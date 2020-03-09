CDS Asian Fakeout Standard

*LIMITED SPECIAL PRICE*

Keep It Simple Stupid (KISS) with the CDS Asian Fakeout EA - Standard Version

Tired of false breakouts during the Asian trading session or others session time? The CDS Asian Fake Out Expert Advisor is engineered to identify and capitalize on these deceptive price movements, turning potential frustration into profitable opportunities. This sophisticated tool meticulously monitors price action within a user-defined Asian range (or others), poised to execute precise pending orders at the break of this range.

The way this EA works is made as simple as possible. The power of this EA lies in an elegant fusion of two critical elements: a minimalist trading approach and intelligent risk control. By focusing purely on essential fractal and key levels also smart risk management, it achieves a deadly combination that is simple but effective to create powerful yet beautifully simple trading engine.

Recommended Pair: XAUUSD, BTCUSD.

Recommended Broker: Any Broker with minim spread and rules order.

Notes: It is recommended to backtest with tickdata before use and you can experiment the parameter to optimize the ea performance.

Key Features Designed for Optimal Performance:

Intelligent Range Detection: The EA automatically scans and identifies the high and low of the Asian session based on your specified input parameters. This allows you to customize the exact period the EA focuses on and you can set to the others session.

The EA automatically scans and identifies the high and low of the Asian session based on your specified input parameters. This allows you to customize the exact period the EA focuses on and you can set to the others session. Delayed Entry for Confirmation: To avoid immediate whipsaws, the EA incorporates a Pending Order Delay Minutes parameter. This ensures that pending orders are placed only after a specified waiting period following the range breakout, increasing the probability of a genuine move.

To avoid immediate whipsaws, the EA incorporates a parameter. This ensures that pending orders are placed only after a specified waiting period following the range breakout, increasing the probability of a genuine move. Time-Sensitive Orders: The PO Expiration Minutes parameter allows you to set a lifespan for the pending orders. If the price doesn't trigger the orders within this time expiration, they are automatically deleted, minimizing unnecessary exposure.

The parameter allows you to set a lifespan for the pending orders. If the price doesn't trigger the orders within this time expiration, they are automatically deleted, minimizing unnecessary exposure. Orphans (Shelter Order): This feature provides a strategic edge by preserving a limited number of legacy pending orders, bypassing rigid expiration rules to capitalize on powerful, delayed breakouts while maintaining strict risk control.

This feature provides a strategic edge by preserving a limited number of legacy pending orders, bypassing rigid expiration rules to capitalize on powerful, delayed breakouts while maintaining strict risk control. Customizable Breakout Sensitivity: The PO Distance Pips input lets you define the minimum distance in pips the price needs to break above the high or below the low of the Asian range before a pending order is placed. This fine-tunes the sensitivity of the breakout detection.

The input lets you define the minimum distance in pips the price needs to break above the high or below the low of the Asian range before a pending order is placed. This fine-tunes the sensitivity of the breakout detection. Advanced Money Management: Risk Percentage Mode: When enabled, the EA dynamically calculates the lot size based on a percentage of your account balance or equity, controlled by the Risk Percent parameter. You can further refine this with the Margin Basis Mode to choose whether the risk calculation is based on your balance, equity, the smaller, or the larger of the two. The newly added Custom Balance input parameter provides an innovative way to gradually increase risk based on a specific balance level you define, maintaining lot consistency within certain balance ranges. Fixed Lot Size Mode: Alternatively, you can opt for a consistent trade volume using the Lot Size parameter. Partial Lot Feature: The EA offers the flexibility to split your initial trade into a larger "main" position and a smaller "partial" position, managed by percentage parameter. This allows for strategic profit-taking or risk management on a portion of the trade. Minimum and Maximum Lot Control: When using percentage risk, you can set boundaries for the calculated lot size using the Min Lot Size and Max Lot Size parameters, ensuring your trades stay within acceptable volume limits.

Smart Trade Management: Trailing Stop: Activate a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. The TSMain and TSPartial parameters control when the trailing stop activates for the main and partial orders, respectively, with the Trailing Step defining the distance the stop loss trails the price. You can even choose between PoinTS (based on fixed pips) and Fractal based trailing stop methods, with the Fractal Time Frame allowing customization of the fractal calculation. Break-Even and BEP Plus: Secure your initial investment by moving the stop loss to break-even point once the trade reaches a specified profit level. The UseBEPPlus option allows you to add extra pips of profit when moving to break-even. This feature can be enabled or disabled separately for partial orders using the parameter.

Order Management: The Delete Opposite PO parameter gives you the option to automatically delete the pending order that wasn't triggered once one of the buy or sell stop orders is activated, reducing potential conflicting trades.

The parameter gives you the option to automatically delete the pending order that wasn't triggered once one of the buy or sell stop orders is activated, reducing potential conflicting trades. Risk Management: You can adjust the basis calculated margin with 4 options standard, Case 1 use Equity, Case 2 use Balance, Case 3 use the Smaller, Case 4 use the Larger or with extra 2 advanced method on ultimate version.

You can adjust the basis calculated margin with 4 options standard, Case 1 use Equity, Case 2 use Balance, Case 3 use the Smaller, Case 4 use the Larger or with extra 2 advanced method on ultimate version. Lot Increment (Limitation): This extra risk management feature limits how much the lot size can increase between trades, preventing aggressive sizing caused by margin-based calculations and ensuring a more stable equity growth to minimize drawdown.

This extra risk management feature limits how much the lot size can increase between trades, preventing aggressive sizing margin-based calculations and ensuring a more stable equity growth to minimize drawdown. Informative Chart Display: Stay informed with customizable on-chart information about the EA's status, scan parameters, and active levels, controlled by various display-related input parameters.

Stay informed with customizable on-chart information about the EA's status, scan parameters, and active levels, controlled by various display-related input parameters. Magic Number Control: Unique Magic Number identifiers for both main and partial orders ensure the EA can effectively manage its trades without interference from other EAs.

Unique identifiers for both main and partial orders ensure the EA can effectively manage its trades without interference from other EAs. Detailed Logging: The Enable Printing parameter allows you to activate comprehensive logging of the EA's activities, aiding in monitoring and troubleshooting.

The parameter allows you to activate comprehensive logging of the EA's activities, aiding in monitoring and troubleshooting. Adaptive Position Sizing: If the available margin is insufficient for the full planned position, the EA won't simply give up. The EA attempts to salvage the trade by placing the largest possible portion that the margin allows. It prioritizes opening the main part of the position, and as a final attempt, tries to open the smaller, partial part to ensure you never miss an opportunity.

The Power of Input Parameters:

The CDS Asian Fake Out EA is highly adaptable thanks to its extensive range of input parameters. These user-friendly settings empower you to tailor the EA's behavior to your specific trading strategy, risk tolerance, and market conditions. From defining the precise Asian session to implementing sophisticated money management and trade management techniques, the input parameters put you in control.

In conclusion, the CDS Asian Fake Out EA offers a robust and customizable solution for traders looking to exploit the often predictable patterns of the Asian session (or as you wish). Its intelligent design, coupled with the flexibility provided by its input parameters, makes it a valuable asset in any trader's arsenal.



For more information, contact us.

CFA

TRADE WITH US, GOD BLESS US