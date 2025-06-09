通貨 / SPCE
SPCE: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
3.29 USD 0.04 (1.23%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SPCEの今日の為替レートは、1.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.23の安値と3.37の高値で取引されました。
Virgin Galactic Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
3.23 3.37
1年のレンジ
2.18 8.19
- 以前の終値
- 3.25
- 始値
- 3.30
- 買値
- 3.29
- 買値
- 3.59
- 安値
- 3.23
- 高値
- 3.37
- 出来高
- 1.955 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.82%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.87%
- 1年の変化
- -45.89%
