Morning star grid turbo MT4

The EA trades on morning star pattern. Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$


SETTING

  • Candle_size_pips - Minimum size of previous candle.
  • Lots - start lot.
  • Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order.
  • Max_lots -  maximum lot.
  • Grid_boost - Frequency of opening position (Less more order).
  • Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order.
  • TP_pips - take profit, in pips.
  • SL_money - Stop loss in money.
  • Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm -  from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated.
  • Percent profit for DD Reduction Algoritm - percentage of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode.
  • Close_first_trade - Set for number first order to be close.
  • Close_patial_lot_last_order - Close last order by partial (%).
  • Start_trade -  time for starting order.
  • End_trade - time for stopping order.
  • Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.


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Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
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Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Gold Hunter Pro — автоматизированная торговая система для XAUUSD, разработанная для MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Советник использует модель исполнения на основе пробоя. Он анализирует структурные ценовые уровни и размещает отложенные ордера только при выполнении заранее заданных рыночных условий. Система предназначена для внутридневной торговли и не использует мартингейл, сетку, усреднение, прогрессивное увеличение лота или скрытую recovery-логику. Ценовая политика Цена будет увеличиваться на 5
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AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
Советник MULTI SNIPER — это точная автоматическая торговая система с точностью около 90% для платформы MT4. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник — одна из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время.   No grid! No martingale! Это оригинальный продукт, представленный только на этом сайте MQL5. Загрузите EA Set_files для тестирования и торговли:   GBPAUD Set_file   GBPCAD Set_file - Реализован метод сложных процентов и методы скальпинга. - Система автоматически устанавливает динамическ
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
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5 (1)
Эксперты
Mirror EA — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для исполнения сделок на основе индикатора SmaSRS196, представляющего собой комбинацию простой скользящей средней (SMA) и индекса относительной силы (RSI), с использованием 96-периодной оптимизационной модели. Советник постоянно анализирует рыночные условия для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей, подтверждая направление тренда с помощью SMA и используя RSI для определения силы импульса и потенциальных условий переку
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Эксперты
Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Эксперты
EA Gold Stuff - советник, разработанный специально для торговли золотом. В основе работы лежит открытие ордеров по индикатору  Gold Stuf f , таким образом советник работает по стратегии "Trend Follow", что означает следование за трендом. Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки для получения   персонального бонуса!   Вы можете получить бесплатную копию нашего индикатора Strong Support and Trend Scanner, пожалуйста, в личку. мне! Настройки и мануал  здесь  ПАРАМЕТРЫ Open new series - вкл./выкл. на
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
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5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Catcher анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя собственные адаптивные индикаторы анализа тренда, разработанные автором. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Благодаря сочетанию возможностей сглаживания и фильтрации тренда специальных настраиваемых индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности, советник может автоматически со
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Эксперты
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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1 (1)
Эксперты
Bypass Generator — это детерминированная скальпинговая система для XAUUSD, основанная на алгоритмах институционального уровня. Текущий сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Это не типичный советник (EA), который бездумно открывает сделку за сделкой, уничтожая вашу маржу и подвергая депозит ненужному риску. Каждая точка входа проходит через 16 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием единственной позиции. Здесь нет сеток, и каждая сделка имеет виртуальные Take Profit и Stop Loss. Кривая результатов бэктеста
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Эксперты
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Эксперты
Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Эксперты
EA Black Dragon работает на трендовом индикаторе. Советник открывает сделку по цвету индикатора, далее имеется возможность наращивать сеть ордеров или работать со стоп-лоссом.  ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller   Входящие параметры: ·         Open new series – True/False –вкл/выкл начало новой серии после закрытия всех орде
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
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MACD Gold Divergent MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
Safe Trading with a $500 Account This Expert Advisor (EA) has been carefully engineered for traders who prioritize   capital protection, disciplined risk management, and sustainable long-term profitability   over aggressive, high-risk trading. Rather than pursuing unrealistic returns, the EA is designed to achieve consistent performance by maintaining a conservative approach to every trade. The recommended minimum trading capital is   $500 USD . With this account size, the EA automatically start
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MACD Divergent BTC
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
Safe Trading with a $500 Account This Expert Advisor (EA) has been carefully engineered for traders who prioritize capital protection, disciplined risk management, and sustainable long-term profitability over aggressive, high-risk trading. Rather than pursuing unrealistic returns, the EA is designed to achieve consistent performance by maintaining a conservative approach to every trade. The recommended minimum trading capital is $500 USD . With this account size, the EA automatically starts trad
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Day break grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
The EA trades on pending order price which breakout out of the day s. Best time frame 1 hour, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Bar_history - Set candle history passed. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take profit, in pips. SL_money - Stop loss in money. Number order for DD
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Elliot wave grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
The EA trades will pending order when break price of wave 1 and run wave 3 . Best time frame 1h , Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. Wave_depth - Set the wave size. Wave_deviation  -   Set wide of the wave. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take
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Ichimoku grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
The EA trades reverse trend which T cross K line and take over from B line . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbol - Set symbol to trade. Tenkan_sen - Tenkan_sen value. Kijun_sen - Kijun_sen value. Senkou_Span_B - Senkou_Span_B value. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -  maximum lot. Grid_boost - Frequency of opening position (Less = more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from la
