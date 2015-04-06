Currencies Hunter

Currencies Hunter

   is a new era of trading the most unique expert for trading currencies  use  very  secretive trading algorithm ,  took a year to program and test it  with a lot of coding ,Currencies Hunter designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results. trade in fully automatic Currencies Hunter use very special  algorithm you can make back test with every tick option and see the results by your self  this expert use unique strategy to open order and close it  Therefore it is not a simple  strategy   powered by unique  algorism to open and close at the best time  

Currencies Hunter blog 

 Currencies Hunter set file 

after purchase contact me to add you to our channel  

you must open 4 charts  GBPUSD , NZDUSD , GBPAUD , EURNZD  4 hour chart and attach EA on it to make the best results 

How to make  Back test ?

download EA and attached to  H4  charts  of all those pairs GBPUSD , NZDUSD , EURNZD , GBPAUD

 use the set files you will find it in comments and blog and open algo trade   and use 0.08 lot for each chart if your capital 1000 $   


why you choose this unique expert ?

  1. very  secretive trading algorithm
  2. very advanced time filter  
  3. advanced trend filter 
  4. control max deposit load  
  5. fixed tp and stop lose 
  6. Statistic Panel
  7. very easy to use 

How to install 

  • The EA must be attached to  H4  charts  of GBPUSD , NZDUSD , GBPAUD , EURNZD  
  • you will find set files at the blog
  • use the set file for every pair you will find it at comment  and blog
  • if your capital  1000 $  use   0.08  lot for each chart  you can edit your lot after two weeks and after you see the results
  • very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !


    • Requirements


  • I advise using a good ECN broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously 
  • Minimum deposit:  200 USD



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XGen Scalper MT4 — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система XGen Scalper — это передовой экспертный советник, который сочетает в себе передовую алгоритмическую структуру и проверенный технический анализ, обеспечивая стабильные результаты на всех рынках. Эта мощная торговая система бесперебойно работает с валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, такими как золото и серебро, криптовалютами и индексами сырьевых товаров. Передовая алгоритмическая технология Запатентованный алгоритм скан
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Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Gold Hunter Pro — автоматизированная торговая система для XAUUSD, разработанная для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Советник использует модель исполнения на основе пробоя. Он анализирует структурные ценовые уровни и размещает отложенные ордера только при выполнении заранее заданных рыночных условий. Система предназначена для внутридневной торговли и не использует мартингейл, сетку, усреднение, прогрессивное увеличение лота или скрытую recovery-логику. Ценовая политика Цена будет увеличиваться на 5
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AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Эксперты
Советник MULTI SNIPER — это точная автоматическая торговая система с точностью около 90% для платформы MT4. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник — одна из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время.   No grid! No martingale! Это оригинальный продукт, представленный только на этом сайте MQL5. Загрузите EA Set_files для тестирования и торговли:   GBPAUD Set_file   GBPCAD Set_file - Реализован метод сложных процентов и методы скальпинга. - Система автоматически устанавливает динамическ
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
Vortex Turbo EA MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (10)
Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Эксперты
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Эксперты
Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Эксперты
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Эксперты
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Эксперты
Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 549$ Окончательная цена: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro — уникальная торговая система на рынке.  Он полностью сосредоточен на использовании волатильности рынка биткойнов, торгуя на прорывах уровней поддержки и сопротивления. В центре внимания советника находится безопасность, что выражается в чрезвычайно
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
Индикаторы
Unveil the   true rhythm of gold   with   Gold Secret Code Indicator , a next-generation precision tool designed to reveal hidden turning points in XAUUSD M1 and all currencies 15 minute time frame  . after purchased send private message  read the blog Built for traders who demand both accuracy and flexibility, this indicator adapts to your trading style through   three precision modes : 1- Aggressive Mode For fast-paced scalpers — more signals, quicker entries, higher potential returns (and ris
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Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
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Индикаторы
Unveil the true rhythm of gold with Gold Secret Code Indicator, a next-generation precision tool designed to reveal hidden turning points in XAUUSD M1 and all currencies 15 minute time frame  . after purchased send private message  read the blog Built for traders who demand both accuracy and flexibility, this indicator adapts to your trading style through three precision modes : 1- Aggressive Mode For fast-paced scalpers — more signals, quicker entries, higher potential returns (and risk). 2- B
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Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
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