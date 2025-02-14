Упрощаем торговлю на новостях (Часть 3): Совершаем сделки

Введение

Ранее мы создали советника для хранения экономических данных в базе данных нашего новостного календаря. Мы также разработали множество классов, чтобы заложить основу для адекватной работы нашего советника. В этой статье мы более подробно рассмотрим эти классы в нашем проекте, чтобы наконец достичь нашей цели — торговли на основе экономических данных. Нашей следующей целью станет прибыльность, о которой мы поговорим в следующих статьях. В этой статье мы добавим новое представление в нашу базу данных для отображения всех уникальных событий экономического календаря MQL5. Мы также добавим новые входные данные советнику для сортировки экономических данных при торговле, чтобы обеспечить гибкость. В предыдущей статье серии мы создали класс управления рисками.

Чего можно ожидать?

Улучшенная графика — лаконичная, современная и адаптируемая к текущему графику. На изображении ниже представлен такой график в светлом (дневном) режиме.

Разделы с первого по девятый будут автоматически отображаться каждый раз, когда советник находится на графике.

Разделы десятый (11-15 сгруппированы) и шестнадцатый являются необязательными и будут обновляться каждую новую 1-минутную свечу (это необходимо для повышения производительности при тестировании на истории).

Раздел

10 - дата и время терминала. Время отображается красным цветом при новостном событии, когда график находится в светлом режиме.

11 - дата и время текущей/следующей новости. Текст будет отображаться красным цветом, когда дата и время будут соответствовать времени терминала.

12 - название новостного события. Цвет текста будет меняться в зависимости от важности события, например, высокая важность отображается красным цветом.

13 - страна, к которой относится новость. Цвет текста будет меняться в зависимости от важности события и цветового режима графика (светлый/темный).

14 - валюта, к которой относится новость. Цвет текста варьируется.

15 - важность новости. Цвет текста варьируется.

16 - спред текущего символа и ранг, который рассчитывается на основе данных спреда за 2 недели по 1-минутным свечам и классифицируется по группам excellent (отлично), good (хорошо), normal (нормально), bad (плохо) и terrible (ужасно) с разными цветами для каждой категории с вариациями для темного и светлого режимов.

На изображении ниже показан темный (ночной) режим.

Раздел

17 - время всех событий, которые произойдут или произошли в текущий день.













Входные параметры DISPLAY



CHART COLOUR MODE - переключение между темным и светлым режимом.

DISPLAY NEWS INFO - показать/скрыть разделы 11-15 на графике.

DISPLAY EVENT OBJ - показать/скрыть раздел 17 на графике.

DISPLAY SPREAD RATING - показать/скрыть раздел 16 на графике.

DISPLAY DATE - показать/скрыть раздел 10 на графике.









Входные параметры DST SCHEDULE



SELECT DST OPTION - позволить пользователю выбрать собственный график перехода на летнее время или разрешить советнику автоматически выбирать рекомендуемый график перехода на летнее время для правильной настройки времени событий при тестировании на истории в тестере стратегий.

SELECT CUSTOM DST - позволить пользователю вручную настроить летнее время.





Входные параметры RISK MANAGEMENT



SELECT RISK OPTION - выбрать профиль управления рисками: MINIMUM LOTSIZE (минимальный размер лота), MAXIMUM LOTSIZE (максимальный размер лота) и так далее.

RISK FLOOR - установить минимальный риск для всех профилей риска. Например, если средств недостаточно для размера позиции в 1 лот, но достаточно для минимального размера в 0,01 лота, для открытия сделки будет использовано 0,01 лота вместо того, чтобы не открывать ни одной сделки из-за недостатка средств. Это мера безопасности на случай, если профили риска не были настроены должным образом.

MAX-RISK - открыть сделку с процентом свободной маржи на счете, если на счете недостаточно средств для открытия обычной сделки. Эта опция работает только в том случае, если для параметра RISK FLOOR установлено значение MAX-RISK.

RISK CEILING - ограничить размер лота, когда средств на счете достаточно, чтобы открыть максимальный лот для определенного символа. Ограничение варьируется от MAX LOTSIZE, что означает, что максимально возможный размер лота — это тот, который установлен конкретным символом, тогда как MAX LOTSIZE(x2) откроет две сделки с максимальным размером лота, если это позволяет ограничение по объему.

PERCENTAGE OF [BALANCE | FREE-MARGIN] - рисковать определенным процентом от доступного баланса или свободной маржи.

AMOUNT PER [BALANCE | FREE-MARGIN] - рисковать определенной суммой баланса или свободной маржи, например, если [BALANCE | FREE-MARGIN] установлен на 1000 и EACH AMOUNT равно 10, это означает, что на каждые 1000 в валюте баланса или свободной маржи риск составляет 10 валютных единиц для каждой сделки. Таким образом, если ваш баланс/свободная маржа составляет USD 1000, то вы рискуете USD 10 в каждой сделке.

LOTSIZE PER [BALANCE | FREE-MARGIN] - рисковать определенным размером лота для значения баланса или свободной маржи, например, если [BALANCE | FREE-MARGIN] установлен на 1000 и EACH LOTS(VOLUME) равно 0.1, это означает, что на каждые 1000 единиц валюты баланса или свободной маржи риск составляет 0,1 лота для каждой сделки. Таким образом, если ваш баланс/свободная маржа составляет USD 1000, то риск составляет 0,1 для каждой сделки.

CUSTOM LOTSIZE - рисковать заранее определенным размером лота для каждой открытой сделки.

PERCENTAGE OF MAX-RISK - рисковать процентом от максимального объема риска для символа при доступной свободной марже на счете, например, если максимальный объем риска для AUDUSD при свободной марже на счете в USD 10 000 составляет 100 лотов, то если мы установим PERCENTAGE OF MAX-RISK на 25%, то используемый размер лота составит 25% от 100 лотов, что составляет 25 лотов.





Входные параметры NEWS SETTINGS



Раздел содержит следующие настройки:

CALENDAR IMPORTANCE EVENT FREQUENCY EVENT SECTOR EVENT TYPE EVENT CURRENCY

Все они показаны на скриншоте ниже.

CALENDAR IMPORTANCE - сортировать новостные по указанной важности.

EVENT FREQUENCY - сортировать новости на основе частоты их появления.

EVENT SECTOR - сортировать новости по сектору.

EVENT TYPE - сортировать новости по типу: EVENT - это, как правило, высказывания и заседания, INDICATOR - это обычно процентные ставки, данные по занятости и так далее и HOLIDAY - разные праздники.

EVENT CURRENCY - сортировать новости по валюте. SYMBOL CURRENCIES - учитывать все валюты из SYMBOL MARGIN, SYMBOL BASE и SYMBOL PROFIT.





Входные параметры TRADE SETTINGS



STOPLOSS[0=NONE] - установить фиксированный стоп-лосс для всех сделок. 0 - не используется.

TAKEPROFIT[0=NONE] - установить фиксированный тейк-профит для всех сделок. 0 - не используется.

PRE-ENTRY SEC - позволить пользователю настроить количество секунд для открытия сделки перед событием. Таким образом, если PRE-ENTRY SEC установлен на 5, это означает, что 5 секунд до наступления события — это тот промежуток времени, в течение которого будут открыты сделки. Например, если время наступления события - 15:00, то сделки будут разрешены за 5 секунд до начала события с 14:59:45 по 14:59:59.

TRADING DAY OF WEEK - сортировать по рабочим дням.

Давайте перейдем к коду.





Класс свойств символа



Добавлены изменения из Части 2:



Объявление перечисления для оценки спреда

enum SpreadRating { SpreadRating_Terrible, SpreadRating_Bad, SpreadRating_Normal, SpreadRating_Good, SpreadRating_Excellent };

Объявление булевой переменной для настройки цветового режима графика

bool isLightMode;

Декларация булевой функции для извлечения плавающего спреда

bool SpreadFloat( string SYMBOL= NULL );

bool CSymbolProperties::SpreadFloat( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { return CSymbol.SpreadFloat(); } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Spread Float" ); return false ; }

Объявление функции оценки спреда

SpreadRating SpreadValue( string SYMBOL= NULL );

Функция должна возвращать значение перечисления из SpreadRating.

SpreadRating CSymbolProperties::SpreadValue( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (SpreadFloat(SYMBOL)) { vector Spreads; int SpreadArray[],SpreadAvg= 0 ,SpreadMax= 0 ,SpreadMin= 0 , SpreadUpper= 0 ,SpreadLower= 0 ,SpreadAvgUpper= 0 , SpreadAvgLower= 0 ,SpreadMidUpper= 0 ,SpreadMidLower= 0 ; if ( CopySpread (GetSymbolName(), PERIOD_M1 , iTime (GetSymbolName(), PERIOD_W1 , 2 ), iTime (GetSymbolName(), PERIOD_M1 , 0 ),SpreadArray)==- 1 ) { Print ( "Error trying to retrieve spread values" ); return SpreadRating_Normal; } else { Spreads.Assign(SpreadArray); SpreadMax = int (Spreads.Max()); SpreadMin = int (Spreads.Min()); SpreadAvg = int (Spreads.Median()); SpreadMidUpper = int ((SpreadAvg+SpreadMax)/ 2 ); SpreadMidLower = int ((SpreadAvg+SpreadMin)/ 2 ); SpreadAvgUpper = int ((SpreadAvg+SpreadMidUpper)/ 2 ); SpreadAvgLower = int ((SpreadAvg+SpreadMidLower)/ 2 ); SpreadUpper = int ((SpreadMidUpper+SpreadMax)/ 2 ); SpreadLower = int ((SpreadMidLower+SpreadMin)/ 2 ); int Spread = Spread(SYMBOL); if (Spread<SpreadLower||Spread==SpreadMin) { return SpreadRating_Excellent; } else if (Spread>=SpreadLower&&Spread<SpreadAvgLower) { return SpreadRating_Good; } else if (Spread>=SpreadAvgLower&&Spread<=SpreadAvgUpper) { return SpreadRating_Normal; } else if (Spread>SpreadAvgUpper&&Spread<=SpreadUpper) { return SpreadRating_Bad; } else { return SpreadRating_Terrible; } } } else { return SpreadRating_Normal; } } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Spread Rating" ); return SpreadRating_Normal; }

Сначала мы задаем символ, затем проверяем, имеет ли символ плавающий спред, прежде чем выполнить простые вычисления, чтобы оценить спред на основе его средних значений. Если настройка символа не удалась или символ не имеет плавающего спреда, возвращаем SpreadRating_Normal в качестве значения по умолчанию.

if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { if (SpreadFloat(SYMBOL)) {

Если мы успешно задали символ и у символа плавающий спред, объявляем векторную переменную Spreads и переменные int для хранения значений спреда. После объявления наших переменных мы будем использовать функцию CopySpread для сохранения значений спреда в нашей переменной SpreadArray, начиная с 1-минутной свечи 2 недели назад до текущей. Если функция CopySpread по какой-то причине не сработает, вернем SpreadRating_Normal в качестве значения по умолчанию.

vector Spreads; int SpreadArray[],SpreadAvg= 0 ,SpreadMax= 0 ,SpreadMin= 0 , SpreadUpper= 0 ,SpreadLower= 0 ,SpreadAvgUpper= 0 , SpreadAvgLower= 0 ,SpreadMidUpper= 0 ,SpreadMidLower= 0 ; if ( CopySpread (GetSymbolName(), PERIOD_M1 , iTime (GetSymbolName(), PERIOD_W1 , 2 ), iTime (GetSymbolName(), PERIOD_M1 , 0 ),SpreadArray)==- 1 ) { Print ( "Error trying to retrieve spread values" ); return SpreadRating_Normal; }

После успешного выполнения CopySpread мы присвоим вектору Spreads целочисленные значения из нашего SpreadArray. Затем нам необходимо получить основную информацию из этих значений массива, например, максимальный спред за двухнедельный период, а также минимальный спред и спреды. Мы сохраним эти значения в SpreadMax, SpreadMin и SpreadAvg соответственно. Теперь мы хотим получить разные средние значения из этих трех предыдущих значений.

Для переменной SpreadMidUpper нам нужно среднее между SpreadAvg и SpreadMax, для переменной SpreadMidLower - среднее между SpreadAvg и SpreadMin, для переменной SpreadAvgUpper - среднее между SpreadAvg и SpreadMidUpper, для переменной SpreadAvgLower - среднее между SpreadAvg и SpreadMidLower, для переменной SpreadUpper - среднее между SpreadMidUpper и SpreadMax, для переменной SpreadLower - среднее между SpreadMidLower и SpreadMin. Нам также понадобится текущий спред символа для сравнения и классификации спреда.

Spreads.Assign(SpreadArray); SpreadMax = int (Spreads.Max()); SpreadMin = int (Spreads.Min()); SpreadAvg = int (Spreads.Median()); SpreadMidUpper = int ((SpreadAvg+SpreadMax)/ 2 ); SpreadMidLower = int ((SpreadAvg+SpreadMin)/ 2 ); SpreadAvgUpper = int ((SpreadAvg+SpreadMidUpper)/ 2 ); SpreadAvgLower = int ((SpreadAvg+SpreadMidLower)/ 2 ); SpreadUpper = int ((SpreadMidUpper+SpreadMax)/ 2 ); SpreadLower = int ((SpreadMidLower+SpreadMin)/ 2 ); int Spread = Spread(SYMBOL);

У нас есть 5 классификаций спредов, а именно:

Excellent (отлично): Текущий спред меньше переменной SpreadLower или равен SpreadMin.



Good (хорошо): Текущий спред больше или равен переменной SpreadLower и меньше переменной SpreadAvgLower.



Normal (нормально): Когда текущий спред меньше или равен переменной SpreadAvgLower, а также меньше или равен переменной SpreadAvgUpper.



Bad (плохо): Текущий спред больше SpreadAvgUpper, а также меньше или равен SpreadUpper.



Terrible (ужасно): Текущий спред больше SpreadUpper

if (Spread<SpreadLower||Spread==SpreadMin) { return SpreadRating_Excellent; } else if (Spread>=SpreadLower&&Spread<SpreadAvgLower) { return SpreadRating_Good; } else if (Spread>=SpreadAvgLower&&Spread<=SpreadAvgUpper) { return SpreadRating_Normal; } else if (Spread>SpreadAvgUpper&&Spread<=SpreadUpper) { return SpreadRating_Bad; } else { return SpreadRating_Terrible; }

Объявление функции для извлечения цвета спреда на основе его ранга

color SpreadColor( string SYMBOL= NULL );

Чтобы получить цвет спреда для каждого значения перечисления спреда, рассмотрим использование оператора switch, поскольку значения перечисления являются постоянными. Цвета для каждого ранга показаны ниже:

Excellent - clrBlue в светлом режиме

иначе - clrLightCyan



Good - clrCornflowerBlue в светлом режиме



иначе - clrLightGreen





Normal - clrBlack в светлом режиме



иначе - clrWheat





Bad - clrOrange



Terrible - clrRed



По умолчанию: clrBlack в светлом режиме, иначе - clrWheat

color CSymbolProperties::SpreadColor( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { switch (SpreadValue(SYMBOL)) { case SpreadRating_Excellent: return (isLightMode)? clrBlue : clrLightCyan ; break ; case SpreadRating_Good: return (isLightMode)? clrCornflowerBlue : clrLightGreen ; break ; case SpreadRating_Normal: return (isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; break ; case SpreadRating_Bad: return clrOrange ; break ; case SpreadRating_Terrible: return clrRed ; break ; default : return (isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; break ; } }

Объявление строковой функции для получения описания спреда

string SpreadDesc( string SYMBOL= NULL );

string CSymbolProperties::SpreadDesc( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { switch (SpreadValue(SYMBOL)) { case SpreadRating_Excellent: return "Excellent" ; break ; case SpreadRating_Good: return "Good" ; break ; case SpreadRating_Normal: return "Normal" ; break ; case SpreadRating_Bad: return "Bad" ; break ; case SpreadRating_Terrible: return "Terrible" ; break ; default : return "Unknown" ; break ; } }

Объявление строковой функции для получения описания символа

string Description( string SYMBOL= NULL );

string CSymbolProperties::Description( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (SetSymbolName(SYMBOL)) { return CSymbol.Description(); } Print ( "Unable to retrieve Symbol's Description" ); return "" ; }





Класс свойств графика



Класс изменен по сравнению с Частью 2. Класс свойств графика теперь будет наследоваться от класса графика из включенных классов MQL5. Структура ChartProp будет хранить все свойства графика, в которые мы внесем изменения. Наша публичная функция ChartRefresh вызовет функцию ChartGet, которая инициализирует свойства графика, а затем мы вызовем функцию ChartSet, которая настроит график с использованием значений свойств графика из ChartGet.

#include "SymbolProperties.mqh" #include <Charts/Chart.mqh> CSymbolProperties CSymbol; class CChartProperties : public CChart { private : struct ChartProp { ENUM_CHART_MODE mode; color clrBackground; color clrForeground; color clrLineLast; color clrCandleBear; color clrBarDown; color clrCandleBull; color clrBarUp; color clrLineAsk; color clrLineBid; color clrChartLine; color clrStopLevels; color clrVolumes; bool Foreground; bool ShowLineAsk; bool ShowLineBid; bool ShowPeriodSep; bool ShowOHLC; bool ShowGrid; ENUM_CHART_VOLUME_MODE ShowVolumes; bool AutoScroll; bool Shift; double ShiftSize; bool ShowObjectDescr; ulong CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ; ulong CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ; ulong CHART_SHOW_TICKER; ulong CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ; ENUM_CHART_POSITION Navigate; }; ChartProp DefaultChart,MyChart; void ChartSet(ChartProp &Prop); void ChartGet(); public : CChartProperties(); ~CChartProperties( void ); void ChartRefresh() {ChartGet();ChartSet(MyChart);} string GetChartPeriodName(); };

В конструкторе мы присваиваем наследуемой переменной m_chart_id текущий идентификатор графика.

