CDS Asian Fakeout Standard

*limited price*
Keep It Simple Stupid (KISS) with the CDS Asian Fakeout EA - Standard Version

Tired of false breakouts during the Asian trading session or others session time? The CDS Asian Fake Out Expert Advisor is engineered to identify and capitalize on these deceptive price movements, turning potential frustration into profitable opportunities. This sophisticated tool meticulously monitors price action within a user-defined Asian range (or others), poised to execute precise pending orders at the break of this range.

The way this EA works is made as simple as possible. The power of this EA lies in an elegant fusion of two critical elements: a minimalist trading approach and intelligent risk control. By focusing purely on essential fractal and key levels also smart risk management, it achieves a deadly combination that is simple but effective to create powerful yet beautifully simple trading engine.

Recommended Pair: XAUUSD, BTCUSD.
Recommended Broker: Any Broker with minim spread and rules order.
Notes: It is recommended to backtest with tickdata before use and you can experiment the parameter to optimize the ea performance.

Key Features Designed for Optimal Performance:

  • Intelligent Range Detection: The EA automatically scans and identifies the high and low of the Asian session based on your specified input parameters. This allows you to customize the exact period the EA focuses on and you can set to the others session.
  • Delayed Entry for Confirmation: To avoid immediate whipsaws, the EA incorporates a Pending Order Delay Minutes parameter. This ensures that pending orders are placed only after a specified waiting period following the range breakout, increasing the probability of a genuine move.
  • Time-Sensitive Orders: The PO Expiration Minutes parameter allows you to set a lifespan for the pending orders. If the price doesn't trigger the orders within this time expiration, they are automatically deleted, minimizing unnecessary exposure.
  • Orphans (Shelter Order): This feature provides a strategic edge by preserving a limited number of legacy pending orders, bypassing rigid expiration rules to capitalize on powerful, delayed breakouts while maintaining strict risk control.
  • Customizable Breakout Sensitivity: The PO Distance Pips input lets you define the minimum distance in pips the price needs to break above the high or below the low of the Asian range before a pending order is placed. This fine-tunes the sensitivity of the breakout detection.
  • Advanced Money Management:
    • Risk Percentage Mode: When enabled, the EA dynamically calculates the lot size based on a percentage of your account balance or equity, controlled by the Risk Percent parameter. You can further refine this with the Margin Basis Mode to choose whether the risk calculation is based on your balance, equity, the smaller, or the larger of the two. The newly added Custom Balance input parameter provides an innovative way to gradually increase risk based on a specific balance level you define, maintaining lot consistency within certain balance ranges.
    • Fixed Lot Size Mode: Alternatively, you can opt for a consistent trade volume using the Lot Size parameter.
    • Partial Lot Feature: The EA offers the flexibility to split your initial trade into a larger "main" position and a smaller "partial" position, managed by percentage parameter. This allows for strategic profit-taking or risk management on a portion of the trade.
    • Minimum and Maximum Lot Control: When using percentage risk, you can set boundaries for the calculated lot size using the Min Lot Size and Max Lot Size parameters, ensuring your trades stay within acceptable volume limits.
  • Smart Trade Management:
    • Trailing Stop: Activate a trailing stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor. The TSMain and TSPartial parameters control when the trailing stop activates for the main and partial orders, respectively, with the Trailing Step defining the distance the stop loss trails the price. You can even choose between PoinTS (based on fixed pips) and Fractal based trailing stop methods, with the Fractal Time Frame allowing customization of the fractal calculation.
    • Break-Even and BEP Plus: Secure your initial investment by moving the stop loss to break-even point once the trade reaches a specified profit level. The UseBEPPlus option allows you to add extra pips of profit when moving to break-even. This feature can be enabled or disabled separately for partial orders using the parameter.
  • Order Management: The Delete Opposite PO parameter gives you the option to automatically delete the pending order that wasn't triggered once one of the buy or sell stop orders is activated, reducing potential conflicting trades.
  • Risk Management: You can adjust the basis calculated margin with 4 options standard, Case 1 use Equity, Case 2 use Balance, Case 3 use the Smaller, Case 4 use the Larger or with extra 2 advanced method on ultimate version.
  • Lot Increment (Limitation): This extra risk management feature limits how much the lot size can increase between trades, preventing aggressive sizing caused by margin-based calculations and ensuring a more stable equity growth to minimize drawdown.
  • Informative Chart Display: Stay informed with customizable on-chart information about the EA's status, scan parameters, and active levels, controlled by various display-related input parameters.
  • Magic Number Control: Unique Magic Number identifiers for both main and partial orders ensure the EA can effectively manage its trades without interference from other EAs.
  • Detailed Logging: The Enable Printing parameter allows you to activate comprehensive logging of the EA's activities, aiding in monitoring and troubleshooting.
  • Adaptive Position Sizing: If the available margin is insufficient for the full planned position, the EA won't simply give up. The EA attempts to salvage the trade by placing the largest possible portion that the margin allows. It prioritizes opening the main part of the position, and as a final attempt, tries to open the smaller, partial part to ensure you never miss an opportunity.

