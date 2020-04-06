Titan Force EA

TitanForceEA – A Customizable Trading Assistant for Your Strategy

TitanForceEA is a fully customizable Expert Advisor designed to assist you in automating your trading. This EA uses a combination of technical analysis indicators to make decisions based on market volatility and price action. While it provides a solid foundation for algorithmic trading, it is important to note that this EA is not optimized for immediate use and is created for you to adjust and optimize according to your specific trading preferences. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, TitanForceEA offers a framework that can be adapted to suit your trading needs.

The Strategy Behind TitanForceEA

TitanForceEA is designed to analyze market conditions based on two key factors: volatility and trend direction. The core of its logic is based on:

Volatility Measurement: The EA uses the Average True Range (ATR) to measure market volatility. It tracks recent volatility compared to the average, ensuring trades are only placed when there’s a notable increase in market activity. This prevents entries during low volatility periods, which are often more prone to choppy price action.

Trend Following with SMA: A Simple Moving Average (SMA) is used to gauge the market trend. When the market shows signs of trending (according to the SMA), the EA evaluates price action signals to enter trades in the direction of the trend. Specifically, it looks for a crossover where price action shifts above or below the moving average, signaling a potential trend continuation.

Trade Entry Conditions: The EA waits for a combination of market volatility (as indicated by ATR) and SMA trend signals before placing a trade. This helps avoid false signals and ensures that trades are executed during stronger market conditions.

Dynamic Risk Management: TitanForceEA includes customizable risk management parameters. You can adjust take profit and stop loss levels according to your risk preferences, ensuring that you can tailor the EA to fit your risk tolerance.

Key Features

Customizable parameters for take profit, stop loss, lot size, and ATR periods.
ATR-based volatility filter to avoid trades in quiet market conditions.
SMA-based trend-following logic to identify potential buy or sell signals.
Simple risk management settings for flexible control over trade exits.
No guarantees on profitability, and results are subject to market conditions and your optimizations.

Important Notes TitanForceEA is a starting point for traders who want to experiment and refine their strategies. It provides a solid framework, but the true success of the EA depends on how you fine-tune its parameters for your trading style. Remember, trading carries risks, and there are no promises of profits with this EA.

Davit Beridze
Эксперты
Настройки по умолчанию для теста по золоту (Gold M15) с 2024 года Kaufman Smart Regime EA: Адаптивный Рыночный Интеллект СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ВСТУПИТЕЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: Мощь советника Smart Regime EA выпускается по цене, составляющей лишь часть его истинной ценности. Забронируйте свою лицензию прямо сейчас за $50 , прежде чем цена начнет поэтапно расти до финальной стоимости в $500 . Это инвестиция в беспрецедентную рыночную логику. Раскройте потенциал адаптивного алгоритмического трейдинга. Kaufman Smar
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Эксперты
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Quantum Scalper GBPUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (11)
Эксперты
EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD is an automated trading system designed for the GBPUSD currency pair. Employing a scalping strategy and sophisticated position management, it aims to deliver high returns while minimizing risk. The EA analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum, using unique entry points to identify potential trading opportunities. To safeguard profits and enhance efficiency,   each trade is equipped with maximum Stop Loss levels and a Trailing Stop feature. Bonus: get free E
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Эксперты
Распродажа в течение 24 часов - всего $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" - это советник (Эксперт) специально разработанный для участия в соревнованиях по HFT, торгующий в паре US30. Для получения более подробной информации о лучших советниках и индикаторах посетите: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Я - Лос, подпишитесь, чтобы получать обновления: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ Что такое HFT? Торговля высокой частоты (HFT) - это метод торговли, использующий мо
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Эксперты
Ziwox Fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental trader — это торговый помощник, который помогает трейдерам финансовых рынков принимать взвешенные решения на основе информационных данных советника. Этот советник использует онлайн-источники для сбора всей необходимой информации, такой как фундаментальное смещение валют, отношение розничных трейдеров в реальном времени к паре, прогноз банка и института, данные отчета COT и другие данные в сложной панели советника. Вкратце, это интегрированный источник
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Эксперты
- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger   without centra
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
Эксперты
Exp-TickSniper - высокоскоростной тиковый скальпер (scalper)  с автоподбором параметров для каждой валютной пары отдельно. Вы мечтаете о советнике, который будет автоматически рассчитывать параметры торговли? Автоматически оптимизироваться и настраиваться?  Советник разработан на основе опыта, полученного почти за 10 лет программирования советников. Основываясь на текущих данных выбранной валютной пары, ее котировках, спецификации, спреда, советник совершает краткосрочные сделки с минимальным т
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Эксперты
Titan AI — Торговая система нового поколения Titan AI — это торговая система нового поколения, разработанная экспертной командой MX Robots , объединяющая передовые технологии искусственного интеллекта и глубокую экспертизу в финансовых рынках. Советник обучен на высококачественных данных: Real Tick , MBP (Market by Price) и MBO (Market by Order) — тех же данных, которые используют институциональные торговые системы. Это обеспечивает стабильное и интеллектуальное принятие решений на разных рынка
