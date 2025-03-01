AFX Global Expert
- Эксперты
- Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
- Версия: 1.4
- Обновлено: 17 апреля 2025
- Активации: 5
Automated Trading System – Open on Every Bar with Recovery Mode
This trading software is designed to operate automatically on each new bar, analyzing price action to decide whether to open a buy or sell position. It is highly configurable and can adapt to different capital management strategies, including Martingale and Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA).Operating Mode
-
Opens trades on each new bar.
-
Analyzes price action to make strategic decisions.
-
Configurable to trade on any asset and timeframe.
-
If Recovery Mode is activated, the system will enter an intelligent recovery process to minimize losses on negative trades.
-
Implements an optimized strategy to recover losing trades with low risk.
-
100% automated and customizable.
-
Supports multiple pairs and markets.
-
Optimized for efficient risk management.
-
Ideal for traders looking for an adaptable and effective strategy. Available now to enhance your trading performance.
-
Buy: Indicates that the buy section is activated (Buy Zone).
-
UseBuy: Enables buy orders.
-
AddMBuyNewTrade: Allows additional buy orders based on price analysis.
-
AddBuyMartingaleTrade: Activates the Martingale strategy for buys, increasing lot size in case of loss.
-
LotsB: Initial lot size for buys.
-
Max_Trades_Buy: Maximum number of allowed buy trades.
-
MagicNumber_Buy: Unique identifier for buy trades.
-
Sell: Indicates that the sell section is activated (Sell Zone).
-
UseSell: Enables sell orders.
-
AddSellNewTrade: Allows additional sell orders based on price analysis.
-
AddSellMartingaleTrade: Activates the Martingale strategy for sells.
-
LotsS: Initial lot size for sells.
-
Max_Trades_Sell: Maximum number of allowed sell trades.
-
MagicNumber_Sell: Unique identifier for sell trades.
-
TakeProfit: Take profit level for the first order.
-
TakeProfitM: Take profit level for all open orders, exiting at the average opening price.
-
PipStepBuy: Distance in pips between each new buy when using the Martingale strategy.
-
PipStepSell: Distance in pips between each new sell when using the Martingale strategy.
-
LotExponent: Multiplication factor for lot sizing in Martingale strategy.
-
EnableProfitCheck: If activated, the system will check for profits before opening new trades.
-
EvaluateAllPairs: If activated, the EA will evaluate all trades across different pairs before opening new positions.
-
DailyProfit: Defines a daily profit target before stopping trades.
-
LimitMartingaleToOnePerDay: Restricts the Martingale strategy to one trade per day (false = disabled).