The Power of Input Parameters:

The CDS Asian Fake Out EA is highly adaptable thanks to its extensive range of input parameters. These user-friendly settings empower you to tailor the EA's behavior to your specific trading strategy, risk tolerance, and market conditions. From defining the precise Asian session to implementing sophisticated money management and trade management techniques, the input parameters put you in control.

In conclusion, the CDS Asian Fake Out EA offers a robust and customizable solution for traders looking to exploit the often predictable patterns of the Asian session (or as you wish). Its intelligent design, coupled with the flexibility provided by its input parameters, makes it a valuable asset in any trader's arsenal.

For more information, contact us.
CFA
TRADE WITH US, GOD BLESS US

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5 (11)
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4.72 (43)
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4.67 (15)
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
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Fan Yang
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Aurum AI mt4
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4.94 (34)
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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
专家
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Ken Rmah
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Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
专家
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
专家
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
专家
ORIX System —— 一款专为 GBPUSD 货币对在 M5 时间周期上开发的交易机器人。该EA基于价格行为与市场结构分析，不使用任何标准技术指标。系统不使用马丁格尔、交易网格、逆势加仓、对冲、无止损交易，也不进行高频或混乱交易。 Live signals 主要要求与建议 交易品种：GBPUSD 时间周期：M5 最低入金：从 100 USD / EUR（最小交易手数 0.01） 经纪商：任何提供高质量报价的正规 ECN 经纪商 账户类型：ECN / RAW / Razor（支持 Netting 与 Hedging 模式） VPS：建议使用 VPS 以保证 EA 稳定、连续运行 推荐风险：每笔交易 1%–5%（风险基于单笔交易的止损计算） 参数设置：默认设置 交易逻辑与风险管理 策略类型：价格行为与市场结构分析，识别关键反转区域 不使用标准技术指标 每笔交易均带有强制止损 支持固定手数交易 支持 Auto Risk 自动风险模式 风险基于单笔交易的止损进行计算 推荐风险：每笔交易 1–5% GMT 参数 默认情况下，EA 使用最常见的服务器时间偏移：冬令时 GMT +2，
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
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AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
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使用 Grok AI辅助 、风险分散且 黄金优化的EA 生成可控回报。 GoldZILLA AI 是一种多策略算法，可检测市场状态以动态选择五种不同的策略，在XAUUSD上优化回报同时最小化回撤。 [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] 购买后，请发送私信给我以获取用户手册和AI设置说明。 为什么选择此EA？ 动态多策略方法 先进的市场状态检测，用于优化策略选择 五种不同的、不相关的交易策略 买卖信号的对称算法规则 风险分散 多时间框架分析（M5至H1） 五种不相关策略降低整体投资组合风险 基于市场状况的动态风险调整 所有仓位均设止损保护 先进的AI风险管理 基于具有实时网络搜索功能的Grok大语言模型 实时宏观分析和新闻事件监控 带有详细推理的每日趋势预测 黄金优化性能 专为XAUUSD CFD交易设计 利用黄金独特的波动特性 多种策略针对黄金价格行为量身定制 最高道德标准的回测和可靠的真实表现 100%高质量数据，无遗漏 零操纵历史止损或止盈 无过度拟合 定期比较Live S
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
专家
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
专家
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Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
专家
推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 新：購買 Goldbot One 並免費選擇 1 個 EA！ （適用於2個交易帳戶） 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 LIVE SIGNAL 隆重介紹   Goldbot One ，這是一款專為黃金市場設計的高度複雜的交易機器人。 Goldbot One 專注於突破交易，利用支撐位和阻力位來識別主要交易機會。 該專家顧問專為在波動的貴金屬市場中尋求效率、可靠性和策略優勢的交易者而設計。   值得注意的事實：     EA 在樣本外資料中的表現與用於最佳化的樣本內資料完美一致。   樣本內時期為2016年至2023年。 用於確認策略的樣本外資料為 2004-2016 年和 2024 年。       2024年，業績躋身近20年來最好之列！   現在，這是未來表現的一個非常好的指標。   主要特點： 多策略方法： 獲勝策略的 8 種變體： Goldbot One 運行八種不同的突破策略變體，每種變體都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這種多元化確保了風險的良好分散並創造了更平穩的成長預期  
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
专家
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Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
专家
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
专家
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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CDS SR Fractal Level MT5
CDS FINANSIAL INVESTAMA
指标
CDS SR Fractal Level: Dynamic Fractal Support & Resistance with Breakout Alerts Overview Tired of manually drawing and updating support and resistance lines? The CDS SR Fractal Level  indicator automates this crucial process by intelligently identifying key market levels based on fractals. This lightweight and efficient tool allows you to focus on your trading strategy, not on chart setup, ensuring you never miss an important price level or a potential breakout. This indicator is clean, simple,