CChartProperties::CChartProperties() { m_chart_id= ChartID (); ChartGet(); ChartSet(MyChart); }

Для функции ChartGet мы присваиваем значения нашим переменным DefaultChart и MyChart, где DefaultChart будет хранить текущие свойства графика до того, как мы изменим график, а MyChart будет хранить наши пользовательские значения.

void CChartProperties::ChartGet() { DefaultChart.mode = Mode(); MyChart.mode = CHART_CANDLES ; DefaultChart.clrBackground = ColorBackground(); MyChart.clrBackground = (isLightMode)? clrWhite : clrBlack ; DefaultChart.clrForeground = ColorForeground(); MyChart.clrForeground = (isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWhite ; DefaultChart.clrLineLast = ColorLineLast(); MyChart.clrLineLast = clrWhite ; DefaultChart.clrCandleBear = ColorCandleBear(); MyChart.clrCandleBear = clrBlack ; DefaultChart.clrBarDown = ColorBarDown(); MyChart.clrBarDown = (isLightMode)? clrBlack :CSymbol.Background(); DefaultChart.clrCandleBull = ColorCandleBull(); MyChart.clrCandleBull = CSymbol.Background(); DefaultChart.clrBarUp = ColorBarUp(); MyChart.clrBarUp = (isLightMode)? clrBlack :CSymbol.Background(); DefaultChart.clrLineAsk = ColorLineAsk(); MyChart.clrLineAsk = (isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWhite ; DefaultChart.clrLineBid = ColorLineBid(); MyChart.clrLineBid = (isLightMode)? clrBlack :CSymbol.Background(); DefaultChart.clrChartLine = ColorChartLine(); MyChart.clrChartLine = (isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWhite ; DefaultChart.clrStopLevels = ColorStopLevels(); MyChart.clrStopLevels = clrRed ; DefaultChart.clrVolumes = ColorVolumes(); MyChart.clrVolumes = clrGreen ; DefaultChart.Foreground = Foreground(); MyChart.Foreground = false ; DefaultChart.ShowLineAsk = ShowLineAsk(); MyChart.ShowLineAsk = true ; DefaultChart.ShowLineBid = ShowLineBid(); MyChart.ShowLineBid = true ; DefaultChart.ShowPeriodSep = ShowPeriodSep(); MyChart.ShowPeriodSep = true ; DefaultChart.ShowOHLC = ShowOHLC(); MyChart.ShowOHLC = false ; DefaultChart.ShowGrid = ShowGrid(); MyChart.ShowGrid = false ; DefaultChart.ShowVolumes = ShowVolumes(); MyChart.ShowVolumes = CHART_VOLUME_HIDE ; DefaultChart.AutoScroll = AutoScroll(); MyChart.AutoScroll = true ; DefaultChart.Shift = Shift(); MyChart.Shift = true ; DefaultChart.ShiftSize = ShiftSize(); MyChart.ShiftSize = 15 ; DefaultChart.ShowObjectDescr = ShowObjectDescr(); MyChart.ShowObjectDescr = false ; DefaultChart.Navigate = CHART_END ; MyChart.Navigate = CHART_END ; DefaultChart. CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS = ChartGetInteger (ChartId(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ); MyChart. CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS = ulong ( true ); DefaultChart. CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK = ChartGetInteger (ChartId(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ); MyChart. CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK = ulong ( false ); DefaultChart.CHART_SHOW_TICKER = ChartGetInteger (ChartId(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER); MyChart.CHART_SHOW_TICKER = ulong ( false ); DefaultChart. CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS = ChartGetInteger (ChartId(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ); MyChart. CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS = ulong ( false ); }

Наша функция ChartSet будет принимать нашу структуру ChartProp в качестве аргумента для настройки текущего графика.

void CChartProperties::ChartSet(ChartProp &Prop) { Mode(Prop.mode); ColorBackground(Prop.clrBackground); ColorForeground(Prop.clrForeground); ColorLineLast(Prop.clrLineLast); ColorCandleBear(Prop.clrCandleBear); ColorBarDown(Prop.clrBarDown); ColorCandleBull(Prop.clrCandleBull); ColorBarUp(Prop.clrBarUp); ColorLineAsk(Prop.clrLineAsk); ColorLineBid(Prop.clrLineBid); ColorChartLine(Prop.clrChartLine); ColorStopLevels(Prop.clrStopLevels); ColorVolumes(Prop.clrVolumes); Foreground(Prop.Foreground); ShowLineAsk(Prop.ShowLineAsk); ShowLineBid(Prop.ShowLineBid); ShowPeriodSep(Prop.ShowPeriodSep); ShowOHLC(Prop.ShowOHLC); ShowGrid(Prop.ShowGrid); ShowVolumes(Prop.ShowVolumes); AutoScroll(Prop.AutoScroll); Shift(Prop.Shift); ShiftSize(Prop.ShiftSize); ShowObjectDescr(Prop.ShowObjectDescr); ChartSetInteger (ChartId(), CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,Prop. CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ); ChartSetInteger (ChartId(), CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ,Prop. CHART_SHOW_ONE_CLICK ); ChartSetInteger (ChartId(),CHART_SHOW_TICKER,Prop.CHART_SHOW_TICKER); ChartSetInteger (ChartId(), CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ,Prop. CHART_DRAG_TRADE_LEVELS ); Navigate(Prop.Navigate); }

Что касается функции GetChartPeriodName, мы получим имя периода текущего графика с помощью оператора switch.

string CChartProperties::GetChartPeriodName() { switch ( ChartPeriod (ChartId())) { case PERIOD_M1 : return ( "M1" ); case PERIOD_M2 : return ( "M2" ); case PERIOD_M3 : return ( "M3" ); case PERIOD_M4 : return ( "M4" ); case PERIOD_M5 : return ( "M5" ); case PERIOD_M6 : return ( "M6" ); case PERIOD_M10 : return ( "M10" ); case PERIOD_M12 : return ( "M12" ); case PERIOD_M15 : return ( "M15" ); case PERIOD_M20 : return ( "M20" ); case PERIOD_M30 : return ( "M30" ); case PERIOD_H1 : return ( "H1" ); case PERIOD_H2 : return ( "H2" ); case PERIOD_H3 : return ( "H3" ); case PERIOD_H4 : return ( "H4" ); case PERIOD_H6 : return ( "H6" ); case PERIOD_H8 : return ( "H8" ); case PERIOD_H12 : return ( "H12" ); case PERIOD_D1 : return ( "Daily" ); case PERIOD_W1 : return ( "Weekly" ); case PERIOD_MN1 : return ( "Monthly" ); } return ( "unknown period" ); }

Наш деструктор восстановит предыдущую конфигурацию графика до внесения в него каких-либо изменений.

CChartProperties::~CChartProperties() { ChartSet(DefaultChart); m_chart_id=- 1 ; }









Класс свойств объекта

В этом классе было внесено несколько изменений для всех пользовательских цветов текста объектов. В Части 2 мы могли использовать только один цвет текста объекта для всех текстовых объектов. Наше решение — объявить переменную цвета вне класса с именем TextObj_color.

#include "ChartProperties.mqh" color TextObj_color ; class CObjectProperties: public CChartProperties { private : struct ObjStruct { long ChartId; string Name; } Objects[]; void AddObj( long chart_id, string name) { ArrayResize (Objects,Objects.Size()+ 1 ,Objects.Size()+ 2 ); Objects[Objects.Size()- 1 ].ChartId=chart_id; Objects[Objects.Size()- 1 ].Name=name; } protected : void DeleteObj() { for ( uint i= 0 ;i<Objects.Size();i++) { ObjectDelete (Objects[i].ChartId,Objects[i].Name); } } public : CObjectProperties( void ) {} void Square( long chart_ID, string name, int x_coord, int y_coord, int width, int height, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor); void TextObj( long chartID, string name, string text, int x_coord, int y_coord, ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner= CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , int fontsize= 10 ); void EventObj( long chartID, string name, string description , datetime eventdate); ~CObjectProperties( void ) { DeleteObj(); } };

Как мы увидим ниже, параметров у функции Textobj довольно много. Чтобы их не стало еще больше, мы просто используем Textobj_color для изменения цвета текстового объекта.

void CObjectProperties::TextObj( long chartID, string name, string text, int x_coord, int y_coord, ENUM_BASE_CORNER Corner= CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , int fontsize= 10 ) { ObjectDelete (chartID,name); if ( ObjectCreate (chartID,name, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { AddObj(chartID,name); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_coord); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_coord); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,Corner); ObjectSetString (chartID,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_COLOR , TextObj_color ); ObjectSetInteger (chartID,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,fontsize); } else { Print ( "Failed to create object: " ,name); } }

В функцию Square было внесено небольшое изменение, позволяющее использовать разные цвета фона в зависимости от цветового режима графика.

void CObjectProperties::Square( long chart_ID, string name, int x_coord, int y_coord, int width, int height, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT Anchor) { const int sub_window= 0 ; const int x=x_coord; const int y=y_coord; const color back_clr= (isLightMode)? clrWhite : clrBlack ; const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE border= BORDER_SUNKEN ; const color clr= clrRed ; const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ; const int line_width= 0 ; const bool back= false ; const bool selection= false ; const bool hidden= true ; ObjectDelete (chart_ID,name); if ( ObjectCreate (chart_ID,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { AddObj(chart_ID,name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,height); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,back_clr); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE ,border); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,Anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,style); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,line_width); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BACK ,back); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selection); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,selection); ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN ,hidden); ChartRedraw (chart_ID); } else { Print ( "Failed to create object: " ,name); } }





Файл заголовка CommonVariables



Для торговых целей я решил создать базу данных в памяти. Для этой базы данных необходимо имя, которое будет учитывать имя брокера, текущий идентификатор графика и то, находится ли советник в тестере стратегий или нет.

#define NEWS_DATABASE_MEMORY StringFormat ( "Calendar_%s_%d_%s.sqlite" ,broker, ChartID (),( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )? "TESTER" : "REAL" ))

Перечисление Choice предназначено для персонализации и будет использоваться для ввода советника, оно заменит логический тип данных. Перечисление DayOfTheWeek будет использоваться для выбора торгового дня недели без учета субботы и воскресенья. Логическая функция Answer преобразует перечисление Choice в логический тип данных.

enum Choice { Yes, No }; enum DayOfTheWeek { Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, AllDays }; bool Answer(Choice choose) { return (choose==Yes)? true : false ; }





Класс Time Variables

Целью этого класса является хранение временных данных свечи. Эти данные будут использоваться для проверки того, сформировалась ли новая свеча.

class CTimeVariables { private : datetime CandleTime[ 2000 ]; public : CTimeVariables( void ); void SetTime( uint index, datetime time); datetime GetTime( uint index); };

В конструкторе мы установим время по умолчанию для всех индексов в массиве CandleTime.

CTimeVariables::CTimeVariables() { for ( uint i= 0 ; i<CandleTime.Size(); i++) { CandleTime[i]= D'1970.01.01' ; } }

В функции SetTime у нас есть два параметра: один - для индекса массива, а другой - для даты и времени. Если аргумент индекса больше или равен нулю и меньше размера CandleTime, то мы присвоим индекс массива с аргументом времени.

void CTimeVariables::SetTime( uint index, datetime time) { if (index>= 0 &&index<CandleTime.Size()) { CandleTime[index] = time; } }

Функция GetTime принимает один положительный целочисленный аргумент для извлечения даты и времени из значения индекса массива CandleTime, если аргумент индекса допустим.

datetime CTimeVariables::GetTime( uint index) { return (index>= 0 &&index<CandleTime.Size())?CandleTime[index]: datetime ( 0 ); }





Класс Time Management



Объявим перечисление DSTSchedule, чтобы пользователь/трейдер мог выбирать между автоматическим летним временем (Auto DST) и пользовательским летним временем (Custom DST) для входных параметров советника. Переменная MySchedule будет использоваться для хранения пользовательского летнего времени.

enum DSTSchedule { AutoDst_Selection, CustomDst_Selection } MyDST; DST_type MySchedule;

Функция ниже возвращает час для определенной даты в целочисленном типе данных.

int ReturnHour( datetime time);

int CTimeManagement::ReturnHour( datetime time) { return Time(time).hour; }

Функция ниже возвращает минуты для определенной даты в целочисленном типе данных.



int ReturnMinute( datetime time);

int CTimeManagement::ReturnMinute( datetime time) { return Time(time).min; }

Функция ниже возвращает секунду для определенной даты в целочисленном типе данных.



int ReturnSecond( datetime time);

int CTimeManagement::ReturnSecond( datetime time) { return Time(time).sec; }

Функция ниже возвращает MqlDateTime для аргумента datetime.



MqlDateTime Time( datetime Timetoformat);

MqlDateTime CTimeManagement::Time( datetime Timetoformat) { TimeToStruct (Timetoformat,timeFormat); return timeFormat; }

Функция ниже возвращает дату и время для аргумента datetime с изменениями в часах, минутах и секундах.



datetime Time( datetime time, int Hour, int Minute, int Second);

datetime CTimeManagement::Time( datetime time, int Hour, int Minute, int Second) { timeFormat=Time(time); timeFormat.hour=Hour; timeFormat.min=Minute; timeFormat.sec=Second; return StructToTime (timeFormat); }

Функция ниже возвращает дату и время для аргумента datetime с изменением часов и минут.



datetime Time( datetime time, int Hour, int Minute);

datetime CTimeManagement::Time( datetime time, int Hour, int Minute) { timeFormat=Time(time); timeFormat.hour=Hour; timeFormat.min=Minute; return StructToTime (timeFormat); }

Функция ниже возвращает true, если время TimeTradeServer находится в пределах аргументов BeginTime и EndTime.



bool TimeIsInRange( datetime BeginTime, datetime EndTime);

bool CTimeManagement::TimeIsInRange( datetime BeginTime, datetime EndTime) { if (BeginTime<= TimeTradeServer ()&&EndTime>= TimeTradeServer ()) { return true ; } return false ; }

Функция ниже вернет true, если PreEvent datetime меньше или равно TimeTradeServer, а EventTime больше TimeTradeServer.



bool TimePreEvent( datetime PreEvent, datetime Event);

bool CTimeManagement::TimePreEvent( datetime PreEventTime, datetime EventTime) { if (PreEventTime<= TimeTradeServer ()&&EventTime> TimeTradeServer ()) { return true ; } return false ; }

Функция ниже вернет MqlDateTime для текущего времени с изменением часов и минут.



MqlDateTime Today( int Hour, int Minute);

MqlDateTime CTimeManagement::Today( int Hour, int Minute) { TimeTradeServer (today); today.hour=Hour; today.min=Minute; return today; }

Функция ниже вернет MqlDateTime для текущего времени с изменением часов, минут и секунд.



MqlDateTime Today( int Hour, int Minute, int Second);

MqlDateTime CTimeManagement::Today( int Hour, int Minute, int Second) { TimeTradeServer (today); today.hour=Hour; today.min=Minute; today.sec=Second; return today; }

Функция ниже вернет значение true, если текущий день равен соответствующему дню недели или перечисление DayOfTheWeek равно AllDays.



bool isDayOfTheWeek(DayOfTheWeek Day);

bool CTimeManagement::isDayOfTheWeek(DayOfTheWeek Day) { switch (Day) { case Monday: if (DayOfWeek( TimeTradeServer ())== MONDAY ) { return true ; } break ; case Tuesday: if (DayOfWeek( TimeTradeServer ())== TUESDAY ) { return true ; } break ; case Wednesday: if (DayOfWeek( TimeTradeServer ())== WEDNESDAY ) { return true ; } break ; case Thursday: if (DayOfWeek( TimeTradeServer ())== THURSDAY ) { return true ; } break ; case Friday: if (DayOfWeek( TimeTradeServer ())== FRIDAY ) { return true ; } break ; case AllDays: return true ; break ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Функция ниже вернет день недели для определенной даты.



ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK DayOfWeek( datetime time);

ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK CTimeManagement::DayOfWeek( datetime time) { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK )Time(time).day_of_week; }





Класс Candle Properties



В этот класс добавлена новая функция.

class CCandleProperties : public CChartProperties { private : CTimeManagement Time; CTimeVariables CTV; public : double Open( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); double Close( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); double High( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); double Low( int CandleIndex, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Period = PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); bool IsLargerThanPreviousAndNext( datetime CandleTime, int Offset, string SYMBOL); bool NewCandle( int index, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period= PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ); };

Функция NewCandle вернет true при формировании новой свечи, а затем сохранит время открытия текущей свечи в классе Timevariables с помощью функции SetTime. Ранее сохраненное время будет сравниваться с временем открытия текущей свечи, чтобы проверить, отличается ли время. Если отличается, то мы предполагаем, что сформировалась новая свеча.

bool CCandleProperties::NewCandle( int index, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period= PERIOD_CURRENT , string SYMBOL= NULL ) { if (CTV.GetTime(index) == iTime (((SYMBOL== NULL )? Symbol ():SYMBOL),period, 0 )) { return false ; } else { CTV.SetTime(index, iTime (((SYMBOL== NULL )? Symbol ():SYMBOL),period, 0 )); return true ; } }





Класс Sessions



Целью класса является обработка времени торговой сессии. В этой статье мы не будем использовать время торговой сессии, но этот класс нам пригодится позже. Класс будет наследоваться от TimeManagement, поскольку он будет использовать функции TimeManagement.

