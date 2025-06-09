クォートセクション
通貨 / SPCE
SPCE: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

3.29 USD 0.04 (1.23%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SPCEの今日の為替レートは、1.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.23の安値と3.37の高値で取引されました。

Virgin Galactic Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
3.23 3.37
1年のレンジ
2.18 8.19
以前の終値
3.25
始値
3.30
買値
3.29
買値
3.59
安値
3.23
高値
3.37
出来高
1.955 K
1日の変化
1.23%
1ヶ月の変化
6.82%
6ヶ月の変化
7.87%
1年の変化
-45.89%
