. In this system, the Quantum indicator is only for showing us trading entries, and that’s it. Targets and stop levels are a little later. For those who don’t know what the FCK Quantum Scalping indicator is, I’ll tell you. The FCK Quantum Scalping  indicator is basically a modified Wave indicator i
FREE
FCK Trade Report MT5
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicadores
FCK Trade Report  This indicator was developed by Fx Candle King. BEFORE CHOOSE CUSTOM PERIOD, GO TO TERMINAL WINDOW (ctrl+T), right click on ACCOUNT HISTORY and CHOOSE ALL HISTORY. This report searches the filtered data in your ACCOUNT CURRENT & HISTORY TRADE, Select your timespan for the report open and closed trades etc... Chose the report type - List only OPEN orders / List only CLOSED orders / List both OPEN and CLOSED orders
FREE
FCK Trade Report
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicadores
FCK Trade Report  This indicator was developed by Fx Candle King. BEFORE CHOOSE CUSTOM PERIOD, GO TO TERMINAL WINDOW (ctrl+T), right click on ACCOUNT HISTORY and CHOOSE ALL HISTORY. This report searches the filtered data in your ACCOUNT CURRENT & HISTORY TRADE, Select your timespan for the report open and closed trades etc... Chose the report type - List only OPEN orders / List only CLOSED orders / List both OPEN and CLOSED orders
FREE
FCK Multi Indicator
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicadores
The FCK Multi Indicator for MT4 displays trend direction of multiple indicators on multiple time frames for a pair. So, forex traders can see the trend direction at a snap and trade with confluence of multiple indicators. Furthermore, it helps traders to see the trend in multiple time frames and trade in the direction of the overall market trend. Additionally, it shows the stop loss, pips to stop, pips in profit of any open position. The indicator display is very neat and is very helpful for bot
FREE
FCK Currency Strength
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
5 (1)
Experts
Hi Friends, "FCK Currency Strength" is a semi auto trading expert. Buy-Sell separate or multi currency in one click. Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for all Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or s
FCK Trend Indicator
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
2 (2)
Indicadores
FCK Trend Indicator is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems. FCK Trend Indicator indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of t
FCK CurrencyStrength Pro
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Utilitários
Hi Friends, " FCK Currency Strength Pro " is a auto & semi auto trading expert with direction of pair. Buy-Sell separate or multi currency in one click. The strategy of  FCK Currency Strength Pro  is a combination of custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. Download News Ex4 and csv file You need the following SDSnews.ex4 in MQL4/Libraries and the daylightsavings.csv in MQL4/Files. Only 4 of 5 copi
FCK Box Break Out
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicadores
Hi All, " FCK Box Break Out " indicator is very simple indicator for new users. You can choose which indicators and timeframes you want to calculate. "FCK Box Break Out" provides the day's trend for buy/sell trades. Opposite side you the stop loss or hedging trade. NON-REPAINT Buy/Sell signals  Recommendations Timeframes:    Recommended  -  H 1    (Still, EA technically works on any   Time frames   ) Spread : up to 20 Recommended pairs:   works on any metal, indices and currency pair
FCK Support Resistance BreakOut
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicadores
Hi All, " FCK Support Resistance BreakOut " indicator is very simple indicator for new users. You can choose which indicators and timeframes you want to calculate.  " FCK Support Resistance BreakOut" that gives NON-REPAINT Buy/Sell signals  "FCK Support Resistance BreakOut"   provides the trend for buy/sell trades. Opposite side you the stop loss or hedging trade. * - Draws Dynamic S/R Boxes based on consolidation areas;  * - consolidation areas are defined by a minimum period of time during whi
FCK Emperor EA
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
Thank you all for the good response and support.. FCK Emperor EA is best for session's high-low break trading strategy. Option  shows for trading - {Buy_Low Sell_High, Buy_High Sell_Low}. Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file. Common set file available in comments. FCK Emperor EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit l
FCK MT4 to Telegram
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
The FCK MT4 to Telegram Bot is a powerful tool designed to keep you updated with real-time trading activity directly from your MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal to Telegram. With this bot, you'll never miss an important update about your trading positions and orders. No knowledge of Telegram API is required; all you need is provided by the developer. Include File download   ;-   click here How To Install :- Click Here Key Features: Instant Notifications: Get immediate alerts for all trading actions,
Fck Market structure break order block
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Indicadores
Indicator Guide: Key Price Levels & Structure Shifts 1. Description The indicator is a technical analysis tool for the Meta Trader 4 platform. It is designed to automatically identify specific price movements and to highlight corresponding price zones based on preceding price action. This provides a visualization of key price areas according to the indicator's internal logic. 2. Visual Elements & Their Identification The indicator identifies and draws several types of visual elements on the char
FCK Emperor EA MT5
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file.      FCK Emperor EA   is best for session's high-low break trading strategy. Option  shows   for trading. Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file. Common set file available in comments.    Connect with other traders by joining our  MQL5 community  of over 390 members. Stay up to date with the latest product updates, tips, and exclusive content. FCK Emperor EA   stands o
FCK Hedging AI MT5
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
No Grid, No Martingale, No Scalping, No News Headaches. Recommendations   for   Gold (XAUUSD), BTC, US30, GBPUSD, EURUSD   and other   volatility   pairs. FCK Hedging AI is the advanced Hedging system.   It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. FCK Hedging AI  is an expert adviser that you can use to design and implement automated hedging strategies. The primary objective of a forex hedging strategy is to reduce or eliminate the impact of adverse price fluctuations. Hedging st
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário