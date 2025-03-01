Magic Keyboard MT5

With the Magic Keyboard (MT5 Manager), you can transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool. This innovative feature allows you to easily buy, sell, and close trades and move your stop loss to breakeven by simply pressing specific keys on your keyboard. Additionally, the tool automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to buy and sell orders, streamlining your trading process effortlessly.
Key Features:
  • Transform your keyboard into a powerful trading tool;
  • Instant Buy:  by pressing the "Up arrow" key on the keyboard.
  • Instant Sell: by pressing the "Down arrow" key on the keyboard.
  • Instant Breakeven: by pressing the "Right arrow" key on the keyboard.
  • Instant Close All trades: by pressing the "Left arrow" key on the keyboard.
  • You can also adjust those keys by modifying the key code.
  • Automatic Stop Loss.
  • Automatic Take Profit.
  • Automatic Break-even (true/false option).
  • Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option).

Input-Settings:

------ Trade Management ------ 
- Take Profit: The value of Take Profit in pips.
- Stop Loss: The value of Stop loss in pips.



------ Break-even Settings ------ 
- Auto Break-even: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move to break-even.
- Pips in Profit: If the trade moves in your favor by this amount of pips, the stop will move to break even.
- Pips offset: The distance between the stop loss and entry points after reaching breakeven.



------ Trailing Stop Settings ------ 
- Auto Trailing Stop: If "true," the Stop Loss will automatically move (Trailing).
- Stop: The distance of the stop should be maintained while the trade is either profiting or losing.
- Step: The additional distance the price must travel before the stop is modified.

- Start: Menas that the trade must first reach a certain profit before the stop could be modified.


------ Magic Keyboard Settings ------ 
Buy - Key: 38 is the Key code of the "Up arrow".
Sell - Key: 40 is the Key code of the "Down arrow".
Break-even - Key: 39 is the Key code of the "Right arrow"

Close All - Key: 37 is the Key code of the "Left arrow"

You can also adjust those keys by modifying the key code: Search on google for "key codes keyboard"