#include "Timemanagement.mqh" class CSessions:CTimeManagement { public : CSessions( void ) {} ~CSessions( void ) {} bool isSessionStart( int offsethour= 0 , int offsetmin= 0 ); bool isSessionEnd( int offsethour= 0 , int offsetmin= 45 ); datetime SessionEnd( int offsethour= 0 , int offsetmin= 45 ); };

Функция ниже проверит все действительные торговые сессии для текущего символа и дня недели. Как только будет найдена самая ранняя торговая сессия, мы добавим и выполним смещение к этому времени. Например, если самая ранняя торговая сессия начинается с 01:00-05:00, то наш час смещения равен 1, а минута смещения равна 0, наша торговая сессия начнется в 02:00-05:00. Цель определения времени начала сессии — избежать больших спредов, которые обычно возникают в начале торговой сессии. Если наша торговая сессия в данный момент активна, функция вернет true.

bool CSessions::isSessionStart( int offsethour= 0 , int offsetmin= 0 ) { datetime datefrom,dateto,DateFrom[],DateTo[]; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 10 ; i++) { if ( SymbolInfoSessionTrade ( Symbol (),DayOfWeek( TimeTradeServer ()),i,datefrom,dateto)) { if (ReturnHour(dateto)== 00 ||ReturnHour(dateto)== 24 ) { dateto = Time( TimeTradeServer (), 23 , 59 ); } ArrayResize (DateFrom, int ( ArraySize (DateFrom))+ 1 , int ( ArraySize (DateFrom))+ 2 ); DateFrom[ int ( ArraySize (DateFrom))- 1 ] = datefrom; ArrayResize (DateTo, int ( ArraySize (DateTo))+ 1 , int ( ArraySize (DateTo))+ 2 ); DateTo[ int ( ArraySize (DateTo))- 1 ] = dateto; } } if (DateFrom.Size()> 0 ) { DateFrom[ 0 ] = TimePlusOffset(DateFrom[ 0 ],MinutesS(startoffsetmin)); DateFrom[ 0 ] = TimePlusOffset(DateFrom[ 0 ],HoursS(startoffsethour)); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<DateFrom.Size(); i++) { if (TimeIsInRange(DateFrom[i],DateTo[i])) { return true ; } } } else { return true ; } return false ; }

Функция ниже вернет значение true, если сессия уже закончилась. У некоторых брокеров за час до окончания торговой сессии спреды становятся огромными, поэтому эта функция может помочь нам избежать торговли в это время.

bool CSessions::isSessionEnd( int offsethour= 0 , int offsetmin= 45 ) { datetime datefrom,dateto,DateTo[],lastdate= 0 ,sessionend; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 10 ; i++) { if ( SymbolInfoSessionTrade ( Symbol (),DayOfWeek( TimeTradeServer ()),i,datefrom,dateto)) { if (ReturnHour(dateto)== 00 ||ReturnHour(dateto)== 24 ) { dateto = Time( TimeTradeServer (), 23 , 59 ); } ArrayResize (DateTo, int ( ArraySize (DateTo))+ 1 , int ( ArraySize (DateTo))+ 2 ); DateTo[ int ( ArraySize (DateTo))- 1 ] = dateto; } } if (DateTo.Size()> 0 ) { lastdate = DateTo[ 0 ]; for ( uint i= 0 ; i<DateTo.Size(); i++) { if (DateTo[i]>lastdate) { lastdate = DateTo[i]; } } } else { return false ; } sessionend = Today(ReturnHour(lastdate),ReturnMinute(lastdate)); sessionend = TimeMinusOffset(sessionend,MinutesS(offsetmin)); sessionend = TimeMinusOffset(sessionend,HoursS(offsethour)); if ( TimeTradeServer ()<sessionend) { return false ; } return true ; }

Функция ниже вернет дату окончания торговой сессии на текущий день. В MQL5 существуют некоторые ограничения по времени торговых сессий. Я заметил, что во время праздников некоторые символы могут закрываться намного раньше, чем указано во времени торговой сессии, так что это следует иметь в виду.

datetime CSessions::SessionEnd( int offsethour= 0 , int offsetmin= 45 ) { datetime datefrom,dateto,DateTo[],lastdate= 0 ,sessionend; for ( int i= 0 ; i< 10 ; i++) { if ( SymbolInfoSessionTrade ( Symbol (),DayOfWeek( TimeTradeServer ()),i,datefrom,dateto)) { if (CTV.ReturnHour(dateto)== 00 ||CTV.ReturnHour(dateto)== 24 ) { dateto = Time( TimeTradeServer (), 23 , 59 ); } ArrayResize (DateTo, int ( ArraySize (DateTo))+ 1 , int ( ArraySize (DateTo))+ 2 ); DateTo[ int ( ArraySize (DateTo))- 1 ] = dateto; } } if (DateTo.Size()> 0 ) { lastdate = DateTo[ 0 ]; for ( uint i= 0 ; i<DateTo.Size(); i++) { if (DateTo[i]>lastdate) { lastdate = DateTo[i]; } } } else { return 0 ; } sessionend = Today(ReturnHour(lastdate),ReturnMinute(lastdate)); sessionend = TimeMinusOffset(sessionend,MinutesS(offsetmin)); sessionend = TimeMinusOffset(sessionend,HoursS(offsethour)); return sessionend; }





Класс News

Этот класс является самым важным во всем проекте и самым большим, охватывая более 1000 строк кода. По сравнению со второй частью мы внесли значительные улучшения в этот класс и код, который взаимодействует с базой данных календаря в общей папке. В этой статье мы создадим еще одну базу данных, но на этот раз она будет находиться в памяти.

Преимущества баз данных в памяти по сравнению с хранилищем



Скорость: базы данных в оперативной памяти хранят данные непосредственно в оперативной памяти, что значительно ускоряет операции чтения и записи. Это особенно полезно для приложений, требующих обработки и аналитики данных в реальном времени. Поскольку оперативная память намного быстрее дискового хранилища, доступ к данным в базе данных в памяти осуществляется быстрее. Это сокращает время отклика и повышает общую производительность.

Производительность: Сокращение задержки и более быстрый доступ к данным приводят к более высокой пропускной способности, что означает, что база данных может обрабатывать больше транзакций в секунду. Базы данных в памяти могут обрабатывать большие объемы данных более эффективно, что делает их подходящими для приложений больших данных, аналитики и других ресурсоемких вычислительных задач.

Мы по-прежнему будем использовать нашу базу данных в хранилище. Мы будем собирать данные из базы данных в хранилище и переносить эти данные в нашу новую базу данных в памяти для сбалансированной производительности при тестировании на истории, поскольку использование только базы данных в хранилище окажет существенное влияние в зависимости от характеристик вашего компьютера.

Начнем с объявлений вне класса для использования во входных параметрах советника. Целочисленная переменная DBMemoryConnection будет хранить в памяти целочисленный хэндл соединения для нашей базы данных. Перечисление Calendar_Importance будет использоваться для выбора различной важности событий во входном параметре советника. Перечисление Event_Sector будет использоваться для выбора различных секторов событий во входном параметре советника. Перечисление Event_Frequency будет использоваться для выбора различной частоты событий для входного параметра советника. Перечисление Event_Type будет использоваться для выбора различных типов событий для входного параметра советника. Перечисление Event_Currency будет использоваться для выбора различных вариантов валюты события во входном параметре советника. Структурная переменная календаря UpcomingNews будет хранить сведения о следующем экономическом событии для легкого доступа в других классах/файлах. Мы объявили ее вне класса News.

int DBMemoryConnection; enum Calendar_Importance { Calendar_Importance_None, Calendar_Importance_Low, Calendar_Importance_Moderate, Calendar_Importance_High, Calendar_Importance_All } myImportance; enum Event_Sector { Event_Sector_None, Event_Sector_Market, Event_Sector_Gdp, Event_Sector_Jobs, Event_Sector_Prices, Event_Sector_Money, Event_Sector_Trade, Event_Sector_Government, Event_Sector_Business, Event_Sector_Consumer, Event_Sector_Housing, Event_Sector_Taxes, Event_Sector_Holidays, Event_Sector_ALL } mySector; enum Event_Frequency { Event_Frequency_None, Event_Frequency_Week, Event_Frequency_Month, Event_Frequency_Quarter, Event_Frequency_Year, Event_Frequency_Day, Event_Frequency_ALL } myFrequency; enum Event_Type { Event_Type_Event, Event_Type_Indicator, Event_Type_Holiday, Event_Type_All } myType; enum Event_Currency { Event_Currency_Symbol, Event_Currency_Margin, Event_Currency_Base, Event_Currency_Profit, Event_Currency_ALL, Event_Currency_NZD_NZ, Event_Currency_EUR_EU, Event_Currency_JPY_JP, Event_Currency_CAD_CA, Event_Currency_AUD_AU, Event_Currency_CNY_CN, Event_Currency_EUR_IT, Event_Currency_SGD_SG, Event_Currency_EUR_DE, Event_Currency_EUR_FR, Event_Currency_BRL_BR, Event_Currency_MXN_MX, Event_Currency_ZAR_ZA, Event_Currency_HKD_HK, Event_Currency_INR_IN, Event_Currency_NOK_NO, Event_Currency_USD_US, Event_Currency_GBP_GB, Event_Currency_CHF_CH, Event_Currency_KRW_KR, Event_Currency_EUR_ES, Event_Currency_SEK_SE, Event_Currency_ALL_WW } myCurrency; Calendar UpcomingNews;

Дополнительные функциональные возможности класса News:

Расширение перечисления CalendarComponents : EventInfo_View добавлен для отображения сведений о событиях в базе данных календаря, Currencies_View добавлен для отображения всех валют, доступных в экономическом календаре.

: добавлен для отображения сведений о событиях в базе данных календаря, добавлен для отображения всех валют, доступных в экономическом календаре. Структурный массив CalendarContents увеличился в размере с 10 до 12, чтобы вместить два новых представления EventInfo_View и Currencies_View.

увеличился в размере с 10 до 12, чтобы вместить два новых представления EventInfo_View и Currencies_View. Объявление переменной DBMemory типа структуры MQL5CalendarContents для хранения свойств базы данных.

типа структуры MQL5CalendarContents для хранения свойств базы данных. Объявление структуры и переменных CalendarData для хранения всех данных из базы данных календаря в общей папке.

для хранения всех данных из базы данных календаря в общей папке. Объявление функции GetCalendar , которая запросит все отсортированные данные из базы данных календаря в общей папке и сохранит эти данные в массиве структуры CalendarData. Данные этого массива будут вставлены в нашу новую базу данных календаря в памяти после ее создания.

, которая запросит все отсортированные данные из базы данных календаря в общей папке и сохранит эти данные в массиве структуры CalendarData. Данные этого массива будут вставлены в нашу новую базу данных календаря в памяти после ее создания. Объявление функции GetAutoDST для извлечения перечисления DST_type из таблицы AutoDST в базе данных Calendar в общей папке.

для извлечения перечисления DST_type из таблицы AutoDST в базе данных Calendar в общей папке. Объявление функции Request_Importance для извлечения строкового запроса на важность события на основе перечисления Calendar_Importance.

для извлечения строкового запроса на важность события на основе перечисления Calendar_Importance. Объявление функции Request_Frequency для извлечения строкового запроса на частоту событий на основе перечисления Event_Frequency.

для извлечения строкового запроса на частоту событий на основе перечисления Event_Frequency. Объявление функции Request_Sector для извлечения строкового запроса сектора события на основе перечисления Event_Sector.

для извлечения строкового запроса сектора события на основе перечисления Event_Sector. Объявление функции Request_Type для извлечения строкового запроса типа события на основе перечисления Event_Type.

для извлечения строкового запроса типа события на основе перечисления Event_Type. Объявление функции Request_Currency для извлечения строкового запроса валюты события на основе перечисления Event_Currency.

для извлечения строкового запроса валюты события на основе перечисления Event_Currency. Объявление функции EconomicDetailsMemory заполнит массив структуры календаря NewsTime событиями на определенную дату.

заполнит массив структуры календаря NewsTime событиями на определенную дату. Объявление функции CreateEconomicDatabaseMemory создаст базу данных календаря в памяти.

создаст базу данных календаря в памяти. Объявление функции EconomicNextEvent обновит структурную переменную UpcomingNews данными о следующем событии.

обновит структурную переменную UpcomingNews данными о следующем событии. Объявление функции GetImpact извлекает данные о влиянии предстоящих событий.

извлекает данные о влиянии предстоящих событий. Объявление функции IMPORTANCE преобразует строку Importance в перечисление важности событий календаря.

преобразует строку Importance в перечисление важности событий календаря. Объявление функции IMPORTANCE преобразует перечисление Calendar_Importance Enumeration в перечисление важности событий календаря.

преобразует перечисление Calendar_Importance Enumeration в перечисление важности событий календаря. Объявление функции GetImportance преобразует перечисление важности событий календаря в строковый ранг важности (Importance Rating).

преобразует перечисление важности событий календаря в строковый ранг важности (Importance Rating). Объявление функции GetImportance_color извлекает цвет для каждого перечисления важности событий календаря.

извлекает цвет для каждого перечисления важности событий календаря. Объявление функции SECTOR преобразует перечисление Event_Sector в перечисление секторов календарных событий.

преобразует перечисление Event_Sector в перечисление секторов календарных событий. Объявление функции FREQUENCY преобразует перечисление Event_Frequency в перечисление частоты событий календаря.

преобразует перечисление Event_Frequency в перечисление частоты событий календаря. Объявление функции TYPE преобразует перечисление Event_Type в перечисление типов событий календаря.