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CDS SR Fractal Level
CDS FINANSIAL INVESTAMA
指标
CDS SR Fractal Level: Enhance Your Trading Accuracy with Automatic Fractal-Based Support and Resistance Levels The CDS SR Fractal Level indicator is an advanced trading tool designed by CDS to automatically identify and visualize key Support and Resistance (SR) levels. This indicator utilizes the concept of fractals to present relevant SR levels for your trading decisions. Key Features: Automatic Fractal Level Identification: The indicator dynamically marks fractal levels as they form on the pri
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CDS Asian Fakeout Ultimate
CDS FINANSIAL INVESTAMA
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*lifetime love price* Keep It Simple Stupid (KISS) with the CDS Asian Fakeout EA - Ultimate Version The Ultimate Version: Trade Smarter, Not Harder. Unlock next-level control with a suite of professional tools, including advanced risk management, adaptive trailing stops, time-based exits, and intelligent profit-locking features, all designed to maximize your profitability and protect your capital. The way this EA works is made as simple as possible. The power of this EA lies in an elegant fusion
CDS Fractal Blade Session
CDS FINANSIAL INVESTAMA
指标
*SPECIAL PRICE* CDS Fractal Blade Session - AIO A precision-engineered, all-in-one custom dynamic system designed to identify and exploit high-probability breakouts during key market trading sessions. The CDS Fractal Blade Session  is moves beyond simple session boxes, integrating a sophisticated multi-layered approach to define the most critical price levels with surgical accuracy. This premium  indicator serves as the core engine for the CDS Asian Fakeout EA and other automated systems develo
CDS Fractal Divergence AIO Oscillator
CDS FINANSIAL INVESTAMA
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*LIMITED PRICE! DOWNLOAD NOW* CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator (AIO): The Ultimate Multi-Oscillator Divergence Tool with 15 Oscillator Options The   CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator   (AIO)   is a robust and highly versatile indicator engineered to empower traders in identifying crucial trend reversals and momentum shifts through advanced divergence detection.  Its unparalleled strength lies in its unique ability to analyze divergence across   15 distinct built-in oscillator types   and its gr
CDS Asian Fakeout MT5
CDS FINANSIAL INVESTAMA
专家
*LIMITED EXCLUSIVE* Keep It Simple Stupid (KISS) with the CDS Asian Fakeout EA - Standard Version MT5 Tired of false breakouts during the Asian trading session or others session time? The CDS Asian Fake Out Expert Advisor is engineered to identify and capitalize on these deceptive price movements, turning potential frustration into profitable opportunities. This sophisticated tool meticulously monitors price action within a user-defined Asian range (or others), poised to execute precise pending
CDS Fractal Blade Session MT5
CDS FINANSIAL INVESTAMA
指标
CDS Fractal Blade Session - AIO A precision-engineered, all-in-one   custom dynamic system   designed to identify and exploit high-probability breakouts during key market trading sessions. The   CDS Fractal Blade Session  is moves beyond simple session boxes, integrating a sophisticated multi-layered approach to define the most critical price levels with surgical accuracy. This   premium  indicator serves as the core engine for the   CDS Asian Fakeout EA   and other automated systems developed b
CDS Fractal Divergence AIO Oscillator MT5
CDS FINANSIAL INVESTAMA
指标
*LIMITED PRICE! DOWNLOAD NOW* CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator (AIO): The Ultimate Multi-Oscillator Divergence Tool with 15 Oscillator Options The CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator (AIO) is a robust and highly versatile indicator engineered to empower traders in identifying crucial trend reversals and momentum shifts through advanced divergence detection.  Its unparalleled strength lies in its unique ability to analyze divergence across 15 distinct built-in oscillator types and its groundbrea
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