------ Magic Number ------ 

Mikhail Ostashov
实用工具
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
实用工具
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
专家
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
实用工具
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
实用工具
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
RiskCopilot
Carlos Adrian Feged Zapata
实用工具
RiskCopilot Utility - Your Intelligent Trading Assistant "See Your Risk. Master Your Trade." RiskCopilot Utility is the ultimate risk management and position sizing solution for MetaTrader 5. This comprehensive trading assistant provides real-time calculations, advanced risk assessment tools, and professional trade analytics without taking control of your trading decisions. Perfect for both novice and professional traders seeking precise risk management across all asset classes. You focus on yo
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
实用工具
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
实用工具
功能： 自动使用 default.tpl 模板在当前时间周期（TF）打开市场观察中所有品种的图表，同时关闭其他所有图表（当前活动图表除外）。无需手动操作，快速分析多个品种的理想工具！ 特点： 自动化： 一键打开数十个图表。 安全性： 关闭无关图表，保留当前活动图表。 灵活性： 使用自定义的 default.tpl 模板（提前配置好即可！）。 当前周期： 图表与脚本启动时的活动图表时间周期一致。 安装： 将 OpenAllSymbolsSafe.mq5 复制到 MetaTrader 5 终端的 MQL5/Scripts 文件夹。 重启终端或刷新脚本列表（右键“脚本”→ 刷新 ）。 ️ 注意： 确保 default.tpl 保存在 MQL5/Profiles/Template/ 文件夹中。 脚本会关闭所有非当前图表，请确认不会影响工作流程。 若当前时间周期不支持，图表将使用该品种的最近可用周期。
FREE
Total Trade Manager SL BE TP
Izzet Deniz Erpolat
3 (2)
实用工具
Total trade manager allows you to manage your trade to maximise your profits and minimise your losses. This is an essential for traders that are looking for consistency within their trading.  The features: Partial Stop Loss: This feature allows you to close a partial percentage of your trade once it goes into negative. So if your stop loss is 20 pips, you could close 75% of your trade at 10 pips and let the remainder of the position to continue running. Auto Stop Loss: This means that once you p
TP SL Bot MT5
Ruslan Brezovskiy
实用工具
TP SL Bot - 新开立的 订单根据您的指示自动设置止损和止盈的工具。此外，还提供了一个计算器功能，可以计算在给定止损 / 止盈大小下，需要开立交易的数量来达到所需金 额。 有几种 选项来调整大小和参数： 1. 根据用 户指定的百分比来调整止损和止盈金额，作为账户余额的百分比。 2. 根據使用者指定的止盈和停損金額進行調整。 3. 根据开 仓价格的点数（ tick ）来 调整。 4. 根据开 仓价格的百分比来调整。 特点： 简单易用的界面 适用于市价 订单和挂单 适用于所有品种和 时间周期 多个工作模式 风险管理系统所需正确交易量的计算器 工作原理： ！工具在 订单开仓后接收到第一个 tick 时更改订单参数。 模式 1 （存款百分比）。您 设置了存款百分比以计算止损和止盈金额。计算以点数 （ tick ） 为单位进行。 模式 2 （ 金 额 ） 。您设置了期望的止损和止盈金额。工具会自动计算点数 （ tick ） 大小。 注意 ！ 前两种模式可能会有小 误差 ， 因为指定的金额不一定是最小 tick 值的倍数。 模式 3 （ 点数 ） 。您 设置了止损和止盈的点数 （ tick
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
实用工具
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
实用工具
这是一个可视化的交易面板，可帮助您轻松进行交易管理，避免人为错误并增强交易活动。它结合了易于使用的视觉界面以及完善的风险和位置管理方法。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 易于使用 从图表轻松交易 精确的风险管理交易，无忧 保本是重中之重 让利润不受您的关注 尽快享受无风险交易 所有已开通交易的自动追踪止损 交易开始后立即设置初始止损 进行交易后，EA将执行以下任务： 初始止损/获利被自动放置 它会尽快锁定自由行（可选） 它将止损首次移动到盈亏平衡点（可选） 它使用您所需的方法跟踪止损，直到止损为止 其他很酷的功能是： 出色的终端活动报告 单一但功能强大的尾随止损方法 干净的图表界面 没有输入参数 我进行交易后会怎样？ 这是您进行交易后EA的操作： 它放置初始止损并获利订单。 尽快搭便车并确保保本。默认情况下，这是通过在达到盈亏平衡点时关闭50％的交易来完成的，默认情况下为5点。这意味着，如果您日后被淘汰，您将一无所获（可选）。 盈亏平衡后，跟踪止损开始运行。 它跟踪止损，直到止损为止，让利润运行。 尾随止损如何运作？ 追踪止损表示为所管
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
实用工具
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
实用工具
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
实用工具
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Quick deals EA