class CNews : private CCandleProperties { private : enum CalendarComponents { AutoDST_Table, CalendarAU_View, CalendarNONE_View, CalendarUK_View, CalendarUS_View, EventInfo_View , Currencies_View , Record_Table, TimeSchedule_Table, MQL5Calendar_Table, AutoDST_Trigger, Record_Trigger }; struct SQLiteMaster { string type; string name; string tbl_name; int rootpage; string sql; } DBContents[]; struct MQL5CalendarContents:SQLiteMaster { CalendarComponents Content; string insert; } CalendarContents[ 12 ],DBMemory ; CTimeManagement CTime; CDaylightSavings_UK Savings_UK; CDaylightSavings_US Savings_US; CDaylightSavings_AU Savings_AU; bool AutoDetectDST(DST_type &dstType); DST_type DSTType; bool InsertIntoTables( int db,Calendar &Evalues[]); void CreateAutoDST( int db); bool CreateCalendarTable( int db, bool &tableExists); bool CreateTimeTable( int db, bool &tableExists); void CreateCalendarViews( int db); void CreateRecordTable( int db); string DropRequest; MQL5CalendarContents CalendarStruct(CalendarComponents Content) { MQL5CalendarContents Calendar; for ( uint i= 0 ;i<CalendarContents.Size();i++) { if (CalendarContents[i].Content==Content) { return CalendarContents[i]; } } return Calendar; } struct CalendarData { int EventId; string Country; string EventName; string EventType; string EventImportance; string EventCurrency; string EventCode; string EventSector; string EventForecast; string EventPreval; string EventImpact; string EventFrequency; string DST_UK; string DST_US; string DST_AU; string DST_NONE; } DB_Data[],DB_Cal ; void GetCalendar (CalendarData &Data[]) { int db= DatabaseOpen (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (! FileIsExist (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { return ; } } string SqlRequest = StringFormat ( "Select MQ.EventId,MQ.Country,MQ.EventName,MQ.EventType,MQ.EventImportance,MQ.EventCurrency," "MQ.EventCode,MQ.EventSector,MQ.EventForecast,MQ.EventPreValue,MQ.EventImpact,MQ.EventFrequency," "TS.DST_UK,TS.DST_US,TS.DST_AU,TS.DST_NONE from %s MQ " "Inner Join %s TS on TS.ID=MQ.ID " "Where %s and %s and %s and %s and %s;" , CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name, Request_Importance(myImportance),Request_Frequency(myFrequency), Request_Sector(mySector),Request_Type(myType),Request_Currency(myCurrency)); int Request = DatabasePrepare (db,SqlRequest); if (Request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); Print ( "SQL" ); Print (SqlRequest); } else { ArrayRemove (Data, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); CalendarData data; for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (Request,data); i++) { ArrayResize (Data,i+ 1 ,i+ 2 ); Data[i] = data; } } DatabaseFinalize (Request); DatabaseClose (db); } DST_type GetAutoDST () { string Sch_Dst; int db= DatabaseOpen (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, DATABASE_OPEN_READONLY | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { if (! FileIsExist (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { Print ( "Could not find Database!" ); return DST_NONE; } } string request_text= "SELECT DST FROM 'AutoDST'" ; int request= DatabasePrepare (db,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return DST_NONE; } if ( DatabaseRead (request)) { if (! DatabaseColumnText (request, 0 ,Sch_Dst)) { Print ( "DatabaseRead() failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return DST_NONE; } } DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return (Sch_Dst== "DST_UK" )?DST_UK:(Sch_Dst== "DST_US" )?DST_US: (Sch_Dst== "DST_AU" )?DST_AU:DST_NONE; } string Request_Importance (Calendar_Importance Importance) { const string constant= "MQ.EventImportance" ; switch (Importance) { case Calendar_Importance_All: return constant+ "<>'" + EnumToString (myImportance)+ "'" ; break ; default : return constant+ "='" + EnumToString (IMPORTANCE(myImportance))+ "'" ; break ; } } string Request_Frequency (Event_Frequency Frequency) { const string constant= "MQ.EventFrequency" ; switch (Frequency) { case Event_Frequency_ALL: return constant+ "<>'" + EnumToString (myFrequency)+ "'" ; break ; default : return constant+ "='" + EnumToString (FREQUENCY(myFrequency))+ "'" ; break ; } } string Request_Sector (Event_Sector Sector) { const string constant= "MQ.EventSector" ; switch (Sector) { case Event_Sector_ALL: return constant+ "<>'" + EnumToString (mySector)+ "'" ; break ; default : return constant+ "='" + EnumToString (SECTOR(mySector))+ "'" ; break ; } } string Request_Type (Event_Type Type) { const string constant= "MQ.EventType" ; switch (Type) { case Event_Type_All: return constant+ "<>'" + EnumToString (myType)+ "'" ; break ; default : return constant+ "='" + EnumToString (TYPE(myType))+ "'" ; break ; } } string Request_Currency (Event_Currency Currency) { const string constant_prefix= "(MQ.EventCurrency" ,constant_suffix= "')" ; switch (Currency) { case Event_Currency_ALL: return constant_prefix+ "<>'" + EnumToString (myCurrency)+constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_Symbol: return constant_prefix+ "='" +CSymbol.CurrencyBase()+ "' or MQ.EventCurrency='" + CSymbol.CurrencyMargin()+ "' or MQ.EventCurrency='" +CSymbol.CurrencyProfit()+constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_Margin: return constant_prefix+ "='" +CSymbol.CurrencyMargin()+constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_Base: return constant_prefix+ "='" +CSymbol.CurrencyBase()+constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_Profit: return constant_prefix+ "='" +CSymbol.CurrencyProfit()+constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_NZD_NZ: return constant_prefix+ "='NZD' and MQ.EventCode='NZ" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_EUR_EU: return constant_prefix+ "='EUR' and MQ.EventCode='EU" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_JPY_JP: return constant_prefix+ "='JPY' and MQ.EventCode='JP" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_CAD_CA: return constant_prefix+ "='CAD' and MQ.EventCode='CA" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_AUD_AU: return constant_prefix+ "='AUD' and MQ.EventCode='AU" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_CNY_CN: return constant_prefix+ "='CNY' and MQ.EventCode='CN" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_EUR_IT: return constant_prefix+ "='EUR' and MQ.EventCode='IT" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_SGD_SG: return constant_prefix+ "='SGD' and MQ.EventCode='SG" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_EUR_DE: return constant_prefix+ "='EUR' and MQ.EventCode='DE" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_EUR_FR: return constant_prefix+ "='EUR' and MQ.EventCode='FR" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_BRL_BR: return constant_prefix+ "='BRL' and MQ.EventCode='BR" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_MXN_MX: return constant_prefix+ "='MXN' and MQ.EventCode='MX" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_ZAR_ZA: return constant_prefix+ "='ZAR' and MQ.EventCode='ZA" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_HKD_HK: return constant_prefix+ "='HKD' and MQ.EventCode='HK" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_INR_IN: return constant_prefix+ "='INR' and MQ.EventCode='IN" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_NOK_NO: return constant_prefix+ "='NOK' and MQ.EventCode='NO" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_USD_US: return constant_prefix+ "='USD' and MQ.EventCode='US" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_GBP_GB: return constant_prefix+ "='GBP' and MQ.EventCode='GB" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_CHF_CH: return constant_prefix+ "='CHF' and MQ.EventCode='CH" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_KRW_KR: return constant_prefix+ "='KRW' and MQ.EventCode='KR" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_EUR_ES: return constant_prefix+ "='EUR' and MQ.EventCode='ES" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_SEK_SE: return constant_prefix+ "='SEK' and MQ.EventCode='SE" +constant_suffix; break ; case Event_Currency_ALL_WW: return constant_prefix+ "='ALL' and MQ.EventCode='WW" +constant_suffix; break ; default : return constant_prefix+ "='" +constant_suffix; break ; } } public : CNews( void ); ~CNews( void ); void CreateEconomicDatabase(); datetime GetLatestNewsDate(); void EconomicDetails(Calendar &NewsTime[], datetime date_from= 0 , datetime date_to= 0 ); void EconomicDetailsMemory (Calendar &NewsTime[], datetime date); void CreateEconomicDatabaseMemory (); void EconomicNextEvent ( datetime date= 0 ); bool UpdateRecords(); ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT GetImpact (); ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE IMPORTANCE( string Importance) { if (Importance== EnumToString ( CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH )) { return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH ; } else if (Importance== EnumToString ( CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE )) { return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE ; } else if (Importance== EnumToString ( CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW )) { return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW ; } else { return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE ; } } ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE IMPORTANCE (Calendar_Importance Importance) { switch (Importance) { case Calendar_Importance_None: return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE ; break ; case Calendar_Importance_Low: return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW ; break ; case Calendar_Importance_Moderate: return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE ; break ; case Calendar_Importance_High: return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH ; break ; default : return CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE ; break ; } } string GetImportance ( ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE Importance) { switch (Importance) { case CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH : return "HIGH" ; break ; case CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE : return "MODERATE" ; break ; case CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW : return "LOW" ; break ; default : return "NONE" ; break ; } } color GetImportance_color ( ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE Importance) { switch (Importance) { case CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH : return clrRed ; break ; case CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE : return clrOrange ; break ; case CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW : return (isLightMode)? clrBlue : clrLightBlue ; break ; default : return (isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; break ; } } ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR SECTOR (Event_Sector Sector) { switch (Sector) { case Event_Sector_None: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_NONE ; break ; case Event_Sector_Market: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET ; break ; case Event_Sector_Gdp: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP ; break ; case Event_Sector_Jobs: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS ; break ; case Event_Sector_Prices: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES ; break ; case Event_Sector_Money: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_MONEY ; break ; case Event_Sector_Trade: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_TRADE ; break ; case Event_Sector_Government: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_GOVERNMENT ; break ; case Event_Sector_Business: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS ; break ; case Event_Sector_Consumer: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER ; break ; case Event_Sector_Housing: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING ; break ; case Event_Sector_Taxes: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_TAXES ; break ; case Event_Sector_Holidays: return CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS ; break ; default : return CALENDAR_SECTOR_NONE ; break ; } } ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY FREQUENCY (Event_Frequency Frequency) { switch (Frequency) { case Event_Frequency_None: return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE ; break ; case Event_Frequency_Day: return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_DAY ; break ; case Event_Frequency_Week: return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_WEEK ; break ; case Event_Frequency_Month: return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH ; break ; case Event_Frequency_Quarter: return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER ; break ; case Event_Frequency_Year: return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_YEAR ; break ; default : return CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE ; break ; } } ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE TYPE (Event_Type Type) { switch (Type) { case Event_Type_Event: return CALENDAR_TYPE_EVENT ; break ; case Event_Type_Indicator: return CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR ; break ; case Event_Type_Holiday: return CALENDAR_TYPE_HOLIDAY ; break ; default : return CALENDAR_TYPE_EVENT ; break ; } } };

Сначала мы рассмотрим оператор SQL в функции GetCalendar, который запросит все данные из базы данных календаря в общей папке для нашей базы данных календаря в памяти. В этом запросе мы выбираем все столбцы в таблицах MQL5Calendar и TimeSchedule и объединяем таблицы, у которых идентификаторы совпадают. Затем мы сортируем данные на основе перечислений, выбранных трейдером во входных параметрах советника для настроек новостей.

string SqlRequest = StringFormat ( "Select MQ.EventId,MQ.Country,MQ.EventName,MQ.EventType,MQ.EventImportance,MQ.EventCurrency," "MQ.EventCode,MQ.EventSector,MQ.EventForecast,MQ.EventPreValue,MQ.EventImpact,MQ.EventFrequency," "TS.DST_UK,TS.DST_US,TS.DST_AU,TS.DST_NONE from %s MQ " "Inner Join %s TS on TS.ID=MQ.ID " "Where %s and %s and %s and %s and %s;" , CalendarStruct(MQL5Calendar_Table).name,CalendarStruct(TimeSchedule_Table).name, Request_Importance(myImportance),Request_Frequency(myFrequency), Request_Sector(mySector),Request_Type(myType),Request_Currency(myCurrency));

Мы рассмотрим SQL-запрос для следующей конфигурации настроек новостей по символу EURUSD.

Как показано ниже, когда мы выбираем всё для важности календаря, мы намеренно не преобразуем нашу переменную myImportance перечисления Calendar_Importance, поскольку нет ни одного уровня важности событий со значением Calendar_Importance_All. Таким образом мы можем легко выбрать все события, у которых важность события не равна Calendar_Importance_All. То же самое можно сказать и обо всех входных параметрах настроек новостей, для которых выбрано значение ALL (все).

case Calendar_Importance_All: return constant+ "<>'" + EnumToString ( myImportance )+ "'" ;

Select MQ.EventId,MQ.Country,MQ.EventName,MQ.EventType,MQ.EventImportance,MQ.EventCurrency,MQ.EventCode,MQ.EventSector, MQ.EventForecast,MQ.EventPreValue,MQ.EventImpact,MQ.EventFrequency,TS.DST_UK,TS.DST_US,TS.DST_AU,TS.DST_NONE from MQL5Calendar MQ Inner Join TimeSchedule TS on TS.ID=MQ.ID Where MQ.EventImportance <> ' Calendar_Importance_All ' and MQ.EventFrequency <> 'Event_Frequency_ALL' and MQ.EventSector <> 'Event_Sector_ALL' and MQ.EventType <> 'Event_Type_All' and (MQ.EventCurrency='EUR' or MQ.EventCurrency='EUR' or MQ.EventCurrency='USD');

Рассмотрим еще раз один SQL-запрос из функции GetCalendar для следующей конфигурации настроек новостей по символу EURUSD.

Как показано ниже, когда мы выбираем любой другой параметр, отличный от "все" для важности календаря, мы преобразуем нашу переменную myImportance перечисления Calendar_Importance в тип перечисления ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE, чтобы строка могла совпадать со строкой, хранящейся в таблице MQL5Calendar, для корректного получения важности события определенного типа.

default : return constant+ "='" + EnumToString (IMPORTANCE( myImportance ))+ "'" ;

Select MQ.EventId,MQ.Country,MQ.EventName,MQ.EventType,MQ.EventImportance,MQ.EventCurrency,MQ.EventCode,MQ.EventSector,MQ.EventForecast, MQ.EventPreValue,MQ.EventImpact,MQ.EventFrequency,TS.DST_UK,TS.DST_US,TS.DST_AU,TS.DST_NONE from MQL5Calendar MQ Inner Join TimeSchedule TS on TS.ID=MQ.ID Where MQ.EventImportance=' CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH ' and MQ.EventFrequency=' CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH ' and MQ.EventSector=' CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS ' and MQ.EventType=' CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR ' and (MQ.EventCurrency<>'Event_Currency_ALL');

В конструкторе класса новостей нам необходимо инициализировать индексы массива для новых представлений нашей базы данных календаря в общей папке. Для представления информации о событии мы инициализируем индекс массива ниже следующим образом.

CalendarContents[ 5 ].Content = EventInfo_View; CalendarContents[ 5 ].name = "Event Info" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].sql = "CREATE VIEW IF NOT EXISTS 'Event Info' " "AS SELECT EVENTID as 'ID',COUNTRY as 'Country',EVENTNAME as 'Name'," "REPLACE(EVENTTYPE,'CALENDAR_TYPE_','') as 'Type',REPLACE(EVENTSECTOR,'CALENDAR_SECTOR_','') as 'Sector'," "REPLACE(EVENTIMPORTANCE,'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_','') as 'Importance',EVENTCURRENCY as 'Currency' " "FROM MQL5Calendar GROUP BY \"Name\" ORDER BY \"Country\" Asc," "CASE \"Importance\" WHEN 'HIGH' THEN 1 WHEN 'MODERATE' THEN 2 WHEN 'LOW' THEN 3 ELSE 4 END,\"Sector\" Desc;" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].tbl_name = "Event Info" ; CalendarContents[ 5 ].type = "view" ;

Давайте рассмотрим оператор SQL для создания представления информации о событии (Event Info). Во-первых, мы создаем представление только в том случае, если оно еще не существует, затем выбираем столбец EVENTID и переименовываем его в ID, COUNTRY переименовываем в Country, EVENTNAME переименовываем в Name, в EVENTTYPE заменяем текст CALENDAR_TYPE_ пустой строкой и переименовываем столбец в Type, в EVENTSECTOR заменяем текст CALENDAR_SECTOR_ пустой строкой и переименовываем столбец в Sector, в EVENTIMPORTANCE заменяем текст CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_ пустой строкой и переименовываем столбец в Importance, EVENTCURRENCY переименовываем в Currency из таблицы MQL5Calendar. Затем мы группируем запрос по EVENTNAME, который теперь называется Name, чтобы события с одинаковым именем не отображались в представлении несколько раз. Затем мы задаем запросу последовательность: сначала мы сортируем результат по значению Country (страна) в порядке возрастания, так что страна с начальной буквой А, например, Австралия, будет показана первой, затем мы сортируем результат по значению EVENTIMPORTANCE, которое теперь называется Importance для отображения событий с самой высокой важностью. Для этого нам нужно задать строковым значениям важности ранжирование. В этом случае, значение HIGH (высокая) имеет наивысший приоритет, значение MODERATE (средний) - средний приоритет, значение LOW (низкий) - низкий приоритет, и, наконец, любое другое значение имеет последний приоритет. Далее мы сортируем результаты запроса по EVENTSECTOR, который теперь называется Sector, в порядке убывания. Пример представления будет показан ниже.

CREATE VIEW IF NOT EXISTS 'Event Info' AS SELECT MQ.EVENTID as 'ID' ,MQ.COUNTRY as 'Country' ,MQ.EVENTNAME as 'Name' ,REPLACE(MQ.EVENTTYPE, 'CALENDAR_TYPE_' , '' ) as 'Type' ,REPLACE(MQ.EVENTSECTOR, 'CALENDAR_SECTOR_' , '' ) as 'Sector' ,REPLACE(MQ.EVENTIMPORTANCE, 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_' , '' ) as 'Importance' ,MQ.EVENTCURRENCY as 'Currency' FROM MQL5Calendar MQ INNER JOIN TimeSchedule TS on TS.ID=MQ.ID GROUP BY "Name" ORDER BY "Country" Asc,CASE "Importance" WHEN 'HIGH' THEN 1 WHEN 'MODERATE' THEN 2 WHEN 'LOW' THEN 3 ELSE 4 END, "Sector" Desc;

ID Country Name Type Sector Importance Currency 36030006 Australia RBA Governor Lowe Speech EVENT MONEY HIGH AUD 36030008 Australia RBA Interest Rate Decision INDICATOR MONEY HIGH AUD 36010029 Australia PPI q/q INDICATOR PRICES MODERATE AUD 36030014 Australia RBA Trimmed Mean CPI q/q INDICATOR PRICES MODERATE AUD 36030009 Australia RBA Weighted Median CPI q/q INDICATOR PRICES MODERATE AUD 36010031 Australia Wage Price Index q/q INDICATOR PRICES MODERATE AUD 36030026 Australia RBA Assistant Governor Boulton Speech EVENT MONEY MODERATE AUD 36030024 Australia RBA Assistant Governor Bullock Speech EVENT MONEY MODERATE AUD 36030025 Australia RBA Assistant Governor Ellis Speech EVENT MONEY MODERATE AUD 62 lines later... 76020002 Brazil BCB Interest Rate Decision INDICATOR MONEY HIGH BRL 76020004 Brazil BCB Inflation Report EVENT PRICES MODERATE BRL 76050001 Brazil FIPE CPI m/m INDICATOR PRICES MODERATE BRL 76010005 Brazil Mid-Month CPI m/m INDICATOR PRICES MODERATE BRL 76020001 Brazil BCB Focus Market Report EVENT MONEY MODERATE BRL 76020003 Brazil BCB MPC (Copom) Minutes EVENT MONEY MODERATE BRL 76020005 Brazil BCB National Monetary Council Meeting EVENT MONEY MODERATE BRL 76010009 Brazil Unemployment Rate 3 -months INDICATOR JOBS MODERATE BRL 76020010 Brazil Nominal Budget Balance INDICATOR GOVERNMENT MODERATE BRL 76020011 Brazil Primary Budget balance INDICATOR GOVERNMENT MODERATE BRL 76010014 Brazil Services Volume m/m INDICATOR BUSINESS MODERATE BRL 98 lines later... 124040017 Canada BoC Governor Macklem Speech EVENT MONEY HIGH CAD 124040003 Canada BoC Governor Poloz Speech EVENT MONEY HIGH CAD 124040006 Canada BoC Interest Rate Decision INDICATOR MONEY HIGH CAD 124040009 Canada BoC Monetary Policy Report Press Conference EVENT MONEY HIGH CAD 124010011 Canada Employment Change INDICATOR JOBS HIGH CAD 124010021 Canada GDP m/m INDICATOR GDP HIGH CAD 124010008 Canada Core Retail Sales m/m INDICATOR CONSUMER HIGH CAD 124020001 Canada Ivey PMI INDICATOR BUSINESS HIGH CAD 124010024 Canada IPPI m/m INDICATOR PRICES MODERATE CAD 124010026 Canada RMPI m/m INDICATOR PRICES MODERATE CAD 124040001 Canada BoC Business Outlook Survey EVENT MONEY MODERATE CAD

Для нашего представления валют мы выбираем уникальные значения EventCurrency и EventCode из таблицы MQL5Calendar.

