Pump and dump grid turbo MT4

This is a simple Expert Advisor that uses the RSI indicator to enter a trade and several patterns. the advisor trades one deal and each deal has a stop loss and take profit (set in the settings) in case of failure (the deal is closed by stop loss), it is possible to increase the lot of the next deal. The telegram group: https://t.me/FXAdvisorsMy Start_trade - time to start trading End_trade - trade end time Lot - size of the lot for opening the first order (this is a fixed lot

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