Aleksandr Slavskii
实用工具
Горячие клавиши плюс клик левой кнопки мыши на графике. Советник открывает сделки, выставляет лимитные и стоповые ордера, удаляет ордера и закрывает позиции, также  делает реверс  открытых позиций, выставляет прописанные в настройках стоп лосс и тейк профит. (реверс только на неттинговых счетах) При запуске советника можно посмотреть подсказку как действует советник при нажатии клавиши + клик на графике. Правее последнего бара, ниже цены Ctrl+ЛКМ  - OpenSell Правее последнего бара, выше цены C
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
实用工具
介绍适用于 MT5 的 NAS100 Auto SL 和 TP Maker： 有了我们的 NAS100 Auto SL 和 TP Maker，再也不会错过止损和止盈的设置，这是交易者在 MetaTrader 5 上浏览纳斯达克 100 市场时不可或缺的助手。该工具专为寻求自动管理止损和止盈水平的无缝解决方案的用户而设计。 主要功能 轻松实现自动化： 自动监控无止损和/或止盈的纳斯达克 100 指数交易。 根据用户配置设置动态调整水平。 订单类型的多样性： 兼容纳斯达克 100 指数的市价订单和挂单。 支持 MetaTrader 5 中的各种订单类型。 定制配置： 用户友好的参数设置允许自定义跟踪偏好和止损/止盈水平。 范围灵活： 可选择为其运行的特定 NAS100 工具或所有交易工具设置止损和止盈。 快速执行： 确保快速设置所需的 StopLoss 和/或 TakeProfit 值，无需等待新的 tick 即可迅速响应。 MetaTrader 5 兼容性： 与 MetaTrader 5 中的所有订单类型兼容，实现无缝集成。 使用 NAS100 Auto SL 和 TP Maker
FREE
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
实用工具
TradePad 是一種既可用於手動交易又可用於演算法交易的工具。我們為您提供一個簡單的解決方案，用於快速交易操作和控制多種交易工具的持股。 注意，該應用程式不適用於策略測試器！ 模擬帳戶應用程式的試用版和所有工具的描述 應用程式介面適應高解析度顯示器，簡單直覺。為了方便工作，我們為交易者提供了以下工具： 熱鍵管理器，用於管理交易操作、在主圖表的週期之間切換、在 TradePad 工具之間切換； 標記交易等級的工具，用於在開倉或設定掛單時評估虧損風險並計算潛在利潤； MultiCharts 工具用於直觀地監控多個交易符號，以及接收演算法交易的交易訊號。為了方便起見，您可以組織交易對的集合，這將使您有機會在多個時間範圍內監控價格並進行多幣種交易； 用於查看任何歷史時期的交易統計資料的資訊模組，能夠產生擴展的 HTML 報告、查看交易符號的特徵和有關交易帳戶的資訊； 掛單管理器用於管理掛單 - 設定單一或一組（網路）掛單，可按訂單類型和單一符號或交易帳戶上的所有類型進行分組刪除； 設定賣出停損限價和買入停損限價掛單的工具； 頭寸管理器用於管理一個或多個頭寸（取決於帳戶類型） - 全部
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
实用工具
核心功能 智能交易管理 一键开仓平仓操作，支持自定义手数设置. 多种平仓模式：全部平仓、按方向平仓、按盈亏状态平仓. 专业风险控制控制风险 实时监控点差，避免高成本交易环境.可视化控制面板。 直观的图形界面所有功能一键操作. 实时显示仓位信息、盈亏状况、点差状态. 支持面板最小化、锁定功能，防止误操作 . 产品优势 高效便捷无需复杂设置,开箱即用 图形化操作,告别繁琐代码.实时数据更新，决策更及时. ️安全可靠点差监控，避免恶劣市场条件交易. 专业实用支持多种订单类型管理,灵活的手数配置 详细的仓位信息展示. 适用场景 手动交易者：提供专业的方便控制工具 效率追求者：一键式操作，提升交易效率.       如果你用的方便的话，记得分享给你的朋友！
FREE
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.67 (3)
实用工具
Bonus when buying an indicator or an advisor from my list. Write to me in private messages to receive a bonus. Manual Assistant MT5 is a professional manual trading tool that will make your trading fast and comfortable. It is equipped with all the necessary functions that will allow you to open, maintain and close orders and positions with one click. It has a simple and intuitive interface and is suitable for both professionals and beginners. The panel allows you to place buy and sell orders w
FREE
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
指标
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
Quick Close Panel
Boaz Nyagaka Moses
5 (1)
实用工具
'Quick Close Panel' is an easy to use interface for managing orders. It has a button for closing all winning trades on the current chart, a button for closing all losing trades and another button for closing   all running trades (Losing and Winning)   on the current chart. It is very responsive and quick to execute operations due to the effective time complexity of the algorithm used in the  program.  Vist this link to download demo:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62901?source=Site+Mark
VR Color Levels MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