CalendarContents[ 6 ].Content = Currencies_View; CalendarContents[ 6 ].name = "Currencies" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].sql = "CREATE VIEW IF NOT EXISTS Currencies AS " "SELECT Distinct EventCurrency as 'Currency',EventCode as 'Code' FROM 'MQL5Calendar';" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].tbl_name = "Currencies" ; CalendarContents[ 6 ].type = "view" ;

SELECT * FROM 'Currencies';

Currency Code NZD NZ EUR EU JPY JP CAD CA AUD AU CNY CN EUR IT SGD SG EUR DE EUR FR BRL BR MXN MX ZAR ZA HKD HK INR IN NOK NO USD US GBP GB CHF CH KRW KR EUR ES SEK SE ALL WW

Теперь инициализируем свойства нашей таблицы MQL5Calendar, которая будет находиться в нашей базе данных в памяти. Эта таблица будет представлять собой одну большую таблицу, которая по сути является комбинацией таблиц в нашей базе данных в хранилище. Это таблицы MQL5Calendar и TimeSchedule.

DBMemory.Content = MQL5Calendar_Table; DBMemory.name = "MQL5Calendar" ; DBMemory.sql = "CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS MQL5Calendar(EVENTID INT NOT NULL,COUNTRY TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTNAME TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTTYPE TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTIMPORTANCE TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTCURRENCY TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTCODE TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTSECTOR TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTFORECAST TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTPREVALUE TEXT NOT NULL,EVENTIMPACT TEXT NOT NULL," "EVENTFREQUENCY TEXT NOT NULL,DST_UK TEXT NOT NULL,DST_US TEXT NOT NULL," "DST_AU TEXT NOT NULL,DST_NONE TEXT NOT NULL)STRICT;" ; DBMemory.tbl_name= "MQL5Calendar" ; DBMemory.type = "table" ; DBMemory.insert = "INSERT INTO 'MQL5Calendar'(EVENTID,COUNTRY,EVENTNAME,EVENTTYPE,EVENTIMPORTANCE,EVENTCURRENCY,EVENTCODE," "EVENTSECTOR,EVENTFORECAST,EVENTPREVALUE,EVENTIMPACT,EVENTFREQUENCY,DST_UK,DST_US,DST_AU,DST_NONE) " "VALUES (%d,'%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s','%s', '%s', '%s');" ;

В нашем хэндле мы закрываем соединение с базой данных в памяти. Это приводит к удалению всей базы данных. Поэтому мы закрываем соединение только тогда, когда база данных нам больше не нужна.

CNews::~CNews( void ) { if ( FileIsExist (NEWS_TEXT_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { FileDelete (NEWS_TEXT_FILE, FILE_COMMON ); } DatabaseClose (DBMemoryConnection); }

Ранее в нашей функции UpdateRecords мы выполнили последовательность действий, чтобы проверить, следует ли обновить базу данных календаря в хранилище. Последовательность была следующей:

Проверяем, существует ли база данных календаря в общей папке. Если базы данных не существует, мы выполняем обновление. Проверяем, существуют ли все объекты в базе данных и соответствуют ли их SQL-операторы нашим ожиданиям. Если нет, выполняем обновление. Проверяем, совпадает ли дата в таблице Records с текущей датой. Если нет, обновляем.

В этой статье мы добавим еще один шаг в последовательность. Цель этого дополнительного шага — проверить точность новостных данных в представлении Calendar_NONE. Я заметил, что иногда новостные данные из календаря MQL5 могут со временем меняться, и если мы сохранили новости, которые не изменились, нам нужно иметь возможность проверить наличие несоответствий между тем, что мы сохранили, и тем, что было обновлено из календаря MQL5, если таковые имеются.

В приведенном ниже коде мы извлекаем новостные данные за текущий день с помощью функции EconomicDetails и сохраняем эти данные в массиве TodayNews. Как только новостные данные окажутся в массиве TodayNews, мы просматриваем каждое новостное событие в массиве и проверяем, есть ли совпадение в нашем представлении Calendar_NONE. Если совпадения не найдено, выполняем обновление. Если все данные новостей совпадают в представлении Calendar_NONE, мы не выполняем никаких обновлений в базе данных в хранилище.

Calendar TodaysNews[]; datetime Today = CTime.Time( TimeTradeServer (), 0 , 0 , 0 ); EconomicDetails(TodaysNews,Today,Today+CTime.DaysS()); for ( uint i= 0 ;i<TodaysNews.Size();i++) { request_text= StringFormat ( "SELECT ID FROM %s where Replace(Date,'.','-')=Replace('%s','.','-') and ID=%d;" , CalendarStruct(CalendarNONE_View).name,TodaysNews[i].EventDate,TodaysNews[i].EventId); request= DatabasePrepare (db,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return perform_update; } if (! DatabaseRead (request)) { DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return perform_update; } DatabaseFinalize (request); } DatabaseClose (db); perform_update= false ; return perform_update;

Приведенный ниже код будет отвечать за создание базы данных в памяти. Сначала мы открываем соединение с базой данных, затем удаляем таблицу MQL5Calendar, если она уже существует, затем создаем таблицу MQL5Calendar. После создания таблицы мы получаем все соответствующие данные из функции GetCalendar, затем вставляем все данные, полученные из функции, в нашу таблицу MQL5Calendar в нашей базе данных в памяти. Далее мы очищаем весь массив DB_Data и устанавливаем расписание перехода на летнее время в переменной MySchedule. При торговле вне тестера стратегий пользователь не сможет вручную изменить расписание летнего времени. Это сделано для того, чтобы предотвратить настройку неправильного расписания летнего времени, поскольку она необходима только для тестера стратегий.

void CNews::CreateEconomicDatabaseMemory() { DBMemoryConnection= DatabaseOpen (NEWS_DATABASE_MEMORY, DATABASE_OPEN_MEMORY ); if (DBMemoryConnection== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_MEMORY, " open failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ; } DatabaseExecute (DBMemoryConnection, StringFormat ( "Drop table IF EXISTS %s" ,DBMemory.name)); if (! DatabaseExecute (DBMemoryConnection,DBMemory.sql)) { Print ( "DB: create the Calendar table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ; } if ( DatabaseTableExists (DBMemoryConnection,DBMemory.tbl_name)) { GetCalendar(DB_Data); for ( uint i= 0 ;i<DB_Data.Size();i++) { string request_text= StringFormat (DBMemory.insert,DB_Data[i].EventId,DB_Data[i].Country, DB_Data[i].EventName,DB_Data[i].EventType,DB_Data[i].EventImportance, DB_Data[i].EventCurrency,DB_Data[i].EventCode,DB_Data[i].EventSector, DB_Data[i].EventForecast,DB_Data[i].EventPreval,DB_Data[i].EventImpact, DB_Data[i].EventFrequency,DB_Data[i].DST_UK,DB_Data[i].DST_US, DB_Data[i].DST_AU,DB_Data[i].DST_NONE); if (! DatabaseExecute (DBMemoryConnection, request_text)) { Print ( GetLastError ()); PrintFormat (request_text); return ; } } } ArrayRemove (DB_Data, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); MySchedule = ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ))?(MyDST==AutoDst_Selection)?GetAutoDST():MySchedule:DST_NONE; }

Функция EconomicDetailsMemory извлекает все новостные события, которые происходят в определенную дату, а затем сохраняет новостные данные в массиве NewsTime, который передается по ссылке.



void CNews::EconomicDetailsMemory(Calendar &NewsTime[], datetime date) { string request_text= StringFormat ( "WITH MySubQuery AS (SELECT EventId as 'Id',Country,EventName as 'Name',EventType as 'Type'" ",EventImportance as 'Importance',%s as 'CTime',EventCurrency as 'Currency',EventCode as 'Code'," "EventSector as 'Sector',EventForecast as 'Forecast',EventPrevalue as 'Prevalue',EventImpact as'Impact'," "EventFrequency as 'Freq',RANK() OVER (PARTITION BY %s Order BY CASE EventPrevalue WHEN 'None' " "THEN 2 ELSE 1 END,CASE EventForecast WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END,CASE EventImportance WHEN " "'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH' THEN 1 WHEN 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE' THEN 2 WHEN 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW'" " THEN 3 ELSE 4 END) Ranking FROM %s) SELECT Id,Country,Name,Type,Importance,CTime,Currency,Code,Sector," "Forecast,Prevalue,Impact,Freq FROM MySubQuery where Date(Replace(CTime,'.','-'))=Date(Replace('%s','.','-')) and " "Ranking<2 Group by CTime;" , EnumToString (MySchedule), EnumToString (MySchedule),DBMemory.name, TimeToString (date)); int request= DatabasePrepare (DBMemoryConnection,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_MEMORY, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); PrintFormat (request_text); } Calendar ReadDB_Data; ArrayRemove (NewsTime, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (request,ReadDB_Data); i++) { ArrayResize (NewsTime,i+ 1 ,i+ 2 ); NewsTime[i] = ReadDB_Data; } DatabaseFinalize (request); }

Давайте разберем SQL-запрос, так как он сложнее любого из наших предыдущих запросов. В этом запросе мы используем выражение WITH и функцию RANK().





Что такое выражение WITH и как оно работает?

Выражение WITH, также известное как Common Table Expression (CTE, общее табличное выражение), используется для определения временных наборов результатов, на которые можно ссылаться в операторах SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE или DELETE. Выражение WITH упрощает понимание и поддержку сложных запросов, разбивая их на более простые части. Оно также может помочь повысить производительность за счет повторного использования результатов ресурсоемких подзапросов. CTE являются временными и существуют только на протяжении запроса. Они не создают никаких постоянных объектов в базе данных.





Что такое функция RANK() и как она работает?



Функция RANK() используется для присвоения уникального ранга каждой строке в наборе результатов на основе значений в одном или нескольких столбцах. Строки упорядочиваются на основе указанных критериев, и ранг присваивается соответствующим образом. Функция RANK() является частью оконных функций в SQL, что означает, что она работает с окном (или подмножеством) строк и может возвращать несколько строк для каждой строки во входном наборе. Функция RANK() назначает ранг каждой строке на основе порядка, указанного в выражении ORDER BY в определении оконной функции. Если несколько строк имеют одинаковые значения в столбцах, указанных для упорядочивания, им присваивается одинаковый ранг, а следующий ранг пропускается на количество идентичных рангов. PARTITION BY (опционально) разбивает набор результатов на разделы, а функция RANK() применяется к каждому разделу по отдельности.

В выражении WITH, выделенном ниже, мы выбираем (SELECT) EventId, Country, EventName, EventType, EventImportance, DST_NONE (расписание перехода на летнее время, установленное пользователем во входных данных советника), EventCurrency, EventCode, EventSector, EventForecast, EventPrevalue, EventImpact, EventFrequency, затем мы используем функцию ранжирования. Цель этой функции — присвоить ранг каждому результату SELECT. Этот ранг всегда будет равен 1 для уникального времени события (DST_NONE). Если у нас есть несколько событий с одинаковым временем, то мы применяем ранжирование. Таким образом, если EventPrevalue события равно None, оно получает ранг 2, в противном случае оно получает рейтинг 1 и так далее для остальной части выражения ORDER BY.

WITH MySubQuery AS (SELECT EventId as 'Id',Country,EventName as 'Name',EventType as 'Type',EventImportance as 'Importance', DST_NONE as 'CTime',EventCurrency as 'Currency',EventCode as 'Code',EventSector as 'Sector',EventForecast as 'Forecast', EventPrevalue as 'Prevalue',EventImpact as 'Impact',EventFrequency as 'Freq', RANK() OVER (PARTITION BY DST_NONE Order BY CASE EventPrevalue WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END,CASE EventForecast WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END, CASE EventImportance WHEN ' CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH ' THEN 1 WHEN ' CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE ' THEN 2 WHEN ' CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW ' THEN 3 ELSE 4 END) Ranking FROM MQL5Calendar) SELECT Id,Country,Name,Type, Importance,CTime,Currency,Code,Sector,Forecast,Prevalue,Impact,Freq FROM MySubQuery where Date(Replace(CTime,'.','-'))=Date(Replace(' 2024.07 . 30 00 : 00 ','.','-')) and Ranking< 2 Group by CTime;

Ниже приведен пример результатов CTE(MySubQuery). Я выделил события, которые будут исключены из результатов, поскольку их ранг превышает 1. Мы рассматриваем только события ранга ниже 2, а затем группируем результаты по времени, поскольку при нанесении объектов событий на график мы не хотим создавать несколько объектов событий с одинаковым временем. Мы хотим, чтобы отображалось только событие с наибольшей важностью.

Id Country Name Type Importance CTime Currency Code Sector Forecast Prevalue Impact Freq Ranking 392030007 Japan Unemployment Rate CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 01 : 30 JPY JP CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 2500000 2600000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 392050002 Japan Jobs to Applicants Ratio CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 01 : 30 JPY JP CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 1240000 1240000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 36010001 Australia Building Approvals m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 03 : 30 AUD AU CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS - 900000 5500000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 36010002 Australia Private House Approvals m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 03 : 30 AUD AU CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS None 2100000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 250010005 France GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 07 : 30 EUR FR CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 200000 200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1 250010006 France GDP y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 07 : 30 EUR FR CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 1000000 1100000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 2 250010008 France Consumer Spending m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 07 : 30 EUR FR CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER 800000 1500000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 756050001 Switzerland KOF Economic Barometer CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 CHF CH CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 101500000 102700000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 724010001 Spain CPI m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 EUR ES CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 200000 400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 724010003 Spain HICP m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 EUR ES CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 300000 400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 724010005 Spain GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 EUR ES CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 300000 800000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1 724010002 Spain CPI y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 EUR ES CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 3000000 3400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 5 724010004 Spain HICP y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 EUR ES CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 3500000 3600000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 5 724010006 Spain GDP y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 EUR ES CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 1900000 2500000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 5 752020001 Sweden Business Confidence CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 SEK SE CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 95500000 97300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 5 752020002 Sweden Manufacturing Confidence CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 SEK SE CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 99000000 99200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 5 752020003 Sweden Consumer Confidence CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 SEK SE CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER 95300000 93300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 5 752020004 Sweden Inflation Expectations CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 SEK SE CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER 6300000 6200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 5 752020005 Sweden Economic Tendency Indicator CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 SEK SE CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 94800000 96300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 5 276010008 Germany GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 10 : 00 EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 100000 200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1 380010020 Italy GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 10 : 00 EUR IT CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 200000 300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 2 276010009 Germany GDP y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 10 : 00 EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP - 400000 - 900000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 2 380010021 Italy GDP y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 10 : 00 EUR IT CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 400000 700000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 4 999030016 European Union GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 11 : 00 EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 200000 300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1 999030017 European Union GDP y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 11 : 00 EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 400000 400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 2 999040003 European Union Industrial Confidence Indicator CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 11 : 00 EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS - 9700000 - 10100000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 3 999040004 European Union Services Sentiment Indicator CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 11 : 00 EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 8300000 6500000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 3 999040005 European Union Economic Sentiment Indicator CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 11 : 00 EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 95300000 95900000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 3 999040006 European Union Consumer Confidence Index CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 11 : 00 EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER - 13000000 - 13000000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 3 999040007 European Union Consumer Price Expectations CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 11 : 00 EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER 14400000 13100000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 3 999040008 European Union Industry Selling Price Expectations CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 11 : 00 EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 6300000 6100000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 3 380020007 Italy 10 -Year BTP Auction CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 11 : 30 EUR IT CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET None 4010000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 1 380020005 Italy 5 -Year BTP Auction CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 11 : 30 EUR IT CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET None 3550000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 2 826130002 United Kingdom 10 -Year Treasury Gilt Auction CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 11 : 30 GBP GB CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET None 4371000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 2 724080001 Spain Business Confidence CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 12 : 00 EUR ES CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS - 4100000 - 5700000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 76030002 Brazil FGV IGP-M Inflation Index m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 13 : 00 BRL BR CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 1000000 810000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 484020016 Mexico GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 14 : 00 MXN MX CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 0 200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1 276010020 Germany CPI m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 14 : 00 EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 0 100000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 276010022 Germany HICP m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 14 : 00 EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES - 100000 200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 76010012 Brazil PPI m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 14 : 00 BRL BR CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 700000 450000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 484020017 Mexico GDP n.s.a. y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 14 : 00 MXN MX CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 2000000 1600000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 2 276010021 Germany CPI y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 14 : 00 EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 2200000 2200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 6 276010023 Germany HICP y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 14 : 00 EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 2500000 2500000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 6 76010013 Brazil PPI y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 14 : 00 BRL BR CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 2200000 170000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 6 840170001 United States S&P/CS HPI Composite- 20 y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 15 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 6800000 7200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 840110001 United States HPI m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 15 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 300000 200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 840110002 United States HPI y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 15 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 5700000 6300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 840110003 United States HPI CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 15 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 427700000 424300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 840170002 United States S&P/CS HPI Composite- 20 n.s.a. m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 15 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 700000 1400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 840170003 United States S&P/CS HPI Composite- 20 s.a. m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 15 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 200000 400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 2 840030021 United States JOLTS Job Openings CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 16 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 7979000 8140000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 840180002 United States CB Consumer Confidence Index CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 16 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER 108000000 100400000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 840060003 United States Dallas Fed Services Revenues CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 16 : 30 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 3900000 1900000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 840060004 United States Dallas Fed Services Business Activity CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 16 : 30 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS - 6700000 - 4100000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 484010001 Mexico Fiscal Balance CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 22 : 30 MXN MX CALENDAR_SECTOR_TRADE - 900000 - 174071000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1

Окончательные результаты показаны ниже.

