ATR Bands Midline Trend EA

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.


This Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated tool designed for traders who are looking to explore and optimize an ATR (Average True Range) based trading strategy. This EA focuses on the concept of ATR Bands and midline price action to determine potential buy or sell signals.

At its core, the EA calculates the ATR value and uses it to identify key levels where price movement might lead to profitable trading opportunities. The strategy behind this EA is simple but effective: it identifies when the market has potential for trend reversals based on the price behavior in relation to the ATR-based midline.

The logic is straightforward:

ATR Calculation: The EA uses the ATR value over a user-defined period to estimate market volatility.
Midline Detection: The midline is derived from the previous period's high and low, providing a clear benchmark for price action.
Signal Generation: The EA generates a buy signal when the price crosses above the midline, suggesting potential upward momentum. Conversely, a sell signal is generated when the price crosses below the midline, indicating a potential downward move.

However, it's important to note that this EA is not optimized. It has been created as a base framework that you can optimize according to your trading preferences and risk tolerance. Every trader may want to fine-tune parameters like ATR period, ATR multiplier, stop loss, take profit, and more. The EA offers a robust foundation, allowing you to apply your expertise and insights to improve its performance further.

Key Features:

  • Flexible ATR Period and Multiplier: You can adjust the ATR period and multiplier to suit different market conditions.
  • Customizable Risk Management: The EA includes parameters for lot size, stop loss, take profit, and slippage to align with your trading style.
  • Market Validation: It checks if your trade meets your broker's requirements, ensuring that you can enter positions with confidence.
  • Logs for Transparency: With the "show logs" option, you can monitor detailed trade information directly in the terminal.

Please note that while this EA is designed to help identify potential trading opportunities, there is no guarantee of profits. Like all trading strategies, it carries risks, and optimization is key to adapting it to your trading style and risk appetite.

The EA provides a solid starting point for anyone looking to implement a volatility-based strategy using ATR. We recommend that you visit my website to check out this EA and others that might fit your trading strategy.

We are happy to support you in fine-tuning the EA to meet your specific trading goals.