实用工具
对于那些使用趋势线、矩形和文本等元素进行技术分析的人来说，VR 颜色级别是一个方便的工具。可以直接向图表添加文本并截取屏幕截图。 设置、设置文件、演示版本、说明、问题解决，可以从以下位置获取 [博客] 您可以在以下位置阅读或撰写评论 [关联] 版本为 [MetaTrader 4] 一键点击 即可使用该指标。为此，请单击带有线条的按钮，之后光标下方将出现一条趋势线。然后，通过移动光标，您可以选择 行位置 并通过再次单击来修复它。 该指标的特点 是，样式和颜色的所有更改都会自动保存，并随后应用于所有 新创建的 图形对象。 该指标配备了两个独立的按钮，用于设置不同样式的趋势线，两个独立的不同样式的矩形，一个具有自己风格的文本字段以及一个用于创建屏幕截图的按钮。 屏幕截图在 MetaTrader 终端目录的 Files 文件夹中创建，保存路径和文件名写入专家日志中。 大致路径：C:\Users\用户名\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Character set\MQL5\Files\VR Color Levels 有大量类似于 VR Color Le
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
指标
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
Xin Yue
专家
️ 重要提示：拒绝“赌博式”交易 策略风格： 低频、高精度（狙击手模式）。 交易频率： 约 1-2 笔/月 。 核心逻辑： 本 EA 不会每天频繁交易。它耐心地等待数周，只为精准捕捉比特币巨大的“肥尾 (Fat Tail)”趋势。如果您在寻找每天交易 10 次的剥头皮/高频策略， 请不要购买本 EA 。本工具仅供有耐心的专业投资者使用。 首发特惠：$99 (前 10 套售罄后，价格将严格上调至 $199) TURTLE SIX PATTERN PRO: 趋势跟踪的进化 "Turtle Six Pattern" 不仅仅是另一个 EA；它是对传奇**“海龟交易法则”**的彻底重构与现代化改造，专为 Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 的高波动特性量身定制。 通过将经典的“唐奇安通道突破”与独家的**“六形态市场结构过滤”**相结合，本系统旨在解决趋势交易中最大的痛点： 假突破 (False Breakouts) 。 1. 解锁“六形态”逻辑 (市场结构) 大多数趋势 EA 亏损的原因是简单的“追涨杀跌”。本 EA 更聪明。它利用 SMMA (平滑移动平均线) 和 SSL 通道
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
4.93 (14)
实用工具
风险交易面板是为手动交易而设计的. 这是发送订单的另一种方式。 面板的第一个特点是使用控制线方便地下订单。 第二个特征是在存在止损线的情况下计算给定风险的交易量。 使用热键设置控制行: 获利-默认情况下T键; 价格-默认情况下p键; 止损-默认情况下，S键; 您可以在交易面板的设置中自行配置密钥。 运算算法: 1）-我们把水平在所需的地方（这是没有必要把所有的水平）; 2）-指定风险（可选）; 3)-点击绿色发送订单按钮; 4）-我们正在等待下订单，或者会出现带有错误消息的警报; 5)-如果我们想关闭当前符号的所有订单，通过魔术链接到专家顾问，然后点击关闭订单按钮。 您不应该多次按下发送订单按钮。 一次就够了。 下单后，按钮将呈现"未按下"状态。 要发送带有风险计算的订单，需要设置止损线并在交易面板的"风险"字段中设置风险。 否则，订单将以当前交易工具的最低手数放置。 风险是从账户余额计算出来的. 由于经纪商对保证金交易细节的限制，不可能承担100%的风险。 在"风险"字段中允许小数（例如，您可以以余额的0.5％的风险进行交易）。 如果指定的风险低于允许
FREE
Profit or Loss Pad
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
实用工具
在 MetaTrader 5 中使用利润跟踪功能在达到总利润/亏损时平仓。 带尾随的 CloseIfProfitorLoss 您可以启用 虚拟停止（单独订单）   ， 分别计算和关闭 买入和卖出头寸 (Separate BUY SELL)   , 关闭和计算 所有交易品种或仅当前交易品种（所有交易品种）   ， 启用追踪获利（ 追踪 利润） 头寸是根据存款货币、点数、% 和回撤 的价值平仓的。 该应用程序旨在与任何其他 EA 一起用于任何账户或与手动交易结合使用。 MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 一旦某些货币对或所有货币对的交易总余额大于或等于设置中指定的值，所有头寸将被关闭并删除订单。 此版本不仅能够在指定的利润水平平仓，而且还可以追踪利润以获得更好的结果。 我们实用程序的主要功能 按所有交易品种的总利润平仓； 按单独交易的总利润结算。 （虚拟模式）； 按总利润结算并追踪利润； 按总利润以点数、百分比或货币结算； 所有交易或单独交易均以总亏损结束； 关闭
Grid Builder 5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
实用工具
The   Grid Builder MT5   utility is designed for placing a grid of pending orders of any complexity and will be an excellent tool in the hands of a trader who trades grid trading strategies. The tool has numerous settings that allow you to quickly and easily build a grid of orders with the specified parameters. All types of pending orders are supported: Buy Stop; Buy Limit; Sell Stop; Sell Limit. The script also allows you to delete a previously placed grid of orders in one click. If the "Delete
Forex Calculator MT5
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
外汇计算器是每个交易者必备的程序。 此脚本允许您根据设置的止损点计算存款的百分比风险。 脚本的优点： 在每笔交易中，您始终清楚地知道自己在冒什么风险。 计算器考虑了合同的规格 数据输入风险和止损大小（以点为单位）只有 2 列 Robot Scalper -   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108 选项 Risk_in_% - 您希望在交易中使用的风险百分比。 Stop_Loss_in_Pips - 以点为单位的估计止损大小。 使用外汇计算器，您可以在开仓前轻松计算风险，信息将显示为一个弹出窗口，指示开仓所需的手数。 这使您可以节省计算时间，并在打开最终交易时确保其打开结果。 您可以将热键附加到脚本，通过按下键盘上的按钮帮助您快速运行脚本。 如果您对脚本有任何疑问，请写在评论或个人消息中。 祝您交易成功且有利可图。