Id Country Name Type Importance CTime Currency Code Sector Forecast Prevalue Impact Freq Ranking 392030007 Japan Unemployment Rate CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 01 : 30 JPY JP CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 2500000 2600000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 36010001 Australia Building Approvals m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 03 : 30 AUD AU CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS - 900000 5500000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 250010005 France GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 07 : 30 EUR FR CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 200000 200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1 756050001 Switzerland KOF Economic Barometer CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 09 : 00 CHF CH CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 101500000 102700000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 276010008 Germany GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 10 : 00 EUR DE CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 100000 200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1 999030016 European Union GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 11 : 00 EUR EU CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 200000 300000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1 380020007 Italy 10 -Year BTP Auction CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 11 : 30 EUR IT CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET None 4010000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE 1 724080001 Spain Business Confidence CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 12 : 00 EUR ES CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS - 4100000 - 5700000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 76030002 Brazil FGV IGP-M Inflation Index m/m CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 13 : 00 BRL BR CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES 1000000 810000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 484020016 Mexico GDP q/q CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 14 : 00 MXN MX CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP 0 200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER 1 840170001 United States S&P/CS HPI Composite- 20 y/y CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 15 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING 6800000 7200000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 840030021 United States JOLTS Job Openings CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 2024.07 . 30 16 : 00 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 7979000 8140000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 840060003 United States Dallas Fed Services Revenues CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 16 : 30 USD US CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS 3900000 1900000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1 484010001 Mexico Fiscal Balance CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW 2024.07 . 30 22 : 30 MXN MX CALENDAR_SECTOR_TRADE - 900000 - 174071000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1

Эти результаты будут сохранены в переменной ниже:

Calendar &NewsTime[]

Функция ниже EconomicNextEvent похожа на предыдущую упомянутую функцию EconomicDetailsMemory. Главное отличие состоит в том, что цель функции ниже — получить следующее событие, а не извлечь все события на определенную дату.

void CNews::EconomicNextEvent( datetime date= 0 ) { Calendar Empty; UpcomingNews = Empty; date = (date== 0 )? TimeTradeServer ():date; string request_text= StringFormat ( "WITH MySubQuery AS (SELECT EventId as 'Id',Country,EventName as 'Name'," "EventType as 'Type',EventImportance as 'Importance',%s as 'CTime',EventCurrency as 'Currency'," "EventCode as 'Code',EventSector as 'Sector',EventForecast as 'Forecast'," "EventPrevalue as 'Prevalue',EventImpact as 'Impact',EventFrequency as 'Freq'," "RANK() OVER (PARTITION BY %s ORDER BY CASE EventPrevalue WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END" ", CASE EventForecast WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END,CASE EventImportance " "WHEN 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH' THEN 1 WHEN 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE' THEN 2 WHEN" " 'CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW' THEN 3 ELSE 4 END) Ranking FROM %s) SELECT Id,Country,Name," "Type,Importance,CTime,Currency,Code,Sector,Forecast,Prevalue,Impact,Freq FROM MySubQuery " "where Replace(CTime,'.','-')>=Replace('%s','.','-') AND Ranking<2 Group by CTime LIMIT 1;" , EnumToString (MySchedule), EnumToString (MySchedule),DBMemory.name, TimeToString (date)); int request= DatabasePrepare (DBMemoryConnection,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_MEMORY, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); PrintFormat (request_text); } DatabaseReadBind (request,UpcomingNews); DatabaseFinalize (request); }

Приведенный ниже запрос для функции EconomicNextEvent аналогичен запросу в функции EconomicDetailsMemory, который мы ранее рассматривали. Единственное отличие состоит в том, что приведенный ниже запрос приводит только один результат.

WITH MySubQuery AS (SELECT EventId as 'Id',Country,EventName as 'Name',EventType as 'Type',EventImportance as 'Importance', DST_NONE as 'CTime',EventCurrency as 'Currency',EventCode as 'Code',EventSector as 'Sector',EventForecast as 'Forecast', EventPrevalue as 'Prevalue',EventImpact as 'Impact',EventFrequency as 'Freq',RANK() OVER (PARTITION BY DST_NONE Order BY CASE EventPrevalue WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END,CASE EventForecast WHEN 'None' THEN 2 ELSE 1 END, CASE EventImportance WHEN ' CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH ' THEN 1 WHEN ' CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE ' THEN 2 WHEN ' CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW ' THEN 3 ELSE 4 END) Ranking FROM MQL5Calendar) SELECT Id,Country,Name,Type, Importance,CTime,Currency,Code,Sector,Forecast,Prevalue,Impact,Freq FROM MySubQuery where Date(Replace(CTime,'.','-'))=Date(Replace(' 2024.07 . 30 00 : 00 ','.','-')) and Ranking< 2 Group by CTime LIMIT 1 ;

Пример результатов для указанного выше запроса показан ниже.

Id Country Name Type Importance CTime Currency Code Sector Forecast Prevalue Impact Freq Ranking 392030007 Japan Unemployment Rate CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2024.07 . 30 01 : 30 JPY JP CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS 2500000 2600000 CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH 1

Приведенный выше пример результата будет сохранен в переменной, которую мы объявили вне класса News под названием UpcomingNews.

DatabaseReadBind (request,UpcomingNews);

Последняя новая добавленная функция в классе News из части 2 называется GetImpact и показана ниже. Целью этой функции является возврат значения перечисления ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT для предстоящего события на основе предыдущих событий со свойствами или значениями, аналогичными предстоящему событию. Поясню подробнее.

ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT CNews::GetImpact() { string impact= NULL ; string request_text= StringFormat ( "SELECT EventImpact FROM %s where Replace(%s,'.','-')<Replace('%s','.','-') AND EventId=%d" " %s ORDER BY %s DESC LIMIT 1;" ,DBMemory.name, EnumToString (MySchedule),UpcomingNews.EventDate, UpcomingNews.EventId,((UpcomingNews.EventPreval== "None" ||UpcomingNews.EventForecast== "None" )? "AND EventImpact='CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'" :( int (UpcomingNews.EventPreval)< int (UpcomingNews.EventForecast))? "AND EventPrevalue<EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'" : ( int (UpcomingNews.EventPreval)> int (UpcomingNews.EventForecast))? "AND EventPrevalue>EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'" : "AND EventPrevalue=EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'" ), EnumToString (MySchedule)); int request= DatabasePrepare (DBMemoryConnection,request_text); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " ,NEWS_DATABASE_MEMORY, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); PrintFormat (request_text); } if ( DatabaseRead (request)) { DatabaseColumnText (request, 0 ,impact); } DatabaseFinalize (request); if (impact== "CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE" ) { return CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE ; } else if (impact== "CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE" ) { return CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE ; } else { return CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA ; } }

По моим наблюдениям, влияние событий в основном работает таким образом, что все предстоящие события или события, которые происходят в текущий день, имеют значение перечисления CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA, что означает, что влияние недоступно для события. Влияние события обновляется только по истечении дня события и только в том случае, если до наступления события были доступны как предыдущее значение события, так и прогнозируемые значения события. В некоторых случаях влияние события все равно будет отмечено как недоступное, даже если все эти требования соблюдены.





Зачем нам нужна величина влияния предыдущего события и как ее использовать?



Во-первых, нам требуется информация о влиянии предыдущего события, чтобы предсказать, каким может быть результат воздействия следующего события. Таким образом, если предыдущее значение предстоящего события не равно None, а также прогнозируемому значению, мы проверим, равны ли эти значения или какое из них больше другого. Как только мы выяснили, какое значение больше другого, или если значения одинаковы, мы ищем предыдущие события с такой же конфигурацией и извлекаем влияние этого предыдущего события, чтобы предсказать, каким может быть влияние предстоящего события. Например, если предыдущее значение предстоящего события равно 3000, а прогноз — 10 000, мы ищем последнее событие с тем же идентификатором события, предыдущее значение которого было меньше прогнозируемого значения, и используем влияние этого события для предстоящего события.

Каково влияние события и на чем оно основано?





Влияние события — это измерение воспринимаемого эффекта, который определенное событие оказало на валюту. Влияние основано на валюте события. Таким образом, если уровень безработицы является предстоящим событием, а предыдущее событие с аналогичным предыдущим значением и конфигурацией прогнозируемого значения имеет влияние события CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE, а валютой события является USD, это по сути означает, что на USD негативно повлиял предыдущий уровень безработицы. Поэтому при наблюдении за символом EURUSD сразу после того, как произошел предыдущий уровень безработицы, мы в идеале увидели бы укрепление EURUSD, то есть рост EUR относительно USD.

В запросе ниже мы выбираем (SELECT) влияние события из таблицы MQL5Calendar в базе данных в памяти. В выражении WHERE мы ищем даты событий до даты предстоящего события и сортируем по тому же идентификатору события. Затем мы сортируем тот же сценарий взаимосвязи между предыдущим значением события (EventPreval) и прогнозируемым значение события (EventForecast), если UpcomingNews.EventPreval равен None. Если же UpcomingNews.EventForecast равен None, мы уже знаем, что влияние события равно None, если UpcomingNews.EventPreval меньше UpcomingNews. Затем мы ищем предыдущие события, где EventPrevalue < EventForecast и применяется влияние события. Если UpcomingNews.EventPreval больше UpcomingNews.EventForecast, мы ищем предыдущие события, где EventPreval > EventForecast и применяется влияние события. В противном случае мы ищем, где EventPrevalue = EventForecast и применяется влияние события. Все результаты фильтруются по самой последней дате, поскольку выражение ORDER BY упорядочено по убыванию даты события, а выражение LIMIT позволяет вернуть/вывести только одну запись.

string request_text= StringFormat ( "SELECT EventImpact FROM %s where Replace(%s,'.','-')< Replace('%s','.','-') AND EventId=%d " " %s ORDER BY %s DESC LIMIT 1;" ,DBMemory.name, EnumToString (MySchedule), UpcomingNews.EventDate , UpcomingNews.EventId , ((UpcomingNews.EventPreval== "None" ||UpcomingNews.EventForecast== "None" )? "AND EventImpact='CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'" : ( int (UpcomingNews.EventPreval)< int (UpcomingNews.EventForecast))? "AND EventPrevalue<EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'" : ( int (UpcomingNews.EventPreval)> int (UpcomingNews.EventForecast))? "AND EventPrevalue>EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'" : "AND EventPrevalue=EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA'" ), EnumToString (MySchedule));

Пример того, как выглядит запрос выше, когда все переменные заполнены данными. Итак, как вы можете видеть ниже, мы выбираем (SELECT) EventImpact из (FROM) MQL5Calendar, где (WHERE) DST_NONE не менее '2024.08.01 16:30', EventId равен 124500001, EventPrevalue меньше EventForecast, а EventImpact не равен CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA. Затем мы устанавливаем результаты в порядке убывания относительно DST_NONE и, наконец, ограничиваем результаты одним результатом.

SELECT EventImpact FROM MQL5Calendar where Replace(DST_NONE,'.','-')<Replace('2024.08.01 16:30','.','-') AND EventId=124500001 AND EventPrevalue<EventForecast AND EventImpact<>'CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA' ORDER BY DST_NONE DESC LIMIT 1;





Класс Common Graphics



Класс отвечает за отображение визуальных элементов советника на графике. К настоящему моменту вы, наверно, уже заметили, что визуальные элементы для Части 3 представляют собой шаг вперед по сравнению с Частью 2, как и код, который их создает. Давайте взглянем на код. Классу потребуется доступ к информации о новостях, управлении рисками и счете, поэтому эти классы включены.

#include "ObjectProperties.mqh" #include "RiskManagement.mqh" #include "CommonVariables.mqh" #include "News.mqh" class CCommonGraphics:CObjectProperties { private : struct GraphicText { private : struct subtextformat { string Label; string Text; }; struct found:subtextformat { bool isFound; int index; }; subtextformat sub_text[]; found FoundText( string label) { found find; find.Label= "" ; find.Text= "" ; find.isFound= false ; find.index=- 1 ; for ( uint i= 0 ;i<sub_text.Size();i++) { if (label==sub_text[i].Label) { find.Label=sub_text[i].Label; find.Text=sub_text[i].Text; find.isFound= true ; find.index= int (i); return find; } } return find; } public : string text; void subtext( string label, string value) { found result = FoundText(label); if (!result.isFound) { ArrayResize (sub_text,sub_text.Size()+ 1 ,sub_text.Size()+ 2 ); sub_text[sub_text.Size()- 1 ].Label = label; sub_text[sub_text.Size()- 1 ].Text = value; } else { sub_text[result.index].Text = value; } } string subtext( string label) { return FoundText(label).Text; } }; CAccountInfo CAccount; CNews NewsObj; CTimeManagement CTime; Calendar CalendarArray[]; color EventColor; uint Fontsize,X_start,Y_start; void Block_1(); void Block_2( uint SecondsPreEvent= 5 ); CRiskManagement CRisk; GraphicText Texts_Block1[ 9 ],Texts_Block2[ 7 ]; struct Text_Prop_Size { uint Height; uint Width; }; void GetTextMaxWidthAndHeight(GraphicText &Texts[], uint &Max_Height, uint &Max_Width, uint FontSize) { TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,(- 1 *FontSize)- 100 ); Max_Height= 0 ; Max_Width= 0 ; for ( uint i= 0 ;i<Texts.Size();i++) { uint Height= 0 ,Width= 0 ; TextGetSize (Texts[i].text,Width,Height); Max_Height+=Height; Max_Width=(Width>Max_Width)?Width:Max_Width; } } Text_Prop_Size GetText( string Text, uint FontSize) { Text_Prop_Size Size; TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,(- 1 *FontSize)- 100 ); TextGetSize (Text,Size.Width,Size.Height); return Size; } Text_Prop_Size GetTextMax(GraphicText &Texts[], uint FontSize) { Text_Prop_Size Size; uint Max_Height; uint Max_Width; GetTextMaxWidthAndHeight(Texts,Max_Height,Max_Width,FontSize); Size.Height = Max_Height; Size.Width = Max_Width; return Size; } bool is_date,is_spread,is_news,is_events; public : CCommonGraphics( bool display_date, bool display_spread, bool display_news, bool display_events); ~CCommonGraphics( void ) {} void GraphicsRefresh( uint SecondsPreEvent= 5 ); void Block_2_Realtime( uint SecondsPreEvent= 5 ); void NewsEvent(); };

Приведенная ниже структура GraphicText не является обычной структурой в MQL5. Эта структура содержит частные и/или публичные объявления структур, массивов структур, функций и строковой переменной. В этом случае структура GraphicText ведет себя как целый отдельный класс. Целью этой структуры является управление и хранение графических текстов. Структурный массив sub_text сохранит все свойства текста, а функция FoundText будет искать любые совпадения текстовой метки в пределах массива sub_text. Если совпадение есть, мы вернем подробности этого совпадения в структуре found, которая наследуется от структуры subtextformat. В публичных объявлениях строковая переменная с именем text будет хранить полную длину текста вструктурном массиве sub_text. Функция void subtext добавит текстовую метку и текст/подтекст в массив sub_text или перезапишет текст/подтекст, хранящийся в массиве, если внутри массива находится метка строковой переменной. Строковая функция subtext извлечет текст для метки, связанной с метками в структурном массиве sub_text.

struct GraphicText { private : struct subtextformat { string Label; string Text; }; struct found:subtextformat { bool isFound; int index; }; subtextformat sub_text[] ; found FoundText( string label) { found find; find.Label= "" ; find.Text= "" ; find.isFound= false ; find.index=- 1 ; for ( uint i= 0 ;i< sub_text.Size() ;i++) { if (label== sub_text[i].Label ) { find.Label= sub_text[i].Label ; find.Text= sub_text[i].Text ; find.isFound= true ; find.index= int (i); return find; } } return find; } public : string text; void subtext( string label, string value) { found result = FoundText(label); if (!result.isFound) { ArrayResize (sub_text, sub_text.Size() + 1 , sub_text.Size() + 2 ); sub_text[sub_text.Size()- 1 ].Label = label; sub_text[sub_text.Size()- 1 ].Text = value; } else { sub_text[result.index].Text = value; } } string subtext( string label) { return FoundText(label).Text; } };

Функция ниже создана для извлечения суммы высот текста в структурном массиве Texts, а также максимальной ширины из текстов в массиве.

void GetTextMaxWidthAndHeight(GraphicText & Texts [], uint &Max_Height, uint &Max_Width, uint FontSize) { TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,(- 1 *FontSize)- 100 ); Max_Height= 0 ; Max_Width= 0 ; for ( uint i= 0 ;i<Texts.Size();i++) { uint Height= 0 ,Width= 0 ; TextGetSize (Texts[i].text,Width,Height); Max_Height+=Height; Max_Width=(Width>Max_Width)?Width:Max_Width; } }

Функция ниже создана для извлечения свойств высоты и ширины в формате структуры Text_Prop_Size из строковой переменной Text.

