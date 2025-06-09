Moedas / SPCE
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SPCE: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
3.28 USD 0.03 (0.92%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SPCE para hoje mudou para 0.92%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.23 e o mais alto foi 3.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPCE Notícias
- Bernstein sees more downside in Virgin Galactic stock
- Virgin Galactic price target lowered to $2 by Bernstein on cash burn concerns
- Wall Street Lunch: SPAC-King Returns With New Blank-Check Deal
- 'SPAC King' Chamath Palihapitiya Returns With $250 Million 'American Exceptionalism' Deal Targeting AI, Energy, Defense - Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV), Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)
- Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya is launching a new SPAC — it comes with a jarring warning for retail investors
- The Largest Space Tech IPO of the Year Just Launched, With a $6.3 Billion Valuation. Can the Stock Go to the Moon?
- Morgan Stanley cuts Virgin Galactic stock price target to $2.50 on delays
- Space Stock Tracker: Firefly's IPO Lights Up Wall Street And Earnings Reports Roll In - Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY)
- Virgin Galactic Q2 2025 slides: Revenue drops as spaceship development advances
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SPCE)
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Virgin Galactic Q2 FY2025 Earnings Call Transcript - Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE)
- Virgin Galactic Stock Takes Off After Q2 Earnings, Company Continues To Target Commercial Service In 2026 - Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE)
- A World Of Opportunity In The Space Economy
- Is Virgin Galactic (SPCE) a Good Stock to Buy before Earnings? - TipRanks.com
- Most Anticipated Earnings this Week – Week of August 4, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Virgin Galactic updates CEO Michael Colglazier’s contract with new compensation terms
- SPCE Stock Price Prediction: Where Virgin Atlantic Could Be by 2025, 2026, and 2030
- RTX (RTX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Space Stock Tracker: Virgin Galactic Makes A Comeback While Rocket Lab Takes A Breather - Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE)
- Goldman Sachs assumes coverage on Virgin Galactic stock with neutral rating
- Virgin Galactic Reports Inducement Award Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08
- Space stocks soar as Elon Musk and Donald Trump argue
Faixa diária
3.23 3.37
Faixa anual
2.18 8.19
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.25
- Open
- 3.30
- Bid
- 3.28
- Ask
- 3.58
- Low
- 3.23
- High
- 3.37
- Volume
- 1.563 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.92%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.49%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.54%
- Mudança anual
- -46.05%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh