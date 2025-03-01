AFX Global Expert

Automated Trading System – Open on Every Bar with Recovery Mode

This trading software is designed to operate automatically on each new bar, analyzing price action to decide whether to open a buy or sell position. It is highly configurable and can adapt to different capital management strategies, including Martingale and Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA).

Operating Mode

  • Opens trades on each new bar.

  • Analyzes price action to make strategic decisions.

  • Configurable to trade on any asset and timeframe.

Recovery Mode (Optional)

  • If Recovery Mode is activated, the system will enter an intelligent recovery process to minimize losses on negative trades.

  • Implements an optimized strategy to recover losing trades with low risk.

Key Features

  • 100% automated and customizable.

  • Supports multiple pairs and markets.

  • Optimized for efficient risk management.

  • Ideal for traders looking for an adaptable and effective strategy. Available now to enhance your trading performance.

Explanation of Each VariableBuy Configuration

  • Buy: Indicates that the buy section is activated (Buy Zone).

  • UseBuy: Enables buy orders.

  • AddMBuyNewTrade: Allows additional buy orders based on price analysis.

  • AddBuyMartingaleTrade: Activates the Martingale strategy for buys, increasing lot size in case of loss.

  • LotsB: Initial lot size for buys.

  • Max_Trades_Buy: Maximum number of allowed buy trades.

  • MagicNumber_Buy: Unique identifier for buy trades.

Sell Configuration

  • Sell: Indicates that the sell section is activated (Sell Zone).

  • UseSell: Enables sell orders.

  • AddSellNewTrade: Allows additional sell orders based on price analysis.

  • AddSellMartingaleTrade: Activates the Martingale strategy for sells.

  • LotsS: Initial lot size for sells.

  • Max_Trades_Sell: Maximum number of allowed sell trades.

  • MagicNumber_Sell: Unique identifier for sell trades.

Profit Management & Trailing Stop

  • TakeProfit: Take profit level for the first order.

  • TakeProfitM: Take profit level for all open orders, exiting at the average opening price.

Trade Control & Martingale Settings

  • PipStepBuy: Distance in pips between each new buy when using the Martingale strategy.

  • PipStepSell: Distance in pips between each new sell when using the Martingale strategy.

  • LotExponent: Multiplication factor for lot sizing in Martingale strategy.

Other Settings

  • EnableProfitCheck: If activated, the system will check for profits before opening new trades.

  • EvaluateAllPairs: If activated, the EA will evaluate all trades across different pairs before opening new positions.

  • DailyProfit: Defines a daily profit target before stopping trades.

  • LimitMartingaleToOnePerDay: Restricts the Martingale strategy to one trade per day (false = disabled).


    추천 제품
    제작자의 제품 더 보기
    Capital Maker Pro
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    Experts
    Capital Maker Pro – Trend and Martingale Trading Robot with Low Risk Capital Maker Pro is a fully automated trading system that combines intelligent trend detection with a controlled martingale structure, designed to minimize risk and maximize capital efficiency. The EA analyzes the market bar by bar , identifying entry opportunities for both buy and sell positions according to trend direction, market strength, and recent price action. ️ Main Features Automatic Entry Bar by Bar The robot a
    EA Budak Ubat Pro
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    Experts
    How it Works When the EA is active, it analyzes the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. No existing positions on the chart: If the trend is bullish, the EA enters a buy trade. If bearish, it enters a sell trade. Sets a Stop Loss at a certain distance if the stop loss variable is > 0. (0 means no Stop Loss). Existing positions with the last one in loss: The EA checks if the distance between the current market price and the order meets the minimum distance set by the user. It enters a tr
    Megalodon EA MT4
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    Experts
    Introducing Megalodon EA – A New Era of Smart Automated Trading Megalodon EA is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a revolutionary trading concept designed for the new generation of Forex traders who want precision, speed, control, and consistent performance . Built for MetaTrader 4, Megalodon EA combines: High-accuracy scalping logic Independent Buy/Sell systems Dynamic risk management and auto lot sizing Intelligent filters by session, weekday, and market conditions Optio
    Megalodon EA MT5
    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    Experts
    Introducing Megalodon EA – A New Era of Smart Automated Trading Megalodon EA is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a revolutionary trading concept designed for the new generation of Forex traders who want precision, speed, control, and consistent performance . Built for MetaTrader 5, Megalodon EA combines: High-accuracy scalping logic Independent Buy/Sell systems Dynamic risk management and auto lot sizing Intelligent filters by session, weekday, and market conditions Optio
    필터:
    jnorum
    777
    jnorum 2025.05.01 16:01 
     

    사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

    Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
    1543
    개발자의 답변 Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro 2025.05.02 15:48
    Thanks
    리뷰 답변