Text_Prop_Size GetText( string Text, uint FontSize) { Text_Prop_Size Size; TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,(- 1 *FontSize)- 100 ); TextGetSize (Text,Size.Width,Size.Height); return Size; }

Функция ниже создана для извлечения суммы свойств высоты и максимальной ширины в формате структуры Text_Prop_Size из структурного массива Texts.

Text_Prop_Size GetTextMax(GraphicText & Texts [], uint FontSize) { Text_Prop_Size Size; uint Max_Height; uint Max_Width; GetTextMaxWidthAndHeight(Texts,Max_Height,Max_Width,FontSize); Size.Height = Max_Height; Size.Width = Max_Width; return Size; }

В конструкторе класса инициализируем наши ранее объявленные переменные: is_date (отображать ли информацию о дате на графике), is_spread (отображать ли информацию о спреде на графике), is_news (отображать ли информацию о новостях на графике) и is_events (отображать ли информацию об объекте события на графике). NewsObject. Функция EconomicNextEvent обновит переменную UpcomingNews сведениями о следующих новостях.

CCommonGraphics::CCommonGraphics( bool display_date, bool display_spread, bool display_news, bool display_events): is_date(display_date),is_spread(display_spread),is_news(display_news),is_events(display_events) { NewsObject.EconomicNextEvent(); }

GraphicsRefresh будет отвечать за очистку графика от ранее созданных объектов (если таковые имеются), а затем будет вызывать другие функции, которые будут создавать объекты графика для отображения различной информации на текущем графике.

void CCommonGraphics::GraphicsRefresh( uint SecondsPreEvent= 5 ) { if ((! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ))||( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )&& MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_VISUAL_MODE ))) { DeleteObj(); Block_1(); if (is_date||is_news||is_spread) { Block_2(SecondsPreEvent); } NewsEvent(); } }

Функция Block_1 ниже отвечает за создание графических элементов для графического блока 1, состоящего из:

Имени символа

Периода символа

Описания символа

Размер контракта по символу

Минимального размера лота по символу

Максимального размера лота по символу

Шага объема символа

Ограничения объема символа

Вариант управления рисками

Нижнего уровня риска

Верхнего уровня риска

void CCommonGraphics::Block_1() { TextObj_color = (isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; Texts_Block1[ 0 ].text = Symbol ()+ ", " +GetChartPeriodName()+ ": " +CSymbol.Description(); Texts_Block1[ 0 ].subtext( "Symbol Name" , Symbol ()+ "," ); Texts_Block1[ 0 ].subtext( "Symbol Period" ,GetChartPeriodName()); Texts_Block1[ 0 ].subtext( "Symbol Desc" , ": " +CSymbol.Description()); Texts_Block1[ 1 ].text = "Contract Size: " + string (CSymbol.ContractSize()); Texts_Block1[ 1 ].subtext( "Contract Size Text" , "Contract Size:" ); Texts_Block1[ 1 ].subtext( "Contract Size" , string (CSymbol.ContractSize())); Texts_Block1[ 2 ].text = "Minimum Lot: " + string (CSymbol.LotsMin()); Texts_Block1[ 2 ].subtext( "Minimum Lot Text" , "Minimum Lot:" ); Texts_Block1[ 2 ].subtext( "Minimum Lot" , string (CSymbol.LotsMin())); Texts_Block1[ 3 ].text = "Max Lot: " + string (CSymbol.LotsMax()); Texts_Block1[ 3 ].subtext( "Max Lot Text" , "Max Lot:" ); Texts_Block1[ 3 ].subtext( "Max Lot" , string (CSymbol.LotsMax())); Texts_Block1[ 4 ].text = "Volume Step: " + string (CSymbol.LotsStep()); Texts_Block1[ 4 ].subtext( "Volume Step Text" , "Volume Step:" ); Texts_Block1[ 4 ].subtext( "Volume Step" , string (CSymbol.LotsStep())); Texts_Block1[ 5 ].text = "Volume Limit: " + string (CSymbol.LotsLimit()); Texts_Block1[ 5 ].subtext( "Volume Limit Text" , "Volume Limit:" ); Texts_Block1[ 5 ].subtext( "Volume Limit" , string (CSymbol.LotsLimit())); Texts_Block1[ 6 ].text = "Risk Option: " +CRisk.GetRiskOption(); Texts_Block1[ 6 ].subtext( "Risk Option Text" , "Risk Option:" ); Texts_Block1[ 6 ].subtext( "Risk Option" ,CRisk.GetRiskOption()); Texts_Block1[ 7 ].text = "Risk Floor: " +CRisk.GetRiskFloor(); Texts_Block1[ 7 ].subtext( "Risk Floor Text" , "Risk Floor:" ); Texts_Block1[ 7 ].subtext( "Risk Floor" ,CRisk.GetRiskFloor()); Texts_Block1[ 8 ].text = "Risk Ceiling: " +CRisk.GetRiskCeil(); Texts_Block1[ 8 ].subtext( "Risk Ceiling Text" , "Risk Ceiling:" ); Texts_Block1[ 8 ].subtext( "Risk Ceiling" ,CRisk.GetRiskCeil()); Fontsize= 10 ; X_start= 2 ; Y_start= 2 ; Square( 0 , "Symbol Name background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block1[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Name" ,Texts_Block1[ 0 ].subtext( "Symbol Name" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 0 ].subtext( "Symbol Name" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Period" ,Texts_Block1[ 0 ].subtext( "Symbol Period" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 0 ].subtext( "Symbol Period" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Desc" ,Texts_Block1[ 0 ].subtext( "Symbol Desc" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start= 2 ; Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Height; Square( 0 , "Symbol Contract Size background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[ 1 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block1[ 1 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Contract Size Text" ,Texts_Block1[ 1 ].subtext( "Contract Size Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 1 ].subtext( "Contract Size Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Contract Size" ,Texts_Block1[ 1 ].subtext( "Contract Size" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start= 2 ; Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 1 ].text,Fontsize).Height; Square( 0 , "Symbol MinLot background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[ 2 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block1[ 2 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol MinLot Text" ,Texts_Block1[ 2 ].subtext( "Minimum Lot Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 2 ].subtext( "Minimum Lot Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol MinLot" ,Texts_Block1[ 2 ].subtext( "Minimum Lot" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start= 2 ; Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 2 ].text,Fontsize).Height; Square( 0 , "Symbol MaxLot background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[ 3 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block1[ 3 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol MaxLot Text" ,Texts_Block1[ 3 ].subtext( "Max Lot Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 3 ].subtext( "Max Lot Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol MaxLot" ,Texts_Block1[ 3 ].subtext( "Max Lot" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start= 2 ; Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 3 ].text,Fontsize).Height; Square( 0 , "Symbol Volume Step background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[ 4 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block1[ 4 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Volume Step Text" ,Texts_Block1[ 4 ].subtext( "Volume Step Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 4 ].subtext( "Volume Step Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Volume Step" ,Texts_Block1[ 4 ].subtext( "Volume Step" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start= 2 ; Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 4 ].text,Fontsize).Height; Square( 0 , "Symbol Volume Limit background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[ 5 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block1[ 5 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Volume Limit Text" ,Texts_Block1[ 5 ].subtext( "Volume Limit Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 5 ].subtext( "Volume Limit Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Volume Limit" ,Texts_Block1[ 5 ].subtext( "Volume Limit" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start= 2 ; Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 5 ].text,Fontsize).Height; Square( 0 , "Risk Option background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block1[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Risk Option Text" ,Texts_Block1[ 6 ].subtext( "Risk Option Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 6 ].subtext( "Risk Option Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Risk Option" ,Texts_Block1[ 6 ].subtext( "Risk Option" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start= 2 ; Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Height; Square( 0 , "Risk Floor background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[ 7 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block1[ 7 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Risk Floor Text" ,Texts_Block1[ 7 ].subtext( "Risk Floor Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 7 ].subtext( "Risk Floor Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Risk Floor" ,Texts_Block1[ 7 ].subtext( "Risk Floor" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start= 2 ; Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 7 ].text,Fontsize).Height; Square( 0 , "Risk Ceil background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block1[ 8 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block1[ 8 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Risk Ceil Text" ,Texts_Block1[ 8 ].subtext( "Risk Ceiling Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block1[ 8 ].subtext( "Risk Ceiling Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Risk Ceil" ,Texts_Block1[ 8 ].subtext( "Risk Ceiling" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); }

Функция Block_2 ниже отвечает за создание графических элементов для графического блока 2, состоящего из:

Текущих даты и времени

Даты события

Названия события

Страны события

Валюты события

Важности события

Ранга спреда

void CCommonGraphics::Block_2( uint SecondsPreEvent= 5 ) { TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; if (is_date) { Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text = "Date:" + TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_DATE )+ "|| Time:" + TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_MINUTES ) + " " ; Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date Text" , "Date:" ); Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date" , TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_DATE )); Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time Text" , "|| Time:" ); Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time" , TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_MINUTES )); } if (is_news) { EventColor = NewsObj.GetImportance_color(NewsObj.IMPORTANCE(UpcomingNews.EventImportance)); Texts_Block2[ 1 ].text = "Event: @" +UpcomingNews.EventDate+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date Text" , "Event: @" ); Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date" ,UpcomingNews.EventDate); Texts_Block2[ 2 ].text = "Name: " +UpcomingNews.EventName+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name Text" , "Name: " ); Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name" ,UpcomingNews.EventName); Texts_Block2[ 3 ].text = "Country: " +UpcomingNews.CountryName+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country Text" , "Country: " ); Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country" ,UpcomingNews.CountryName); Texts_Block2[ 4 ].text = "Currency: " +UpcomingNews.EventCurrency+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency Text" , "Currency: " ); Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency" ,UpcomingNews.EventCurrency); Texts_Block2[ 5 ].text = "Importance: " +NewsObj.GetImportance(NewsObj.IMPORTANCE(UpcomingNews.EventImportance))+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance Text" , "Importance: " ); Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance" ,NewsObj.GetImportance(NewsObj.IMPORTANCE(UpcomingNews.EventImportance))); } if (is_spread) { Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text = "Spread: " + string (CSymbol.Spread())+ " Rating: " +CSymbol.SpreadDesc()+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread Text" , "Spread:" ); Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" , string (CSymbol.Spread())); Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" , " Rating:" ); Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Desc" ,CSymbol.SpreadDesc()); } Fontsize= 10 ; X_start= 2 ; Y_start=GetTextMax(Texts_Block1,Fontsize).Height+ 29 ; if (is_date) { Square( 0 , "Datetime background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj( 0 , "Date Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Date" ,Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj( 0 , "Time Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color = CTime.TimeIsInRange(CTime.TimeMinusOffset( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate),SecondsPreEvent), CTime.TimePlusOffset( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate), 59 ))? clrRed :(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Time" ,Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); } if (UpcomingNews.CountryName!= NULL &&is_news) { Y_start+=(is_date)?GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Height: 0 ; X_start= 2 ; Square( 0 , "Event Date background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[ 1 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block2[ 1 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Date Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color = CTime.TimeIsInRange(CTime.TimeMinusOffset( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate),SecondsPreEvent), CTime.TimePlusOffset( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate), 59 ))? clrRed :(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Date" ,Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 1 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; Square( 0 , "Event Name background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[ 2 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block2[ 2 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Name Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=EventColor; TextObj( 0 , "Event Name" ,Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 2 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; Square( 0 , "Event Country background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[ 3 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block2[ 3 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Country Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=EventColor; TextObj( 0 , "Event Country" ,Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 3 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; Square( 0 , "Event Currency background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[ 4 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block2[ 4 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Currency Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=EventColor; TextObj( 0 , "Event Currency" ,Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 4 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; Square( 0 , "Event Importance background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[ 5 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block2[ 5 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Importance Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=EventColor; TextObj( 0 , "Importance" ,Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); if (is_spread) { Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 5 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; Square( 0 , "Spread background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; color Spread_clr=CSymbol.SpreadColor(); TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Spread Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=Spread_clr; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Spread" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Rating Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=Spread_clr; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Rating" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Desc" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); } } else if (is_spread) { Y_start+=(is_date)?GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Height: 0 ; X_start= 2 ; Square( 0 , "Spread background" ,X_start,Y_start,GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Width, GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Height+ 3 , ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER ); Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; color Spread_clr=CSymbol.SpreadColor(); TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Spread Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=Spread_clr; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Spread" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Rating Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=Spread_clr; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Rating" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Desc" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); } }

Функция ниже обновит любые изменения в разделах графического блока 2. Она не будет пересоздавать все элементы функции Block_2.

void CCommonGraphics::Block_2_Realtime( uint SecondsPreEvent= 5 ) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )&&! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_VISUAL_MODE )) { return ; } if (is_date) { Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text = "Date:" + TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_DATE )+ "|| Time:" + TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_SECONDS ) + " " ; Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date Text" , "Date:" ); Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date" , TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_DATE )); Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time Text" , "|| Time:" ); Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time" , TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_SECONDS )); } if (is_news) { EventColor = NewsObj.GetImportance_color(NewsObj.IMPORTANCE(UpcomingNews.EventImportance)); Texts_Block2[ 1 ].text = "Event: @" +UpcomingNews.EventDate+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date Text" , "Event: @" ); Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date" ,UpcomingNews.EventDate); Texts_Block2[ 2 ].text = "Name: " +UpcomingNews.EventName+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name Text" , "Name: " ); Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name" ,UpcomingNews.EventName); Texts_Block2[ 3 ].text = "Country: " +UpcomingNews.CountryName+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country Text" , "Country: " ); Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country" ,UpcomingNews.CountryName); Texts_Block2[ 4 ].text = "Currency: " +UpcomingNews.EventCurrency+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency Text" , "Currency: " ); Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency" ,UpcomingNews.EventCurrency); Texts_Block2[ 5 ].text = "Importance: " +NewsObj.GetImportance(NewsObj.IMPORTANCE(UpcomingNews.EventImportance))+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance Text" , "Importance: " ); Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance" ,NewsObj.GetImportance(NewsObj.IMPORTANCE(UpcomingNews.EventImportance))); } if (is_spread) { Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text = "Spread: " + string (CSymbol.Spread())+ " Rating: " +CSymbol.SpreadDesc()+ " " ; Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread Text" , "Spread:" ); Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" , string (CSymbol.Spread())); Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" , " Rating:" ); Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Desc" ,CSymbol.SpreadDesc()); } Fontsize= 10 ; X_start= 2 ; Y_start=GetTextMax(Texts_Block1,Fontsize).Height+ 29 ; if (is_date) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Datetime background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE )!=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Width) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Datetime background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , long (GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Width)); } Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Date Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Date" ,Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Date" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Time Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color = CTime.TimeIsInRange(CTime.TimeMinusOffset( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate),SecondsPreEvent), CTime.TimePlusOffset( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate), 59 ))? clrRed :(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Time" ,Texts_Block2[ 0 ].subtext( "Time" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); } if (UpcomingNews.CountryName!= NULL &&is_news) { Y_start+=(is_date)?GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Height: 0 ; X_start= 2 ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Event Date background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE )!=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 1 ].text,Fontsize).Width) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Event Date background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , long (GetText(Texts_Block2[ 1 ].text,Fontsize).Width)); } Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Date Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color = CTime.TimeIsInRange(CTime.TimeMinusOffset( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate),SecondsPreEvent), CTime.TimePlusOffset( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate), 59 ))? clrRed :(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Date" ,Texts_Block2[ 1 ].subtext( "Event Date" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 1 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Event Name background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE )!=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 2 ].text,Fontsize).Width) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Event Name background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , long (GetText(Texts_Block2[ 2 ].text,Fontsize).Width)); } Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Name Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=EventColor; TextObj( 0 , "Event Name" ,Texts_Block2[ 2 ].subtext( "Event Name" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 2 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Event Country background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE )!=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 3 ].text,Fontsize).Width) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Event Country background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , long (GetText(Texts_Block2[ 3 ].text,Fontsize).Width)); } Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Country Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=EventColor; TextObj( 0 , "Event Country" ,Texts_Block2[ 3 ].subtext( "Event Country" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 3 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Event Currency background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE )!=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 4 ].text,Fontsize).Width) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Event Currency background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , long (GetText(Texts_Block2[ 4 ].text,Fontsize).Width)); } Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Event Currency Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=EventColor; TextObj( 0 , "Event Currency" ,Texts_Block2[ 4 ].subtext( "Event Currency" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 4 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Event Importance background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE )!=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 5 ].text,Fontsize).Width) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Event Importance background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , long (GetText(Texts_Block2[ 5 ].text,Fontsize).Width)); } Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Importance Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=EventColor; TextObj( 0 , "Importance" ,Texts_Block2[ 5 ].subtext( "Importance" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); if (is_spread) { Y_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 5 ].text,Fontsize).Height; X_start= 2 ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Spread background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE )!=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Width) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Spread background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , long (GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Width)); } Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; color Spread_clr=CSymbol.SpreadColor(); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=Spread_clr; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Spread" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Rating Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=Spread_clr; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Rating" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Desc" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); } } else if (is_spread) { Y_start+=(is_date)?GetText(Texts_Block2[ 0 ].text,Fontsize).Height: 0 ; X_start= 2 ; if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Spread background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE )!=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Width) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Spread background" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , long (GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].text,Fontsize).Width)); } Y_start+= 3 ; X_start+= 2 ; color Spread_clr=CSymbol.SpreadColor(); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=Spread_clr; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Spread" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Spread" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=(isLightMode)? clrBlack : clrWheat ; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Rating Text" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); X_start+=GetText(Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Text" ),Fontsize).Width; TextObj_color=Spread_clr; TextObj( 0 , "Symbol Rating" ,Texts_Block2[ 6 ].subtext( "Rating Desc" ),X_start,Y_start, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ,Fontsize); } }

Функция ниже создаст объект события на графике со всеми доступными новостными событиями за текущий день.

void CCommonGraphics::NewsEvent() { if (!is_events||( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )&&! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_VISUAL_MODE ))) { return ;} NewsObj.EconomicDetailsMemory(CalendarArray, iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 , 0 )); for ( uint i= 0 ;i<CalendarArray.Size();i++) { EventObj( 0 ,CalendarArray[i].EventName+ " " +CalendarArray[i].CountryName+ " " +CalendarArray[i].EventDate, CalendarArray[i].EventName+ "[" +CalendarArray[i].CountryName+ "]" , StringToTime (CalendarArray[i].EventDate)); } ChartRefresh(); }





Класс Trade Management



Класс отвечает за открытие сделок для нашего советника. Функциональность этого класса, скорее всего, будет расширена в последующих статьях. Класс Trade Management будет наследовать класс управления рисками для настройки размеров лотов для каждой сделки.

