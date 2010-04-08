Morning star grid turbo MT4

The EA trades on morning star pattern. Best time frame 30 mins, Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$


SETTING

  • Candle_size_pips - Minimum size of previous candle.
  • Lots - start lot.
  • Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order.
  • Max_lots -  maximum lot.
  • Grid_boost - Frequency of opening position (Less more order).
  • Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order.
  • TP_pips - take profit, in pips.
  • SL_money - Stop loss in money.
  • Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm -  from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated.
  • Percent profit for DD Reduction Algoritm - percentage of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode.
  • Close_first_trade - Set for number first order to be close.
  • Close_patial_lot_last_order - Close last order by partial (%).
  • Start_trade -  time for starting order.
  • End_trade - time for stopping order.
  • Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.