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Price action grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
The EA trades on pending order price which breakout out from the previous bar . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING First_candle_body_size_pips - Minimum size of previous candle. Last_candle_body_size_pips - Minimum size of last candle before pending order. Delete_pending_time_minute - Time to be release pending order.  Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of
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RSI grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
The EA trades on price breakout and comeback oversold or overbought conditions, opens positions when signals are received from the RSI oscillator. SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. RSI_value - Set RSI period. Upper_level - Set overbought level. Lower level - Set oversold level Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pi
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ADX RSI grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
The EA trades on price which over bought and over sold of RSI indicator meanwhile check over limit ADX value level.  Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. ADX_period - Set ADX period. ADX_value -   Set ADX level. RSI_period - Set RSI period. RSI_upper_level - Set RSI high level. RSI_lower_level - Set RSI low level. Bar_history - Set bar to confirm trade. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for ne
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Double EMA grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
The EA trades on price which checked by slow EMA and traded by fast EMA meanwhile double check with range of distance between 2EMA and candle body size in pips . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. EMA_fast - Set Fast EMA period. EMA_slow - Set Slow EMA period. EMA_range_pips - Set least range between fast and slow EMA. Candle_size_pips - Set Candle size before confirm trade. Lots - start lot. Multiple_
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EMA divergent grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
The EA trades on price make divergent between EMA and candle stick . Any pair, time frame any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING EMA_period - Set EMA period Bar_history - Set candle history passed. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take profit, in pips. SL_money - Stop loss in money. Numbe
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Smart BB grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
The EA trades on price break out upper or lower BB . Any pair, time frame any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING BB_period - Set BB period. Deviation - Set deviation. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take profit, in pips. SL_money - Stop loss in money. Number order for DD Reduction Algori
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Triple MACD grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
The EA trades when MACD signal cross 3 times . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. Fast_EMA_period - Set Fast EMA period. Slow_EMA_period -   Set Slow EMA period. Signal_period - Set signal period. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order.
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Doji pattern grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
The EA trades when doji pattern were detected on chart.  Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbol - Symbole on your chart. Candle_size_pips - Size pips before doji born. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Trade_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less number = less order , 1-100 value). Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening grid position (Less number = more order , recommended 7
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Break and sideway grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
The EA trades when momentum reach more volume factor . Any pair, time frame any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbol - Name of pair (ex.EURUSD#) Breakout_factor - Volume peak factor (Recommend for forex use 0.5-1.5). Sideway_factor - Volume low factor ( Recommend for  forex use 0.1-0.5). Lots - start lot. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take pr
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BBMA grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
The EA trades on candles breakout from above or below BB, then be checked trend by MA to confirm order position. SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. BB_period - Set BB period. BB_deviation - Set BB deviation. MA_period - Set MA period. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less = more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take profit, in pips. SL_money - Stop l
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Envelopes grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
The EA trades on candle which over bought and over sold of Envelopes indicator meanwhile check body size pips from the line level.  Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. Envelopes_period - Set Envelopes period. Envelopes_deviation -   Set Envelopes deviation. Check_Candle_pips - Check distance from the Envelopes break line. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum
FREE
Basic MACD grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
The EA trades when MACD main line cross signal line . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. MACD_fast_EMA - Set Fast EMA period. MACD_slow_EMA  -   Set Slow EMA period. MACD_signal - Set signal period. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order
FREE
BBRSI divergent grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
The EA trades on price break out upper or lower BB and were checked trade position by RSI divergent . Any pair, time frame any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING BB_period - Set BB period. RSI_period - Set RSI period Bar_history - Set candle history passed. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips
FREE
STOC grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
The EA trades on price breakout and comeback oversold or overbought conditions, opens positions when signals are received from the Stochastic oscillators. SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. K_period - Set K% period. D_period - Set D% period. Slowing_value - Set slowing value. Upper_level - Set overbought level. Lower level - Set oversold level Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more orde
FREE
Pump and dump grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
The EA trades on pending order which spike price and comeback to previous price, the pending order will deleted when end of the day . Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbol - Symbol on your chart. Spike_period - Speed of price (Set less = more trade). Spike_value - Time of price speed increase or decrease (Recommended value 0.1-2.0). Candle_size_pips - Maximum candle size previous pending order. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Mu
FREE
BB Upper Lower grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Эксперты
The EA trades on BB Upper and Lower line distance reaches over pips . Any pair, time frame any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING BB_period - Set BB period. Deviations - Set deviation. Upper_Lower_distance - Maximum pips reaches between upper and lower line. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips
FREE
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