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\OrderInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> #include "RiskManagement.mqh" #include "TimeManagement.mqh" class CTradeManagement:CRiskManagement { private : CTrade Trade; CSymbolProperties CSymbol; CTimeManagement CTime; bool TradeResult; double mySL; double myTP; public : CTradeManagement( string SYMBOL= NULL ) { CSymbol.SetSymbolName(SYMBOL); } ~CTradeManagement( void ) {} bool OpenTrade( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE Type, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); bool OpenedDeal( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE Type, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); bool Buy( double SL, double TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); bool Buy( int SL, double TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); bool Buy( double SL, int TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); bool Buy( int SL, int TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); bool Sell( double SL, double TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); bool Sell( int SL, double TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); bool Sell( double SL, int TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); bool Sell( int SL, int TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ); };

Функция ниже проверит наличие открытых позиций с определенным типом позиции (Buy/Sell), магическим числом и комментарием (сведениями о позиции). Мы будем использовать эту функцию, чтобы проверить, открыли ли мы уже сделку на момент появления новости, чтобы избежать открытия дополнительных/ненужных сделок.

bool CTradeManagement::OpenTrade( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE Type, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< PositionsTotal (); i++) { if ( PositionGetTicket (i)> 0 ) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL )==CSymbol.GetSymbolName()&& PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC )==Magic && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE )==Type&& PositionGetString ( POSITION_COMMENT )==COMMENT) { return true ; } } } return false ; }

Функция OpenedDeal проверит наличие открытых сделок на покупку/продажу. Эта функция нужна нам, чтобы помешать нам (советнику) открывать новые сделки, если сделка была закрыта во время новостного события. Без этой функции советник откроет сделку на покупку, например, во время выхода данных по занятости в несельскохозяйственном секторе (NFP). Если сделка будет закрыта из-за волатильности, мы не хотим, чтобы советник открыл еще одну. Это происходит потому, что мы уже совершили сделку по событию, и нет необходимости в дополнительных сделках, которые могут привести к убыткам.

bool CTradeManagement::OpenedDeal( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE Type, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ) { if ( HistorySelect (CTime.TimeMinusOffset( TimeTradeServer (),CTime.MinutesS( 2 )), TimeTradeServer ())) { for ( int i= 0 ; i< HistoryDealsTotal (); i++) { ulong ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket (i); if (ticket> 0 ) { if ( HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL )==CSymbol.GetSymbolName()&& HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_MAGIC )==Magic&& HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TYPE )==Type && HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_COMMENT )==COMMENT) { return true ; } } } } return false ; }

Функция ниже открывает рыночные ордера на покупку.

bool CTradeManagement::Buy( double SL, double TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ) { CSymbol.NormalizePrice(SL); CSymbol.NormalizePrice(TP); SetOrderType( ORDER_TYPE_BUY ); OpenPrice = CSymbol.Ask(); ClosePrice = SL; Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(Magic); if (!OpenTrade( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,Magic,COMMENT)&&!OpenedDeal( DEAL_TYPE_BUY ,Magic,COMMENT)) { for ( double i=Volume();i>=CSymbol.LotsMin();i-=CSymbol.LotsMax()) { NormalizeLotsize(i); TradeResult = Trade.Buy((i>CSymbol.LotsMax())?CSymbol.LotsMax():i,CSymbol.GetSymbolName(),CSymbol.Ask(),SL,TP,COMMENT); if (!TradeResult) { return TradeResult; } } } else { return false ; } return TradeResult; }

Функция ниже открывает рыночные ордера на продажу.

bool CTradeManagement::Sell( double SL, double TP, ulong Magic, string COMMENT= NULL ) { CSymbol.NormalizePrice(SL); CSymbol.NormalizePrice(TP); SetOrderType( ORDER_TYPE_SELL ); OpenPrice = CSymbol.Bid(); ClosePrice = SL; Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(Magic); if (!OpenTrade( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,Magic,COMMENT)&&!OpenedDeal( DEAL_TYPE_SELL ,Magic,COMMENT)) { for ( double i=Volume();i>=CSymbol.LotsMin();i-=CSymbol.LotsMax()) { NormalizeLotsize(i); TradeResult = Trade.Sell((i>CSymbol.LotsMax())?CSymbol.LotsMax():i,CSymbol.GetSymbolName(),CSymbol.Bid(),SL,TP,COMMENT); if (!TradeResult) { return TradeResult; } } } else { return false ; } return TradeResult; }





Советник для новостной торговли

У нас есть новые входные данные для советника. Пояснения приведены во введении.

#define IMG_WIDTH 200 #define IMG_HEIGHT 100 ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT clr_format= COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA ; uint ExtImg[IMG_WIDTH*IMG_HEIGHT]; #include "News.mqh" CNews NewsObject; #include "TimeManagement.mqh" CTimeManagement CTM; #include "WorkingWithFolders.mqh" CFolders Folder; #include "ChartProperties.mqh" CChartProperties Chart; #include "RiskManagement.mqh" CRiskManagement CRisk; #include "CommonGraphics.mqh" CCommonGraphics *CGraphics; CCandleProperties *CP; #include "TradeManagement.mqh" CTradeManagement Trade; enum iSeparator { Delimiter }; enum DisplayMode { Display_LightMode, Display_DarkMode }; sinput group "+--------| DISPLAY |--------+" ; sinput DisplayMode iDisplayMode=Display_LightMode; sinput Choice iDisplay_NewsInfo=Yes; sinput Choice iDisplay_EventObj=Yes; sinput Choice iDisplay_Spread=Yes; sinput Choice iDisplay_Date=Yes; sinput group "" ; sinput group "+--------| DST SCHEDULE |--------+" ; input DSTSchedule ScheduleDST=AutoDst_Selection; sinput iSeparator iCustomSchedule=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iCustomScheduleL=Delimiter; input DST_type CustomSchedule=DST_NONE; sinput group "" ; sinput group "+--------| RISK MANAGEMENT |--------+" ; input RiskOptions RISK_Type=MINIMUM_LOT; input RiskFloor RISK_Mini=RiskFloorMin; input double RISK_Mini_Percent= 75 ; input RiskCeil RISK_Maxi=RiskCeilMax; sinput iSeparator iRisk_1=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_1L=Delimiter; input double Risk_1_PERCENTAGE= 3 ; sinput iSeparator iRisk_2=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_2L=Delimiter; input double Risk_2_VALUE= 1000 ; input double Risk_2_AMOUNT= 10 ; sinput iSeparator iRisk_3=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_3L=Delimiter; input double Risk_3_VALUE= 1000 ; input double Risk_3_LOTSIZE= 0.1 ; sinput iSeparator iRisk_4=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_4L=Delimiter; input double Risk_4_LOTSIZE= 0.01 ; sinput iSeparator iRisk_5=Delimiter; sinput iSeparator iRisk_5L=Delimiter; input double Risk_5_PERCENTAGE= 1 ; sinput group "" ; sinput group "+--------| NEWS SETTINGS |--------+" ; input Calendar_Importance iImportance=Calendar_Importance_High; input Event_Frequency iFrequency=Event_Frequency_ALL; input Event_Sector iSector=Event_Sector_ALL; input Event_Type iType=Event_Type_Indicator; input Event_Currency iCurrency=Event_Currency_Symbol; sinput group "" ; sinput group "+--------| TRADE SETTINGS |--------+" ; input uint iStoploss= 500 ; input uint iTakeprofit= 500 ; input uint iSecondsPreEvent= 5 ; input DayOfTheWeek TradingDay=AllDays; sinput group "" ; datetime Startup_date;

В функции OnInit Integer ниже мы выполняем различные процедуры при настройке советника для торговли, независимо от того, находится ли он в тестере стратегий или нет.

int OnInit () { isLightMode=(iDisplayMode==Display_LightMode)? true : false ; InitCommon(); int InitResult; if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { InitResult=InitNonTester(); } else { InitResult=InitTester(); } NewsObject.CreateEconomicDatabaseMemory(); CGraphics = new CCommonGraphics(Answer(iDisplay_Date),Answer(iDisplay_Spread),Answer(iDisplay_NewsInfo),Answer(iDisplay_EventObj)); CGraphics.GraphicsRefresh(iSecondsPreEvent); CP = new CCandleProperties(); Startup_date = TimeTradeServer (); return InitResult; }

В приведенной ниже функции мы инициализируем свойства как для тестера стратегий, так и для обычной торговой среды.

void InitCommon() { RiskProfileOption = RISK_Type; RiskFloorOption = RISK_Mini; RiskFloorPercentage = (RISK_Mini_Percent> 100 )? 100 : (RISK_Mini_Percent< 0.01 )? 0.01 :RISK_Mini_Percent; RiskCeilOption = RISK_Maxi; Risk_Profile_1 = (Risk_1_PERCENTAGE> 100 )? 100 : (Risk_1_PERCENTAGE< 0.01 )? 0.01 :Risk_1_PERCENTAGE; Risk_Profile_2.RiskAmountBoF = Risk_2_VALUE; Risk_Profile_2.RiskAmount = Risk_2_AMOUNT; Risk_Profile_3.RiskLotBoF = Risk_3_VALUE; Risk_Profile_3.RiskLot = Risk_3_LOTSIZE; Risk_Profile_4 = Risk_4_LOTSIZE; Risk_Profile_5 = (Risk_5_PERCENTAGE> 100 )? 100 : (Risk_5_PERCENTAGE< 0.01 )? 0.01 :Risk_5_PERCENTAGE; MyDST = ScheduleDST; MySchedule = CustomSchedule; myFrequency=iFrequency; myImportance=iImportance; mySector=iSector; myType=iType; myCurrency=iCurrency; Chart.ChartRefresh(); }

Функция ниже будет инициализирована только для обычной торговой среды.

int InitNonTester() { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } ObjectCreate ( 0 , "STATUS" , OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "STATUS" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 5 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "STATUS" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 22 ); ObjectSetString ( 0 , "STATUS" , OBJPROP_BMPFILE , "::PROGRESS" ); uint w,h; uint x,y; bool done= false ; do { ArrayFill (ExtImg, 0 ,IMG_WIDTH*IMG_HEIGHT, 0 ); if (! TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_CONNECTED )) { static int dots= 0 ; TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,- 150 , FW_EXTRABOLD , 0 ); TextGetSize ( "Waiting" ,w,h); x= 10 ; y=IMG_HEIGHT/ 2 -(h/ 2 ); TextOut ( "Waiting" ,x,y, TA_LEFT | TA_TOP ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, ColorToARGB (CSymbol.Background()),clr_format); x=w+ 13 ; y=IMG_HEIGHT/ 2 -(h/ 2 ); TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,- 160 , FW_EXTRABOLD , 0 ); TextOut ( StringSubstr ( "..." , 0 ,dots),x,y, TA_LEFT | TA_TOP ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, ColorToARGB (CSymbol.Background()),clr_format); ResourceCreate ( "::PROGRESS" ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, 0 , 0 ,IMG_WIDTH,clr_format); Chart.Redraw(); dots=(dots== 3 )? 0 :dots+ 1 ; Print ( "Waiting for connection..." ); Sleep ( 500 ); continue ; } else { TextSetFont ( "Arial" ,- 120 , FW_EXTRABOLD , 0 ); TextGetSize ( "Getting Ready" ,w,h); x= 20 ; y=IMG_HEIGHT/ 2 -(h/ 2 ); TextOut ( "Getting Ready..." ,x,y, TA_LEFT | TA_TOP ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, ColorToARGB (CSymbol.Background()),clr_format); ResourceCreate ( "::PROGRESS" ,ExtImg,IMG_WIDTH,IMG_HEIGHT, 0 , 0 ,IMG_WIDTH,clr_format); Chart.Redraw(); Print ( "Connection Successful!" ); NewsObject.CreateEconomicDatabase(); done= true ; } } while (!done&&! IsStopped ()); ObjectDelete ( 0 , "STATUS" ); Chart.Redraw(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Приведенная ниже функция будет инициализирована только для среды тестера стратегий.

int InitTester() { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } if (! FileIsExist (NEWS_DATABASE_FILE, FILE_COMMON )) { Print ( "Necessary Files Do not Exist!" ); Print ( "Run Program outside of the Strategy Tester" ); Print ( "Necessary Files Should be Created First" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } else { datetime latestdate = CTM.TimeMinusOffset(NewsObject.GetLatestNewsDate(),CTM.DaysS()); if (latestdate< TimeTradeServer ()) { Print ( "Necessary Files outdated!" ); Print ( "To Update Files: Run Program outside of the Strategy Tester" ); } Print ( "Database Dates End at: " ,latestdate); PrintFormat ( "Dates after %s will not be available for backtest" , TimeToString (latestdate)); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Функция ниже будет запускаться на каждом новом тике.

void OnTick () { Execution(); }

В функции ниже мы вызываем все функции, которые сделают советника функциональным. Не каждая функция должна запускаться на каждом тике, поэтому мы вызываем определенные функции только на каждой новой определенной свече, например, на каждой дневной свече. Это повышает производительность и сокращает количество ненужных вызовов функций и использование ресурсов.

void Execution() { if (CP.NewCandle( 1 , PERIOD_M1 )) { CGraphics.Block_2_Realtime(iSecondsPreEvent); } EnterTrade(); if (!CTM.DateisToday(Startup_date)) { if (CP.NewCandle( 2 , PERIOD_D1 )) { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { NewsObject.CreateEconomicDatabaseMemory(); } CGraphics.GraphicsRefresh(iSecondsPreEvent); CGraphics.Block_2_Realtime(iSecondsPreEvent); } if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { if (CP.NewCandle( 3 , PERIOD_H1 )) { if (NewsObject.UpdateRecords()) { InitNonTester(); } } } } else { if (CP.NewCandle( 4 , PERIOD_D1 )) { CGraphics.NewsEvent(); } } }

Функция ниже будет отвечать за открытие сделок по рыночным ордерам на основе влияния и валюты события. Если валюта события равна валюте прибыли, а тип воздействия — CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE, мы открываем сделку на покупку, так как предполагаем, что валюта прибыли ослабнет во время выхода новости, если валюта события равна валюте прибыли, а тип воздействия — CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE, мы открываем сделку на продажу, так как предполагаем, что валюта прибыли укрепится во время выхода новости.

void EnterTrade() { static ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT Impact= CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA ; if ( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate)< TimeTradeServer ()&&UpcomingNews.CountryName!= NULL &&CP.NewCandle( 5 , PERIOD_M1 )) { NewsObject.EconomicNextEvent(); Impact=NewsObject.GetImpact(); } if (CTM.TimePreEvent(CTM.TimeMinusOffset( datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate),(iSecondsPreEvent== 0 )? 1 :iSecondsPreEvent) , datetime (UpcomingNews.EventDate)) &&CTM.isDayOfTheWeek(TradingDay)) { switch (Impact) { case CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE : if (UpcomingNews.EventCurrency==CSymbol.CurrencyProfit()) { Trade.Buy(iStoploss,iTakeprofit, ulong (UpcomingNews.EventId), "NewsTrading" ); } else { Trade.Sell(iStoploss,iTakeprofit, ulong (UpcomingNews.EventId), "NewsTrading" ); } break ; case CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE : if (UpcomingNews.EventCurrency==CSymbol.CurrencyProfit()) { Trade.Sell(iStoploss,iTakeprofit, ulong (UpcomingNews.EventId), "NewsTrading" ); } else { Trade.Buy(iStoploss,iTakeprofit, ulong (UpcomingNews.EventId), "NewsTrading" ); } break ; default : break ; } } }





Заключение

В этой статье мы рассмотрели добавление базы данных в память и создание дополнительных представлений для предоставления дополнительной информации о событиях в экономическом календаре MQL5. Мы создали дополнительные графические объекты на графике для отображения информации о предстоящем событии, а также реализовали темный режим. Кроме того, мы добавили необходимые входные параметры, позволяющие пользователю сортировать новостные данные в соответствии со своими предпочтениями, а также входные данные торгового советника. Кроме того, в статье объясняется, как мы открываем рыночные ордера в зависимости от важности события и какое значение событие имеет для нашей торговой стратегии.

Я открыт для ваших мнений и буду признателен вашим комментариям. В следующей статье мы добавим больше функциональных возможностей к входным параметрам новостей, чтобы учитывать отдельные экономические события, а также торговлю с использованием отложенных ордеров для большей гибкости и торговлю, не требующую учета важности событий. Спасибо за внимание!





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