KP Grid Sentinel
- Эксперты
- Ruben Fernandez Souto
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Adaptive Risk-Controlled Grid Expert Advisor
KP Grid Sentinel is an automated grid trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed with a strong focus on capital protection and exposure control.
Unlike classic grid systems, KP Grid Sentinel integrates an internal stress monitoring engine that continuously evaluates the trading system condition and dynamically regulates how much exposure is allowed to exist in the market.
The Expert Advisor automatically adjusts its behaviour according to current account conditions, margin usage and open position structure.
Main characteristics
• Hedging grid logic (supports simultaneous BUY and SELL positions)
• Dynamic lot size compression based on floating drawdown
• Exposure monitoring and control engine
• Automatic blocking of new trades under high stress
• Dynamic grid depth reduction
• Directional exposure balancing
• Works on any major Forex symbol
• Any timeframe
• No martingale multiplication
Stress monitoring engine
KP Grid Sentinel calculates an internal system condition index based on:
• Floating drawdown from equity peak
• Margin usage
• Number of active grid positions
• Directional position imbalance
This internal index controls how the Expert Advisor behaves in real time.
When system stress increases, the EA automatically:
• Reduces position size
• Limits grid expansion
• Restricts new entries
• Prioritizes capital preservation
Lockdown behaviour
When account conditions reach unsafe levels, KP Grid Sentinel automatically enters a protective mode:
• New positions are temporarily blocked
• Grid expansion is limited
• Lot sizes are reduced to minimum
• Only position management remains active
This mechanism is designed to help protect the trading account during adverse market conditions.
Recommended usage
• Hedging accounts
• Major currency pairs
• Stable VPS recommended
• Suitable for conservative and medium-risk profiles
• Prop firm compatible configuration available
Important note
Grid trading always carries risk.
KP Grid Sentinel is designed to control exposure and reduce account stress, but it cannot guarantee profits.
Parameters explanation
Grid configuration
BaseLot
Initial lot size used to build the grid structure.
GridStep
Distance between grid levels (points).
MaxGridOrders
Maximum number of grid positions allowed.
Dynamic Risk Compression (DRC)
DRC_Enabled
Enables dynamic lot compression based on account floating drawdown.
DRC_MinLotFactor
Minimum allowed compression multiplier for lots.
DRC_DD_Warning / DRC_DD_Critical
Floating drawdown thresholds used to activate compression behaviour.
Stress monitoring & exposure control
Governor_Enabled
Enables the internal exposure control engine.
Governor_MaxTotalLots
Maximum total lots allowed to be open at the same time.
Governor_MaxLotsPerDirection
Maximum lots allowed per BUY or SELL direction.
Governor_MaxGridDepth
Maximum grid depth before stress limitation starts.
Governor_ESI_Warning / Critical / Lockdown
Stress index thresholds that regulate system behaviour.
Governor_MinLotModifier
Minimum allowed lot multiplier under high stress.
Protection behaviour
Governor_DynamicDepth
Enables automatic grid depth reduction during stress conditions.
Governor_MaxImbalanceRatio
Maximum allowed BUY/SELL exposure imbalance.
Governor_UpdateIntervalMs
Frequency of stress monitoring recalculation.