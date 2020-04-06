KP Grid is a robust Expert Advisor specifically designed for grid-based strategies in trending or ranging markets. It intelligently opens and manages buy/sell grids using customizable distance, volume scaling, and profit/loss management logic. With built-in trailing options and optional RSI-based signal filtering, KP Grid adapts to various market scenarios while offering strong control over drawdowns.

This EA is suitable for experienced traders who understand the dynamics of grid systems and wish to automate a smart, configurable grid strategy.

✅ Key Features

Dual-direction grid (buy and/or sell independently).

Customizable distance between grid orders.

Progressive lot sizing using a volume multiplier.

Optional RSI-based trigger for the first order.

Profit-based closure for grids (one or both directions).

Several trailing options: Off, Candles, or Points.

Visual information display on the chart.

⚙️ Main Input Parameters

🔁 Grid Settings

Allow_Buy_Trades / Allow_Sell_Trades : Enable or disable buy/sell grids.

Initial_Step : Price step (in points) before placing the first grid order.

Distance_Between_Orders : Distance between each new order in the grid.

Order_Move_Step : Step adjustment when moving orders.

Min_Distance_From_Price : Minimum distance from current price to allow new order.

💰 Lot Management

Order_Volume : Initial lot size for each order.

Order_Volume_Multiplier : Multiplier applied to each subsequent grid level.

Lot_Rounding : Decimal precision for lot sizes.

📈 Profit/Loss Management

Close_Profit_One_Direction : Profit required (in currency) to close one-direction grid.

Close_Profit_Two_Directions : Profit required to close both buy/sell grids.

Auto_Calculate_Profit : Enables auto profit target based on average grid size.

Max_Loss_Limit : Hard stop loss in money.

Close_Loss_On_Total_Profit : Optional: close losing side if enough global profit exists.

Loss_Threshold_For_Closure : Additional loss-based grid closure control.

🕰️ Trailing Options

Trailing_Type : 0 : Off 1 : Candle-based trailing 2 : Fixed-point trailing

Trailing_Step : Step in points for trailing.

Min_Profit_Trailing : Minimum profit required before trailing activates.

Candle_Offset / Candle_Timeframe : Used for candle trailing logic.

🧠 Indicator Settings

Open_First_Order_By_Indicator : If TRUE , uses RSI to filter first trade.

Oversold_Zone / Overbought_Zone : RSI levels for signal filtering.

RSI_Period / RSI_Timeframe : RSI calculation settings.

🧾 Other Settings

Magic : Unique identifier for EA's orders.

CommentText : Comment placed on orders for easier tracking.

Info_Display_Color / Winning / Losing : Custom colors for on-chart info panel.

Font_Size : Font size for display.

Stoploss / Takeprofit : Optional SL/TP for individual trades.



